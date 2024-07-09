« previous next »
Members Sales - Ballot results today (9/07/24) - check your emails!

Re: Members Sales - Ballot results today (9/07/24) - check your emails!
Quote from: RainbowFlick on Today at 10:29:53 am
not personally keen on league games turning into ACS style as a "solution"

imagine being lumbered with the most expensive seat for half a season or more ;D at least the current option let's you potentially spread around a bit to soak up the cost

i'm probably in the minority that enjoys a few matches from different perspectives too

Agreed - genuinely dont understand why a tiered approach never gets mentioned or discussed. Far easier in managing the traffic onto the website and would get people through a lot quicker in my simple head.
Re: Members Sales - Ballot results today (9/07/24) - check your emails!
Quote from: RainbowFlick on Today at 10:29:53 am
not personally keen on league games turning into ACS style as a "solution"

imagine being lumbered with the most expensive seat for half a season or more ;D at least the current option let's you potentially spread around a bit to soak up the cost

i'm probably in the minority that enjoys a few matches from different perspectives too

I too like the fact of being able to sit in different areas of the ground across the course of the season. But I certainly wouldn't be complaining if they did go that route either.
Re: Members Sales - Ballot results today (9/07/24) - check your emails!
Quote from: RainbowFlick on Today at 10:29:53 am

i'm probably in the minority that enjoys a few matches from different perspectives too

I move around if I can depending on who we are playing, so I am further away from the usual shite away fans sing.
Re: Members Sales - Ballot results today (9/07/24) - check your emails!
Quote from: RainbowFlick on Today at 10:29:53 am
not personally keen on league games turning into ACS style as a "solution"

imagine being lumbered with the most expensive seat for half a season or more ;D at least the current option let's you potentially spread around a bit to soak up the cost

i'm probably in the minority that enjoys a few matches from different perspectives too

We did enjoy going round the ground last season, way more than we'd ever done previously. But if they went down the ACS route to ease the sale process then I would be all for it to be honest. Not worth the hassle at the moment.
Re: Members Sales - Ballot results today (9/07/24) - check your emails!
Quote from: DanK1456 on Today at 10:53:12 am
We did enjoy going round the ground last season, way more than we'd ever done previously. But if they went down the ACS route to ease the sale process then I would be all for it to be honest. Not worth the hassle at the moment.

agree it'll make it easier in theory - but there were still issues with ACS allocation this season too. and it wouldn't solve the apparent botting issue.
Quote from: Jon_YNWA82 on Yesterday at 10:56:57 pm
More referring to links and hall maps being shared to beat the queue.   Remember one being shared on here in the one and only time Ive gained any benefit from it.

to be honest, hallmaps being shared isnt a big deal.

Theres no real gain, it just means people can play the refresh game on the additional members sales a bit more easily.

On that subject, anyone got the hallmaps except Chelsea and Man City?  ;)
Re: Members Sales - Ballot results today (9/07/24) - check your emails!
Just as a datapoint: I got a lucky queue position in the November sale and got a great pair of seats in the Kop for most games, but they weren't available for a couple of games, so we sat much further back for those.  Under an ACS-style scheme we would not have had those seats for any game.

If the system gets attacked, it fails regardless of how the software functions.

Once they've improved the updating of ticket type and ticket assignment, all this conversation about picking the same seat once for every game goes away in my view.
On the subject of the running the 13+ sales like the ACS, I guess one negative is if payment fails?

Hear of plenty of people that get kicked off the ACS for payment failures. Would anyone fancy that risk?

None of this applies to me like. Stuck in the 4+ crew (hoping to get to 13 this season and have these problems too - if the club doesnt pull the ladder up)
Re: Members Sales - Ballot results today (9/07/24) - check your emails!
Quote from: MightyRed42 on Today at 11:17:48 am
On the subject of the running the 13+ sales like the ACS, I guess one negative is if payment fails?

Hear of plenty of people that get kicked off the ACS for payment failures. Would anyone fancy that risk?

None of this applies to me like. Stuck in the 4+ crew (hoping to get to 13 this season and have these problems too - if the club doesnt pull the ladder up)

if they did it (which again, i do not support Phil Dutton if you're reading this!), you'd assume the Club would want payment up front for half a season or so

so effectively just a season ticket but a premium one
Quote from: RainbowFlick on Today at 11:26:06 am
if they did it (which again, i do not support Phil Dutton if you're reading this!), you'd assume the Club would want payment up front for half a season or so

so effectively just a season ticket but a premium one

Aye. Id imagine the club want the guaranteed income in a big chunk, like they get from the bulk sales and STH, rather than in instalments
Re: Members Sales - Ballot results today (9/07/24) - check your emails!
I was told that someone who runs a "sports travel agency" managed to purchase on close to 100 cards on the Kop yesterday... But I how got queue number 72 got kicked out  :no :butt
Re: Members Sales - Ballot results today (9/07/24) - check your emails!
Quote from: MightyRed42 on Today at 11:17:48 am
On the subject of the running the 13+ sales like the ACS, I guess one negative is if payment fails?

