« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 1049 1050 1051 1052 1053 [1054]   Go Down

Author Topic: Members Sales  (Read 2280237 times)

Online RedJosh90

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 37
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #42120 on: Today at 12:01:57 pm »
The £336 hospos in AU6 will deffo go on general sale if not sold, theyre normal seats so would be no reason not to. Imagine the same of the ones in the Upper Kenny as well. No idea when theyd change them to general though.
Logged

Offline DanK1456

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 494
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #42121 on: Today at 12:04:23 pm »
Quote from: RedJosh90 on Today at 12:01:57 pm
The £336 hospos in AU6 will deffo go on general sale if not sold, theyre normal seats so would be no reason not to. Imagine the same of the ones in the Upper Kenny as well. No idea when theyd change them to general though.

For Brentford they were definitely still there around 4-5 hours before KO
Logged

Online Billy Elliot

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,891
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #42122 on: Today at 12:05:03 pm »
Quote from: Claire. on Today at 12:00:39 pm
(I haven't tried this myself, but logically, it should be okay) open the basket in a new tab to empty it, so you don't lose your slider settings.

Thanks, I'll try that.
Logged

Online Billy Elliot

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,891
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #42123 on: Today at 12:07:40 pm »
Quote from: Claire. on Today at 11:59:40 am
If someone has an account that DIDN'T register for the additional, can you still see the hospo tickets hall map?

Tried signing out to see if it made any difference, but hospo's are still on hall map.
Logged

Offline Stevo

  • Not unique in his worship of Erik Meijer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,309
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #42124 on: Today at 12:13:50 pm »
Quote from: Billy Elliot on Today at 07:48:39 am
The amount of hospitality in the Annie is disgusting, considering they told us itd be general admission. Its around half the stand in the upper tier.

The old ARU was already mostly hospitality. The new ARU has the padded seats at the front and has the same offsite hospitality which was always there but with additional general admission seats above.

It is still too much and makes for an odd atmosphere up there. Can be good towards the back but its just a weird mix otherwise.
Logged

Online RedJosh90

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 37
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #42125 on: Today at 12:19:58 pm »
Quote from: DanK1456 on Today at 12:04:23 pm
For Brentford they were definitely still there around 4-5 hours before KO

Think I checked a couple of hours before kick off and was showing as sold out, so maybe a sign of thats when they do it? Would be mad if they just took them off. Im in the last seat in AU5 next to that lot of hospo for Forest anyway so will check it out.
Logged

Offline DanK1456

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 494
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #42126 on: Today at 12:32:06 pm »
Anyone know what theyve done with AL6? Guessing 13+ got them
Logged

Online Billy Elliot

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,891
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #42127 on: Today at 12:36:12 pm »
Quote from: Stevo on Today at 12:13:50 pm
The old ARU was already mostly hospitality. The new ARU has the padded seats at the front and has the same offsite hospitality which was always there but with additional general admission seats above.

It is still too much and makes for an odd atmosphere up there. Can be good towards the back but its just a weird mix otherwise.

The padded seat go up to row 12. Then, I think rows 13-28 are a lower level hospitality. If that's right, that a lot more hospitality than the old ARU had. That'd leave 20 rows as general admission, unless if there are ST's in there. Doesn't put much of a dent in the over subscribed membership.
Logged

Online 30fiver

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,998
  • Now it's time for Jurgens men
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #42128 on: Today at 12:44:30 pm »
Quote from: Billy Elliot on Today at 12:36:12 pm
The padded seat go up to row 12. Then, I think rows 13-28 are a lower level hospitality. If that's right, that a lot more hospitality than the old ARU had. That'd leave 20 rows as general admission, unless if there are ST's in there. Doesn't put much of a dent in the over subscribed membership.

The padded seats are new hospo, i think I had a padded one for row 13 v Newcastle last season, was front row of the bit they sold when partially open, all rows behind were normal seats 

The number of 'offsite' hospo hasn't increased, offsite packages from other areas of the ground and the old upper annie road have been moved into annie road, the total number of offsite hasn't changed though
Logged

Online dundeejoe

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,113
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #42129 on: Today at 12:45:14 pm »
ffs was that a big drop ?
missed it
Logged

Online The25thofmay

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 41
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #42130 on: Today at 01:02:22 pm »
Hmmm, very strange. Saw at least 7-8 blocks light up twice in the last 15 mins. Took me about 2 secs to move the price slider down and hit the buy tickets button but gone already?! Now blocked again?! Do you need to contact the club if blocked? Saw someone say it only lasts 20mins but got blocked yesterday and was blocked a lot longer than 20mins.
Logged

Online Billy Elliot

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,891
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #42131 on: Today at 01:04:38 pm »
nobheads
Logged

Online 30fiver

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,998
  • Now it's time for Jurgens men
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #42132 on: Today at 01:11:06 pm »
Quote from: The25thofmay on Today at 01:02:22 pm
Hmmm, very strange. Saw at least 7-8 blocks light up twice in the last 15 mins. Took me about 2 secs to move the price slider down and hit the buy tickets button but gone already?! Now blocked again?! Do you need to contact the club if blocked? Saw someone say it only lasts 20mins but got blocked yesterday and was blocked a lot longer than 20mins.

It's less than 10 mins but think if you try and do anything in that time it restarts the timer?
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 1049 1050 1051 1052 1053 [1054]   Go Up
« previous next »
 