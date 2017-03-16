« previous next »
Author Topic: Members Sales

Online Lisan Al Gaib

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #42360 on: Today at 12:57:26 pm »
Quote from: Bapsandwaps on Today at 12:51:50 pm
Adding nearly 1 grand tickets to a ticket exchange is fuckin outrageous mate. That is way beyond being unlucky and the next person getting a GA first. I paid membership for access to the the ticket exchange.

You have access to the ticket exchange so you are getting what you paid for.
Offline Malachys15

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #42361 on: Today at 12:57:45 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 12:55:59 pm
I wonder if they'll cotton on, and start charging more for credit seats that ST seats.

Well that would be grim
Online Lisan Al Gaib

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #42362 on: Today at 12:59:09 pm »
Quote from: Malachys15 on Today at 12:57:45 pm
Well that would be grim

Will never happen
Online Girder of Girth

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #42363 on: Today at 12:59:34 pm »
Does everyone you want to buy for have to have membership and have registered for the sale this week?
Offline Darren88

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #42364 on: Today at 01:01:24 pm »
Quote from: 30fiver on Today at 12:39:52 pm
You must be the only person to have said these words as a member not on 13+ :D

I know what you mean, I've heard stories of people not getting tickets and being a member for 5 years etc. I think that they maybe they just go for ballots and not AMS.

The membership isn't the best as I and all of us on here who want tickets would have spent £50 and above depending on how many kids we have etc, just for the chance to get a ticket.

From my personal point of view this season it's been worth it with the tickets I've managed to get and the opportunities ahead for the season.

Without this forum and help of other members I doubt I would have a good a chance at getting any tickets.



Offline upthereds1993

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #42365 on: Today at 01:02:37 pm »
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 12:57:12 pm
Theyve added them to the hall map but the reality is that the system operates in the exact same way as it did before, if you click choose seats for me it baskets the cheapest ticket for you.

I agree that they still shouldnt be there, from a PR perspective as much as anything else; but I dont think it makes that much difference to the process.

Think it does make a fair bit of a difference. For one the hall-map is constantly lighting up which gives the impression that tickets are dropping. Then when one finally does drop and you select "chose seats for me", odds are that you'll end up with a hospo ticket in your basket, which you'll then have to release before you return to the hall map and carry on. It just makes an already difficult and tedious exercise even more difficult and tedious.
Online Bapsandwaps

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #42366 on: Today at 01:02:51 pm »
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 12:57:12 pm
Theyve added them to the hall map but the reality is that the system operates in the exact same way as it did before, if you click choose seats for me it baskets the cheapest ticket for you.

I agree that they still shouldnt be there, from a PR perspective as much as anything else; but I dont think it makes that much difference to the process.

If it is hospo only showing, the choose seats will take the middle price first, so from 420 min to 780 say, its bags 461 even though lower and higher are available. If a random £57 pops up it will bag the middle of lower to higher. Also the lower range of the slider remains on the 420 and you must manually adjust to 57 and adjust the higher to or below 420.. Oh, that is before choose seats is involved. When you are likely still facing bots with scripts to bad any sub 420.

So the process has completely changed from sold out being shown, to the whole stadium going orange and you take a punt with choose seats.
Offline ripsaw19

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #42367 on: Today at 01:22:17 pm »
Been blocked on the site now :( It's an absolute shambles! How does a multi-billion pound business have such a shite ticketing operation?
Online Lisan Al Gaib

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #42368 on: Today at 01:22:46 pm »
Equating a football club who charge a membership with a murderous dictatorship that plunged the world into war and resulted in tens of millions of lives lost is genuinely absurd! Why the fuck are you even going if it pisses you off that much?
Offline Stevo

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #42369 on: Today at 01:29:03 pm »
Quote from: Bapsandwaps on Today at 01:02:51 pm
If it is hospo only showing, the choose seats will take the middle price first, so from 420 min to 780 say, its bags 461 even though lower and higher are available. If a random £57 pops up it will bag the middle of lower to higher. Also the lower range of the slider remains on the 420 and you must manually adjust to 57 and adjust the higher to or below 420.. Oh, that is before choose seats is involved. When you are likely still facing bots with scripts to bad any sub 420.

So the process has completely changed from sold out being shown, to the whole stadium going orange and you take a punt with choose seats.