Hear of plenty of people that get kicked off the ACS for payment failures. Would anyone fancy that risk?

None of this applies to me like. Stuck in the 4+ crew (hoping to get to 13 this season and have these problems too - if the club doesnt pull the ladder up)

No one gets kicked off the ACS because a payment fails. If a payment does fail those tickets then go into that person's basket for them to pay with a different card, they are emailed to be informed of the payment failure and given a certain amount of time to then pay for the ticket. If they don't then they get kicked off and that isn't the clubs fault but rather the fault of the individual.
Surely this a case for trade descriptions act
Re: Members Sales - Ballot results today (9/07/24) - check your emails!
Quote from: Tiz Lad on Today at 11:49:58 am
Surely this a case for trade descriptions act
Queue-Id can't control what an active user of a session launches once they are past the queue and into the site.
Re: Members Sales - Ballot results today (9/07/24) - check your emails!
Quote from: MKB on Today at 12:07:57 pm
Queue-Id can't control what an active user of a session launches once they are past the queue and into the site.

Still dont get how what happened yesterday helps anyone in a guaranteed sale.  Other than from a cost prospective - so assuming those involved would have purchased their tickets and will still get to keep them. 
Re: Members Sales - Ballot results today (9/07/24) - check your emails!
Quote from: RainbowFlick on Today at 11:26:06 am
if they did it (which again, i do not support Phil Dutton if you're reading this!), you'd assume the Club would want payment up front for half a season or so

so effectively just a season ticket but a premium one
Just do that then. Give those on 13+ a season ticket / premium season ticket, whatever you want to call it. Gets rid of a load off the waiting list and saves issues like this happening a couple of times a year, which is a load of aggro and hassle for fans and club alike.

Continue the ballots like they do now for those below the 13+ threshold and allocate the seats randomly to those successful, without the need for the actual sales and seat selection process.

Continue the ACS the way it is and the selling of match by match cup tickets the way they currently do as well.
Re: Members Sales - Ballot results today (9/07/24) - check your emails!
Quote from: Tiz Lad on Today at 11:49:58 am
Surely this a case for trade descriptions act
Im not privy to all this bott nonsense if Im honest. Nor am I too clued up on how the sales are for away matches and how the site copes with them as were not lucky enough to be on the away ladder. But I must admit, Ive never heard of issues like this happening during away sales and it only seems to happen during the members bulk sales, pretty much guaranteed.

Why?
Quote from: D🐶G on Today at 12:21:09 pm
Just do that then. Give those on 13+ a season ticket / premium season ticket, whatever you want to call it. Gets rid of a load off the waiting list and saves issues like this happening a couple of times a year, which is a load of aggro and hassle for fans and club alike.

Continue the ballots like they do now for those below the 13+ threshold and allocate the seats randomly to those successful,, without the need for the actual sales and seat selection process.

Continue the ACS the way it is and the selling of match by match cup tickets the way they currently do as well.


LFC will never give ST'S out to any 13+ or even 19 credit holder.
That's 9000+ (at the very least x £26-35 a year membership fees)

there's far to much money to be made out of the membership scheme.
hence why all the changes over recent years (ballots & registrations)
to ensure more members get at least some (even if only one) ticket

don't forget, a ST is actually cheaper, so again why would LFC want to cut their own throats here
Re: Members Sales - Ballot results today (9/07/24) - check your emails!
Quote from: D🐶G on Today at 12:21:09 pm
Just do that then. Give those on 13+ a season ticket / premium season ticket, whatever you want to call it. Gets rid of a load off the waiting list and saves issues like this happening a couple of times a year, which is a load of aggro and hassle for fans and club alike.

Continue the ballots like they do now for those below the 13+ threshold and allocate the seats randomly to those successful,, without the need for the actual sales and seat selection process.

Continue the ACS the way it is and the selling of match by match cup tickets the way they currently do as well.

