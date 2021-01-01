The padded seat go up to row 12. Then, I think rows 13-28 are a lower level hospitality. If that's right, that a lot more hospitality than the old ARU had. That'd leave 20 rows as general admission, unless if there are ST's in there. Doesn't put much of a dent in the over subscribed membership.
The padded seats are new hospo, i think I had a padded one for row 13 v Newcastle last season, was front row of the bit they sold when partially open, all rows behind were normal seats
The number of 'offsite' hospo hasn't increased, offsite packages from other areas of the ground and the old upper annie road have been moved into annie road, the total number of offsite hasn't changed though