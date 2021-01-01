« previous next »
Author Topic: Members Sales  (Read 2283637 times)

Online DanK1456

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 534
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #42240 on: Yesterday at 03:12:47 pm »
Quote from: RainbowFlick on Yesterday at 03:03:01 pm
what is the queue for? i can't see anything on tickets-availability

been trying to get one for a friend for forest

Same, but not exactly been a great day for finding returns anyway
Offline Bapsandwaps

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 270
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #42241 on: Yesterday at 03:12:55 pm »
She is boss her, fuck match tickets off, i'm refreshing everyday now until june 2025
Online DanK1456

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 534
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #42242 on: Yesterday at 03:14:56 pm »
Quote from: Bapsandwaps on Yesterday at 03:12:55 pm
She is boss her, fuck match tickets off, i'm refreshing everyday now until june 2025

 ;D
Online RainbowFlick

  • The Test Ticket Tout. Head of the RAWK Vice Squad.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,667
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #42243 on: Yesterday at 03:28:24 pm »
YNWA.

Online RainbowFlick

  • The Test Ticket Tout. Head of the RAWK Vice Squad.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,667
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #42244 on: Yesterday at 03:28:42 pm »
Quote from: Bapsandwaps on Yesterday at 03:12:55 pm
She is boss her, fuck match tickets off, i'm refreshing everyday now until june 2025

 ;D get your registration in and see you front row mate
YNWA.

Online DanK1456

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 534
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #42245 on: Yesterday at 03:31:02 pm »
Unintentional Dua Lipa queue entry, I don't mind it
Offline AnfieldTipster

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 47
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #42246 on: Yesterday at 03:31:03 pm »
I've got "more than an hour"  :lmao
Online DanK1456

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 534
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #42247 on: Yesterday at 03:31:24 pm »
Quote from: AnfieldTipster on Yesterday at 03:31:03 pm
I've got "more than an hour"  :lmao

Yep 4500 haha
Online RainbowFlick

  • The Test Ticket Tout. Head of the RAWK Vice Squad.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,667
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #42248 on: Yesterday at 03:32:19 pm »
hilarious, i wonder how many of those are just people refreshing for forest  :o
YNWA.

Offline dundeejoe

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,121
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #42249 on: Yesterday at 03:32:40 pm »
ffs 35 mins
hope she adds another date
Online DanK1456

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 534
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #42250 on: Yesterday at 03:33:18 pm »
Quote from: RainbowFlick on Yesterday at 03:32:19 pm
hilarious, i wonder how many of those are just people refreshing for forest  :o

Just checked the back its about 5300
Online DanK1456

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 534
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #42251 on: Yesterday at 03:33:54 pm »
Quote from: dundeejoe on Yesterday at 03:32:40 pm
ffs 35 mins
hope she adds another date

Only registration tbf
Offline bignred84

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,067
  • We all Live in a Red and White Upper Centenary
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #42252 on: Yesterday at 03:35:00 pm »
LOL,

Just put me back into the Hallmap for Forest
Offline Billy Elliot

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,915
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #42253 on: Yesterday at 04:16:07 pm »
Not been much again today has there? Or have I missed something?

Still time I suppose.
Online DanK1456

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 534
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #42254 on: Yesterday at 04:18:40 pm »
Quote from: Billy Elliot on Yesterday at 04:16:07 pm
Not been much again today has there? Or have I missed something?

Still time I suppose.

Even worse than yesterday, just hoping they're holding some back. *Should* get more tomorrow and Sat morning
Offline Billy Elliot

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,915
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #42255 on: Yesterday at 04:38:41 pm »
Quote from: DanK1456 on Yesterday at 04:18:40 pm
Even worse than yesterday, just hoping they're holding some back. *Should* get more tomorrow and Sat morning

At least it's nearly time for the ticket office to close. We can have a rest.
Online DanK1456

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 534
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #42256 on: Yesterday at 04:41:40 pm »
Quote from: Billy Elliot on Yesterday at 04:38:41 pm
At least it's nearly time for the ticket office to close. We can have a rest.

There's just been a massive drip feeding of single seats. The amount of STs I've bagged is just cruel.

Massive compared to the borefest today's been
Online swoopy

  • not a mod. At all. Like ever. And certainly not on the ticket board that's for sure. Not for want of trying. Can't spell Irmingham either.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,030
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #42257 on: Yesterday at 04:59:45 pm »
Quote from: MightyRed42 on Yesterday at 04:57:01 pm
I know. Bagged a ST in 102. I l it go, wont get to 13 by settling for a ST seat

Yup. It's absolutely stupid you're fighting againat ST and non ST seats.
Online MightyRed42

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 100
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #42258 on: Yesterday at 05:05:27 pm »
Quote from: swoopy on Yesterday at 04:59:45 pm
Yup. It's absolutely stupid you're fighting againat ST and non ST seats.

Its why we love the refresh game

-Will the website work?
-Will I get blocked?
-Will I basket a ST seat
-Have I set up my sliders properly?
-Will I end up basketing hospo?

Good times
Online Darren88

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 15
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #42259 on: Yesterday at 05:11:05 pm »
Do the 4+ games go to all members sale the week before? Or is the late sale again just for 4+? Thanks.
Offline Billy Elliot

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,915
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #42260 on: Yesterday at 05:13:20 pm »
Quote from: MightyRed42 on Yesterday at 05:05:27 pm

-Will the website work?
-Will I get blocked?
-Will I basket a ST seat
-Have I set up my sliders properly?
-Will I end up basketing hospo?

