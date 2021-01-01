« previous next »
Schmarn

Re: Members Sales
Reply #41920 on: Today at 11:13:15 am
Nothing.
cdgilbert

Re: Members Sales
Reply #41921 on: Today at 11:13:41 am
200 odd. 7 min wait
DanK1456

Re: Members Sales
Reply #41922 on: Today at 11:14:10 am
Seemed to be at least one big drop per day leading up to Brentford, so still plenty of chances
PaulF

Re: Members Sales
Reply #41923 on: Today at 11:14:33 am
Presumably they leave the queue there , hoping people will buy hospitality?
Bapsandwaps

Re: Members Sales
Reply #41924 on: Today at 11:15:22 am
350, got in, hit choose seats and blocked  :) :) fucking pointless
ABJ

Re: Members Sales
Reply #41925 on: Today at 11:15:53 am
Trying to help a mate, got in after a 9 min wait and unsurprisingly its sold out...hit refresh ONCE...and blocked.

Nothing wrong with the system though, its world class.
Bapsandwaps

Re: Members Sales
Reply #41926 on: Today at 11:17:10 am
Quote from: ABJ on Today at 11:15:53 am
Trying to help a mate, got in after a 9 min wait and unsurprisingly its sold out...hit refresh ONCE...and blocked.

Nothing wrong with the system though, its world class.

They must just put it on fill throttle for the sale. It is fucking crzy. 350 lowest ive ever had and blocked as soon as was in.
DanK1456

Re: Members Sales
Reply #41927 on: Today at 11:17:21 am
Quote from: Bapsandwaps on Today at 11:15:22 am
350, got in, hit choose seats and blocked  :) :) fucking pointless

Seems like joining this queue is basically useless then, refreshed all week last time and wasn't blocked once?
swoopy

Re: Members Sales
Reply #41928 on: Today at 11:17:45 am
Quote from: Bapsandwaps on Today at 11:15:22 am
350, got in, hit choose seats and blocked  :) :) fucking pointless
:no
Such a piece of shit site
[streety]

Re: Members Sales
Reply #41929 on: Today at 11:19:37 am
Don't see the point of putting a sale on for so little tickets remaining.
tgi91

Re: Members Sales
Reply #41930 on: Today at 11:25:26 am
I have 1 in my basket, how can I tell if it's a credit ticket or not?

Mobile site quite difficult to work this out through.
RedJosh90

Re: Members Sales
Reply #41931 on: Today at 11:27:46 am
Quote from: tgi91 on Today at 11:25:26 am
I have 1 in my basket, how can I tell if it's a credit ticket or not?

Mobile site quite difficult to work this out through.

Will say if its an ST return, should be a credit if not
PaulF

Re: Members Sales
Reply #41932 on: Today at 11:28:38 am
Ah well, saved some dough. 
Will make a nice contribution to

https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=356305.0
DangerScouse

Re: Members Sales
Reply #41933 on: Today at 11:29:21 am
Fair play, Paul.
Schmarn

Re: Members Sales
Reply #41934 on: Today at 11:30:49 am
Wish theyd take that bloody hospo off the site
Logged

DanK1456

Re: Members Sales
Reply #41935 on: Today at 11:36:58 am
Quote from: Schmarn on Today at 11:30:49 am
Wish theyd take that bloody hospo off the site

Just another tactic to annoy fans who want a seat and shift the expensive ones easier
[streety]

Re: Members Sales
Reply #41936 on: Today at 11:38:44 am
Still 3500 ahead of me in the queue...
RedJosh90

Re: Members Sales
Reply #41937 on: Today at 11:42:15 am
Blocked after completing the slide puzzle accurately in a normal time, baffling. Was only refreshing every 15 seconds or so as well  :butt
Girder of Girth

Re: Members Sales
Reply #41938 on: Today at 11:44:40 am
Quote from: RedJosh90 on Today at 11:42:15 am
Blocked after completing the slide puzzle accurately in a normal time, baffling. Was only refreshing every 15 seconds or so as well  :butt

Same here, but haven't refreshed at all. Now getting "Our website is experiencing an issue" - no shit!

