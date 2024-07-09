« previous next »
Members Sales - Ballot results today (9/07/24) - check your emails!

Re: Members Sales - Ballot results today (9/07/24) - check your emails!
July 18, 2024, 04:42:42 pm
Quote from: ScubaSteve on July 18, 2024, 04:34:39 pm
Three is better than most. Only got the one

Wow I was lucky then. Sorry to hear you only got one. I've been on 19 since Istanbul and missed the sale during the middle east World Cup and lost my 13+ status. Been a nightmare ever since.
Re: Members Sales - Ballot results today (9/07/24) - check your emails!
July 18, 2024, 04:46:49 pm
Quote from: glasgowsmvp on July 18, 2024, 04:19:42 pm
Totally forgot about the sale today... Just clicked my unique link says sale cancelled. So am I gonna have a second chance at this? Only got three in the ballot.

Guessing thats Chelsea City and another, otherwise thats luckier than a lot of people.
Re: Members Sales - Ballot results today (9/07/24) - check your emails!
July 18, 2024, 05:12:49 pm
Quote from: DanK1456 on July 18, 2024, 04:46:49 pm
Guessing thats Chelsea City and another, otherwise thats luckier than a lot of people.

Chelsea, city and Leicester. How'd you know it would be first two mate?
Re: Members Sales - Ballot results today (9/07/24) - check your emails!
July 18, 2024, 05:52:13 pm
Quote from: glasgowsmvp on July 18, 2024, 05:12:49 pm
Chelsea, city and Leicester. How'd you know it would be first two mate?

City and Chelsea arent available to all members, only those on 4+. So if youre in that group then the chances of those are better than the others (theres the same amount of tickets but less people can register for them). Everyone has the same (very low) odds on the rest.
Re: Members Sales - Ballot results today (9/07/24) - check your emails!
July 18, 2024, 05:59:39 pm
So reading between the lines with the sale yesterday, does it suggest that some of the people who actually got onto site and were able to buy tix were the ones who were 'attacking' the site for nefarious reasons?
Re: Members Sales - Ballot results today (9/07/24) - check your emails!
July 18, 2024, 07:33:26 pm
Quote from: Levitz on July 18, 2024, 05:59:39 pm
So reading between the lines with the sale yesterday, does it suggest that some of the people who actually got onto site and were able to buy tix were the ones who were 'attacking' the site for nefarious reasons?

Perhaps, but genuine member here. Got in after about 20 mins waiting so I will have had a reasonable queue position, but site painfully slow and clearly something wrong, so hung around and occasionally visited a few random pages very slowly to avoid being timed out or blocked etc, then about 9.30 the site started to work properly so went into basket and cleared what was there from incredibly slow purchases for a couple of games, started selecting from scratch again and bought for all matches with no problem and then went through checkout no problem, and received confirmation email at 9.41am.
Re: Members Sales - Ballot results today (9/07/24) - check your emails!
July 18, 2024, 08:49:29 pm
Quote from: anfieldash on July 18, 2024, 07:33:26 pm
Perhaps, but genuine member here. Got in after about 20 mins waiting so I will have had a reasonable queue position, but site painfully slow and clearly something wrong, so hung around and occasionally visited a few random pages very slowly to avoid being timed out or blocked etc, then about 9.30 the site started to work properly so went into basket and cleared what was there from incredibly slow purchases for a couple of games, started selecting from scratch again and bought for all matches with no problem and then went through checkout no problem, and received confirmation email at 9.41am.

This is what I did also, and got my email at 9.43. Was incredibly fortunate, and if it wasn't from people in here saying to clear the basket and reselect games I would of timed out
Re: Members Sales - Ballot results today (9/07/24) - check your emails!
Yesterday at 09:12:22 am
Quote from: Dagro on July 18, 2024, 08:49:29 pm
This is what I did also, and got my email at 9.43. Was incredibly fortunate, and if it wasn't from people in here saying to clear the basket and reselect games I would of timed out

I thought this - rushed and finished with about 30 seconds to spare at around the same time - but I didn't get timed out, I therefore went back in and boxed  another couple of people on the F&F, which was nice.
Re: Members Sales - Ballot results today (9/07/24) - check your emails!
Yesterday at 09:14:43 am
Quote from: upthereds1993 on July 17, 2024, 11:27:48 am
In & out within 10 minutes or so. All four of us in our usual spec for every game (front of 105) - couldn't have went any better.

