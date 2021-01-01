« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 1057 1058 1059 1060 1061 [1062] 1063   Go Down

Author Topic: Members Sales  (Read 2289228 times)

Online DanK1456

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 576
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #42440 on: Yesterday at 01:17:44 pm »
Quote from: LFCagro77 on Yesterday at 01:09:43 pm
did they remove the hospos after the game got taken down and then came back on or were them hospo tickets still on the page right until the end ?

I believe hospos were removed about 11:30 which was before it got taken down, and then didn't see them again after that. Not sure removing hospos had anything to do with why it disappeared
Logged

Offline MightyRed42

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 113
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #42441 on: Yesterday at 06:17:19 pm »
Quote from: LFCagro77 on Yesterday at 01:09:43 pm
did they remove the hospos after the game got taken down and then came back on or were them hospo tickets still on the page right until the end ?

The hospo a come off the hallmap 4hrs before KO (think because the hospo turnstiles open then). The offsite hospo comes off a day or 2 before and unsold converts to GA.
Logged

Online DanK1456

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 576
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #42442 on: Yesterday at 07:27:04 pm »
Anyone whos bought an ST, does it tell you on the Tickets section of your account once bought whether its an ST or not? Ours doesnt say so but just wanted to double check the one I got for my dad definitely had a credit. Thanks in advance
Logged

Offline Collinscr

  • Boys Pen
  • *
  • Posts: 6
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #42443 on: Yesterday at 08:40:38 pm »
Quote from: DanK1456 on Yesterday at 07:27:04 pm
Anyone whos bought an ST, does it tell you on the Tickets section of your account once bought whether its an ST or not? Ours doesnt say so but just wanted to double check the one I got for my dad definitely had a credit. Thanks in advance

In the email confirmation it says "season ticket seat" under the seat number.
Logged

Online walterwhite

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 823
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #42444 on: Yesterday at 09:11:08 pm »
Quote from: DanK1456 on Yesterday at 07:27:04 pm
Anyone whos bought an ST, does it tell you on the Tickets section of your account once bought whether its an ST or not? Ours doesnt say so but just wanted to double check the one I got for my dad definitely had a credit. Thanks in advance

No it doesn't, best to keep all emails from the booking confirmation there will be a blank line if its a credit and "season ticket Seat" or something if it is, next you'll know is when your credits are totted up at the end of year it will tell you then on the history page
Logged

Online DanK1456

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 576
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #42445 on: Today at 06:14:22 am »
Cheers both, I do keep the booking emails and no mention of it there so all good
Logged

Offline Basset

  • Boys Pen
  • *
  • Posts: 2
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #42446 on: Today at 09:28:48 am »
Anyone else only had the unique link for the AMS for Bournemouth only get sent to the person that did the registration ? I registered 3 of us but it's only me that's been sent the unique link.
Logged

Online pl_kop_1969

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 169
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #42447 on: Today at 10:11:01 am »
Quote from: Basset on Today at 09:28:48 am
Anyone else only had the unique link for the AMS for Bournemouth only get sent to the person that did the registration ? I registered 3 of us but it's only me that's been sent the unique link.

I registered 3 together and all 3 of us have definitely had a link emailed.
Logged

Offline PaulF

  • https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/paulfelce
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,979
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #42448 on: Today at 10:16:34 am »
After the shit show of forest tickets.  I bet it made the game itself seem even worse.
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Online Bapsandwaps

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 283
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #42449 on: Today at 10:20:40 am »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 10:16:34 am
After the shit show of forest tickets.  I bet it made the game itself seem even worse.

Ha mate, I did think that was a lot of time I put into this game
Logged

Offline Claire.

  • RAWK Staff.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,255
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #42450 on: Today at 10:31:58 am »
Quote from: Bapsandwaps on Today at 10:20:40 am
Ha mate, I did think that was a lot of time I put into this game

I think we put in more effort than the players.
Logged

Offline Basset

  • Boys Pen
  • *
  • Posts: 2
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #42451 on: Today at 10:32:21 am »
Quote from: pl_kop_1969 on Today at 10:11:01 am
I registered 3 together and all 3 of us have definitely had a link emailed.

