Author Topic: Members Sales - Ballot results today (9/07/24) - check your emails!  (Read 2200863 times)

Offline glasgowsmvp

Re: Members Sales - Ballot results today (9/07/24) - check your emails!
« Reply #40720 on: Yesterday at 04:42:42 pm »
Quote from: ScubaSteve on Yesterday at 04:34:39 pm
Three is better than most. Only got the one

Wow I was lucky then. Sorry to hear you only got one. I've been on 19 since Istanbul and missed the sale during the middle east World Cup and lost my 13+ status. Been a nightmare ever since.
Offline DanK1456

Re: Members Sales - Ballot results today (9/07/24) - check your emails!
« Reply #40721 on: Yesterday at 04:46:49 pm »
Quote from: glasgowsmvp on Yesterday at 04:19:42 pm
Totally forgot about the sale today... Just clicked my unique link says sale cancelled. So am I gonna have a second chance at this? Only got three in the ballot.

Guessing thats Chelsea City and another, otherwise thats luckier than a lot of people.
Offline glasgowsmvp

Re: Members Sales - Ballot results today (9/07/24) - check your emails!
« Reply #40722 on: Yesterday at 05:12:49 pm »
Quote from: DanK1456 on Yesterday at 04:46:49 pm
Guessing thats Chelsea City and another, otherwise thats luckier than a lot of people.

Chelsea, city and Leicester. How'd you know it would be first two mate?
Offline DanK1456

Re: Members Sales - Ballot results today (9/07/24) - check your emails!
« Reply #40723 on: Yesterday at 05:52:13 pm »
Quote from: glasgowsmvp on Yesterday at 05:12:49 pm
Chelsea, city and Leicester. How'd you know it would be first two mate?

City and Chelsea arent available to all members, only those on 4+. So if youre in that group then the chances of those are better than the others (theres the same amount of tickets but less people can register for them). Everyone has the same (very low) odds on the rest.
Offline Levitz

Re: Members Sales - Ballot results today (9/07/24) - check your emails!
« Reply #40724 on: Yesterday at 05:59:39 pm »
So reading between the lines with the sale yesterday, does it suggest that some of the people who actually got onto site and were able to buy tix were the ones who were 'attacking' the site for nefarious reasons?
Offline anfieldash

Re: Members Sales - Ballot results today (9/07/24) - check your emails!
« Reply #40725 on: Yesterday at 07:33:26 pm »
Quote from: Levitz on Yesterday at 05:59:39 pm
So reading between the lines with the sale yesterday, does it suggest that some of the people who actually got onto site and were able to buy tix were the ones who were 'attacking' the site for nefarious reasons?

Perhaps, but genuine member here. Got in after about 20 mins waiting so I will have had a reasonable queue position, but site painfully slow and clearly something wrong, so hung around and occasionally visited a few random pages very slowly to avoid being timed out or blocked etc, then about 9.30 the site started to work properly so went into basket and cleared what was there from incredibly slow purchases for a couple of games, started selecting from scratch again and bought for all matches with no problem and then went through checkout no problem, and received confirmation email at 9.41am.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 07:37:27 pm by anfieldash »
Offline Dagro

Re: Members Sales - Ballot results today (9/07/24) - check your emails!
« Reply #40726 on: Yesterday at 08:49:29 pm »
Quote from: anfieldash on Yesterday at 07:33:26 pm
Perhaps, but genuine member here. Got in after about 20 mins waiting so I will have had a reasonable queue position, but site painfully slow and clearly something wrong, so hung around and occasionally visited a few random pages very slowly to avoid being timed out or blocked etc, then about 9.30 the site started to work properly so went into basket and cleared what was there from incredibly slow purchases for a couple of games, started selecting from scratch again and bought for all matches with no problem and then went through checkout no problem, and received confirmation email at 9.41am.

This is what I did also, and got my email at 9.43. Was incredibly fortunate, and if it wasn't from people in here saying to clear the basket and reselect games I would of timed out
Online John Higgins

Re: Members Sales - Ballot results today (9/07/24) - check your emails!
« Reply #40727 on: Today at 09:12:22 am »
Quote from: Dagro on Yesterday at 08:49:29 pm
This is what I did also, and got my email at 9.43. Was incredibly fortunate, and if it wasn't from people in here saying to clear the basket and reselect games I would of timed out

I thought this - rushed and finished with about 30 seconds to spare at around the same time - but I didn't get timed out, I therefore went back in and boxed  another couple of people on the F&F, which was nice.
Offline Buck Pete

Re: Members Sales - Ballot results today (9/07/24) - check your emails!
« Reply #40728 on: Today at 09:14:43 am »
Quote from: upthereds1993 on July 17, 2024, 11:27:48 am
In & out within 10 minutes or so. All four of us in our usual spec for every game (front of 105) - couldn't have went any better.

Was considering taking a day's holiday but it's been fairly quiet in work today anyway (I'm head of comms at the LFC ticket office)

:lmao
Online didopich

Re: Members Sales - Ballot results today (9/07/24) - check your emails!
« Reply #40729 on: Today at 09:58:53 am »
Reading what MKB and Phil discussed on the phone troubles me. We've just had another major fu$k up and they are coming up of ways to accommodate this rubbish site which can't deal with simple extra loads...ie talking what if we give timeslot etc. How about start talking of working on the site and deal with the MAIN load issues which are people staying on the site too long due to refreshing every name. I don't buy this bot attack excuses. It's the easy excuse and of course no transparency given about it. The site stopped working cus it couldn't deal with the amount of people going in and nobody coming out. As soon as it stopped people coming in ..the site was working perfectly again for the people that were left in. Sort the server load issues and everything that makes it load even more before you even consider any changes to sales. Make this site user friendly and easy to use. Stop letting 50 people in every 2 min if 50 people haven't finished and come out at the other end sort of speak. Either way they keep throwing excuses of bots etc which maybe causing some issues but quite clearly the biggest issue is the needless refreshing. Be transparent come out and say it..then deal with it...update this idiotic ticket site that can't deal with alny loads really.
Online didopich