Was considering taking a day's holiday but it's been fairly quiet in work today anyway (I'm head of comms at the LFC ticket office)

:lmao
Re: Members Sales - Ballot results today (9/07/24) - check your emails!
Yesterday at 09:58:53 am
Reading what MKB and Phil discussed on the phone troubles me. We've just had another major fu$k up and they are coming up of ways to accommodate this rubbish site which can't deal with simple extra loads...ie talking what if we give timeslot etc. How about start talking of working on the site and deal with the MAIN load issues which are people staying on the site too long due to refreshing every name. I don't buy this bot attack excuses. It's the easy excuse and of course no transparency given about it. The site stopped working cus it couldn't deal with the amount of people going in and nobody coming out. As soon as it stopped people coming in ..the site was working perfectly again for the people that were left in. Sort the server load issues and everything that makes it load even more before you even consider any changes to sales. Make this site user friendly and easy to use. Stop letting 50 people in every 2 min if 50 people haven't finished and come out at the other end sort of speak. Either way they keep throwing excuses of bots etc which maybe causing some issues but quite clearly the biggest issue is the needless refreshing. Be transparent come out and say it..then deal with it...update this idiotic ticket site that can't deal with alny loads really.
Re: Members Sales - Ballot results today (9/07/24) - check your emails!
Yesterday at 10:06:33 am
If they can't sort out the changing of the names without refreshing within the next week then I'm afraid the only quick solution until they do is to reduce the sale to first 5 games..then another 4 a few weeks later.
Re: Members Sales - Ballot results today (9/07/24) - check your emails!
Yesterday at 10:22:40 am
Quote from: didopich on Yesterday at 09:58:53 am
Reading what MKB and Phil discussed on the phone troubles me. We've just had another major fu$k up and they are coming up of ways to accommodate this rubbish site which can't deal with simple extra loads...ie talking what if we give timeslot etc. How about start talking of working on the site and deal with the MAIN load issues which are people staying on the site too long due to refreshing every name. I don't buy this bot attack excuses. It's the easy excuse and of course no transparency given about it. The site stopped working cus it couldn't deal with the amount of people going in and nobody coming out. As soon as it stopped people coming in ..the site was working perfectly again for the people that were left in. Sort the server load issues and everything that makes it load even more before you even consider any changes to sales. Make this site user friendly and easy to use. Stop letting 50 people in every 2 min if 50 people haven't finished and come out at the other end sort of speak. Either way they keep throwing excuses of bots etc which maybe causing some issues but quite clearly the biggest issue is the needless refreshing. Be transparent come out and say it..then deal with it...update this idiotic ticket site that can't deal with alny loads really.

As has been mentioned, they have absloutely zero need to sort it out, Coz they don't have to that's why as they sell out, so why investigate and invest.

The club don't care a jot as they have an over subscribed product and captive consumer base, and they know they can sell all tickets twice over so will never change.

Trust me if we went back to the Hodgson days with 7000 empty seats for a New Years Day fixture against Bolton, they'd soon get their fingers out then.

But as it stands they have no intention of doing anything and will throw out vague promises of changes and improvement, but they say thay every single year
Re: Members Sales - Ballot results today (9/07/24) - check your emails!
Yesterday at 10:24:26 am
Odd that the only time you could purchase tickets was when they suspended sales and traffic was decreased significantly.
Don't believe the bot excuse for a minute
Re: Members Sales - Ballot results today (9/07/24) - check your emails!
Yesterday at 10:24:58 am
Quote from: Tiz Lad on Yesterday at 10:22:40 am
As has been mentioned, they have absloutely zero need to sort it out, Coz they don't have to that's why as they sell out, so why investigate and invest.

The club don't care a jot as they have an over subscribed product and captive consumer base, and they know they can sell all tickets twice over so will never change.

Trust me if we went back to the Hodgson days with 7000 empty seats for a New Years Day fixture against Bolton, they'd soon get their fingers out then.

But as it stands they have no intention of doing anything and will throw out vague promises of changes and improvement, but they say thay every single year


You are very wrong here, this will have a big impact on cashflow, HUGE.  They need to get this sorted and fixed.
Re: Members Sales - Ballot results today (9/07/24) - check your emails!
Yesterday at 10:27:41 am
Sorted and fixed
Not in LFC vocabulary
Re: Members Sales - Ballot results today (9/07/24) - check your emails!
Yesterday at 10:51:22 am
Quote from: sonofkenny on Yesterday at 10:24:58 am
You are very wrong here, this will have a big impact on cashflow, HUGE.  They need to get this sorted and fixed.

If the sale goes ahead in 2 weeks all the tickets will sell and could sell two or three times over so that's utter nonsense.

