Author Topic: Members Sales - Ballot results today (9/07/24) - check your emails!  (Read 2227202 times)

Offline RebeccaLFC

Re: Members Sales - Ballot results today (9/07/24) - check your emails!
« Reply #41240 on: Yesterday at 10:02:48 am »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on July 31, 2024, 02:03:08 pm
So this morning we've had

People checking out with multiple tickets for each game in their name
People that had already bought games in the original sale being able to log in and buy more in their name
People that didn't qualify being able to buy tickets
People that didn't qualify being able to have tickets assigned to them in this sale

Are these tickets going to be cancelled or are they going to allow those that did it to reassign to F&F. A few will be accidental of course, but some absolutely won't be.

They really need to have an overhaul of the staff in the TO. Absolute joke.

I know - and I saw someone say the TO would class it as a success  ;D
Online TepidT2O

  • Lead Matchday Commentator
Re: Members Sales - Ballot results today (9/07/24) - check your emails!
« Reply #41241 on: Yesterday at 10:08:22 am »
Any advice?

Got tickets for my son and I, when I come to buy, theres no option for him only me
Offline Roy Cropper

Re: Members Sales - Ballot results today (9/07/24) - check your emails!
« Reply #41242 on: Yesterday at 10:13:18 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 10:08:22 am
Any advice?

Got tickets for my son and I, when I come to buy, theres no option for him only me
choose 2 tickets and then go into your basket. You should be able to swap the name of one of them to your son
Online TepidT2O

  • Lead Matchday Commentator
Re: Members Sales - Ballot results today (9/07/24) - check your emails!
« Reply #41243 on: Yesterday at 10:16:22 am »
Quote from: Roy Cropper on Yesterday at 10:13:18 am
choose 2 tickets and then go into your basket. You should be able to swap the name of one of them to your son
Well Ive fucked it then. Hes a junior and it said I had to select junior and adult. There was no option so I just bought one for me.

I know cant buy one for hum
So thats fucking shite.
Offline bradders1011

Re: Members Sales - Ballot results today (9/07/24) - check your emails!
« Reply #41244 on: Yesterday at 10:18:57 am »
Update: another failed payment on the phone last night so they've asked me to send a couple of card statements from the failed cards across to check details.

At this point I'm happy to drive down the East Lancs with my wallet and pay them in 20s.

I originally signed in on my work laptop, but that wasn't popping up the card security box, so signed in on my phone. Could there be a block on my account because I used 2 different devices?
Offline EUROKINGS

Re: Members Sales - Ballot results today (9/07/24) - check your emails!
« Reply #41245 on: Yesterday at 10:19:18 am »
Anyone sat in/around row 40 in Anfield road upper, and can give an opinion on the view of the game? Seat map view looks ok but can be misleading.

I'm usually main stand but slim pickings this morning.
Offline DanK1456

Re: Members Sales - Ballot results today (9/07/24) - check your emails!
« Reply #41246 on: Yesterday at 10:28:26 am »
Quote from: EUROKINGS on Yesterday at 10:19:18 am
Anyone sat in/around row 40 in Anfield road upper, and can give an opinion on the view of the game? Seat map view looks ok but can be misleading.

I'm usually main stand but slim pickings this morning.

Even the back there is better than main stand for me, sat around row 35 before and still decent seats
Offline Tiz Lad

Re: Members Sales - Ballot results today (9/07/24) - check your emails!
« Reply #41247 on: Yesterday at 10:29:19 am »
Quote from: RebeccaLFC on Yesterday at 10:02:48 am
I know - and I saw someone say the TO would class it as a success  ;D

MKB the voice of Phil Dutton reckoned they would class it as a success
Offline tgi91

Re: Members Sales - Ballot results today (9/07/24) - check your emails!
« Reply #41248 on: Yesterday at 10:33:31 am »
Only had one in the ballot to get this morning, but had a shocker.

Thought it was an 11am sale like last time, so clicked on my link at 1015 and surprise surprise, got straight through.

Managed a half-decent seat in AU so got lucky - but deary me what a nightmare
Offline KevLFC

Re: Members Sales - Ballot results today (9/07/24) - check your emails!
« Reply #41249 on: Yesterday at 10:59:24 am »
Quote from: tgi91 on Yesterday at 10:33:31 am
Only had one in the ballot to get this morning, but had a shocker.

Thought it was an 11am sale like last time, so clicked on my link at 1015 and surprise surprise, got straight through.

