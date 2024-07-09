« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 1019 1020 1021 1022 1023 [1024]   Go Down

Author Topic: Members Sales - Ballot results today (9/07/24) - check your emails!  (Read 2216934 times)

Offline Hij

  • Literally Custom-titlely neglected for literally over a decade, Ruud.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,059
  • Justice for Anne Williams. Justice for the 97.
    • Grime Forum
Re: Members Sales - Ballot results today (9/07/24) - check your emails!
« Reply #40920 on: Today at 05:21:37 pm »
It should in theory only allow a certain number in. Plus I'm efficient, so I sorted everything and was gone. Don't imagine it makes it take any longer as a normal user, but I take the point of less being available in terms of whatever random queue position you get if people in front can buy multiple. But bear in mind we get 10 links as well, so we've got better odds that way regardless?

I mean I see both sides, especially if it was a sale to people with 0 credits, but we've been on the Kop in all of them for years so it's just a case of being together instead of several rows further forward or all over the place as we're yet to miss out on the Kop in an auto cup sale. Which will definitely be better for atmosphere in our area as we all back each other up. to be honest I still think there should be a guaranteed sale like they do in other comps no matter how far they'd have to go back with up to 10 in a transaction.
Logged
Justice for Anne Williams. Justice for the 97. Justice for the Survivors.

Istanbul 2005. Athens 2007. Basel 2016. Kiev 2018. Madrid 2019. Paris 2022.

Online swoopy

  • not a mod. At all. Like ever. And certainly not on the ticket board that's for sure. Not for want of trying. Can't spell Irmingham either.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,902
Re: Members Sales - Ballot results today (9/07/24) - check your emails!
« Reply #40921 on: Today at 05:30:10 pm »
Quote from: stonecold_jpm on Today at 04:55:15 pm
Well the old site used to log you out once you had bought so I'd say that is an issue and one of the reasons why the site goes to shit as there are then more users that are still on the site than it can handle.

The fact it's not logging people out but continues to let more in probably doesn't help the performance of the site either
Logged

Online ABJ

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,933
  • Internet terrorist
Re: Members Sales - Ballot results today (9/07/24) - check your emails!
« Reply #40922 on: Today at 05:30:42 pm »
Quote from: stonecold_jpm on Today at 04:55:15 pm
Well the old site used to log you out once you had bought so I'd say that is an issue and one of the reasons why the site goes to shit as there are then more users that are still on the site than it can handle.
Nowt wrong with the site, its only those pesky bots that are an issue, everything else works fine according to the usual suspects on here.
Logged
Quote from: Harvest Fields
i watched the chelsea game at my sisters. her 12 year old son is severly autistic and i forgot myself and jumped up screaming at the goal and he went nuts. screaming and shouting. scared the fuck out of me. apologised to my sister as i thought id upset him, turns out he was joining in.

Offline ScubaSteve

  • Sworn enemy of SnorkelStephanie
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,521
  • Every other Saturday's me half day off......
Re: Members Sales - Ballot results today (9/07/24) - check your emails!
« Reply #40923 on: Today at 05:31:13 pm »
Quote from: swoopy on Today at 05:30:10 pm
The fact it's not logging people out but continues to let more in probably doesn't help the performance of the site either

I dont get that though, as they can implement that feature coz it used to happen all the time. No consistency from the club, its poor

I was able to stay on the site when I purchased in the ACS. Its not a bot issue that
Logged

Online ABJ

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,933
  • Internet terrorist
Re: Members Sales - Ballot results today (9/07/24) - check your emails!
« Reply #40924 on: Today at 05:33:32 pm »
Quote from: ScubaSteve on Today at 05:31:13 pm
I dont get that though, as they can implement that feature coz it used to happen all the time. No consistency from the club, its poor

I was able to stay on the site when I purchased in the ACS. Its not a bot issue that
Whatever the issues are, its definitely nothing to do with the club mate, and in particular nothing whatsoever to do with the TO.
Logged
Quote from: Harvest Fields
i watched the chelsea game at my sisters. her 12 year old son is severly autistic and i forgot myself and jumped up screaming at the goal and he went nuts. screaming and shouting. scared the fuck out of me. apologised to my sister as i thought id upset him, turns out he was joining in.

Online swoopy

  • not a mod. At all. Like ever. And certainly not on the ticket board that's for sure. Not for want of trying. Can't spell Irmingham either.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,902
Re: Members Sales - Ballot results today (9/07/24) - check your emails!
« Reply #40925 on: Today at 06:00:22 pm »
Quote from: ABJ on Today at 05:33:32 pm
Whatever the issues are, its definitely nothing to do with the club mate, and in particular nothing whatsoever to do with the TO.

;D
I love these sarcastic remarks of yours. Always makes me smile.
Logged

Online DanK1456

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 287
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales - Ballot results today (9/07/24) - check your emails!
« Reply #40926 on: Today at 06:04:32 pm »
Quote from: ABJ on Today at 05:30:42 pm
Nowt wrong with the site, its only those pesky bots that are an issue, everything else works fine according to the usual suspects on here.

Always those bots getting in the way of the amazing customer service  ::)
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 1019 1020 1021 1022 1023 [1024]   Go Up
« previous next »
 