Author Topic: Members Sales

DanK1456

Re: Members Sales
Yesterday at 10:22:47 am
Quote from: upthereds1993 on Yesterday at 10:10:04 am

You joke but you're probably not far off the mark at all. I'm sure there'll be occasions this season where somebody is hopelessly refreshing the page for a general admission seat to come available, eventually get the point where they've had enough and just bite the bullet on a hospitality seat due to it staring them in the face for however many hours. Hospitality rarely sells out against the mid-lower teams so no surprise the club have done this

I guess its only very few who have to do this to sell out the hospos, but youd think the sort of people who knew to register for the sale arent the sort to give in and pay over the odds. Theres been plenty of tickets returned and Im sure therell be a lot more at the weekend.
mighty magpie

Re: Members Sales
Yesterday at 10:36:45 am
I wonder did all the AU6 sell as hospo or did they release as general tickets. Was close to 40 earlier in the week.
Girder of Girth

Re: Members Sales
Yesterday at 10:37:15 am
I'm a bit confused - I registered for all games in the ballot a couple of months ago (I'm on 4+) and was only successful for Chelsea.

I missed the registration for the Brentford game (seems they hide that by not emailing members) but I can still get on the hall map. I've done a bit of refreshing over the past couple of days and have only seen hospo seats available.

Am I barking up the wrong tree here - will I ever be able to see any non-hospo seats if they ever pop up, and if so, will I be able to buy one. I'm worried that I'm refreshing here with no chance of getting a ticket.
DanK1456

Re: Members Sales
Yesterday at 10:51:59 am
Quote from: Girder of Girth on Yesterday at 10:37:15 am
I'm a bit confused - I registered for all games in the ballot a couple of months ago (I'm on 4+) and was only successful for Chelsea.

I missed the registration for the Brentford game (seems they hide that by not emailing members) but I can still get on the hall map. I've done a bit of refreshing over the past couple of days and have only seen hospo seats available.

Am I barking up the wrong tree here - will I ever be able to see any non-hospo seats if they ever pop up, and if so, will I be able to buy one. I'm worried that I'm refreshing here with no chance of getting a ticket.

Sorry mate youve no chance unless you registered. If you do see them Im guessing it wont let you purchase. Its a ploy to get you to buy hospos. Register for all the sales, especially City as thatll be less competitive
DanK1456

Re: Members Sales
Yesterday at 10:53:10 am
Quote from: mighty magpie on Yesterday at 10:36:45 am
I wonder did all the AU6 sell as hospo or did they release as general tickets. Was close to 40 earlier in the week.

Theyll have been general other than the odd couple
Girder of Girth

Re: Members Sales
Yesterday at 10:56:02 am
Quote from: DanK1456 on Yesterday at 10:51:59 am
Sorry mate youve no chance unless you registered. If you do see them Im guessing it wont let you purchase. Its a ploy to get you to buy hospos. Register for all the sales, especially City as thatll be less competitive

Oh well - thanks anyway. Seems a bit crazy that you need to register twice, but then I'm learning that this whole system is a nuts.
DanK1456

Re: Members Sales
Yesterday at 10:57:15 am
Quote from: Girder of Girth on Yesterday at 10:56:02 am
Oh well - thanks anyway. Seems a bit crazy that you need to register twice, but then I'm learning that this whole system is a nuts.

It grinds people down, just another tactic to reduce demand
Malachys15

Re: Members Sales
Yesterday at 04:53:05 pm
Anyone see any 'Normal' drops of late?
MightyRed42

Re: Members Sales
Yesterday at 05:04:42 pm
Quote from: Malachys15 on Yesterday at 04:53:05 pm
Anyone see any 'Normal' drops of late?

The odd ST in lower main and Kenny. There were some credits in Upper Annie Rd this morning, only a couple
PaulF

Re: Members Sales
Yesterday at 05:09:29 pm
Quote from: anfieldpurch on August 22, 2024, 06:51:31 pm
24 hours again for the Forest registration next week...there may well be a situation where a midweek game with a so called lesser team ends up having lots of returns and people unable to buy

Sorry to essentially ask the same question again.
But does this mean there is 24 hours next week to 'register' for the Forest game. You then get an email link, which puts you at a random place in a queue for tickets for Forest.
If I'm signed up as a member, do I 'need' anything else (or to have done anything), to register?
Thanks!
RedJosh90

Re: Members Sales
Yesterday at 06:12:36 pm
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 05:09:29 pm
Sorry to essentially ask the same question again.
But does this mean there is 24 hours next week to 'register' for the Forest game. You then get an email link, which puts you at a random place in a queue for tickets for Forest.
If I'm signed up as a member, do I 'need' anything else (or to have done anything), to register?
Thanks!

Literally just have to register during the 24 hour period next week and youll get sent a link nearer the sale. No other requirements if youre a member.
Kenny's Jacket

Re: Members Sales
Yesterday at 07:20:59 pm
Quote from: RedJosh90 on Yesterday at 06:12:36 pm
Literally just have to register during the 24 hour period next week and youll get sent a link nearer the sale. No other requirements if youre a member.

My mate has registered for all the fixtures but was unsuccessful in the Ballot. how does he get a link?
DanK1456

Re: Members Sales
Yesterday at 07:38:16 pm
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Yesterday at 07:20:59 pm
My mate has registered for all the fixtures but was unsuccessful in the Ballot. how does he get a link?

You now do the additional sale registrations for each individual game. The one for Forest starts 10am Tuesday and ends 10am Weds. Youll get the link on email before the sale (just over 1-2 wks after reg) Then Bournemouth etc you register nearer the time

He can check this page https://www.liverpoolfc.com/tickets/tickets-availability
stueya

Re: Members Sales
Today at 08:17:33 am
Morning all, theres been loads of returns popping up this morning for those still looking
PaulF

Re: Members Sales
Today at 11:01:04 am
Quote from: RedJosh90 on Yesterday at 06:12:36 pm
Literally just have to register during the 24 hour period next week and youll get sent a link nearer the sale. No other requirements if youre a member.

Quote from: DanK1456 on Yesterday at 07:38:16 pm
You now do the additional sale registrations for each individual game. The one for Forest starts 10am Tuesday and ends 10am Weds. Youll get the link on email before the sale (just over 1-2 wks after reg) Then Bournemouth etc you register nearer the time

He can check this page https://www.liverpoolfc.com/tickets/tickets-availability

Thanks both.
Last time I got to games at Anfield we won the CL under Rafa.
Good omen if I can be getting to see a few games again :)
DanK1456

Re: Members Sales
Today at 12:10:55 pm
Quote from: stueya on Today at 08:17:33 am
Morning all, theres been loads of returns popping up this morning for those still looking

I remember checking on the day of one of the games last year and there were loads in the morning before kick off. I guess the returns are more frequent the sooner it is to kick off?
MightyRed42

Re: Members Sales
Today at 12:24:35 pm
Quote from: DanK1456 on Today at 12:10:55 pm
I remember checking on the day of one of the games last year and there were loads in the morning before kick off. I guess the returns are more frequent the sooner it is to kick off?


Absolutely, Ive got pairs before on the morning of the match. Last season I got my dad a single in the Kop for Brighton ~90min before kick off.

If someone wants to go the match and not to fussed about a credit it wont be a problem. With persistence, theyll get a ticket.

(Except now you have to set your price filters and wade through hospo 😐)