Managed a half-decent seat in AU so got lucky - but deary me what a nightmare

You can't get 2 adult tickets in the AU can you?
Offline tgi91

Re: Members Sales - Ballot results today (9/07/24) - check your emails!
« Reply #41250 on: Yesterday at 11:09:47 am »
Quote from: KevLFC on Yesterday at 10:59:24 am
You can't get 2 adult tickets in the AU can you?

Certain blocks were all adult/junior, but after a fair bit of refreshing managed to get 2 adult together
Offline jackh

  • RAWK Scribe
Re: Members Sales - Ballot results today (9/07/24) - check your emails!
« Reply #41251 on: Yesterday at 11:12:30 am »
First time entering the members' ballot this year (and was entirely unsuccessful) - out of the game for a couple of years overall!

Is the expectation that the tickets for each match being sold for today will be sold out at the end of the sale for successful members this afternoon?
Offline emitime

Re: Members Sales - Ballot results today (9/07/24) - check your emails!
« Reply #41252 on: Yesterday at 11:36:49 am »
Quote from: Redbairn1876 on Yesterday at 09:12:23 am
All sorted no problem.

So I downloaded the nfc pass to my Google wallet. What's the next step with the actual match ticket? I see when I click on it there is an option to add to mobile wallet but its not highlighted yet. Does this option become available nearer the time?

No such thing as a 'match ticket' these days (in general for members and ST holders). Your nfc pass is essentially a membership card, it will let you in if you have a seat.

It does have a nice little reminder of your seat, but that has nothing to do with entry.
Offline lfc79

Re: Members Sales - Ballot results today (9/07/24) - check your emails!
« Reply #41253 on: Yesterday at 12:07:41 pm »
Just a question for anyone who got in quickly this morning were there any lower tier tickets or tickets in the front parts of the main stand upper available. I got mine the upper AR but due to the fact that the club were allow to not have any accessible access I can't see being able to go there to much longer as my mother is 73.
Online walterwhite

Re: Members Sales - Ballot results today (9/07/24) - check your emails!
« Reply #41254 on: Yesterday at 12:15:08 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 10:16:22 am
Well Ive fucked it then. Hes a junior and it said I had to select junior and adult. There was no option so I just bought one for me.

I know cant buy one for hum
So thats fucking shite.

Go to live chat and explain and see will they cancel so you can repurchase probably be a worse spec but will be together , just ensure there is 2 together before too but usually there is in these sales
Offline MKB

  • RAWK Supporter
Re: Members Sales - Ballot results today (9/07/24) - check your emails!
« Reply #41255 on: Yesterday at 12:19:36 pm »
Quote from: Tiz Lad on Yesterday at 10:29:19 am
MKB the voice of Phil Dutton reckoned they would class it as a success
That was in response to the throughput yesterday and when the missing name-change error was the only known issue.  I thought that was poor but I said that the ticket office would probably regard it as a success overall (as the sale had gone through smoothly).  It was in the context of wondering whether the experience would give the Club confidence to proceed with a sale for the remaining six home games.

After, later, it came to light that it had been possible for ineligible users to be assigned tickets, I called it a major blunder.  But don't let the facts on the sequence of events get in the way of your agenda.

The ongoing credit card issues are a big concern too.  And there's little evidence these are being given the attention they deserve.
Online walterwhite

Re: Members Sales - Ballot results today (9/07/24) - check your emails!
« Reply #41256 on: Yesterday at 12:22:14 pm »
Quote from: jackh on Yesterday at 11:12:30 am
First time entering the members' ballot this year (and was entirely unsuccessful) - out of the game for a couple of years overall!

Is the expectation that the tickets for each match being sold for today will be sold out at the end of the sale for successful members this afternoon?

No they stopped it last year I think it was, so they just go to the additional members sales. Love the avatar great band
Offline DanK1456

Re: Members Sales - Ballot results today (9/07/24) - check your emails!
« Reply #41257 on: Yesterday at 12:34:10 pm »
Any seats still left over for additional members?
Offline tgi91

Re: Members Sales - Ballot results today (9/07/24) - check your emails!
« Reply #41258 on: Yesterday at 12:57:41 pm »
(EDIT) Can only comment on Brentford here - as it stands Looks like 100-200 left in the upper AU, few dotted round in the upper main, and the side pockets, and then you'll have the returns as well obviously.