There is absolutely zero desire to get a functioning ticketing system

Blocked for too many clicks
Refreshing every time you change a name
Unable to handle more than a few hundred people at once
People sharing links or cookies so that mutliple people can access the site with whoever gets the nest waiting time

To name just 4

It's cheap skate and they do not care one bit, and as mentioned why the hell should they, whenever the sale happens it will sell out, so a couple of weeks to a club that is worth £4bn and has revenue of £600m is the equivalent of borrowing £10 off your mate and paying him back late

Will sort this issue but won't fix anything else, they've not done anything to improve things for years and have in fact have made it far, far worse. Then they will come out with the statements they did this week, and will make vague claims on improvements down the line, when actually all they do is regress

I made a formal complaint on Wednesady via E-Mail, the website says you will get a case number, took a day to get the case number, never mind a response, which will either never come, or will parrot the released statement

As we know you'll defend the totally indefensible that is a system that's not worth anything
Re: Members Sales - Ballot results today (9/07/24) - check your emails!
Yesterday at 10:52:05 am
Quote from: Rodneyhide on Yesterday at 10:27:41 am
Sorted and fixed
Not in LFC vocabulary
it will be when moneys involved
Re: Members Sales - Ballot results today (9/07/24) - check your emails!
Yesterday at 10:53:10 am
Good job the ticket sales wasn't earlier today

with this worldwide global outage thing effecting so many

https://www.mirror.co.uk/news/world-news/global-it-outage-live-microsoft-33278458
« Reply #40738 on: Yesterday at 10:54:56 am »
Quote from: LFCagro77 on Yesterday at 10:52:05 am
it will be when moneys involved

They'll be waiting 2 weeks to get this money max, they're hardly going bankrupt
Re: Members Sales - Ballot results today (9/07/24) - check your emails!
Yesterday at 11:41:10 am
Quote from: bignred84 on Yesterday at 10:53:10 am
Good job the ticket sales wasn't earlier today

with this worldwide global outage thing effecting so many

https://www.mirror.co.uk/news/world-news/global-it-outage-live-microsoft-33278458

United sales stopped due to global outage, ours stopped by the clubs own ineptitude.
Re: Members Sales - Ballot results today (9/07/24) - check your emails!
Yesterday at 01:20:46 pm
New date will be announced early next week
Re: Members Sales - Ballot results today (9/07/24) - check your emails!
Yesterday at 02:21:03 pm
Quote from: scouser102002 on Yesterday at 01:20:46 pm
New date will be announced early next week

For the following week do you think/know?
Re: Members Sales - Ballot results today (9/07/24) - check your emails!
Yesterday at 02:24:36 pm
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on Yesterday at 12:53:34 pm
Goes missing for several days whilst the shit show of a sale happens and then turns up defending the club at the first opportunity. Classic.


Duttons arl fellas name......KENNY
 :o
Re: Members Sales - Ballot results today (9/07/24) - check your emails!
Yesterday at 02:51:00 pm
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on Yesterday at 12:53:34 pm
Goes missing for several days whilst the shit show of a sale happens and then turns up defending the club at the first opportunity. Classic.


Cash flow is a thing tho like it's been mentioned here several times before

It would require changes to the way that aspect of the business is run and budgeted it's not just a simple change

Yes they 'have money' overall but it doesn't work like that running a business of this size when changing things overnight
Re: Members Sales - Ballot results today (9/07/24) - check your emails!
Yesterday at 03:09:38 pm
So will those who already secured tix still get links?
Re: Members Sales - Ballot results today (9/07/24) - check your emails!
Yesterday at 04:54:54 pm
I have to go off and do some work and it all kicks off again in here.

Start being nicer to each other. It's football and football tickets, not life or death, yes, it's annoying but they will resolve it.

The club haven't got a conspiracy against you. they're not making up stories to stop you getting a ticket.

Jesus fucking wept.
Re: Members Sales - Ballot results today (9/07/24) - check your emails!
Today at 09:37:37 am
Quote from: MKB on July 17, 2024, 09:03:55 pm
This is an interesting and surprising update.  Phil Dutton still had my phone number from a few years back when he contacted me over ticketing issues, and he called me again this evening.  We had an insightful 23-minute chat.  He says he actively avoids reading stuff on here now because it can be unpleasant, but he did browse what was being said today and wanted to set the record straight.

There is stuff he doesn't want in the public domain, so I will respect that.  (Most of it concerns future developments that will come out in due course.)  However, he's ok for me to report other aspects of the discussion.

Phil's two big gripes are anyone believing he doesn't have the best interests of the fans at heart, being a long-term season ticket holder himself and prior to that knowing what it's like to be someone after tickets, and that people would accuse the Club of lying in any of their official announcements.  They never have.  He told me what they know about today's events.

I said I thought it would play well to fans were he to explain all that on here himself.  He's not allowed to by the Club, despite his seniority.  That doesn't surprise me: most employees are not allowed to speak on behalf of their employer in public forums; it all has to go through official channels.  (I guess I'm his conduit then!)

