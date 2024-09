Getting tickets for kids is an issue that needs sorting. Getting them through ballots is so difficult but thats the only way.



I can pick up plenty for myself late availability but getting a pair or three together to take my lads is next to impossible outside the ballot.



Last season I was able to pick up singles in the same stand and ask people who were obviously on their own if they'd move (offering them the better seat).



They've stopped you doing that now so impossible to pick up a pair for u16s at all. Really frustrating.