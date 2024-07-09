« previous next »
Author Topic: Members Sales - Ballot results today (9/07/24) - check your emails!  (Read 2219356 times)

Re: Members Sales - Ballot results today (9/07/24) - check your emails!
« Reply #40920 on: July 28, 2024, 05:21:37 pm »
It should in theory only allow a certain number in. Plus I'm efficient, so I sorted everything and was gone. Don't imagine it makes it take any longer as a normal user, but I take the point of less being available in terms of whatever random queue position you get if people in front can buy multiple. But bear in mind we get 10 links as well, so we've got better odds that way regardless?

I mean I see both sides, especially if it was a sale to people with 0 credits, but we've been on the Kop in all of them for years so it's just a case of being together instead of several rows further forward or all over the place as we're yet to miss out on the Kop in an auto cup sale. Which will definitely be better for atmosphere in our area as we all back each other up. to be honest I still think there should be a guaranteed sale like they do in other comps no matter how far they'd have to go back with up to 10 in a transaction.
Re: Members Sales - Ballot results today (9/07/24) - check your emails!
« Reply #40921 on: July 28, 2024, 05:30:10 pm »
Quote from: stonecold_jpm on July 28, 2024, 04:55:15 pm
Well the old site used to log you out once you had bought so I'd say that is an issue and one of the reasons why the site goes to shit as there are then more users that are still on the site than it can handle.

The fact it's not logging people out but continues to let more in probably doesn't help the performance of the site either
Re: Members Sales - Ballot results today (9/07/24) - check your emails!
« Reply #40922 on: July 28, 2024, 05:30:42 pm »
Quote from: stonecold_jpm on July 28, 2024, 04:55:15 pm
Well the old site used to log you out once you had bought so I'd say that is an issue and one of the reasons why the site goes to shit as there are then more users that are still on the site than it can handle.
Nowt wrong with the site, its only those pesky bots that are an issue, everything else works fine according to the usual suspects on here.
Re: Members Sales - Ballot results today (9/07/24) - check your emails!
« Reply #40923 on: July 28, 2024, 05:31:13 pm »
Quote from: swoopy on July 28, 2024, 05:30:10 pm
The fact it's not logging people out but continues to let more in probably doesn't help the performance of the site either

I dont get that though, as they can implement that feature coz it used to happen all the time. No consistency from the club, its poor

I was able to stay on the site when I purchased in the ACS. Its not a bot issue that
Re: Members Sales - Ballot results today (9/07/24) - check your emails!
« Reply #40924 on: July 28, 2024, 05:33:32 pm »
Quote from: ScubaSteve on July 28, 2024, 05:31:13 pm
I dont get that though, as they can implement that feature coz it used to happen all the time. No consistency from the club, its poor

I was able to stay on the site when I purchased in the ACS. Its not a bot issue that
Whatever the issues are, its definitely nothing to do with the club mate, and in particular nothing whatsoever to do with the TO.
Re: Members Sales - Ballot results today (9/07/24) - check your emails!
« Reply #40925 on: July 28, 2024, 06:00:22 pm »
Quote from: ABJ on July 28, 2024, 05:33:32 pm
Whatever the issues are, its definitely nothing to do with the club mate, and in particular nothing whatsoever to do with the TO.

;D
I love these sarcastic remarks of yours. Always makes me smile.
Re: Members Sales - Ballot results today (9/07/24) - check your emails!
« Reply #40926 on: July 28, 2024, 06:04:32 pm »
Quote from: ABJ on July 28, 2024, 05:30:42 pm
Nowt wrong with the site, its only those pesky bots that are an issue, everything else works fine according to the usual suspects on here.

Always those bots getting in the way of the amazing customer service  ::)
Re: Members Sales - Ballot results today (9/07/24) - check your emails!
« Reply #40927 on: July 28, 2024, 06:44:16 pm »
Kop will be full of robots this season
Re: Members Sales - Ballot results today (9/07/24) - check your emails!
« Reply #40928 on: July 28, 2024, 07:49:42 pm »
Quote from: swoopy on July 28, 2024, 06:00:22 pm
;D
I love these sarcastic remarks of yours. Always makes me smile.
Sarcastic? me? never  ;)
Re: Members Sales - Ballot results today (9/07/24) - check your emails!
« Reply #40929 on: July 28, 2024, 07:52:10 pm »
Quote from: DanK1456 on July 28, 2024, 06:04:32 pm
Always those bots getting in the way of the amazing customer service  ::)
Tell me about it. I wouldn't mind but apart from the farcical bulk sale a couple of weeks ago, the customer service that our ticket office consistently delivers has always been exemplary.
Re: Members Sales - Ballot results today (9/07/24) - check your emails!
« Reply #40930 on: July 28, 2024, 08:08:13 pm »
Quote from: ABJ on July 28, 2024, 07:52:10 pm
Tell me about it. I wouldn't mind but apart from the farcical bulk sale a couple of weeks ago, the customer service that our ticket office consistently delivers has always been exemplary.

