Is that it for the season? Or is there a second chance to register for the second half?

If so my membership was good for one friendly!



Also, what is the hallmap people keep talking about? It's something I've never heard of.



No no, theres a registration for each game. So you had to register for Brentford then youll do a separate for Forest then for Bournemouth its not like ballots split in the two halves. Hallmap is basically just the map of anfield tickets-wise. People who dont have access to it on their accounts can be sent a link that shows them how many tickets are left currently.You have to keep your eye out for when the registration opens, its normally around 2 and a half weeks before the game