For those that aren't the 4+ games (City / Chelsea) would imagine it's much of a muchness
Offline DanK1456

Re: Members Sales - Ballot results today (9/07/24) - check your emails!
« Reply #41259 on: Yesterday at 01:38:03 pm »
Quote from: tgi91 on Yesterday at 12:57:41 pm
As it stands Looks like 100-200 left in the upper AU, few dotted round in the upper main, and the side pockets, and then you'll have the returns as well obviously.

Is that about the same for all the games?
Offline Tiz Lad

Re: Members Sales - Ballot results today (9/07/24) - check your emails!
« Reply #41260 on: Yesterday at 02:10:41 pm »
Quote from: MKB on Yesterday at 12:19:36 pm
That was in response to the throughput yesterday and when the missing name-change error was the only known issue.  I thought that was poor but I said that the ticket office would probably regard it as a success overall (as the sale had gone through smoothly).  It was in the context of wondering whether the experience would give the Club confidence to proceed with a sale for the remaining six home games.

After, later, it came to light that it had been possible for ineligible users to be assigned tickets, I called it a major blunder.  But don't let the facts on the sequence of events get in the way of your agenda.

The ongoing credit card issues are a big concern too.  And there's little evidence these are being given the attention they deserve.


Zero agenda other than you in quite a lot of instances continue to defend the indefensible of a system that's not even remotely fit for purpose, and defend a multi billion pound club's approach and disregard for the experience of supporters. I don't believe Phil Dutton cares one jot for the experience, as he and the club don't need to as the games could sell out 10 times over, so there is zero incentive to sort it.

Next time Phil rings you up to allow you to extole the virtues of shadowy improvements (that have beem promised for years and it actually goes backwards) then how about you suggest he offers you reasons as to why no checking AGAIN of what was allowed to happen took place yesterday. Also how about he tells you a timeline for these improvements

Any company can put out a roadmap of what improvements will happen and when, until then most people will not believe a word that comes from anybody at the TO

The vast majority of these issues are easily remedied, but the club continually but out banal pointless statements or apologies. The inability to check the configuration of the system before putting it live is beyond amateurish. Where was the statement and banal apology on this, nowhere, brush it under the carpet. Other issues (some you have addmittedly called out) are easily remedied.

I mean even the old system logged you out once you'd completed your purchased, again something that could have been checked, but wasn't, allowing you to login again (which you called) again something that could have been checked, but wasn't. The refresh every time there's a name change or ticket type change, the credit cards issue (which you have called), apparently zero desire to sort

As I say most of the issues are within the clubs gift to sort, and if they're not they're they should be challenging Seat Geek, if they don't want to help, look for another ticketing provider. The overwhelming feeling is that functionality is there, but the club took a vanilla off the shelf product and didn't look or ask to have it tailored to the needs of these sales

All of this adding unnnecessary time and stress on supporters who just want to buy a ticket, but the silence or frankly demeaning responses from the club make people despair, and question whether or not the time, effort and stress are worth it, no matter how much you support the team
Offline MKB

  • RAWK Supporter
Re: Members Sales - Ballot results today (9/07/24) - check your emails!
« Reply #41261 on: Yesterday at 02:49:03 pm »
Quote from: Tiz Lad on Yesterday at 02:10:41 pm
Zero agenda other than you in quite a lot of instances continue to defend the indefensible of a system that's not even remotely fit for purpose ...
Have you actually gone back and reviewed any of my posts over the years?  It's a complete distortion to characterise me as some sort of Club apologist just because I think some of the criticism is wrong.

When the Seatgeek system came in, I think I was probably the first on here to criticise the dynamic updates and the unnecessary loading that caused.  I too don't fully understand why that is taking so long to resolve.  It's planned but still not ready I understand.  I could pitch in personal experience as to possibly why it is often difficult for end customers to get the software enhancements they want from external suppliers, but there's little point.

Should LFC have switched to Seatgeek?  We all forget how awful the previous system was, such that plenty were calling for it to be ditched.  I was probably one.  I don't know if there were better systems than Seatgeek out there.  The major benefit we've had from the current system is that it can cope with allowing us to select seats in high-volume sales.  We used to have them picked for us in home sales.

