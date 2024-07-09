« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 1028 1029 1030 1031 1032 [1033]   Go Down

Author Topic: Members Sales - Ballot results today (9/07/24) - check your emails!  (Read 2234812 times)

Online DanK1456

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 355
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales - Ballot results today (9/07/24) - check your emails!
« Reply #41280 on: August 3, 2024, 03:17:37 pm »
Quote from: ewok-red-97 on August  3, 2024, 02:25:16 pm
What is the benefit of being on 4+ beyond access to the ballot for the really competitive games?

Do you get privileged access to any other sales compared to people without 4+?

Thanks for any help in advance!

Thats all it is. It gives you access to all games in ballots and the following additional sales. People on 3 or less cant initially apply for tickets to the traditional big 6 opponents, Everton and the last home game. Only if theres tickets left over do the requirements get reduced. It makes getting tickets to these games less competitive because theres less people eligible to go for them, as long as youre in the 4+ group.
Logged

Offline keano7

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,970
  • Alonso follows it in!
Re: Members Sales - Ballot results today (9/07/24) - check your emails!
« Reply #41281 on: August 3, 2024, 04:09:53 pm »
Quote from: ewok-red-97 on August  3, 2024, 02:25:16 pm
What is the benefit of being on 4+ beyond access to the ballot for the really competitive games?

Do you get privileged access to any other sales compared to people without 4+?

Thanks for any help in advance!
I think the only games that didnt go to 3+ were City, Everton and maybe United. All the rest did.
Logged
"Can't wait for this one me mates picking me up in a van"

Offline 30fiver

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,847
  • Now it's time for Jurgens men
Re: Members Sales - Ballot results today (9/07/24) - check your emails!
« Reply #41282 on: August 5, 2024, 12:07:38 pm »
Quote from: keano7 on August  3, 2024, 04:09:53 pm
I think the only games that didnt go to 3+ were City, Everton and maybe United. All the rest did.

Chelsea was Midweek and Arsenal was the first game with the new stand open, spurs out of the race by then

There were a lot of extra seats wasn't there, think when Arsenal ballot was initially done there was a 1 in 1.2 chance of success

A LOT more got to 4+ last season with credit transfers and the extra seats being there, I don't think any will drop below that again for a long time, the odds this time round will have been 1 in 2-3 ish I reckon
Logged

Online DanK1456

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 355
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales - Ballot results today (9/07/24) - check your emails!
« Reply #41283 on: August 5, 2024, 12:50:35 pm »
Quote from: 30fiver on August  5, 2024, 12:07:38 pm
Chelsea was Midweek and Arsenal was the first game with the new stand open, spurs out of the race by then

There were a lot of extra seats wasn't there, think when Arsenal ballot was initially done there was a 1 in 1.2 chance of success

A LOT more got to 4+ last season with credit transfers and the extra seats being there, I don't think any will drop below that again for a long time, the odds this time round will have been 1 in 2-3 ish I reckon

Spurs was ridiculous. Hundreds of seats left on the day because they didnt have time to do an all members sale
Logged

Online Oh Yes BisCAN

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 665
  • Where Kenny played...
Re: Members Sales - Ballot results today (9/07/24) - check your emails!
« Reply #41284 on: August 5, 2024, 10:49:04 pm »
Anyone been asked to do the Fan Update yet? I warned a mate who got lucky in ballot for first time for Brentford to keep look out for email, but I'm now being harrassed daily because he hasn't had anything yet  ;D
Logged
"Has everybody heard... the bird is the word?" @rabbitrabbiton

Offline mighty magpie

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 161
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales - Ballot results today (9/07/24) - check your emails!
« Reply #41285 on: August 6, 2024, 10:24:15 am »
Last fan update we seen was around the november 2022 bulk sales. There has been no mention of it since that I have seen.
Logged

Offline tgi91

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 121
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales - Ballot results today (9/07/24) - check your emails!
« Reply #41286 on: August 6, 2024, 02:28:08 pm »
I asked about fan update the other day, as I've not been to PL for a few years, but not missed European night for 10+ yrs etc.

