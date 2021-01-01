« previous next »
Author Topic: Members Sales  (Read 2244657 times)

Online Lisan Al Gaib

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 996
  • Lead them to Paradise
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #41440 on: Today at 12:56:28 pm »
Quote from: DanK1456 on Today at 12:21:21 pm
Could they have slowed it down manually to stop refreshing?

Nah mate. Definitely bots. Without a doubt. Absolutely nothing to do with the club creating the system which causes hundreds and hundreds of users to constantly send requests to the server through refreshing leading to the club DDOSing themselves whatsoever.
Online PaulF

  • https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/paulfelce
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,813
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #41441 on: Today at 01:07:54 pm »
Quote from: DanK1456 on Today at 11:35:15 am
You need to have registered on the 7th to have access to any more tickets

Is that it for the season? Or is there a second chance to register for the second half? 
If so my membership was good for one friendly!

Also, what is the hallmap people keep talking about? It's something I've never heard of.
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Online DanK1456

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 402
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #41442 on: Today at 01:12:17 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 01:07:54 pm
Is that it for the season? Or is there a second chance to register for the second half? 
If so my membership was good for one friendly!

Also, what is the hallmap people keep talking about? It's something I've never heard of.

No no, theres a registration for each game. So you had to register for Brentford then youll do a separate for Forest then for Bournemouth its not like ballots split in the two halves. Hallmap is basically just the map of anfield tickets-wise. People who dont have access to it on their accounts can be sent a link that shows them how many tickets are left currently.

You have to keep your eye out for when the registration opens, its normally around 2 and a half weeks before the game
Online RedJosh90

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 15
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #41443 on: Today at 01:18:00 pm »
When you get blocked because it thinks youre a bot, does it unblock after an hour like the system error message or do you have to contact live chat?