Laughably, it's asking me to Refresh in a few moments!
tgi91

Re: Members Sales
Reply #41939 on: Today at 11:45:42 am
Site is falling over now I think...
Schmarn

Re: Members Sales
Reply #41940 on: Today at 11:46:14 am
Dont know why theres nothing there
mighty magpie

Re: Members Sales
Reply #41941 on: Today at 11:46:35 am
Big drop at 11.24. managed one credit.
RedJosh90

Re: Members Sales
Reply #41942 on: Today at 11:47:00 am
Quote from: Girder of Girth on Today at 11:44:40 am
Same here, but haven't refreshed at all. Now getting "Our website is experiencing an issue" - no shit!

Laughably, it's asking me to Refresh in a few moments!

Literally just got the same message, let me complete the puzzle again and bam!
Dazzer23

Re: Members Sales
Reply #41943 on: Today at 11:49:00 am
My wait time just went from 4 minutes to 47.

It's worth going through this debacle on a Monday morning just for the comedy value.
marios_moustache

Re: Members Sales
Reply #41944 on: Today at 11:49:05 am
Queue finished, "do you want to enter site?" Message, clicked yes and now have been waiting here to be redirected to the actual site. Been like this for about 15 mins!

Not that it matters as there will be no tickets available
Claire.

Re: Members Sales
Reply #41945 on: Today at 11:50:01 am
Quote from: tgi91 on Today at 11:25:26 am
I have 1 in my basket, how can I tell if it's a credit ticket or not?

Mobile site quite difficult to work this out through.

in this sale, should all be credit seats.
dundeejoe

Re: Members Sales
Reply #41946 on: Today at 11:51:44 am
please wait for around 20 mins on hallmap
DanK1456

Re: Members Sales
Reply #41947 on: Today at 11:53:14 am
Queue seems to have ground to a halt, happens too often
WorldChampions

Re: Members Sales
Reply #41948 on: Today at 11:54:22 am
She dead.

Timed out while waiting on cache-lhr-egll1980052-LHR
marios_moustache

Re: Members Sales
Reply #41949 on: Today at 11:55:44 am
Our website is experiencing an issue!

Billy Elliot

Re: Members Sales
Reply #41950 on: Today at 11:57:25 am
Supporting Liverpool's a bit shite sometimes.
Bapsandwaps

Re: Members Sales
Reply #41951 on: Today at 11:57:50 am
Ya site has fell to pieces again, little football on for about 5 minutes when trying to sign in and all that. Stone age
MightyRed42

Re: Members Sales
Reply #41952 on: Today at 11:58:22 am
It was the same 2 weeks ago for the Brentford sale. I dont remember it being like this and Ive only really been buying tickets regularly since 21/22.

Feel like they brought in the blocking for the Madrid sale and its gotten worse by the month.
Schmarn

Re: Members Sales
Reply #41953 on: Today at 12:05:40 pm
I was on the site just before it froze and AU2 went orange. Do we think it was bots?

No mass basketing going on so no reason for it to collapse otherwise.
PaulF

Re: Members Sales
Reply #41954 on: Today at 12:06:47 pm
I was semi serious earlier.  But I wonder if they are planning to 'fix' this with dynamic pricing / surge pricing/ Ripping off loyal fans,
Billy Elliot

Re: Members Sales
Reply #41955 on: Today at 12:07:18 pm
Might as well do a bit of work.
RedJosh90

Re: Members Sales
Reply #41956 on: Today at 12:08:57 pm
Seems to be working alright again now. Just been a mini drop and managed to get one in AU5.
Ginieus

Re: Members Sales
Reply #41957 on: Today at 12:09:14 pm
Stuck in queue. Wait time an hour but not moving last 30mins position wise
Joseph-Immanuel Queen

Re: Members Sales
Reply #41958 on: Today at 12:10:08 pm
Just managed to snag myself a ticket in the Upper Annie after an hour of pain, so keep trying!
MightyRed42

Re: Members Sales
Reply #41959 on: Today at 12:12:38 pm
Stuck in the queue. Its not moved for over half an hour