I'm as frustrated as you, not to mention mentally scarred, at some of the issues I've faced trying to get tickets, but if criticism is just wrong, I'll call it out.  Anyone trying to argue that anything that happened in the recent sales has provided any evidence that the bots thing wasn't real is seriously misguided.  (Note: I'm not even saying conclusively it was real. I was not there.  Just that all evidence points substantially to it being true, and until any evidence emerges to the contrary, I'm very happy to accept that explanation.)
Offline RebeccaLFC

Re: Members Sales - Ballot results today (9/07/24) - check your emails!
« Reply #41262 on: Yesterday at 03:36:44 pm »
I like the way the club have done zero about people who weren't eligible buying and also people on 13+  buying unlimited tickets for resale because they could.
Offline MKB

  • RAWK Supporter
Re: Members Sales - Ballot results today (9/07/24) - check your emails!
« Reply #41263 on: Yesterday at 03:45:52 pm »
Quote from: RebeccaLFC on Yesterday at 03:36:44 pm
I like the way the club have done zero about people who weren't eligible buying and also people on 13+  buying unlimited tickets for resale because they could.
I take it from that you know of people who did it and haven't had their tickets cancelled? The ineligible ones I mean, as the multiples are potentially reassignments that still need sorting.  That's bad if true.  Needed to happen before this morning's sale.
Offline RainbowFlick

  • RAWK Supporter
Re: Members Sales - Ballot results today (9/07/24) - check your emails!
« Reply #41264 on: Yesterday at 04:11:11 pm »
Quote from: RebeccaLFC on Yesterday at 03:36:44 pm
I like the way the club have done zero about people who weren't eligible buying and also people on 13+  buying unlimited tickets for resale because they could.

we know it was possible, but has anyone actually confirmed it was done?

i do generally have some scepticism based on the seats available when i got inside on the 13+ sale, but still.
Offline wild_wild_wild

Re: Members Sales - Ballot results today (9/07/24) - check your emails!
« Reply #41265 on: Yesterday at 05:03:21 pm »
Quote from: lfc79 on Yesterday at 12:07:41 pm
Just a question for anyone who got in quickly this morning were there any lower tier tickets or tickets in the front parts of the main stand upper available. I got mine the upper AR but due to the fact that the club were allow to not have any accessible access I can't see being able to go there to much longer as my mother is 73.

hey i got in for the forest game this morning, didn't see any lower tickets at all. apart from one rogue one in AL1... most of the tickets left when i got in were all last dozen or so rows of Upper Main and Upper Anny...
Offline bradders1011

  • Legacy Fan
Re: Members Sales - Ballot results today (9/07/24) - check your emails!
« Reply #41266 on: Yesterday at 05:22:21 pm »
Quote from: bradders1011 on Yesterday at 10:18:57 am
Update: another failed payment on the phone last night so they've asked me to send a couple of card statements from the failed cards across to check details.

At this point I'm happy to drive down the East Lancs with my wallet and pay them in 20s.

I originally signed in on my work laptop, but that wasn't popping up the card security box, so signed in on my phone. Could there be a block on my account because I used 2 different devices?

Sorted ;D
Offline MKB

  • RAWK Supporter
Re: Members Sales - Ballot results today (9/07/24) - check your emails!
« Reply #41267 on: Yesterday at 05:38:10 pm »
Quote from: bradders1011 on Yesterday at 05:22:21 pm
Sorted ;D

Did they say what the problem was?
Offline ABJ

Re: Members Sales - Ballot results today (9/07/24) - check your emails!
« Reply #41268 on: Yesterday at 05:42:34 pm »
Quote from: MKB on Yesterday at 05:38:10 pm
Did they say what the problem was?
They already told him that it was a problem with his bank, so as its now sorted they'll assume that the bank have rectified the issue which is why the payment has now gone through.

A job well done.
Online Barneylfc∗

  • RAWK Supporter
Re: Members Sales - Ballot results today (9/07/24) - check your emails!
« Reply #41269 on: Yesterday at 06:01:41 pm »
Quote from: ABJ on Yesterday at 05:42:34 pm
They already told him that it was a problem with his bank, so as its now sorted they'll assume that the bank have rectified the issue which is why the payment has now gone through.

A job well done.

Glad the bank fixed the issue at their end for him.
Offline Luke 17

  • Legacy Fan
Re: Members Sales - Ballot results today (9/07/24) - check your emails!
« Reply #41270 on: Yesterday at 08:01:53 pm »
Quote from: MKB on Yesterday at 02:49:03 pm
Have you actually gone back and reviewed any of my posts over the years?  It's a complete distortion to characterise me as some sort of Club apologist just because I think some of the criticism is wrong.