It really was a one-off, very unlike them
Re: Members Sales - Ballot results today (9/07/24) - check your emails!
« Reply #40931 on: July 28, 2024, 08:38:51 pm »
Quote from: DanK1456 on July 28, 2024, 08:08:13 pm
It really was a one-off, very unlike them
;D
Re: Members Sales - Ballot results today (9/07/24) - check your emails!
« Reply #40932 on: Yesterday at 10:28:57 am »
Quote from: DanK1456 on July 28, 2024, 08:08:13 pm
It really was a one-off, very unlike them
:lmao
Re: Members Sales - Ballot results today (9/07/24) - check your emails!
« Reply #40933 on: Yesterday at 05:23:25 pm »
Quote from: ABJ on July 28, 2024, 11:40:14 am
god forbid getting through in a legitimate way and then purchasing tickets for people that qualify as they have the required credits, in particular when the system allows you to do exactly this  ::)

If you was in a massive in-person queue, and when you got to the front, the lad ahead of you lets his mates cut in and they buy the last tickets, how would you feel?

For me its the same situation as this, the employee at the ticket office wont be arsed if someone jumped the queue, theyll sell to whoever turns up at the window.
Re: Members Sales - Ballot results today (9/07/24) - check your emails!
« Reply #40934 on: Yesterday at 05:24:22 pm »
When are we getting the unique links?
Re: Members Sales - Ballot results today (9/07/24) - check your emails!
« Reply #40935 on: Yesterday at 05:50:32 pm »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Yesterday at 05:24:22 pm
When are we getting the unique links?
Unless they postpone it again, hopefully tomorrow!
Re: Members Sales - Ballot results today (9/07/24) - check your emails!
« Reply #40936 on: Yesterday at 05:59:01 pm »
Quote from: mattyyt on Yesterday at 05:23:25 pm
If you was in a massive in-person queue, and when you got to the front, the lad ahead of you lets his mates cut in and they buy the last tickets, how would you feel?

For me its the same situation as this, the employee at the ticket office wont be arsed if someone jumped the queue, theyll sell to whoever turns up at the window.
Its not though, I'm doing something online that the system allows me to do. I'm not using a bot, hacking the site or totally bypassing the queue to get in in the 1st place unlike others have done and no doubt will continue to do.
Re: Members Sales - Ballot results today (9/07/24) - check your emails!
« Reply #40937 on: Yesterday at 06:05:52 pm »
Quote from: ABJ on Yesterday at 05:59:01 pm
Its not though, I'm doing something online that the system allows me to do. I'm not using a bot, hacking the site or totally bypassing the queue to get in in the 1st place unlike others have done and no doubt will continue to do.

'Something that the system lets me do' doesn't make it right. You know if you're logging out and in again as someone else to buy their tickets you're stopping the people in the queue from getting in.

I mean those who bypass the queue can say the system lets them do it. Which it did used to without needing any bot or any hacking skills. So did that mean it was right?
Re: Members Sales - Ballot results today (9/07/24) - check your emails!
« Reply #40938 on: Yesterday at 07:02:41 pm »
Going round and round in circles here, lets just agree to disagree.

Good luck to those buying on Wednesday  :wave
Re: Members Sales - Ballot results today (9/07/24) - check your emails!
« Reply #40939 on: Yesterday at 10:23:50 pm »
Quote from: scouser102002 on Yesterday at 06:05:52 pm
'Something that the system lets me do' doesn't make it right. You know if you're logging out and in again as someone else to buy their tickets you're stopping the people in the queue from getting in.

I mean those who bypass the queue can say the system lets them do it. Which it did used to without needing any bot or any hacking skills. So did that mean it was right?

As unfortunate as it is, theres always going to be the mindset of if I dont exploit this, someone else will. Its the clubs fault for not solving these sorts of issues. If everyone does it then its no longer gaining an unfair advantage, just avoiding being unfairly disadvantaged.
Re: Members Sales - Ballot results today (9/07/24) - check your emails!
« Reply #40940 on: Yesterday at 11:48:09 pm »
Quote from: scouser102002 on Yesterday at 06:05:52 pm
'Something that the system lets me do' doesn't make it right. You know if you're logging out and in again as someone else to buy their tickets you're stopping the people in the queue from getting in.

I mean those who bypass the queue can say the system lets them do it. Which it did used to without needing any bot or any hacking skills. So did that mean it was right?
Got to say, Im amazed at this logging back in after youve already purchased your tickets. Didnt even know it was a thing as every time Ive purchased our tickets, my next click has always taken me right to the back of the queue.

Regardless of the rights or wrongs of people doing it, its a pretty bad flaw which needs to be eliminated from the system. No wonder its so tedious and hard work, when stuff like that is so easily to get around.
Re: Members Sales - Ballot results today (9/07/24) - check your emails!
« Reply #40941 on: Today at 09:40:34 am »
did anyone receive the new link for thursdays sale?
Re: Members Sales - Ballot results today (9/07/24) - check your emails!
« Reply #40942 on: Today at 09:43:43 am »
Quote from: tunred on Today at 09:40:34 am
did anyone receive the new link for thursdays sale?
Not received a new link for the sale tomorrow yet.
