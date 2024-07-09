« previous next »
Members Sales - Ballot results today (9/07/24) - check your emails!

Re: Members Sales - Ballot results today (9/07/24) - check your emails!
Quote from: MKB on Today at 09:50:57 am
So, the question now is when will the other six games go back on sale.

I expect the Club will probably regard this morning's sale as a success, despite the fact that they allowed some people to buy multiple tickets against one user.  While there was a lot of frustration at the initial very conservative queue speed, that was a sensible approach I think, and they did increase it substantially once they were sure nothing untoward was happening.

They could go ahead with the next sale asap, or they could wait until SeatGeek has delivered the software changes they are waiting on.  My money's on them taking the time they've bought themselves today.

They have definitely bought themselves time to do a September sale, but knowing how the decision making process works in the TO I wouldn't be surprised if they did something this month.
Re: Members Sales - Ballot results today (9/07/24) - check your emails!
Quote from: MKB on Today at 09:50:57 am
So, the question now is when will the other six games go back on sale.

I expect the Club will probably regard this morning's sale as a success, despite the fact that they allowed some people to buy multiple tickets against one user.  While there was a lot of frustration at the initial very conservative queue speed, that was a sensible approach I think, and they did increase it substantially once they were sure nothing untoward was happening.

They could go ahead with the next sale asap, or they could wait until SeatGeek has delivered the software changes they are waiting on.  My money's on them taking the time they've bought themselves today.

I reckon week after Bournemouth
Re: Members Sales - Ballot results today (9/07/24) - check your emails!
I'm not sure they will do a sale this month they will now have to sort the seats that need reassigning cause people didn't change names , it also let people checkout with no credits from last year so thats needs sorting and all by tomorrow morning before that sale
Re: Members Sales - Ballot results today (9/07/24) - check your emails!
Quote from: mighty magpie on Today at 10:05:38 am
It's a guaranteed sale

Yeah but I need 2 together so not sure there'll be any when I can get back in at like 2 pm
Re: Members Sales - Ballot results today (9/07/24) - check your emails!
Quote from: RebeccaLFC on Today at 09:49:20 am
There are people who have abused the mistake and bought X amount on the one membership because they forgot to turn the hospitality function off - and the KOP has sold out alot quicker than normal...

Are they going to allow all these tickets on the one membership? And if not, just means they will cancel them and people who usually wanted the KOP wont have that chance now and later sales will probably be able to rebuy them

I normally don't blame the ticket office, knowing people who have worked in Phil Duttons team - but that is a clear error and a ticketing error that was in their control.

knew something was awry, i'd imagine they won't do anything especially as it's just three games. also not convinced many would have abused this at the risk of their own membership.
Re: Members Sales - Ballot results today (9/07/24) - check your emails!
Quote from: walterwhite on Today at 10:07:27 am
it also let people checkout with no credits from last year


How can that happen when we all had a unique link for the +13 sale?
Re: Members Sales - Ballot results today (9/07/24) - check your emails!
Quote from: walterwhite on Today at 10:07:27 am
I'm not sure they will do a sale this month they will now have to sort the seats that need reassigning cause people didn't change names , it also let people checkout with no credits from last year so thats needs sorting and all by tomorrow morning before that sale


Hang on, how did people with no credits get access to today's sale? Were people who qualified logging on as people who didnt and being allowed to buy?
Re: Members Sales - Ballot results today (9/07/24) - check your emails!
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Today at 10:10:54 am
Hang on, how did people with no credits get access to today's sale? Were people who qualified logging on as people who didnt and being allowed to buy?

All they need is a valid link, it doesn't log you out after purchase, so people could then log in as anyone else and buy.

Quote from: walterwhite on Today at 10:07:27 am
I'm not sure they will do a sale this month they will now have to sort the seats that need reassigning cause people didn't change names , it also let people checkout with no credits from last year so thats needs sorting and all by tomorrow morning before that sale


This has all been caused by their own ineptitude again though. It's not the site's fault they didn't change the criteria properly before putting it on sale.
Re: Members Sales - Ballot results today (9/07/24) - check your emails!
Quote from: Rodneyhide on Today at 09:17:36 am
Good to see after 2 weeks, they've come up with a fix

To be fair it's not the ticket office fault, they've been busy with Ipswich
Its a very busy time of year for them to be fair as we are playing a match every 3-4 days at the moment so loads of sales to do at the same time. They are just busy.
Re: Members Sales - Ballot results today (9/07/24) - check your emails!
Quote from: swoopy on Today at 10:13:58 am
All they need is a valid link, it doesn't log you out after purchase, so people could then log in as anyone else and buy.

This has all been caused by their own ineptitude again though. It's not the site's fault they didn't change the criteria properly before putting it on sale.

Christ, it wouldn't have even occurred to me to check and see if I could buy on F&F that didn't qualify! Get your tickets and get out is my motto!
Re: Members Sales - Ballot results today (9/07/24) - check your emails!
Quote from: swoopy on Today at 09:30:31 am
It's because they've not changed it over properly from when they were selling hospitality tickets
They've got a lot on their plate, not their fault that they didn't change it over. It will probably turn out to be down to Covid.
Re: Members Sales - Ballot results today (9/07/24) - check your emails!
There's always something with the TO isn't there... every sale is a journey into the unknown with them  :lmao :shite:
Re: Members Sales - Ballot results today (9/07/24) - check your emails!
LFC chat have told me it's my fault, bank is blocking it. I've tried 8 different cards, all failing. There's a common denominator in the failure here and it ain't 8 different cards.
