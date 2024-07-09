« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 1012 1013 1014 1015 1016 [1017]   Go Down

Author Topic: Members Sales - Ballot results today (9/07/24) - check your emails!  (Read 2197496 times)

Offline MKB

  • Martin
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,264
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales - Ballot results today (9/07/24) - check your emails!
« Reply #40640 on: Yesterday at 10:51:25 pm »
Quote from: DLKop96 on Yesterday at 10:37:36 pm
Would love to hear his thoughts on the possibility of changing the 13+ league game sale to an ACS style sale approach.

1 hallmap. Pick 1 seat per account. Only have to re-assign 4 tickets at checkout then. Can still gather the payment upfront for all 9 games. Then process payment for the second 9 home games in November.
Or do it over the course of the season.

There are so many ways to make things better. I work in IT product delivery for front end user experiences and dont understand how they are still facing the same issues and not making the user experience any better
Potential issues:
- Available seats for each game may change due to commitments to away fans, commercial partners, press, etc.
- Not everyone will want all nine games
- Some may not want the same seat for each home match and may want to try out different areas or go in cheaper seats for some matches
- If you are at the tail end of the queue, you might still get a reasonable spec on less popular games, but not if you have to pick the same seat available for every game
- If the current system that allows you to select seats for each match were improved so that it worked more efficiently, the ACS-style idea would not be necessary in any case
Logged

Online Jon_YNWA82

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 307
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales - Ballot results today (9/07/24) - check your emails!
« Reply #40641 on: Yesterday at 10:56:57 pm »
Quote from: mighty magpie on Yesterday at 10:50:03 pm
How? Unique queue URLs only brought in last season.

More referring to links and hall maps being shared to beat the queue.   Remember one being shared on here in the one and only time Ive gained any benefit from it. 
Logged

Offline MKB

  • Martin
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,264
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales - Ballot results today (9/07/24) - check your emails!
« Reply #40642 on: Yesterday at 11:01:38 pm »
Quote from: bignred84 on Yesterday at 10:47:08 pm
The vast majority of the Lower & Upper Anny road tickets are £50+ (£55 in the middle upper)

the highest price ticket in the Kop is £45

https://www.liverpoolfc.com/tickets/match-day-premier-league-prices
If you're going for £39 in the sides of the Kop (which are great seats in my view) and they're sold out - and these are usually last to go in the Kop -- you're then potentially looking at £55+ with a view from miles away in the upper Main, upper Anfield or Upper Kenny.  It's a big hit on people's pockets for a seat that I think is poorer value.
Logged

Online DanK1456

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 232
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales - Ballot results today (9/07/24) - check your emails!
« Reply #40643 on: Yesterday at 11:06:12 pm »
Quote from: MKB on Yesterday at 10:51:25 pm
Potential issues:
- Available seats for each game may change due to commitments to away fans, commercial partners, press, etc.
- Not everyone will want all nine games
- Some may not want the same seat for each home match and may want to try out different areas or go in cheaper seats for some matches
- If you are at the tail end of the queue, you might still get a reasonable spec on less popular games, but not if you have to pick the same seat available for every game
- If the current system that allows you to select seats for each match were improved so that it worked more efficiently, the ACS-style idea would not be necessary in any case

Dont they already do this for cups and it works just fine? Its just to get the bulk of people out of the way. They can be overly cautious and then any spare tickets available can go in the additional sales before each game.

Fair point but thats exactly why its being suggested- the improvements havent been made.


Logged

Offline bignred84

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 953
  • We all Live in a Red and White Upper Centenary
Re: Members Sales - Ballot results today (9/07/24) - check your emails!
« Reply #40644 on: Yesterday at 11:06:51 pm »
Quote from: MKB on Yesterday at 11:01:38 pm
If you're going for £39 in the sides of the Kop (which are great seats in my view) and they're sold out - and these are usually last to go in the Kop -- you're then potentially looking at £55+ with a view from miles away in the upper Main, upper Anfield or Upper Kenny.  It's a big hit on people's pockets for a seat that I think is poorer value.

From what I've noticed since the Upper Anny opened.
the outer blocks UA1/8 often have plenty of seats and the view is just as good to me there

*I literally got the last few seats in Block 109 (Kop) for all 3 in the ACS
otherwise it would of been AU1/8 for me
Logged

Online D🐶G

  • Sworn enemy of C🙀T
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,025
  • YNWA
Re: Members Sales - Ballot results today (9/07/24) - check your emails!
« Reply #40645 on: Yesterday at 11:28:48 pm »
Quote from: DanK1456 on Yesterday at 11:06:12 pm
Dont they already do this for cups and it works just fine? Its just to get the bulk of people out of the way. They can be overly cautious and then any spare tickets available can go in the additional sales before each game.

Fair point but thats exactly why its being suggested- the improvements havent been made.

