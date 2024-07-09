Just do that then. Give those on 13+ a season ticket / premium season ticket, whatever you want to call it. Gets rid of a load off the waiting list and saves issues like this happening a couple of times a year, which is a load of aggro and hassle for fans and club alike.
Continue the ballots like they do now for those below the 13+ threshold and allocate the seats randomly to those successful,, without the need for the actual sales and seat selection process.
Continue the ACS the way it is and the selling of match by match cup tickets the way they currently do as well.
LFC will never give ST'S out to any 13+ or even 19 credit holder.
That's 9000+ (at the very least x £26-35 a year membership fees)
there's far to much money to be made out of the membership scheme.
hence why all the changes over recent years (ballots & registrations)
to ensure more members get at least some (even if only one) ticket
don't forget, a ST is actually cheaper, so again why would LFC want to cut their own throats here