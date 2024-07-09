There is stuff he doesn't want in the public domain, so I will respect that. (Most of it concerns future developments that will come out in due course.) However, he's ok for me to report other aspects of the discussion.
He's more focussed on other upcoming changes though, which he hinted at.
Interesting after reading the Fan Forum updates on Man Utd.
some of the stuff they publish on there
about their actions against ticket touting (and passing on tickets)
they have a specific app for ticketing coming out, which appears to be only useable on ONE device
Tickets only appear on the day of the game
*they also use the same ticketing platform SeatGeek.
** they way LFC'S current system works is your tickets are in your apple/google wallet on every device.
they are bringing in a compulsory attendance scheme for STH, rising to to 17/19 games.
although they allow F & F (by the sounds of not as big/open as LFC) you can sell it back to the club and donate to the MUFC foundation, all count as a game attended.
as I say quite interesting reading and the transparency for everything (including the numbers for uncollected tickets at away games)