When the Seatgeek system came in, I think I was probably the first on here to criticise the dynamic updates and the unnecessary loading that caused.  I too don't fully understand why that is taking so long to resolve.  It's planned but still not ready I understand.  I could pitch in personal experience as to possibly why it is often difficult for end customers to get the software enhancements they want from external suppliers, but there's little point.

Should LFC have switched to Seatgeek?  We all forget how awful the previous system was, such that plenty were calling for it to be ditched.  I was probably one.  I don't know if there were better systems than Seatgeek out there.  The major benefit we've had from the current system is that it can cope with allowing us to select seats in high-volume sales.  We used to have them picked for us in home sales.

I'm as frustrated as you, not to mention mentally scarred, at some of the issues I've faced trying to get tickets, but if criticism is just wrong, I'll call it out.  Anyone trying to argue that anything that happened in the recent sales has provided any evidence that the bots thing wasn't real is seriously misguided.  (Note: I'm not even saying conclusively it was real. I was not there.  Just that all evidence points substantially to it being true, and until any evidence emerges to the contrary, I'm very happy to accept that explanation.)

The problem the club has now is that they have regularly cocked up for so long that people are fed up and don't trust a word they say anymore and you can't really blame them.
Offline RebeccaLFC

Re: Members Sales - Ballot results today (9/07/24) - check your emails!
« Reply #41271 on: Yesterday at 08:47:38 pm »
Quote from: MKB on Yesterday at 03:45:52 pm
I take it from that you know of people who did it and haven't had their tickets cancelled? The ineligible ones I mean, as the multiples are potentially reassignments that still need sorting.  That's bad if true.  Needed to happen before this morning's sale.

The multiples could also just be someone on 13plus buying loads, with out no potential reassignment.... there are plenty of touts on 13 plus and people who will have used this to their advantage.

If it weren't for this forum, the club probably wouldn't have even realised you could buy 'x' amount.
Offline RebeccaLFC

Re: Members Sales - Ballot results today (9/07/24) - check your emails!
« Reply #41272 on: Yesterday at 08:52:44 pm »
I actually dont think it would be an automatic thing either - well the ineligible ones would be - just a straight cancel... but the ones on 13plus who bought multiple you'd have to make contact with them and find out who on their F&F (who qualified) was meant to have them.... it would then become apparent if someone had several but no F&F to allocate them too...

And do you ban the ineligible ones and the 13plus who didn't buy them with the intention to reassign them... or will the club give them a free pass because it was essentially made available to them to do that.
Online Jon_YNWA82

Re: Members Sales - Ballot results today (9/07/24) - check your emails!
« Reply #41273 on: Yesterday at 08:58:14 pm »
Quote from: RebeccaLFC on Yesterday at 08:47:38 pm
The multiples could also just be someone on 13plus buying loads, with out no potential reassignment.... there are plenty of touts on 13 plus and people who will have used this to their advantage.

If it weren't for this forum, the club probably wouldn't have even realised you could buy 'x' amount.

If touts have done this - this points to more than just a mistake from someone within the ticket office.

However, has this actually happened or is this all assumptions?
Offline bradders1011

  • Legacy Fan
« Reply #41274 on: Yesterday at 10:22:21 pm »
No they didn't know the problem - my issue was raised to someone either in IT or senior in accounts (stories varied) and they sorted it. I'm just hoping against hope I don't have the same problem in the next bulk sale.
Offline RebeccaLFC

Re: Members Sales - Ballot results today (9/07/24) - check your emails!
« Reply #41275 on: Yesterday at 10:47:27 pm »
Quote from: Jon_YNWA82 on Yesterday at 08:58:14 pm
If touts have done this - this points to more than just a mistake from someone within the ticket office.

However, has this actually happened or is this all assumptions?

No it doesnt, the people who bought multiples didnt go into the sale knowing they could do it they stumbled on it by someone accidentally doing it and word of mouth spreading it, similar to it spreading o the forum etc, and once you have one logged into it.. you could have got anyone logged in and just multiples.
 
I do believe it was a mistake. And nothing deliberate from the ticket office
Online bignred84

Re: Members Sales - Ballot results today (9/07/24) - check your emails!
« Reply #41276 on: Today at 09:52:11 pm »
My credit card payment from Wednesday's sale is still showing as Pending.

Tickets bought are ok in my history like.

Thought the money would of been taken by now.