Just to expand on this, you could do sales in this way and it's something I've said before

May - Season Ticket Sales inc ACS
Late June - 13+ Sale including ACS Enrolment (where the criteria is met) - select seat for the season, pay up front or on clubs payment plan (if tickets from this sale are transferred, they don't count (removing the "leg up" and reducing the risk of 13+ being too big to fit in the ground)
July - ACS for non 13+ and 13+/STH without the full credits - Normal ballot sales for remaining seats
Re: Members Sales - Ballot results today (9/07/24) - check your emails!
Quote from: bignred84 on Today at 12:26:00 pm
LFC will never give ST'S out to any 13+ or even 19 credit holder.
That's 9000+ (at the very least x £26-35 a year membership fees)

there's far to much money to be made out of the membership scheme.
hence why all the changes over recent years (ballots & registrations)
to ensure more members get at least some (even if only one) ticket

don't forget, a ST is actually cheaper, so again why would LFC want to cut their own throats here
Charge the same price for the premium / plus / platinum season ticket, whatever you wanted to call it, than what those on 13+ would be paying for the season then, meaning we would be paying more than the regular and long standing standard season ticket holder.

They could even have it where they put some sort of surcharge on top of it to compensate for the decrease in membership sales if needs be. Im sure many of us would rather that, than go through this aggro and hassle twice a year.
Re: Members Sales - Ballot results today (9/07/24) - check your emails!
Quote from: D🐶G on Today at 12:24:23 pm
Im not privy to all this bott nonsense if Im honest. Nor am I too clued up on how the sales are for away matches and how the site copes with them as were not lucky enough to be on the away ladder. But I must admit, Ive never heard of issues like this happening during away sales and it only seems to happen during the members bulk sales, pretty much guaranteed.

Why?
If they're running scripts to try to find vulnerabilities that they can exploit in future sales, maybe they think they're less likely to be traced back to user accounts under the cover of a bulk sale than a smaller one?  Or maybe the user accounts being used aren't eligible to access the away sales?
Re: Members Sales - Ballot results today (9/07/24) - check your emails!
One thing that is curious about yesterday's sale, is the way the system was calculating estimated wait time.

Those of us who had a queue position less than an hour, saw it suddenly fall after about ten minutes or so.  Mine dropped from 47 minutes' wait to 17 minutes'.  This was just before people were beginning to report that the system was dying.  That is odd.  If the system is crawling, you'd expect the estimated wait times to go up.  But the system was still letting people in at the rate of about 50 every minute.  Perhaps a function that counts concurrent users was timing out, and this was an unintended consequence of that?   How the system behaves when it is overloaded is presumably something the Club and SeatGeek are now throwing resources at.
Re: Members Sales - Ballot results today (9/07/24) - check your emails!
Quote from: MKB on Today at 12:47:02 pm
If they're running scripts to try to find vulnerabilities that they can exploit in future sales, maybe they think they're less likely to be traced back to user accounts under the cover of a bulk sale than a smaller one?  Or maybe the user accounts being used aren't eligible to access the away sales?

Are the club aware of which accounts these are ?
Re: Members Sales - Ballot results today (9/07/24) - check your emails!
Quote from: Jon_YNWA82 on Today at 12:58:41 pm
Are the club aware of which accounts these are ?

There was a degree of confidence expressed that they were traceable, yes.  But, -- my view -- as with all things IT, sometimes things turn out not be as clear as you first thought, so I guess we'll wait and see if any official announcement is made about what comes out of the investigation and what action is taken.  But we also have to bear in mind that the Club won't publish any information that could aid hackers.
Re: Members Sales - Ballot results today (9/07/24) - check your emails!
Quote from: kalle-anka on Today at 11:47:01 am
I was told that someone who runs a "sports travel agency" managed to purchase on close to 100 cards on the Kop yesterday... But I how got queue number 72 got kicked out  :no :butt

technically you're not number 72 to get into the site

there are maybe 50-200 sessions that go straight into the site (without a queue, because they're randomly first in line)

and then there's also possibility people share sessions / cookies
Re: Members Sales - Ballot results today (9/07/24) - check your emails!
Quote from: MKB on Today at 12:57:32 pm
One thing that is curious about yesterday's sale, is the way the system was calculating estimated wait time.

Those of us who had a queue position less than an hour, saw it suddenly fall after about ten minutes or so.  Mine dropped from 47 minutes' wait to 17 minutes'.  This was just before people were beginning to report that the system was dying.  That is odd.  If the system is crawling, you'd expect the estimated wait times to go up.  But the system was still letting people in at the rate of about 50 every minute.  Perhaps a function that counts concurrent users was timing out, and this was an unintended consequence of that?   How the system behaves when it is overloaded is presumably something the Club and SeatGeek are now throwing resources at.

they probably have someone monitoring it. it was fairly slow to begin with, i think they may have felt confident and decided to let more in - and then whatever happened after that you can choose to accept the TO's accusations or not!
