Members Sales - Ballot results today (9/07/24) - check your emails!

glasgowsmvp

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 669
Re: Members Sales - Ballot results today (9/07/24) - check your emails!
Reply #40720 on: Today at 04:42:42 pm
Quote from: ScubaSteve on Today at 04:34:39 pm
Three is better than most. Only got the one

Wow I was lucky then. Sorry to hear you only got one. I've been on 19 since Istanbul and missed the sale during the middle east World Cup and lost my 13+ status. Been a nightmare ever since.
Logged

DanK1456

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 235
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales - Ballot results today (9/07/24) - check your emails!
Reply #40721 on: Today at 04:46:49 pm
Quote from: glasgowsmvp on Today at 04:19:42 pm
Totally forgot about the sale today... Just clicked my unique link says sale cancelled. So am I gonna have a second chance at this? Only got three in the ballot.

Guessing thats Chelsea City and another, otherwise thats luckier than a lot of people.
Logged

glasgowsmvp

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 669
Re: Members Sales - Ballot results today (9/07/24) - check your emails!
Reply #40722 on: Today at 05:12:49 pm
Quote from: DanK1456 on Today at 04:46:49 pm
Guessing thats Chelsea City and another, otherwise thats luckier than a lot of people.

Chelsea, city and Leicester. How'd you know it would be first two mate?
Logged

DanK1456

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 235
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales - Ballot results today (9/07/24) - check your emails!
Reply #40723 on: Today at 05:52:13 pm
Quote from: glasgowsmvp on Today at 05:12:49 pm
Chelsea, city and Leicester. How'd you know it would be first two mate?

City and Chelsea arent available to all members, only those on 4+. So if youre in that group then the chances of those are better than the others (theres the same amount of tickets but less people can register for them). Everyone has the same (very low) odds on the rest.
Logged

Levitz

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,689
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales - Ballot results today (9/07/24) - check your emails!
Reply #40724 on: Today at 05:59:39 pm
So reading between the lines with the sale yesterday, does it suggest that some of the people who actually got onto site and were able to buy tix were the ones who were 'attacking' the site for nefarious reasons?
Logged
Liverpool ist Rad!

anfieldash

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 649
Re: Members Sales - Ballot results today (9/07/24) - check your emails!
Reply #40725 on: Today at 07:33:26 pm
Quote from: Levitz on Today at 05:59:39 pm
So reading between the lines with the sale yesterday, does it suggest that some of the people who actually got onto site and were able to buy tix were the ones who were 'attacking' the site for nefarious reasons?

Perhaps, but genuine member here. Got in after about 20 mins waiting so I will have had a reasonable queue position, but site painfully slow and clearly something wrong, so hung around and occasionally visited a few random pages very slowly to avoid being timed out or blocked etc, then about 9.30 the site started to work properly so went into basket and cleared what was there from incredibly slow purchases for a couple of games, started selecting from scratch again and bought for all matches with no problem and then went through checkout no problem, and received confirmation email at 9.41am.
« Last Edit: Today at 07:37:27 pm by anfieldash »
Logged
