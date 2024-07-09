« previous next »
Author Topic: Members Sales - Ballot results today (9/07/24) - check your emails!

Offline glasgowsmvp

Re: Members Sales - Ballot results today (9/07/24) - check your emails!
« Reply #40720 on: Yesterday at 04:42:42 pm »
Quote from: ScubaSteve on Yesterday at 04:34:39 pm
Three is better than most. Only got the one

Wow I was lucky then. Sorry to hear you only got one. I've been on 19 since Istanbul and missed the sale during the middle east World Cup and lost my 13+ status. Been a nightmare ever since.
Logged

Online DanK1456

Re: Members Sales - Ballot results today (9/07/24) - check your emails!
« Reply #40721 on: Yesterday at 04:46:49 pm »
Quote from: glasgowsmvp on Yesterday at 04:19:42 pm
Totally forgot about the sale today... Just clicked my unique link says sale cancelled. So am I gonna have a second chance at this? Only got three in the ballot.

Guessing thats Chelsea City and another, otherwise thats luckier than a lot of people.
Logged

Re: Members Sales - Ballot results today (9/07/24) - check your emails!
« Reply #40722 on: Yesterday at 05:12:49 pm »
Quote from: DanK1456 on Yesterday at 04:46:49 pm
Guessing thats Chelsea City and another, otherwise thats luckier than a lot of people.

Chelsea, city and Leicester. How'd you know it would be first two mate?
Logged

Re: Members Sales - Ballot results today (9/07/24) - check your emails!
« Reply #40723 on: Yesterday at 05:52:13 pm »
Quote from: glasgowsmvp on Yesterday at 05:12:49 pm
Chelsea, city and Leicester. How'd you know it would be first two mate?

City and Chelsea arent available to all members, only those on 4+. So if youre in that group then the chances of those are better than the others (theres the same amount of tickets but less people can register for them). Everyone has the same (very low) odds on the rest.
Logged

Re: Members Sales - Ballot results today (9/07/24) - check your emails!
« Reply #40724 on: Yesterday at 05:59:39 pm »
So reading between the lines with the sale yesterday, does it suggest that some of the people who actually got onto site and were able to buy tix were the ones who were 'attacking' the site for nefarious reasons?
Logged
Liverpool ist Rad!

Re: Members Sales - Ballot results today (9/07/24) - check your emails!
« Reply #40725 on: Yesterday at 07:33:26 pm »
Quote from: Levitz on Yesterday at 05:59:39 pm
So reading between the lines with the sale yesterday, does it suggest that some of the people who actually got onto site and were able to buy tix were the ones who were 'attacking' the site for nefarious reasons?

Perhaps, but genuine member here. Got in after about 20 mins waiting so I will have had a reasonable queue position, but site painfully slow and clearly something wrong, so hung around and occasionally visited a few random pages very slowly to avoid being timed out or blocked etc, then about 9.30 the site started to work properly so went into basket and cleared what was there from incredibly slow purchases for a couple of games, started selecting from scratch again and bought for all matches with no problem and then went through checkout no problem, and received confirmation email at 9.41am.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 07:37:27 pm by anfieldash »
Logged

Re: Members Sales - Ballot results today (9/07/24) - check your emails!
« Reply #40726 on: Yesterday at 08:49:29 pm »
Quote from: anfieldash on Yesterday at 07:33:26 pm
Perhaps, but genuine member here. Got in after about 20 mins waiting so I will have had a reasonable queue position, but site painfully slow and clearly something wrong, so hung around and occasionally visited a few random pages very slowly to avoid being timed out or blocked etc, then about 9.30 the site started to work properly so went into basket and cleared what was there from incredibly slow purchases for a couple of games, started selecting from scratch again and bought for all matches with no problem and then went through checkout no problem, and received confirmation email at 9.41am.

This is what I did also, and got my email at 9.43. Was incredibly fortunate, and if it wasn't from people in here saying to clear the basket and reselect games I would of timed out
Logged

Re: Members Sales - Ballot results today (9/07/24) - check your emails!
« Reply #40727 on: Today at 09:12:22 am »
Quote from: Dagro on Yesterday at 08:49:29 pm
This is what I did also, and got my email at 9.43. Was incredibly fortunate, and if it wasn't from people in here saying to clear the basket and reselect games I would of timed out

I thought this - rushed and finished with about 30 seconds to spare at around the same time - but I didn't get timed out, I therefore went back in and boxed  another couple of people on the F&F, which was nice.
Logged

Re: Members Sales - Ballot results today (9/07/24) - check your emails!
« Reply #40728 on: Today at 09:14:43 am »
Quote from: upthereds1993 on July 17, 2024, 11:27:48 am
In & out within 10 minutes or so. All four of us in our usual spec for every game (front of 105) - couldn't have went any better.

