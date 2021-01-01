Is that it for the season? Or is there a second chance to register for the second half?
If so my membership was good for one friendly!
Also, what is the hallmap people keep talking about? It's something I've never heard of.
No no, theres a registration for each game. So you had to register for Brentford then youll do a separate for Forest then for Bournemouth
its not like ballots split in the two halves. Hallmap is basically just the map of anfield tickets-wise. People who dont have access to it on their accounts can be sent a link that shows them how many tickets are left currently.
You have to keep your eye out for when the registration opens, its normally around 2 and a half weeks before the game