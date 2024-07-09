So, the question now is when will the other six games go back on sale.I expect the Club will probably regard this morning's sale as a success, despite the fact that they allowed some people to buy multiple tickets against one user. While there was a lot of frustration at the initial very conservative queue speed, that was a sensible approach I think, and they did increase it substantially once they were sure nothing untoward was happening.They could go ahead with the next sale asap, or they could wait until SeatGeek has delivered the software changes they are waiting on. My money's on them taking the time they've bought themselves today.
It's a guaranteed sale
There are people who have abused the mistake and bought X amount on the one membership because they forgot to turn the hospitality function off - and the KOP has sold out alot quicker than normal... Are they going to allow all these tickets on the one membership? And if not, just means they will cancel them and people who usually wanted the KOP wont have that chance now and later sales will probably be able to rebuy them I normally don't blame the ticket office, knowing people who have worked in Phil Duttons team - but that is a clear error and a ticketing error that was in their control.
it also let people checkout with no credits from last year
I'm not sure they will do a sale this month they will now have to sort the seats that need reassigning cause people didn't change names , it also let people checkout with no credits from last year so thats needs sorting and all by tomorrow morning before that sale
Hang on, how did people with no credits get access to today's sale? Were people who qualified logging on as people who didnt and being allowed to buy?
Good to see after 2 weeks, they've come up with a fixTo be fair it's not the ticket office fault, they've been busy with Ipswich
All they need is a valid link, it doesn't log you out after purchase, so people could then log in as anyone else and buy.This has all been caused by their own ineptitude again though. It's not the site's fault they didn't change the criteria properly before putting it on sale.
It's because they've not changed it over properly from when they were selling hospitality tickets