Was considering taking a day's holiday but it's been fairly quiet in work today anyway (I'm head of comms at the LFC ticket office)

:lmao
Logged

Re: Members Sales - Ballot results today (9/07/24) - check your emails!
« Reply #40729 on: Today at 09:58:53 am »
Reading what MKB and Phil discussed on the phone troubles me. We've just had another major fu$k up and they are coming up of ways to accommodate this rubbish site which can't deal with simple extra loads...ie talking what if we give timeslot etc. How about start talking of working on the site and deal with the MAIN load issues which are people staying on the site too long due to refreshing every name. I don't buy this bot attack excuses. It's the easy excuse and of course no transparency given about it. The site stopped working cus it couldn't deal with the amount of people going in and nobody coming out. As soon as it stopped people coming in ..the site was working perfectly again for the people that were left in. Sort the server load issues and everything that makes it load even more before you even consider any changes to sales. Make this site user friendly and easy to use. Stop letting 50 people in every 2 min if 50 people haven't finished and come out at the other end sort of speak. Either way they keep throwing excuses of bots etc which maybe causing some issues but quite clearly the biggest issue is the needless refreshing. Be transparent come out and say it..then deal with it...update this idiotic ticket site that can't deal with alny loads really.
Logged

Re: Members Sales - Ballot results today (9/07/24) - check your emails!
« Reply #40730 on: Today at 10:06:33 am »
If they can't sort out the changing of the names without refreshing within the next week then I'm afraid the only quick solution until they do is to reduce the sale to first 5 games..then another 4 a few weeks later.
Logged

Re: Members Sales - Ballot results today (9/07/24) - check your emails!
« Reply #40731 on: Today at 10:22:40 am »
Quote from: didopich on Today at 09:58:53 am
Reading what MKB and Phil discussed on the phone troubles me. We've just had another major fu$k up and they are coming up of ways to accommodate this rubbish site which can't deal with simple extra loads...ie talking what if we give timeslot etc. How about start talking of working on the site and deal with the MAIN load issues which are people staying on the site too long due to refreshing every name. I don't buy this bot attack excuses. It's the easy excuse and of course no transparency given about it. The site stopped working cus it couldn't deal with the amount of people going in and nobody coming out. As soon as it stopped people coming in ..the site was working perfectly again for the people that were left in. Sort the server load issues and everything that makes it load even more before you even consider any changes to sales. Make this site user friendly and easy to use. Stop letting 50 people in every 2 min if 50 people haven't finished and come out at the other end sort of speak. Either way they keep throwing excuses of bots etc which maybe causing some issues but quite clearly the biggest issue is the needless refreshing. Be transparent come out and say it..then deal with it...update this idiotic ticket site that can't deal with alny loads really.

As has been mentioned, they have absloutely zero need to sort it out, Coz they don't have to that's why as they sell out, so why investigate and invest.

The club don't care a jot as they have an over subscribed product and captive consumer base, and they know they can sell all tickets twice over so will never change.

Trust me if we went back to the Hodgson days with 7000 empty seats for a New Years Day fixture against Bolton, they'd soon get their fingers out then.

But as it stands they have no intention of doing anything and will throw out vague promises of changes and improvement, but they say thay every single year
Logged

Re: Members Sales - Ballot results today (9/07/24) - check your emails!
« Reply #40732 on: Today at 10:24:26 am »
Odd that the only time you could purchase tickets was when they suspended sales and traffic was decreased significantly.
Don't believe the bot excuse for a minute
Logged

Re: Members Sales - Ballot results today (9/07/24) - check your emails!
« Reply #40733 on: Today at 10:24:58 am »
Quote from: Tiz Lad on Today at 10:22:40 am
As has been mentioned, they have absloutely zero need to sort it out, Coz they don't have to that's why as they sell out, so why investigate and invest.

The club don't care a jot as they have an over subscribed product and captive consumer base, and they know they can sell all tickets twice over so will never change.

Trust me if we went back to the Hodgson days with 7000 empty seats for a New Years Day fixture against Bolton, they'd soon get their fingers out then.

But as it stands they have no intention of doing anything and will throw out vague promises of changes and improvement, but they say thay every single year


You are very wrong here, this will have a big impact on cashflow, HUGE.  They need to get this sorted and fixed.
Logged

Re: Members Sales - Ballot results today (9/07/24) - check your emails!
« Reply #40734 on: Today at 10:27:41 am »
Sorted and fixed
Not in LFC vocabulary
Logged

Re: Members Sales - Ballot results today (9/07/24) - check your emails!
« Reply #40735 on: Today at 10:51:22 am »
Quote from: sonofkenny on Today at 10:24:58 am
You are very wrong here, this will have a big impact on cashflow, HUGE.  They need to get this sorted and fixed.

