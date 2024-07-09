That was in response to the throughput yesterday and when the missing name-change error was the only known issue. I thought that was poor but I said that the ticket office would probably regard it as a success overall (as the sale had gone through smoothly). It was in the context of wondering whether the experience would give the Club confidence to proceed with a sale for the remaining six home games.



After, later, it came to light that it had been possible for ineligible users to be assigned tickets, I called it a major blunder. But don't let the facts on the sequence of events get in the way of your agenda.



The ongoing credit card issues are a big concern too. And there's little evidence these are being given the attention they deserve.





AGAIN

Zero agenda other than you in quite a lot of instances continue to defend the indefensible of a system that's not even remotely fit for purpose, and defend a multi billion pound club's approach and disregard for the experience of supporters. I don't believe Phil Dutton cares one jot for the experience, as he and the club don't need to as the games could sell out 10 times over, so there is zero incentive to sort it.Next time Phil rings you up to allow you to extole the virtues of shadowy improvements (that have beem promised for years and it actually goes backwards) then how about you suggest he offers you reasons as to why no checkingof what was allowed to happen took place yesterday. Also how about he tells you a timeline for these improvementsAny company can put out a roadmap of what improvements will happen and when, until then most people will not believe a word that comes from anybody at the TOThe vast majority of these issues are easily remedied, but the club continually but out banal pointless statements or apologies. The inability to check the configuration of the system before putting it live is beyond amateurish. Where was the statement and banal apology on this, nowhere, brush it under the carpet. Other issues (some you have addmittedly called out) are easily remedied.I mean even the old system logged you out once you'd completed your purchased, again something that could have been checked, but wasn't, allowing you to login again (which you called) again something that could have been checked, but wasn't. The refresh every time there's a name change or ticket type change, the credit cards issue (which you have called), apparently zero desire to sortAs I say most of the issues are within the clubs gift to sort, and if they're not they're they should be challenging Seat Geek, if they don't want to help, look for another ticketing provider. The overwhelming feeling is that functionality is there, but the club took a vanilla off the shelf product and didn't look or ask to have it tailored to the needs of these salesAll of this adding unnnecessary time and stress on supporters who just want to buy a ticket, but the silence or frankly demeaning responses from the club make people despair, and question whether or not the time, effort and stress are worth it, no matter how much you support the team