This wasnt the case for Brentford. I landed a credit seat in ARL when hospo seats were available on the hallmap and all I did was hammer choose seats for me. It put the cheapest available in my basket.
Online Girder of Girth

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #42370 on: Today at 01:30:40 pm »
Me too - just hit 'Choose Seats For Me' and if you're quick enough, you get a non-hospo one.
Offline dundeejoe

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #42371 on: Today at 01:46:07 pm »
Quote from: Stevo on Today at 01:29:03 pm
This wasnt the case for Brentford. I landed a credit seat in ARL when hospo seats were available on the hallmap and all I did was hammer choose seats for me. It put the cheapest available in my basket.

which stand ?
Offline dundeejoe

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #42372 on: Today at 01:46:36 pm »
Quote from: Girder of Girth on Today at 01:30:40 pm
Me too - just hit 'Choose Seats For Me' and if you're quick enough, you get a non-hospo one.
[/quote

which stand ?
Offline dundeejoe

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #42373 on: Today at 02:07:54 pm »
 The maximum quantity has been exceeded by Mr
To fix this issue, please allocate the additional items to eligible Friends and Family or remove them from your basket.
Sorry, you cannot buy any more tickets to event Liverpool v Nottingham Forest 14/09/2024 15:00.
Sales to this event are limited  to 0 tickets per event per history per item owner.

was additional sales not for all members ?
he missed the registration for the unique
thought after unique ended it would be all members
Online Bapsandwaps

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #42374 on: Today at 02:23:23 pm »
Quote from: Stevo on Today at 01:29:03 pm
This wasnt the case for Brentford. I landed a credit seat in ARL when hospo seats were available on the hallmap and all I did was hammer choose seats for me. It put the cheapest available in my basket.
Thats correct mate, brentford you could adjust slider to see any tickets that you want. They have changed it since
Online RedJosh90

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #42375 on: Today at 02:25:13 pm »
Quote from: dundeejoe on Today at 02:07:54 pm
The maximum quantity has been exceeded by Mr
To fix this issue, please allocate the additional items to eligible Friends and Family or remove them from your basket.
Sorry, you cannot buy any more tickets to event Liverpool v Nottingham Forest 14/09/2024 15:00.
Sales to this event are limited  to 0 tickets per event per history per item owner.

was additional sales not for all members ?
he missed the registration for the unique
thought after unique ended it would be all members

AMS is/was from Monday until the game so if he hasnt registered you wont be able to allocate to him.
Offline dundeejoe

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #42376 on: Today at 02:36:21 pm »
Quote from: RedJosh90 on Today at 02:25:13 pm
AMS is/was from Monday until the game so if he hasnt registered you wont be able to allocate to him.

cheers
Online 30fiver

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #42377 on: Today at 03:21:46 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 12:55:59 pm
I wonder if they'll cotton on, and start charging more for credit seats that ST seats.

Dont give ideas ;)
Online 30fiver

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #42378 on: Today at 03:25:40 pm »
Quote from: Darren88 on Today at 01:01:24 pm
I know what you mean, I've heard stories of people not getting tickets and being a member for 5 years etc. I think that they maybe they just go for ballots and not AMS.

The membership isn't the best as I and all of us on here who want tickets would have spent £50 and above depending on how many kids we have etc, just for the chance to get a ticket.

From my personal point of view this season it's been worth it with the tickets I've managed to get and the opportunities ahead for the season.

Without this forum and help of other members I doubt I would have a good a chance at getting any tickets.

Yeah there's a lot on the LFC posts on twitter and fb saying they've been a member never got a ticket etc, reality is they didnt put the work in - whats the solution? those in that boat wanna strip loyalty out to give everyone a go, or they want membership numbers capping (and of course, they're one of the ones who'd not get capped out!)

The funny ones are those who say they've been a member longer than the schemes actually existed

Just supply and demand will never be enough unless we go to shit again, but even then people for the first few years will buy knowing when we come good again they'll be sound and top of the away ladders etc

Whilst the points system is the way it is people just buy whether they wanna go or not in fear of losing their position on the ladder for the games they do wanna go for - look at the amount of west ham spares flying round
Online 30fiver

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #42379 on: Today at 03:26:00 pm »
Quote from: ripsaw19 on Today at 01:22:17 pm
Been blocked on the site now :( It's an absolute shambles! How does a multi-billion pound business have such a shite ticketing operation?

