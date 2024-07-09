You are very wrong here, this will have a big impact on cashflow, HUGE. They need to get this sorted and fixed.



If the sale goes ahead in 2 weeks all the tickets will sell and could sell two or three times over so that's utter nonsense.There is absolutely zero desire to get a functioning ticketing systemBlocked for too many clicksRefreshing every time you change a nameUnable to handle more than a few hundred people at oncePeople sharing links or cookies so that mutliple people can access the site with whoever gets the nest waiting timeTo name just 4It's cheap skate and they do not care one bit, and as mentioned why the hell should they, whenever the sale happens it will sell out, so a couple of weeks to a club that is worth £4bn and has revenue of £600m is the equivalent of borrowing £10 off your mate and paying him back lateWill sort this issue but won't fix anything else, they've not done anything to improve things for years and have in fact have made it far, far worse. Then they will come out with the statements they did this week, and will make vague claims on improvements down the line, when actually all they do is regressI made a formal complaint on Wednesady via E-Mail, the website says you will get a case number, took a day to get the case number, never mind a response, which will either never come, or will parrot the released statementAs we know you'll defend the totally indefensible that is a system that's not worth anything