Thanks - the other 2 had got emails but to their old email addresses that had been updated a couple of weeks ago.
Logged

Online Bapsandwaps

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 283
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #42452 on: Today at 10:34:00 am »
Quote from: Claire. on Today at 10:31:58 am
I think we put in more effort than the players.

It's a good shout!!
Logged

Offline Rhi

  • Rhisuscitated
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,006
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #42453 on: Today at 10:46:41 am »
Quote from: Basset on Today at 10:32:21 am
Thanks - the other 2 had got emails but to their old email addresses that had been updated a couple of weeks ago.

Seriously? Hahaha. Oh this football club, I swear.

Quote from: Claire. on Today at 10:31:58 am
I think we put in more effort than the players.

100%. I described this whole thing to a mate yesterday and honestly it's hilarious the little quirks you need to know to get back on the ladder after a period of time working away. I felt ridiculous typing it all out, as if she'd be thinking *I* was the insane one typing out this intricate list of instructions on how to get tickets. ::)
Logged
Above all, I would like to be remembered as a man who was selfless, who strove and worried so that others could share the glory, and who built up a family of people who could hold their heads up high and say 'We're Liverpool'. - Bill Shankly

Offline Rhi

  • Rhisuscitated
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,006
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #42454 on: Today at 10:47:42 am »
Anyway, I need 4 for Bournemouth so if the queue Gods could be kind today, that would be much appreciated.  :-\
Logged
Above all, I would like to be remembered as a man who was selfless, who strove and worried so that others could share the glory, and who built up a family of people who could hold their heads up high and say 'We're Liverpool'. - Bill Shankly

Online stonecold_jpm

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,206
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #42455 on: Today at 10:53:06 am »
Bournemouth game has disappeared from my account, whilst looking to forward it, what is going on?
Logged

Online redgriffin73

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,057
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #42456 on: Today at 10:54:36 am »
Quote from: stonecold_jpm on Today at 10:53:06 am
Bournemouth game has disappeared from my account, whilst looking to forward it, what is going on?

I just noticed the same! Still got the 13+ registration thing though and it's in my NFC as the next game.
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Online jackh

  • Has a blog but doesn't like to talk about it. Slightly obsessed with the colour orange for some weird reason......
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,876
    • @hartejack
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #42457 on: Today at 11:01:06 am »
6265  :-\
Logged

Online swoopy

  • not a mod. At all. Like ever. And certainly not on the ticket board that's for sure. Not for want of trying. Can't spell Irmingham either.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,049
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #42458 on: Today at 11:01:24 am »
1600 best :(
Logged

Online wild_wild_wild

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 153
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #42459 on: Today at 11:01:36 am »
4587...
Logged

Online Willo99

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 69
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #42460 on: Today at 11:02:00 am »
198 & 13450. Bit of a difference
Logged

Online Denim

  • Boys Pen
  • *
  • Posts: 10
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #42461 on: Today at 11:02:03 am »
10527, holy what
Logged

Online anitrella

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 509
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #42462 on: Today at 11:02:34 am »
15,535  :butt
Logged

Online "Stuart"

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 686
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #42463 on: Today at 11:03:12 am »
204

Been stuck on 134 for a few mins tho
Logged

Online Darren88

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 29
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #42464 on: Today at 11:03:49 am »
11,000 refresh game again this week it is then.
Logged

Online pl_kop_1969

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 169
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #42465 on: Today at 11:05:00 am »
My worst is over 17,000. Best is 867. Not that it matters, there'll only be a few hospitality popping up if you're not in single figures!
Logged

Online swoopy

  • not a mod. At all. Like ever. And certainly not on the ticket board that's for sure. Not for want of trying. Can't spell Irmingham either.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,049
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #42466 on: Today at 11:05:10 am »
Quote from: "Stuart" on Today at 11:03:12 am
204

Been stuck on 134 for a few mins tho

Nice one. Hopefully you get sorted. I wonder if Bournemouth have returned anything as usually they don't bring a full cohort.
Logged

Online DanK1456

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 576
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #42467 on: Today at 11:05:45 am »
6k, there were some drops last time weren't there?
Logged

Online 30fiver

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,029
  • Now it's time for Jurgens men
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #42468 on: Today at 11:06:11 am »
Doubt B'mouth took the full 3k for this
Logged

Offline Claire.

