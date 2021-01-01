« previous next »
anitrella

Re: Members Sales
Today at 08:45:54 am
Few dropping for Forest whilst West Ham LC sale is on, typical.
DanK1456

Re: Members Sales
Today at 08:48:24 am
Quote from: anitrella on Today at 08:45:54 am
Few dropping for Forest whilst West Ham LC sale is on, typical.

They shouldn't be doing that but suspected it
DanK1456

Re: Members Sales
Today at 08:52:37 am
It's started resetting my slider settings after a few refreshes now  :butt
anitrella

Re: Members Sales
Today at 08:53:01 am
Quote from: DanK1456 on Today at 08:48:24 am
They shouldn't be doing that but suspected it
have got one in basket which no longer need as mates are now busy will be dropping back so keep an eye out. U9
Billy Elliot

Re: Members Sales
Today at 08:57:13 am
Missed them. Were they seasies or credits?
anitrella

Re: Members Sales
Today at 08:59:54 am
DanK1456

Re: Members Sales
Today at 09:01:12 am
anitrella

Re: Members Sales
Today at 09:02:32 am
Quote from: DanK1456 on Today at 09:01:12 am
There now
will do it at 09.04hrs dead on

EDIT - done
DanK1456

Re: Members Sales
Today at 09:05:48 am
Quote from: anitrella on Today at 09:02:32 am
will do it at 09.04hrs dead on

EDIT - done

Didn't see it cheers though
Billy Elliot

Re: Members Sales
Today at 09:07:06 am
Arghh, missed it again. Thanks though mate,
tgi91

Re: Members Sales
Today at 09:07:35 am
Question...the I have a Promo Code.... why is that even on the site!?!?!
anitrella

Re: Members Sales
Today at 09:11:43 am
 Strange, does it go back instantly after hitting the rubbish bin icon or held in the LFC cyber space somewhere? Unless another RAWKite got it
DanK1456

Re: Members Sales
Today at 09:13:26 am
One in the Kop, used as a nice slider setter
tgi91

Re: Members Sales
Today at 09:13:47 am
One just flashed  up in U3 but missed it