They said this

Quote
"Please be advised not all supporters had to complete fan update, this was picked at random, if you did not receive an email asking you to complete fan update then you did not need to do this"
Logged

Offline 30fiver

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,847
  • Now it's time for Jurgens men
Re: Members Sales - Ballot results today (9/07/24) - check your emails!
« Reply #41287 on: August 6, 2024, 04:03:22 pm »
Quote from: tgi91 on August  6, 2024, 02:28:08 pm
I asked about fan update the other day, as I've not been to PL for a few years, but not missed European night for 10+ yrs etc.

They said this

Random my ass - was for those who met the criteria they set of STH, 13+, new 13+ and those who got them in the ballots one year
Logged

Offline redgriffin73

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,898
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: Members Sales - Ballot results today (9/07/24) - check your emails!
« Reply #41288 on: August 6, 2024, 05:42:31 pm »
Quote from: tgi91 on August  6, 2024, 02:28:08 pm
I asked about fan update the other day, as I've not been to PL for a few years, but not missed European night for 10+ yrs etc.

They said this


That's a new one ;D
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Offline ben9011

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 78
  • Ohh he wears the number twenty
Re: Members Sales - Ballot results today (9/07/24) - check your emails!
« Reply #41289 on: August 6, 2024, 06:22:32 pm »
Has anyone got sevilla ticket emails yet? Still not heard nothing and games on the weekend
Logged

Offline walterwhite

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 788
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales - Ballot results today (9/07/24) - check your emails!
« Reply #41290 on: August 6, 2024, 06:36:43 pm »
Quote from: ben9011 on August  6, 2024, 06:22:32 pm
Has anyone got sevilla ticket emails yet? Still not heard nothing and games on the weekend

Yeah got mine about 2 hours ago
Logged

Offline ABJ

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,954
  • Internet terrorist
Re: Members Sales - Ballot results today (9/07/24) - check your emails!
« Reply #41291 on: August 6, 2024, 09:36:22 pm »
Quote from: DanK1456 on August  5, 2024, 12:50:35 pm
Spurs was ridiculous. Hundreds of seats left on the day because they didnt have time to do an all members sale
Was more than 1 game per week at the time so cant blame the TO as they were just busy, just 1 of those things.
Logged
Quote from: Harvest Fields
i watched the chelsea game at my sisters. her 12 year old son is severly autistic and i forgot myself and jumped up screaming at the goal and he went nuts. screaming and shouting. scared the fuck out of me. apologised to my sister as i thought id upset him, turns out he was joining in.

Offline ben9011

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 78
  • Ohh he wears the number twenty
Re: Members Sales - Ballot results today (9/07/24) - check your emails!
« Reply #41292 on: Yesterday at 12:22:58 am »
Quote from: walterwhite on August  6, 2024, 06:36:43 pm
Yeah got mine about 2 hours ago

Got mine about an hour after i posted myself thanks anyway tho
Logged

Offline roots99

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 149
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales - Ballot results today (9/07/24) - check your emails!
« Reply #41293 on: Yesterday at 03:01:16 am »
Came back very late from work. It's unlikely I'll be up before 10am.

But the Additional Member Sale 'Register of Interest' for Brentford which, as stands, shuts at 10am currently doesn't work on 3 different browsers and a phone. Sighs.

Anyone else had this issue?
Logged
"My idea was to build Liverpool into a bastion of invincibility. Napoleon had that idea. He wanted to conquer the bloody world. I wanted Liverpool to be untouchable. My idea was to build Liverpool up and up until eventually everyone would have to submit and give in." - Bill Shankly

Offline Stevo

  • Not unique in his worship of Erik Meijer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,297
Re: Members Sales - Ballot results today (9/07/24) - check your emails!
« Reply #41294 on: Yesterday at 04:38:40 am »
Quote from: roots99 on Yesterday at 03:01:16 am
Came back very late from work. It's unlikely I'll be up before 10am.

