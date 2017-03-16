« previous next »
Author Topic: Members Sales

adwhite40

Re: Members Sales
Reply #41720 on: Today at 09:19:08 am
Mine hasnt moved for half hour, even since the message.

Shambles of a system
RebeccaLFC

Re: Members Sales
Reply #41721 on: Today at 09:21:11 am
I am genuinely surprised by the lack of KOP tickets for people around the 1000 mark. Ill try digging out my email last year, but the wait time was longer for sure and we got three in a row for all home games. 
MKB

Re: Members Sales
Reply #41722 on: Today at 09:05:24 am
Quote from: 30fiver on Today at 09:05:24 am
As KOP runs out, bet loads are refreshing for KOP drops
Kop refreshing would have been happening from around 08:47, and the speed drop was sudden and marked at 08:54.   Something was apparently suddenly consuming masses of resource.  Could have been someone running scripts; could have been a code bug causing something to loop.  Or could have been a network outage somewhere in-house.  Or many other reasons.  Let's see if we get told.
RainbowFlick

Re: Members Sales
Reply #41723 on: Today at 09:22:10 am
Quote from: RebeccaLFC on Today at 09:21:11 am
I am genuinely surprised by the lack of KOP tickets for people around the 1000 mark. Ill try digging out my email last year, but the wait time was longer for sure and we got three in a row for all home games.

there's more people on 13+ presumably, but it does feel a bit fishy overall. there were more people sorted in the first sale than i think most of us probably assumed, too.
noneoftheabove

Re: Members Sales
Reply #41724 on: Today at 09:22:23 am
Quote from: RebeccaLFC on Today at 09:21:11 am
I am genuinely surprised by the lack of KOP tickets for people around the 1000 mark. Ill try digging out my email last year, but the wait time was longer for sure and we got three in a row for all home games.

Definitely the case. Very different to last season.
RebeccaLFC

Re: Members Sales
Reply #41725 on: Today at 09:22:48 am
08:43 and 3 together in 202 for all games last year.  I got in 08:53 and only about 10 singles in 202 (which is usually the last to sell out). Anyone understand why such difference?
RebeccaLFC

Re: Members Sales
Reply #41726 on: Today at 09:23:23 am
Quote from: RainbowFlick on Today at 09:22:10 am
there's more people on 13+ presumably, but it does feel a bit fishy overall. there were more people sorted in the first sale than i think most of us probably assumed, too.

Yeah I get that, but if the queue time is similar it shouldnt be that different
RainbowFlick

Re: Members Sales
Reply #41727 on: Today at 09:23:53 am
Quote from: RebeccaLFC on Today at 09:23:23 am
Yeah I get that, but if the queue time is similar it shouldnt be that different

need someone in the ballot sale who gets in early to share a screenshot of the seat map

i do think more kop are being held back

or a lot of people slyly sorted their mates by pressing 'back' in the first sale
Last Edit: Today at 09:26:41 am by RainbowFlick
saltysam

Re: Members Sales
Reply #41728 on: Today at 09:24:51 am
40 minutes stuck in position 3218 and more than an hour.
bradders1011

Re: Members Sales
Reply #41729 on: Today at 09:25:34 am
Link no longer valid. Fuck this.
77kop05

Re: Members Sales
Reply #41730 on: Today at 09:26:34 am
Was 477 in the queue. When I got it said my time had expired but chanced the "unique" link and it took me back in.
Could only find kop singles but used the choose for me and it picked 3 in a row, kop , all games.
bradders1011

Re: Members Sales
Reply #41731 on: Today at 09:26:53 am
And now it's kicked me to the very back of the queue.
walterwhite

Re: Members Sales
Reply #41732 on: Today at 09:26:53 am
Quote from: RebeccaLFC on Today at 09:21:11 am
I am genuinely surprised by the lack of KOP tickets for people around the 1000 mark. Ill try digging out my email last year, but the wait time was longer for sure and we got three in a row for all home games.