Leave it 10 mins or so without clicking and try going back in
Offline ripsaw19

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #42380 on: Today at 04:16:45 pm »
Quote from: 30fiver on Today at 03:26:00 pm
Leave it 10 mins or so without clicking and try going back in
That worked, thanks :)
Online MightyRed42

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #42381 on: Today at 06:11:25 pm »
Quote from: 30fiver on Today at 03:21:46 pm
Dont give ideas ;)

Tbf, what should actually happen is that ST seats get charged at the equivalent price per game of the season ticket.

The club are cheeky. For example,

Adult main stand ST - £904
Price per game for the above seasie - £47.60
Members price - £61


Its the same all over the ground.
Ill easy forego a credit if a STH seat was the same price that the STH paid.

Online Girder of Girth

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #42382 on: Today at 07:50:04 pm »
Quote from: dundeejoe on Today at 01:46:36 pm
Quote from: Girder of Girth on Today at 01:30:40 pm
Me too - just hit 'Choose Seats For Me' and if you're quick enough, you get a non-hospo one.
[/quote

which stand ?

I got one in U7 for Forest with it working like this (chrome on PC)
Online MightyRed42

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #42383 on: Today at 08:04:10 pm »
I assume thats it for the day now.

Fingers crossed I just basket something tomorrow credits or not.
Online anfieldpurch

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #42384 on: Today at 08:06:29 pm »
Quote from: 30fiver on Today at 03:25:40 pm
Yeah there's a lot on the LFC posts on twitter and fb saying they've been a member never got a ticket etc, reality is they didnt put the work in - whats the solution? those in that boat wanna strip loyalty out to give everyone a go, or they want membership numbers capping (and of course, they're one of the ones who'd not get capped out!)

The funny ones are those who say they've been a member longer than the schemes actually existed

Just supply and demand will never be enough unless we go to shit again, but even then people for the first few years will buy knowing when we come good again they'll be sound and top of the away ladders etc

Whilst the points system is the way it is people just buy whether they wanna go or not in fear of losing their position on the ladder for the games they do wanna go for - look at the amount of west ham spares flying round

Or they've been a member since it came in in 2007 but never got a single ticket in the ballot... that was only introduced post-covid!

And all of these who have been for years, obviously didn't fancy the likes of West Brom in 2015 or games in the first season back from Covid when it was creditless and the easiest it's ever been to get tickets since the days of Hodgson
Online willss

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #42385 on: Today at 08:13:38 pm »
So after returning from holiday my lad has noticed his fancard is no longer on his phone. Lfc help is closed. Anyone know what time it opens tomorrow. Dont fancy the ticket office on matchday
Online Bapsandwaps

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #42386 on: Today at 08:13:53 pm »
Fuckinhell the Roy days, people just bailed didn't they.
Online 30fiver

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #42387 on: Today at 08:14:33 pm »
Quote from: MightyRed42 on Today at 06:11:25 pm
Tbf, what should actually happen is that ST seats get charged at the equivalent price per game of the season ticket.

The club are cheeky. For example,

Adult main stand ST - £904
Price per game for the above seasie - £47.60
Members price - £61


Its the same all over the ground.
Ill easy forego a credit if a STH seat was the same price that the STH paid.

That's a good idea tbf

Though people would then say you're being charged extra for a credit (like someone joked about earlier) which wouldn't get a good reaction would it haha
Online 30fiver

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #42388 on: Today at 08:14:54 pm »
Quote from: willss on Today at 08:13:38 pm
So after returning from holiday my lad has noticed his fancard is no longer on his phone. Lfc help is closed. Anyone know what time it opens tomorrow. Dont fancy the ticket office on matchday

Check expired passes
Online 30fiver

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #42389 on: Today at 08:18:02 pm »
Quote from: anfieldpurch on Today at 08:06:29 pm
Or they've been a member since it came in in 2007 but never got a single ticket in the ballot... that was only introduced post-covid!

And all of these who have been for years, obviously didn't fancy the likes of West Brom in 2015 or games in the first season back from Covid when it was creditless and the easiest it's ever been to get tickets since the days of Hodgson

🤣🤣 Spot on

I was too young to get on back in them days but those who did are rubbing their hands now, was only born in 98 and parents don't have much interest in going, ones a manc for starters 🤢

Some just expect to apply and be handed tickets, then if they do by the ballot there was some the other week not happy with seat spec choice when they got in
Online willss

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #42390 on: Today at 08:18:59 pm »
Quote from: 30fiver on Today at 08:14:54 pm
Check expired passes
Checked and nothing there