But the Additional Member Sale 'Register of Interest' for Brentford which, as stands, shuts at 10am currently doesn't work on 3 different browsers and a phone. Sighs.

Anyone else had this issue?

It opens at 10am, closes 10am tomorrow
Logged

Online DanK1456

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 355
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales - Ballot results today (9/07/24) - check your emails!
« Reply #41295 on: Yesterday at 07:50:51 am »
Quote from: roots99 on Yesterday at 03:01:16 am
Came back very late from work. It's unlikely I'll be up before 10am.

But the Additional Member Sale 'Register of Interest' for Brentford which, as stands, shuts at 10am currently doesn't work on 3 different browsers and a phone. Sighs.

Anyone else had this issue?

Youre in luck mate  :)
Logged

Offline PaulF

  • https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/paulfelce
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,778
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Members Sales - Ballot results today (9/07/24) - check your emails!
« Reply #41296 on: Yesterday at 09:12:44 am »
Quote from: walterwhite on August  6, 2024, 06:36:43 pm
Yeah got mine about 2 hours ago
Me too .
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline 30fiver

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,847
  • Now it's time for Jurgens men
Re: Members Sales - Ballot results today (9/07/24) - check your emails!
« Reply #41297 on: Yesterday at 09:18:30 am »
got mine at 9.32pm - TO must be working overtime
Logged

Offline Claire.

  • RAWK Staff.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,106
Re: Members Sales - Ballot results today (9/07/24) - check your emails!
« Reply #41298 on: Today at 08:34:56 am »
There's 1 (reasonably priced) ticket left for Sevilla :D
Logged

Offline PaulF

  • https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/paulfelce
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,778
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Members Sales - Ballot results today (9/07/24) - check your emails!
« Reply #41299 on: Today at 12:17:44 pm »
Quote from: Claire. on Today at 08:34:56 am
There's 1 (reasonably priced) ticket left for Sevilla :D

Get it!
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Online WelshBorderRed

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 32
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales - Ballot results today (9/07/24) - check your emails!
« Reply #41300 on: Today at 11:03:05 pm »
Think I've messed up big style with the Additional Members Registration sale?

I assumed if you were unsucessful in the ballot you would be entered automatically - is this not the case?? :((
Logged

Online DanK1456

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 355
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales - Ballot results today (9/07/24) - check your emails!
« Reply #41301 on: Today at 11:08:29 pm »
Quote from: WelshBorderRed on Today at 11:03:05 pm
Think I've messed up big style with the Additional Members Registration sale?

I assumed if you were unsucessful in the ballot you would be entered automatically - is this not the case?? :((

Nope sorry, its for people who dont get lucky in the ballot. They brought in a registration process at the back end of last season to make the late sales more controlled. Still plenty more games to go for
Logged

Online WelshBorderRed

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 32
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales - Ballot results today (9/07/24) - check your emails!
« Reply #41302 on: Today at 11:09:56 pm »
Quote from: DanK1456 on Today at 11:08:29 pm
Nope sorry, its for people who dont get lucky in the ballot. They brought in a registration process at the back end of last season to make the late sales more controlled. Still plenty more games to go for

Thanks don't know how I missed that - 24 hour window too!! :(
Logged

Online DanK1456

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 355
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales - Ballot results today (9/07/24) - check your emails!
« Reply #41303 on: Today at 11:16:52 pm »
Quote from: WelshBorderRed on Today at 11:09:56 pm
Thanks don't know how I missed that - 24 hour window too!! :(

Its a good way of filtering people out I guess, itll always be around 2 and a half weeks before the game so just check in the lead up to the match
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 1028 1029 1030 1031 1032 [1033]   Go Up
« previous next »
 