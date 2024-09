Is that at the back of AU? Whatís the view like up there?



Yeah back two rows. Looks like maybe only towards the sides though? AU7 is where I got them. Iíve not sat in them before but Iíve sat a couple of rows down and the view of the pitch is fine (basically a birdseye view!). You canít see most of the Kop so reckon maybe the Kop goal might be partially restricted from the back row but I donít think it says that anywhere so maybe not. For an £15+ saving per match, Iíll take it all day long. Biggest issue for me is it takes fucking ages to get out after the match but again, for £30, Iíll live with it! Save loads over the course of a season.