Loads went in the initial sale, I'd say maybe a couple of thousand or more, after the site went down people were still left in and checked out for a few then
anfieldpurch

Re: Members Sales
Reply #41733 on: Today at 09:26:57 am
Been saying 8 minutes for over 8 minutes now... has it crashed again?
6 Euros

Re: Members Sales
Reply #41734 on: Today at 09:27:16 am
Estimated time keeps dropping but queue position remains the same as when I logged on?🤔
MKB

Re: Members Sales
Reply #41735 on: Today at 09:27:32 am
Quote from: RebeccaLFC on Today at 09:22:48 am
08:43 and 3 together in 202 for all games last year.  I got in 08:53 and only about 10 singles in 202 (which is usually the last to sell out). Anyone understand why such difference?
At 08:43, I wasn't seeing anything but a few odd singles left in the Kop.  They were all gone by 08:50  Perhaps someone was hoovering up tickets to their basket, got kicked out by the Club and you saw seats returned at 08:53?
Last Edit: Today at 09:30:46 am by MKB
RainbowFlick

Re: Members Sales
Reply #41736 on: Today at 09:27:33 am
Quote from: anfieldpurch on Today at 09:26:57 am
Been saying 8 minutes for over 8 minutes now... has it crashed again?

same
EstonianRed

Re: Members Sales
Reply #41737 on: Today at 09:28:35 am
Is there a social experiment being run on us? Surely no respectable company could offer that kind of a shite service...
sheepfest

Re: Members Sales
Reply #41738 on: Today at 09:29:21 am
Mine is showing at 9 mins but still at 517 ahead, which was the same number when they stopped it earlier.
bignred84

Re: Members Sales
Reply #41739 on: Today at 09:29:33 am
Since 08:57
Theres been 1823 ahead of me
Im now 31 minutes away after going up to over an hour
Yet theres still 1823 ahead of me

How long ago did they open it up again ?
Lisan Al Gaib

Re: Members Sales
Reply #41740 on: Today at 09:30:29 am
Quote from: RainbowFlick on Today at 09:23:53 am
need someone in the ballot sale who gets in early to share a screenshot of the seat map

i do think more kop are being held back

or a lot of people slyly sorted their mates by pressing 'back' in the first sale

They don't hold any Kop tickets back.
30fiver

Re: Members Sales
Reply #41741 on: Today at 09:30:39 am
Quote from: RebeccaLFC on Today at 09:21:11 am
I am genuinely surprised by the lack of KOP tickets for people around the 1000 mark. Ill try digging out my email last year, but the wait time was longer for sure and we got three in a row for all home games.
Quote from: RebeccaLFC on Today at 09:22:48 am
08:43 and 3 together in 202 for all games last year.  I got in 08:53 and only about 10 singles in 202 (which is usually the last to sell out). Anyone understand why such difference?

yeah loads bought back in July when the site unfroze. As someone said above, 1000+
Stringfella

Re: Members Sales
Reply #41742 on: Today at 09:31:05 am
Theyve probably sold 63k tickets for each game now with 1000s sat in the queue waiting for guaranteed tickets! 
bradders1011

Re: Members Sales
Reply #41743 on: Today at 09:32:03 am
Anybody getting a reply on the help chat? I'm fucking fuming again.
RainbowFlick

Re: Members Sales
Reply #41744 on: Today at 09:32:05 am
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on Today at 09:30:29 am
They don't hold any Kop tickets back.

ah, thanks, for some reason i thought they did
30fiver

Re: Members Sales
Reply #41745 on: Today at 09:32:12 am
Quote from: RainbowFlick on Today at 09:23:53 am
need someone in the ballot sale who gets in early to share a screenshot of the seat map

i do think more kop are being held back

or a lot of people slyly sorted their mates by pressing 'back' in the first sale

First sale those who got lucky after unfreezing logged out and back in multiple times to sort their mates out

None are held back, occasionally get some in 306 which are supporter club ones unused
Lisan Al Gaib

Re: Members Sales
Reply #41746 on: Today at 09:32:54 am
Quote from: hawkwind on Today at 09:15:56 am
At long last they've posted an update, flow rate reduced to allow suspicious activity to be investigated

Gas lighting that's what this is, how long do we put up with this?

They've reduced the number of people getting into the site and its working again? Its 100% not bots and all due to the number of people they let into the site at any one time.