If the sale goes ahead in 2 weeks all the tickets will sell and could sell two or three times over so that's utter nonsense.

There is absolutely zero desire to get a functioning ticketing system

Blocked for too many clicks
Refreshing every time you change a name
Unable to handle more than a few hundred people at once
People sharing links or cookies so that mutliple people can access the site with whoever gets the nest waiting time

To name just 4

It's cheap skate and they do not care one bit, and as mentioned why the hell should they, whenever the sale happens it will sell out, so a couple of weeks to a club that is worth £4bn and has revenue of £600m is the equivalent of borrowing £10 off your mate and paying him back late

Will sort this issue but won't fix anything else, they've not done anything to improve things for years and have in fact have made it far, far worse. Then they will come out with the statements they did this week, and will make vague claims on improvements down the line, when actually all they do is regress

I made a formal complaint on Wednesady via E-Mail, the website says you will get a case number, took a day to get the case number, never mind a response, which will either never come, or will parrot the released statement

As we know you'll defend the totally indefensible that is a system that's not worth anything
« Last Edit: Today at 11:26:25 am by Tiz Lad »
Logged

Re: Members Sales - Ballot results today (9/07/24) - check your emails!
« Reply #40736 on: Today at 10:52:05 am »
Quote from: Rodneyhide on Today at 10:27:41 am
Sorted and fixed
Not in LFC vocabulary
it will be when moneys involved
Logged

Re: Members Sales - Ballot results today (9/07/24) - check your emails!
« Reply #40737 on: Today at 10:53:10 am »
Good job the ticket sales wasn't earlier today

with this worldwide global outage thing effecting so many

https://www.mirror.co.uk/news/world-news/global-it-outage-live-microsoft-33278458
Logged

« Reply #40738 on: Today at 10:54:56 am »
Quote from: LFCagro77 on Today at 10:52:05 am
it will be when moneys involved

They'll be waiting 2 weeks to get this money max, they're hardly going bankrupt
« Last Edit: Today at 10:59:35 am by Tiz Lad »
Logged

Re: Members Sales - Ballot results today (9/07/24) - check your emails!
« Reply #40739 on: Today at 11:41:10 am »
Quote from: bignred84 on Today at 10:53:10 am
Good job the ticket sales wasn't earlier today

with this worldwide global outage thing effecting so many

https://www.mirror.co.uk/news/world-news/global-it-outage-live-microsoft-33278458

United sales stopped due to global outage, ours stopped by the clubs own ineptitude.
Logged

Re: Members Sales - Ballot results today (9/07/24) - check your emails!
« Reply #40740 on: Today at 12:53:34 pm »
Quote from: sonofkenny on Today at 10:24:58 am
You are very wrong here, this will have a big impact on cashflow, HUGE.  They need to get this sorted and fixed.

Goes missing for several days whilst the shit show of a sale happens and then turns up defending the club at the first opportunity. Classic.

Quote from: bignred84 on Today at 10:53:10 am
Good job the ticket sales wasn't earlier today

with this worldwide global outage thing effecting so many

https://www.mirror.co.uk/news/world-news/global-it-outage-live-microsoft-33278458

The club would have loved the sales to be for today as they'd not have thousands of people pissed off and wouldn't have to make up an excuse
Logged

Re: Members Sales - Ballot results today (9/07/24) - check your emails!
« Reply #40741 on: Today at 01:20:46 pm »
New date will be announced early next week
Logged

Re: Members Sales - Ballot results today (9/07/24) - check your emails!
« Reply #40742 on: Today at 02:21:03 pm »
Quote from: scouser102002 on Today at 01:20:46 pm
New date will be announced early next week

For the following week do you think/know?
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Re: Members Sales - Ballot results today (9/07/24) - check your emails!
« Reply #40743 on: Today at 02:24:36 pm »
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on Today at 12:53:34 pm
Goes missing for several days whilst the shit show of a sale happens and then turns up defending the club at the first opportunity. Classic.


Duttons arl fellas name......KENNY
 :o
Logged

Re: Members Sales - Ballot results today (9/07/24) - check your emails!
« Reply #40744 on: Today at 02:51:00 pm »
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on Today at 12:53:34 pm
Goes missing for several days whilst the shit show of a sale happens and then turns up defending the club at the first opportunity. Classic.