Phil had staff testing the system successfully from 05:30 this morning.  Like most major websites, including the Club's main site, they are regularly subjected to DDoS attacks and have protections in place.  As you would expect, the Club have been working intensively with SeatGeek today investigating the attacks.  If I understood correctly, it's thought that today's attack came from accounts that had legitimately got through the queue before launching, possibly up to six accounts.  Those accounts are traceable and can expect to be deleted.  The police have been involved (but that may relate to ongoing attacks rather than today's).   I asked what Phil thought the motivation was behind the attacks, and he thinks they are trying to find vulnerabilities that they can exploit in future sales rather than this one.

The new sale dates will not be this week.  The time needed to understand how they were vulnerable and to protect against it will take longer.  Next week is unlikely too but can't be ruled out.  The Ipswich away sale is earmarked for two weeks' time, so that may be the next test of the system.  He's very conscious that this is peak holiday season when fans might be away.  He wants to give as much notice of the new dates as possible to help people work around that.

I asked whether they'd consider just putting the next few home games on sale while they're working on this, and Phil said that was talked about today and is possible, but his preferred approach is still to do a bulk sale.

I asked whether Queue-Id can handle links with restricted time slots, and he thinks yes.  I said it would improve the fan buying experience considerably, if, rather than have to take a whole morning off work, we could all be in and out in ten minutes, by being given a randomly assigned time in our unique-link email, before which the link wouldn't work.  Demand over the morning would be smoothed out as well.  He thinks everyone would still try to access at 08:15.  I pointed out that Queue-Id would simply tell them the link wasn't valid then, which he seemed to accept.  He's more focussed on other upcoming changes though, which he hinted at.

This really surprises me. Phil is happy for this to be published?

Staggering if this platform is his outlet.
Re: Members Sales - Ballot results today (9/07/24) - check your emails!
Today at 09:54:53 am
Quote from: Claire. on Yesterday at 04:54:54 pm
I have to go off and do some work and it all kicks off again in here.

Start being nicer to each other. It's football and football tickets, not life or death, yes, it's annoying but they will resolve it.

The club haven't got a conspiracy against you. they're not making up stories to stop you getting a ticket.

Jesus fucking wept.
They will resolve it? Will they? 20 years we've been dealing with this shite.
Re: Members Sales - Ballot results today (9/07/24) - check your emails!
Today at 10:27:20 am
Quote from: Rodneyhide on Today at 09:37:37 am
This really surprises me. Phil is happy for this to be published?

Staggering if this platform is his outlet.

Can't come from the official channels PR/Comms team won't allow it

People in the TO like Phil want to be much more transparent and publish things like Arsenal did the other week, but they get pushed back from elsewhere in the club

Yet they're the ones who get the stick and shit for it along with everything else, which is why after the personal attacks calling for people to lose their jobs etc they feel they have to come and defend themselves in some way, because regardless of title they're still a puppet in many ways
Re: Members Sales - Ballot results today (9/07/24) - check your emails!
Today at 10:55:47 am
Quote from: 30fiver on Today at 10:27:20 am
Can't come from the official channels PR/Comms team won't allow it

People in the TO like Phil want to be much more transparent and publish things like Arsenal did the other week, but they get pushed back from elsewhere in the club

Yet they're the ones who get the stick and shit for it along with everything else, which is why after the personal attacks calling for people to lose their jobs etc they feel they have to come and defend themselves in some way, because regardless of title they're still a puppet in many ways

Amazing that the people who are in charge of ticketing are being criticised for the shitshow? The temerity, eh!!
Re: Members Sales - Ballot results today (9/07/24) - check your emails!
Today at 11:11:01 am
I wonder if those that tie his hands are pleased with him being quoted on here. I would assume not.

Regarding personal attacks I am not aware of these.

However any criticism of the ticket office will and should be directed at him. He is the head of ticketing. The buck stops there. If he is unable to voice opinions, or more importantly unable to provide relevant up to date communications even with a hint of transparency then the club should have recognised that and change. The personal attacks and criticism are a product of not just a woeful ticketing system but the ineptitude surrounding communications.  The statements and communications are generic rubbish always late (eg: ACS emails after payment taken etc), poorly worded and often contain spelling mistakes. Lack of tranperancy around away tickets particularly in Europe is a disorganised mess.
"Don't book travel or hotel before buying a ticket" comes to mind - yet you're asked for these details prior to purchase. I'm digressing now into the ridiculousness of it all.

Using this platform to voice what seems to be a muddled response (perhaps due to the authors narration) to the shortcomings this week is in my humble opinion (and I imagine others) horrendously.    unprofessional (hands tied or not)
Re: Members Sales - Ballot results today (9/07/24) - check your emails!
Today at 11:12:56 am
Quote from: DangerScouse on Today at 10:55:47 am
Amazing that the people who are in charge of ticketing are being criticised for the shitshow? The temerity, eh!!

Hard to fathom isn't it  :'(