Lower flow rate for the 3 games before this = site working fine
Higher flow rate for these games = site FUBAR

Its so fucking obvious now matter how much MKB tries to say otherwise
30fiver

Re: Members Sales
Reply #41747 on: Today at 09:33:08 am
Quote from: MKB on Today at 09:21:51 am
Kop refreshing would have been happening from around 08:47, and the speed drop was sudden and marked at 08:52.   Something was apparently suddenly consuming masses of resource.  Could have been someone running scripts; could have been a code bug causing something to loop.  Or could have been a network outage somewhere in-house.  Or many other reasons.  Let's see if we get told.

Could be, I don't think we'll hear as it was a temp stop/slow down not a disaster like last time
jskyner

Re: Members Sales
Reply #41748 on: Today at 09:33:39 am
Quote from: bradders1011 on Today at 09:32:03 am
Anybody getting a reply on the help chat? I'm fucking fuming again.
Im in he same boat as you my link has now expired so back to the queue I go.
redgriffin73

Re: Members Sales
Reply #41749 on: Today at 09:35:09 am
Got sorterd just before it went tits up by the look of it, had to do the sliding puzzle thing and then got the maintenance page but I clicked whatever button was there and it took me to the main page to log in thankfully. Site was painfully slow refreshing everything once I got in. No Kop but just glad it's done till November now!
wewonit5timesinistanbul

Re: Members Sales
Reply #41750 on: Today at 09:35:13 am
im getting blocked as site thinks im a robot. can anybody advise what to do so this doesnt happen?
redgriffin73

Re: Members Sales
Reply #41751 on: Today at 09:36:08 am
Quote from: wewonit5timesinistanbul on Today at 09:35:13 am
im getting blocked as site thinks im a robot. can anybody advise what to do so this doesnt happen?


There's a link on that page I think that you can click to make a report to admin or something. I did that with my work PC once and it seems to work OK since then.
anfieldpurch

Re: Members Sales
Reply #41752 on: Today at 09:36:31 am
Been saying it is your turn.. but not actually let me in for about 5 minutes now
NeoAdjuvant

Re: Members Sales
Reply #41753 on: Today at 09:37:21 am
It moved about 400 places then has frozen again. Sound
NQ00

Re: Members Sales
Reply #41754 on: Today at 09:37:43 am
I got to the front of the queue as the site crashed and didnt even have a queue number anymore. Didnt get in until 9:30. Although everything is sorted now. Very limited availability in the lowers, as others have said it wasnt the case with similar queue times in recent years, quite obvious that people are sharing their links to get their mates sorted. Add it to the list of problems for the ticket office to sort!
MKB

Re: Members Sales
Reply #41755 on: Today at 09:38:55 am
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on Today at 09:32:54 am
Gas lighting that's what this is, how long do we put up with this?

They've reduced the number of people getting into the site and its working again? Its 100% not bots and all due to the number of people they let into the site at any one time.

Lower flow rate for the 3 games before this = site working fine
Higher flow rate for these games = site FUBAR

Its so fucking obvious now matter how much MKB tries to say otherwise
I'm looking at evidence rather than giving into an emotional kneejerk reaction.

I was in the 1600s in the queue.  I got in around 08:38, so I was likely sharing the site with hundreds of other users at that point.  Between then and 08:54, the site was consistently running fast, with screen load times always under 1 second.  At 08:54, load times were over 20 seconds.  The change was sudden.  Letting in the next batch of 50 users is unlikely to account for that.
NQ00

Re: Members Sales
Reply #41756 on: Today at 09:39:27 am
To top it off tickets I had selected in the lower Annie for Chelsea have stated they are in the upper main row 88 in my confirmation email!!!
LFC_Herts

Re: Members Sales
Reply #41757 on: Today at 09:40:49 am
Got to the front of the queue from 4000, then went to a maintenance screen, then after 15 it tells me the link has expired. Rubbish!

Whats this sale shambles excuse going to be?
PaulF

Re: Members Sales
Reply #41758 on: Today at 09:44:44 am
Quote from: Oh Yes BisCAN on Today at 09:14:36 am
She's defo 13+.

You are Prince Andrew and I claim my £5 :)

on a serious note though. RAWK surely is handling more traffic on a big match day than they are trying to sort here.  And Rawk is run by volunteers and funded by donations!
Brains1980

Re: Members Sales
Reply #41759 on: Today at 09:47:30 am
This sale for me has been the best so far.

Queue number 264
Number of users in queue ahead of me 141
Estimated wait time 3 minutes

Got 4 in 305 for all games and checked out before half past 8
