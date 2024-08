I'm logged in as myself that has already got a ticket. If I get a ticket (any ticket) in my basket it says I can't have another one as expected.

However, if I try to re-assign to any of my F&F that don't have a ticket I still get the error that the max quantity has been exceeded.



Is this some utterly new rubbish thing that I can't re-assign a ticket as I already have one and need to be logged in as them directly?



Such a shite setup.