Theres literally no reason that this couldnt be done. If its good enough for the cups then why not implement a similar system for the league? Itd take so much hassle out of the ticketing process for both fans and clubs alike. I bet loads would jump at the chance for something similar.
Logged
Twitter - @ElmDag - 19 League Titles  8 FA Cups  9 Football League Cups  16 FA Charity Shields  6 UEFA European Cups  3 UEFA Cups  4 UEFA European Super Cups  1 FIFA Club World Cup

Offline bignred84

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 953
  • We all Live in a Red and White Upper Centenary
Re: Members Sales - Ballot results today (9/07/24) - check your emails!
« Reply #40646 on: Yesterday at 11:30:05 pm »
Quote from: MKB on Yesterday at 09:03:55 pm

There is stuff he doesn't want in the public domain, so I will respect that.  (Most of it concerns future developments that will come out in due course.)  However, he's ok for me to report other aspects of the discussion.

 He's more focussed on other upcoming changes though, which he hinted at.

Interesting after reading the Fan Forum updates on Man Utd.

some of the stuff they publish on there
about their actions against ticket touting (and passing on tickets)

they have a specific app for ticketing coming out, which appears to be only useable on ONE device
Tickets only appear on the day of the game
*they also use the same ticketing platform SeatGeek.
** they way LFC'S current system works is your tickets are in your apple/google wallet on every device.

they are bringing in a compulsory attendance scheme for STH, rising to to 17/19 games.
although they allow F & F (by the sounds of not as big/open as LFC) you can sell it back to the club and donate to the MUFC foundation, all count as a game attended.

as I say quite interesting reading and the transparency for everything (including the numbers for uncollected tickets at away games)
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 11:40:09 pm by bignred84 »
Logged

Offline MKB

  • Martin
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,264
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales - Ballot results today (9/07/24) - check your emails!
« Reply #40647 on: Yesterday at 11:41:58 pm »
Quote from: DanK1456 on Yesterday at 11:06:12 pm
Dont they already do this for cups and it works just fine? Its just to get the bulk of people out of the way. They can be overly cautious and then any spare tickets available can go in the additional sales before each game.
Asking, because I don't know, but aren't the numbers different?

ACS is some but not all seaon ticket holders plus a few thousand members
What you're proposing would be all seasies plus 7,000 members
Logged

Online DanK1456

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 232
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales - Ballot results today (9/07/24) - check your emails!
« Reply #40648 on: Yesterday at 11:45:01 pm »
Quote from: MKB on Yesterday at 11:41:58 pm
Asking, because I don't know, but aren't the numbers different?

ACS is some but not all seaon ticket holders plus a few thousand members
What you're proposing would be all seasies plus 7,000 members

I dont know myself for sure either but having done it this season it seemed a lot more than that. Dont know why any seasies wouldnt use it? Its probably a bit less for current cups than what we would be proposing for PL but not vastly different
Logged

Offline ABJ

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,917
  • Internet terrorist
Re: Members Sales - Ballot results today (9/07/24) - check your emails!
« Reply #40649 on: Today at 12:15:39 am »
Quote from: momomo on Yesterday at 10:10:50 pm
I am a little surprised you didn't discuss the ridiculous process of assigning tickets to F&F. I see this as glaringly obvious low-hanging fruit to fix a multitude of sins: if, like me this morning, you're buying for 4 and have 36 tickets in your basket, the 30-60 seconds of refresh time when reassigning 27 of those tickets is adding a huge unnecessary load to the servers.
Spot on this. I had 36 tickets basketed today, eventually. I then had to change the names on 27 of them and then the price band on 18 of them, so thats 45 refreshes compared to being able to change them all then just do 1 refresh. Its hardly rocket science but this 1 issue has been ongoing for years, yet like the numerous other issues, it never gets addressed. 
Logged
Quote from: Harvest Fields
i watched the chelsea game at my sisters. her 12 year old son is severly autistic and i forgot myself and jumped up screaming at the goal and he went nuts. screaming and shouting. scared the fuck out of me. apologised to my sister as i thought id upset him, turns out he was joining in.

Online stonecold_jpm

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,174
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales - Ballot results today (9/07/24) - check your emails!
« Reply #40650 on: Today at 07:05:48 am »
Quote from: mighty magpie on Yesterday at 10:28:58 pm
Similar to this, people are getting a good queue position and sharing the URL with friends so a unique queue position with a good number is used multiple times at the same time.

I hope this is what the original post means about 6 accounts and this type of stuff ends in a ban.

Seen a few accounts on twitter asking for URLs earlier.

If this is right and the one with the shortest queue time can share the link with their mates to get the same time then that is just a loophole, I can't see what any of that has to do with bots. But if that is right, then it has now let the cat out of the bag and everyone in groups with their multiple links will start sharing their links with the shorter queue time unless they fix it which i like bet they won't or can't.
Logged

Offline Schmarn

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,785
Re: Members Sales - Ballot results today (9/07/24) - check your emails!
« Reply #40651 on: Today at 07:23:57 am »
Quote from: stonecold_jpm on Today at 07:05:48 am
If this is right and the one with the shortest queue time can share the link with their mates to get the same time then that is just a loophole, I can't see what any of that has to do with bots. But if that is right, then it has now let the cat out of the bag and everyone in groups with their multiple links will start sharing their links with the shorter queue time unless they fix it which i like bet they won't or can't.