  • RAWK Staff.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,255
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #42469 on: Today at 11:06:48 am »
Quote from: Rhi on Today at 10:46:41 am
100%. I described this whole thing to a mate yesterday and honestly it's hilarious the little quirks you need to know to get back on the ladder after a period of time working away. I felt ridiculous typing it all out, as if she'd be thinking *I* was the insane one typing out this intricate list of instructions on how to get tickets. ::)

;D we are all a little unhinged round here, though, any time anyone asks me about tickets I just say it's hard and to go on the ticket page for info cos I don't want to admit how much time I spend on this particular 'hobby' :(
Logged

Online Willo99

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 69
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #42470 on: Today at 11:08:40 am »
Loads in the Lower Anny. Bournemouth returns.
Logged

Online swoopy

  • not a mod. At all. Like ever. And certainly not on the ticket board that's for sure. Not for want of trying. Can't spell Irmingham either.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,049
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #42471 on: Today at 11:09:26 am »
Quote from: Willo99 on Today at 11:08:40 am
Loads in the Lower Anny. Bournemouth returns.

Doesn't help they'll all be snaffed up by people buying and then logging back in as others though. !

Hurry up timer 1400 to go
Logged

Online Girder of Girth

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 92
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #42472 on: Today at 11:09:33 am »
Quote from: Claire. on Today at 10:31:58 am
I think we put in more effort than the players.

Especially with the traffic - took me 5 hours! All the students off to Uni!
Logged
1st Game: Standing on Kop watching Digger Barnes give us a winner against Spurs 29/10/89.
Hooked ever since ...

Online Willo99

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 69
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #42473 on: Today at 11:10:05 am »
Doesn't help that it says I'm not eligible either ;D What a club
Logged

Online swoopy

  • not a mod. At all. Like ever. And certainly not on the ticket board that's for sure. Not for want of trying. Can't spell Irmingham either.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,049
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #42474 on: Today at 11:10:56 am »
Quote from: Willo99 on Today at 11:10:05 am
Doesn't help that it says I'm not eligible either ;D What a club

Jeez. Get it in basket and onto live chat ? Assuming you registered for ams
Logged

Online Willo99

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 69
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #42475 on: Today at 11:12:18 am »
Quote from: swoopy on Today at 11:10:56 am
Jeez. Get it in basket and onto live chat ? Assuming you registered for ams

They've closed live chat as well haha
Logged

Online walterwhite

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 823
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #42476 on: Today at 11:13:36 am »
Don't think anyone can buy
Logged

Online Will.Lacey

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 32
  • European Royalty
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #42477 on: Today at 11:13:54 am »
Same issue won't let me check out even though I registered and got a unique link :no
Logged
They said our days were numbered, we're not famous any more🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆

Online swoopy

  • not a mod. At all. Like ever. And certainly not on the ticket board that's for sure. Not for want of trying. Can't spell Irmingham either.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,049
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #42478 on: Today at 11:14:30 am »
Quote from: walterwhite on Today at 11:13:36 am
Don't think anyone can buy

:lmao

They're utterly useless aren't they
Logged

Online Billy Elliot

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,919
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #42479 on: Today at 11:15:54 am »
I put £30 tickets in my basket but they've changed to £50. I've looked on the hallmap and the back three rows of the Annie are all full price.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 1057 1058 1059 1060 1061 [1062] 1063   Go Up
« previous next »
 