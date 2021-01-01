i watched the chelsea game at my sisters. her 12 year old son is severly autistic and i forgot myself and jumped up screaming at the goal and he went nuts. screaming and shouting. scared the fuck out of me. apologised to my sister as i thought id upset him, turns out he was joining in.
Trying to help a mate, got in after a 9 min wait and unsurprisingly its sold out...hit refresh ONCE...and blocked.Nothing wrong with the system though, its world class.
350, got in, hit choose seats and blocked fucking pointless
I have 1 in my basket, how can I tell if it's a credit ticket or not? Mobile site quite difficult to work this out through.
Wish theyd take that bloody hospo off the site
Blocked after completing the slide puzzle accurately in a normal time, baffling. Was only refreshing every 15 seconds or so as well
Same here, but haven't refreshed at all. Now getting "Our website is experiencing an issue" - no shit!Laughably, it's asking me to Refresh in a few moments!
