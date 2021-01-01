did they remove the hospos after the game got taken down and then came back on or were them hospo tickets still on the page right until the end ?
Anyone whos bought an ST, does it tell you on the Tickets section of your account once bought whether its an ST or not? Ours doesnt say so but just wanted to double check the one I got for my dad definitely had a credit. Thanks in advance
Anyone else only had the unique link for the AMS for Bournemouth only get sent to the person that did the registration ? I registered 3 of us but it's only me that's been sent the unique link.
After the shit show of forest tickets. I bet it made the game itself seem even worse.
Ha mate, I did think that was a lot of time I put into this game
I registered 3 together and all 3 of us have definitely had a link emailed.
I think we put in more effort than the players.
Thanks - the other 2 had got emails but to their old email addresses that had been updated a couple of weeks ago.
Bournemouth game has disappeared from my account, whilst looking to forward it, what is going on?
204Been stuck on 134 for a few mins tho
100%. I described this whole thing to a mate yesterday and honestly it's hilarious the little quirks you need to know to get back on the ladder after a period of time working away. I felt ridiculous typing it all out, as if she'd be thinking *I* was the insane one typing out this intricate list of instructions on how to get tickets.
Loads in the Lower Anny. Bournemouth returns.
Doesn't help that it says I'm not eligible either What a club
Jeez. Get it in basket and onto live chat ? Assuming you registered for ams
Don't think anyone can buy