Good times

I find it more exciting than the match its self.
Online DanK1456

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 534
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #42261 on: Yesterday at 05:13:32 pm »
Quote from: Darren88 on Yesterday at 05:11:05 pm
Do the 4+ games go to all members sale the week before? Or is the late sale again just for 4+? Thanks.

Late sale starts 4+ but goes lower fairly often. Very rare for it to go all the way to all members though
Online DanK1456

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 534
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #42262 on: Yesterday at 05:13:52 pm »
Quote from: Billy Elliot on Yesterday at 05:13:20 pm
I find it more exciting than the match its self.

Only if you get the tickets in the end!
Online MightyRed42

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 100
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #42263 on: Yesterday at 05:16:16 pm »
Quote from: DanK1456 on Yesterday at 05:13:52 pm
Only if you get the tickets in the end!


The thrill of the hunt
Online Darren88

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 15
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #42264 on: Yesterday at 05:22:01 pm »
Quote from: DanK1456 on Yesterday at 05:13:32 pm
Late sale starts 4+ but goes lower fairly often. Very rare for it to go all the way to all members though

Thanks, first year as a member, trying to guage the requirements for games going forward. We've managed to get to the Sevilla game and Brentford both in the Kop so far. Hopefully get to a few more games over the season. Is it pointless refreshing now that the ticket office is closed I assume?
Online DanK1456

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 534
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #42265 on: Yesterday at 05:26:09 pm »
Quote from: Darren88 on Yesterday at 05:22:01 pm
Thanks, first year as a member, trying to guage the requirements for games going forward. We've managed to get to the Sevilla game and Brentford both in the Kop so far. Hopefully get to a few more games over the season. Is it pointless refreshing now that the ticket office is closed I assume?

Im assuming so although Ive never tried personally, normally a bit tired of it by 5pm. I think theyve probably got some button to press that switches from the returns going straight to the map and them being held back for the morning
Online Darren88

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 15
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #42266 on: Yesterday at 05:32:07 pm »
I know what you mean, can drive you mad refreshing all day just to keep seeing the same £420 tickets. Thanks for the help, hopefully some better drops tomorrow for us all.
Online MightyRed42

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 100
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #42267 on: Yesterday at 05:37:37 pm »
Quote from: Darren88 on Yesterday at 05:22:01 pm
Thanks, first year as a member, trying to guage the requirements for games going forward. We've managed to get to the Sevilla game and Brentford both in the Kop so far. Hopefully get to a few more games over the season. Is it pointless refreshing now that the ticket office is closed I assume?


Likely it is it for the day. That said, I have basketed at some wild times before.
Offline 30fiver

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,009
  • Now it's time for Jurgens men
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #42268 on: Yesterday at 05:45:31 pm »
Quote from: Billy Elliot on Yesterday at 05:13:20 pm
I find it more exciting than the match its self.

Can see why people get addicted to things so easily  :lmao
Offline ABJ

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,087
  • Internet terrorist
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #42269 on: Yesterday at 05:46:43 pm »
Quote from: Billy Elliot on Yesterday at 05:13:20 pm
I find it more exciting than the match its self.
;D
Quote from: Harvest Fields
i watched the chelsea game at my sisters. her 12 year old son is severly autistic and i forgot myself and jumped up screaming at the goal and he went nuts. screaming and shouting. scared the fuck out of me. apologised to my sister as i thought id upset him, turns out he was joining in.

Offline DOG-LFC8

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 928
  • We've conquered Europe and we're never gonna stop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #42270 on: Yesterday at 07:32:01 pm »
Managed to bag an ST return in U4 a while after the Dua Lipa queue interrupted us Forest refreshers. Its a lot harder this season with the hospitality obstacle to deal with. Was on the site every day this week and theres definitely less returns than usual IMO
Online DanK1456

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 534
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #42271 on: Yesterday at 07:42:48 pm »
Quote from: DOG-LFC8 on Yesterday at 07:32:01 pm
Managed to bag an ST return in U4 a while after the Dua Lipa queue interrupted us Forest refreshers. Its a lot harder this season with the hospitality obstacle to deal with. Was on the site every day this week and theres definitely less returns than usual IMO

I think well really see tomorrow and Saturday if the returns have dipped. Brentford was pretty decent for credits and STs but this week has been tricky. Also been on every day except Monday
Offline didopich

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 883
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #42272 on: Yesterday at 09:47:38 pm »
Sat 3pm kick offs are perfect though so these fixtures always see less returns.
Offline 1964allezallezallez

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 254
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #42273 on: Today at 06:59:37 am »
Has the link for Mondays Bournemouth sale been sent out yet? 
Online DanK1456

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 534
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #42274 on: Today at 07:29:08 am »
Quote from: 1964allezallezallez on Today at 06:59:37 am
Has the link for Mondays Bournemouth sale been sent out yet?

Everyones should be sent today
Online MightyRed42

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 100
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #42275 on: Today at 07:36:00 am »
Sorry, but why is there a pre queue for West Ham? There cant be that many who have 2 credits who didnt get on to the ACS.
Online DanK1456

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 534
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #42276 on: Today at 08:05:57 am »
Quote from: MightyRed42 on Today at 07:36:00 am
Sorry, but why is there a pre queue for West Ham? There cant be that many who have 2 credits who didnt get on to the ACS.

I think they pretty much do a queue for most home sales unless there's two sales that overlap and you can't have two queues at once. There were thousands in the queue yesterday when everyone on 3 was guaranteed for ACS