Re: Members Sales - Ballot results today (9/07/24) - check your emails!
« Reply #40730 on: Today at 10:06:33 am »
If they can't sort out the changing of the names without refreshing within the next week then I'm afraid the only quick solution until they do is to reduce the sale to first 5 games..then another 4 a few weeks later.
Online Tiz Lad

Re: Members Sales - Ballot results today (9/07/24) - check your emails!
« Reply #40731 on: Today at 10:22:40 am »
Quote from: didopich on Today at 09:58:53 am
Reading what MKB and Phil discussed on the phone troubles me. We've just had another major fu$k up and they are coming up of ways to accommodate this rubbish site which can't deal with simple extra loads...ie talking what if we give timeslot etc. How about start talking of working on the site and deal with the MAIN load issues which are people staying on the site too long due to refreshing every name. I don't buy this bot attack excuses. It's the easy excuse and of course no transparency given about it. The site stopped working cus it couldn't deal with the amount of people going in and nobody coming out. As soon as it stopped people coming in ..the site was working perfectly again for the people that were left in. Sort the server load issues and everything that makes it load even more before you even consider any changes to sales. Make this site user friendly and easy to use. Stop letting 50 people in every 2 min if 50 people haven't finished and come out at the other end sort of speak. Either way they keep throwing excuses of bots etc which maybe causing some issues but quite clearly the biggest issue is the needless refreshing. Be transparent come out and say it..then deal with it...update this idiotic ticket site that can't deal with alny loads really.

As has been mentioned, they have absloutely zero need to sort it out, Coz they don't have to that's why as they sell out, so why investigate and invest.

The club don't care a jot as they have an over subscribed product and captive consumer base, and they know they can sell all tickets twice over so will never change.

Trust me if we went back to the Hodgson days with 7000 empty seats for a New Years Day fixture against Bolton, they'd soon get their fingers out then.

But as it stands they have no intention of doing anything and will throw out vague promises of changes and improvement, but they say thay every single year
Offline Rodneyhide

Re: Members Sales - Ballot results today (9/07/24) - check your emails!
« Reply #40732 on: Today at 10:24:26 am »
Odd that the only time you could purchase tickets was when they suspended sales and traffic was decreased significantly.
Don't believe the bot excuse for a minute
Offline sonofkenny

Re: Members Sales - Ballot results today (9/07/24) - check your emails!
« Reply #40733 on: Today at 10:24:58 am »
Quote from: Tiz Lad on Today at 10:22:40 am
As has been mentioned, they have absloutely zero need to sort it out, Coz they don't have to that's why as they sell out, so why investigate and invest.

The club don't care a jot as they have an over subscribed product and captive consumer base, and they know they can sell all tickets twice over so will never change.

Trust me if we went back to the Hodgson days with 7000 empty seats for a New Years Day fixture against Bolton, they'd soon get their fingers out then.

But as it stands they have no intention of doing anything and will throw out vague promises of changes and improvement, but they say thay every single year


You are very wrong here, this will have a big impact on cashflow, HUGE.  They need to get this sorted and fixed.
Offline Rodneyhide

Re: Members Sales - Ballot results today (9/07/24) - check your emails!
« Reply #40734 on: Today at 10:27:41 am »
Sorted and fixed
Not in LFC vocabulary
Online Tiz Lad

Re: Members Sales - Ballot results today (9/07/24) - check your emails!
« Reply #40735 on: Today at 10:51:22 am »
Quote from: sonofkenny on Today at 10:24:58 am
You are very wrong here, this will have a big impact on cashflow, HUGE.  They need to get this sorted and fixed.

If the sale goes ahead in 2 weeks all the tickets will sell and could sell two or three times over so that's utter nonsense.

There is absolutely zero desire to get a functioning ticketing system

Blocked for too many clicks
Refreshing every time you change a name
Unable to handle more than a few hundred people at once
People sharing links or cookies so that mutliple people can access the site with whoever gets the nest waiting time

To name just 4

It's cheap skate and they do not care one bit, and as mentioned why the hell should they, whenever the sale happens it will sell out, so a couple of weeks to a club that is worth £4bn and has revenue of £600m is the equivalent of borrowing £10 off your mate and paying him back late

Will sort this issue but won't fix anything else, they've not done anything to improve things for year and have in fact have made it far, far worse.

As we know you'll defend the totally indefensible that is a system that's not worth anything
« Last Edit: Today at 10:54:19 am by Tiz Lad »
Online LFCagro77

Re: Members Sales - Ballot results today (9/07/24) - check your emails!
« Reply #40736 on: Today at 10:52:05 am »
Quote from: Rodneyhide on Today at 10:27:41 am
Sorted and fixed
Not in LFC vocabulary
it will be when moneys involved
Online bignred84

Re: Members Sales - Ballot results today (9/07/24) - check your emails!
« Reply #40737 on: Today at 10:53:10 am »
Good job the ticket sales wasn't earlier today

with this worldwide global outage thing effecting so many

https://www.mirror.co.uk/news/world-news/global-it-outage-live-microsoft-33278458
Online Tiz Lad

Re: Members Sales - Ballot results today (9/07/24) - check your emails!
« Reply #40738 on: Today at 10:54:56 am »
Quote from: LFCagro77 on Today at 10:52:05 am
it will be when moneys involved

They'll be waiting 2 weeks to get this momey max
