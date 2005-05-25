« previous next »
Reply #41600 on: August 28, 2024, 10:43:42 am
Quote from: DanK1456 on August 28, 2024, 10:02:47 am
Yeah my bad its probably changed since last season but I registered for a few when I had waiting list tickets already and bought for others

There's absolutely zero chance of me forwarding any tickets (only missed a handful in 40+ years)
but I get your point, I'm simply trying to get a ticket for my daughters fella who cant sit on LFC ticket site for most of the day (in between working at home)
Reply #41601 on: August 28, 2024, 10:46:34 am
Quote from: mighty magpie on August 28, 2024, 10:14:17 am
I think the system should still allow you to basket in the sale and buy for others even if the person logged in hasn't registered or has a ticket.

Sunday morning, I have 3 tickets (late returns) in my basket yet each time it would not let me allocate to said F & F.
even though he had registered for the Brentford game
Reply #41602 on: August 28, 2024, 10:47:29 am
Quote from: bignred84 on August 28, 2024, 10:41:11 am
because I guess the payment details would fail, Mine won't match his address etc

You can change this, Im still registered at a previous address and have to do this every time
Reply #41603 on: August 28, 2024, 03:07:03 pm
Quote from: bignred84 on August 28, 2024, 10:46:34 am
Sunday morning, I have 3 tickets (late returns) in my basket yet each time it would not let me allocate to said F & F.
even though he had registered for the Brentford game

One possibility is that he thought that by registering for the original ballot sale that was good enough when you had to register again for the individual game.
Reply #41604 on: Today at 02:01:43 pm
If I have a junior ticket but my kid can't make it to a match, am i able to transfer the ticket to an adult and pay the difference? guessing there are checks in place for adults trying to get in with junior tickets?!
Reply #41605 on: Today at 02:04:23 pm
Quote from: andy7616 on Today at 02:01:43 pm
If I have a junior ticket but my kid can't make it to a match, am i able to transfer the ticket to an adult and pay the difference? guessing there are checks in place for adults trying to get in with junior tickets?!

Yes you can transfer the ticket to an adult but there's no mechanism to pay the difference in place. The club said there would be a few years ago I think but haven't let anyone know about it
Reply #41606 on: Today at 02:13:21 pm
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on Today at 02:04:23 pm
Yes you can transfer the ticket to an adult but there's no mechanism to pay the difference in place. The club said there would be a few years ago I think but haven't let anyone know about it

Yep, theyre not bothered about people paying the difference. Once transferred I dont believe it says its a junior ticket either.
Reply #41607 on: Today at 02:52:23 pm
thanks for the replies.
Reply #41608 on: Today at 03:23:36 pm
No mention of distributing in the email I just got.

Assume that's just because I'm not in 13+
Reply #41609 on: Today at 03:27:29 pm
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 03:23:36 pm
No mention of distributing in the email I just got.

Assume that's just because I'm not in 13+

Mine has it as point 3 in the "if you can't attend a game" section.
Reply #41610 on: Today at 03:28:08 pm
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 03:23:36 pm
No mention of distributing in the email I just got.

Assume that's just because I'm not in 13+

Yeah it's mentioned in the 13+

Option are
1.Forward to F and F
2. Return to the ticket exchange
3. Distribute (as a 13+, you may do this twice a season)
Reply #41611 on: Today at 09:21:49 pm
Quote from: anfieldpurch on Today at 03:28:08 pm
Yeah it's mentioned in the 13+

Option are
1.Forward to F and F
2. Return to the ticket exchange
3. Distribute (as a 13+, you may do this twice a season)

So am I correct in saying that forwarding to an F&Fis included in the two? Or only distribution via email?
