what is the queue for? i can't see anything on tickets-availabilitybeen trying to get one for a friend for forest
She is boss her, fuck match tickets off, i'm refreshing everyday now until june 2025
By any chancehttps://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/fan-favourite-dua-lipa-play-anfield-next-summer
I've got "more than an hour"
hilarious, i wonder how many of those are just people refreshing for forest
ffs 35 minshope she adds another date
Not been much again today has there? Or have I missed something?Still time I suppose.
Even worse than yesterday, just hoping they're holding some back. *Should* get more tomorrow and Sat morning
At least it's nearly time for the ticket office to close. We can have a rest.
I know. Bagged a ST in 102. I l it go, wont get to 13 by settling for a ST seat
Yup. It's absolutely stupid you're fighting againat ST and non ST seats.
-Will the website work?-Will I get blocked?-Will I basket a ST seat-Have I set up my sliders properly?-Will I end up basketing hospo?Good times
Do the 4+ games go to all members sale the week before? Or is the late sale again just for 4+? Thanks.
I find it more exciting than the match its self.
Only if you get the tickets in the end!
Late sale starts 4+ but goes lower fairly often. Very rare for it to go all the way to all members though
Thanks, first year as a member, trying to guage the requirements for games going forward. We've managed to get to the Sevilla game and Brentford both in the Kop so far. Hopefully get to a few more games over the season. Is it pointless refreshing now that the ticket office is closed I assume?
i watched the chelsea game at my sisters. her 12 year old son is severly autistic and i forgot myself and jumped up screaming at the goal and he went nuts. screaming and shouting. scared the fuck out of me. apologised to my sister as i thought id upset him, turns out he was joining in.
Managed to bag an ST return in U4 a while after the Dua Lipa queue interrupted us Forest refreshers. Its a lot harder this season with the hospitality obstacle to deal with. Was on the site every day this week and theres definitely less returns than usual IMO
