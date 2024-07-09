Reading what MKB and Phil discussed on the phone troubles me. We've just had another major fu$k up and they are coming up of ways to accommodate this rubbish site which can't deal with simple extra loads...ie talking what if we give timeslot etc. How about start talking of working on the site and deal with the MAIN load issues which are people staying on the site too long due to refreshing every name. I don't buy this bot attack excuses. It's the easy excuse and of course no transparency given about it. The site stopped working cus it couldn't deal with the amount of people going in and nobody coming out. As soon as it stopped people coming in ..the site was working perfectly again for the people that were left in. Sort the server load issues and everything that makes it load even more before you even consider any changes to sales. Make this site user friendly and easy to use. Stop letting 50 people in every 2 min if 50 people haven't finished and come out at the other end sort of speak. Either way they keep throwing excuses of bots etc which maybe causing some issues but quite clearly the biggest issue is the needless refreshing. Be transparent come out and say it..then deal with it...update this idiotic ticket site that can't deal with alny loads really.