Cash flow is a thing tho like it's been mentioned here several times before

It would require changes to the way that aspect of the business is run and budgeted it's not just a simple change

Yes they 'have money' overall but it doesn't work like that running a business of this size when changing things overnight
Logged

Re: Members Sales - Ballot results today (9/07/24) - check your emails!
« Reply #40745 on: Today at 03:01:04 pm »
Quote from: 30fiver on Today at 02:51:00 pm
Cash flow is a thing tho like it's been mentioned here several times before

It would require changes to the way that aspect of the business is run and budgeted it's not just a simple change

Yes they 'have money' overall but it doesn't work like that running a business of this size when changing things overnight

Cash flow isn't the point I was making and you know it. The person who is notorious for defending the club says absolutely nothing for the whole time the ticketing shit show but when there's an opportunity to defend the club on something they jump on it immediately.
Logged

Re: Members Sales - Ballot results today (9/07/24) - check your emails!
« Reply #40746 on: Today at 03:09:38 pm »
So will those who already secured tix still get links?
Logged
Liverpool ist Rad!

Re: Members Sales - Ballot results today (9/07/24) - check your emails!
« Reply #40747 on: Today at 03:13:10 pm »
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on Today at 03:01:04 pm
Cash flow isn't the point I was making and you know it. The person who is notorious for defending the club says absolutely nothing for the whole time the ticketing shit show but when there's an opportunity to defend the club on something they jump on it immediately.

The system is shit and they need to get their finger out NOW to sort it, for fans and also for the club.

Happy now,

Regards,

That Person
Logged

Re: Members Sales - Ballot results today (9/07/24) - check your emails!
« Reply #40748 on: Today at 03:14:14 pm »
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on Today at 12:53:34 pm
Goes missing for several days whilst the shit show of a sale happens and then turns up defending the club at the first opportunity. Classic.

The club would have loved the sales to be for today as they'd not have thousands of people pissed off and wouldn't have to make up an excuse

Been in hospital actually you utter c*nt.

The system is not fit for purpose at the moment.
Logged

Re: Members Sales - Ballot results today (9/07/24) - check your emails!
« Reply #40749 on: Today at 03:24:31 pm »
A c*nt for not knowing something personal about someone they don't know

Seems harsh

What's everyone doing this weekend? I'm going mountain biking but not in the mountains
Logged

Re: Members Sales - Ballot results today (9/07/24) - check your emails!
« Reply #40750 on: Today at 03:31:23 pm »
Quote from: Rodneyhide on Today at 03:24:31 pm
A c*nt for not knowing something personal about someone they don't know

Seems harsh

What's everyone doing this weekend? I'm going mountain biking but not in the mountains

Making sweeping statements without thinking how it will impact me and then referring to me as "the person", i think it is justified.

Anyway enjoy the flat mountain biking and lets hope the club finally sort this shit show out so people can actually just enjoy the football.
Logged

Re: Members Sales - Ballot results today (9/07/24) - check your emails!
« Reply #40751 on: Today at 03:42:27 pm »
Quote from: sonofkenny on Today at 03:31:23 pm
Making sweeping statements without thinking how it will impact me and then referring to me as "the person", i think it is justified.

Anyway enjoy the flat mountain biking and lets hope the club finally sort this shit show out so people can actually just enjoy the football.

Its not though is it? How am I supposed to know you've been unwell? I have no idea who you are, what you're doing or what you've had for breakfast. There is absolutely no reason to call someone a c*nt at all is there?

I hope you're feeling better and that our wonderful medical staff in this country have used their skill to help you and that in time whatever ailment you've had will or already has been resolved.

Kind Regards,

A c*nt.
Logged

Re: Members Sales - Ballot results today (9/07/24) - check your emails!
« Reply #40752 on: Today at 03:49:22 pm »
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on Today at 03:42:27 pm
Its not though is it? How am I supposed to know you've been unwell? I have no idea who you are, what you're doing or what you've had for breakfast. There is absolutely no reason to call someone a c*nt at all is there?

I hope you're feeling better and that our wonderful medical staff in this country have used their skill to help you and that in time whatever ailment you've had will or already has been resolved.

Kind Regards,

A c*nt.

Well maybe that is where you and i differ, the happiest people in the world can have inner issues and no one would know, so maybe just think on before making sweeping statements hey?

And no, not better and not likely to be for a while.

But the system is shit etc etc.

Happy to just be "the person" that tows the line on here now.

Logged

Re: Members Sales - Ballot results today (9/07/24) - check your emails!
« Reply #40753 on: Today at 04:54:54 pm »
I have to go off and do some work and it all kicks off again in here.

Start being nicer to each other. It's football and football tickets, not life or death, yes, it's annoying but they will resolve it.

The club haven't got a conspiracy against you. they're not making up stories to stop you getting a ticket.

Jesus fucking wept.
Logged