I dont get how the link can be shared. That would make it decidedly not unique. Not so much a loophole as fundamentally flawed.
Logged

Offline scouser102002

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,609
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales - Ballot results today (9/07/24) - check your emails!
« Reply #40652 on: Today at 07:57:51 am »
Quote from: mighty magpie on Yesterday at 10:28:58 pm
Similar to this, people are getting a good queue position and sharing the URL with friends so a unique queue position with a good number is used multiple times at the same time.

I hope this is what the original post means about 6 accounts and this type of stuff ends in a ban.

Seen a few accounts on twitter asking for URLs earlier.

Its funny how the spiel in the email with the unique link, i.e this link can only be clicked on once and cannot be shared is a complete and utter lie
Logged

Online stonecold_jpm

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,174
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales - Ballot results today (9/07/24) - check your emails!
« Reply #40653 on: Today at 08:05:58 am »
Quote from: Schmarn on Today at 07:23:57 am
I dont get how the link can be shared. That would make it decidedly not unique. Not so much a loophole as fundamentally flawed.

Well if you open the same link on another browser or device it will give you the same queue position so that is unique, but once it gets to the front of the queue and its your turn then i'm assuming what this means is it lets anyone using that link onto the site. That's what i'm presuming they have been doing anyway? If it is then this loophole clearly needs fixing if they can do that, or maybe they can't?
Logged

Offline ScubaSteve

  • Sworn enemy of SnorkelStephanie
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,514
  • Every other Saturday's me half day off......
Re: Members Sales - Ballot results today (9/07/24) - check your emails!
« Reply #40654 on: Today at 08:23:17 am »
Are they likely to announce new sale dates today?
Logged

Offline ScubaSteve

  • Sworn enemy of SnorkelStephanie
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,514
  • Every other Saturday's me half day off......
Re: Members Sales - Ballot results today (9/07/24) - check your emails!
« Reply #40655 on: Today at 08:24:34 am »
Quote from: stonecold_jpm on Today at 08:05:58 am
Well if you open the same link on another browser or device it will give you the same queue position so that is unique, but once it gets to the front of the queue and its your turn then i'm assuming what this means is it lets anyone using that link onto the site. That's what i'm presuming they have been doing anyway? If it is then this loophole clearly needs fixing if they can do that, or maybe they can't?

Wow loophole after loophole.

If this carries on, the club will just end up allocating seats for everyone
Logged

Online swoopy

  • not a mod. At all. Like ever. And certainly not on the ticket board that's for sure. Not for want of trying. Can't spell Irmingham either.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,891
Re: Members Sales - Ballot results today (9/07/24) - check your emails!
« Reply #40656 on: Today at 08:25:02 am »
Quote from: stonecold_jpm on Today at 08:05:58 am
Well if you open the same link on another browser or device it will give you the same queue position so that is unique, but once it gets to the front of the queue and its your turn then i'm assuming what this means is it lets anyone using that link onto the site. That's what i'm presuming they have been doing anyway? If it is then this loophole clearly needs fixing if they can do that, or maybe they can't?

I thought the redirect only issued the cookie to one browser. If a second one tries to access it they'd get the "invalid link" saying it's already been used.

Cookie sharing of valid sessions is definitely being done though
Logged

Online Jon_YNWA82

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 307
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales - Ballot results today (9/07/24) - check your emails!
« Reply #40657 on: Today at 08:29:35 am »
Quote from: stonecold_jpm on Today at 08:05:58 am
Well if you open the same link on another browser or device it will give you the same queue position so that is unique, but once it gets to the front of the queue and its your turn then i'm assuming what this means is it lets anyone using that link onto the site. That's what i'm presuming they have been doing anyway? If it is then this loophole clearly needs fixing if they can do that, or maybe they can't?

During the autocup registration on here it was being said that using the same link in a different browser but on the same device would give you a different queue position!!

I could have misunderstood but that was how I read it when going through the registration for autocup!
« Last Edit: Today at 08:35:16 am by Jon_YNWA82 »
Logged

Online stonecold_jpm

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,174
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales - Ballot results today (9/07/24) - check your emails!
« Reply #40658 on: Today at 08:37:04 am »
Quote from: Jon_YNWA82 on Today at 08:29:35 am
During the autocup registration on here it was being said that using the same link in a different browser but on the same device would give you a different queue position!!


It doesn't, i've tried that. You'd probably have to be in a group or have mates who get tickets to even think of using the same link with the shortest queue though. If they are sharing cookies with each other to do it then it probably can't be fixed either without fucking the whole thing up.
Logged

Offline Lisan Al Gaib

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 711
  • Lead them to Paradise
Re: Members Sales - Ballot results today (9/07/24) - check your emails!
« Reply #40659 on: Today at 08:40:37 am »
Quote from: Jon_YNWA82 on Today at 08:29:35 am
During the autocup registration on here it was being said that using the same link in a different browser but on the same device would give you a different queue position!!

I could have misunderstood but that was how I read it when going through the registration for autocup!

I think this might be true as I think the link is unique to the browser you're opening it in. I had two queue times of 25 and 35 minutes yesterday morning and my mate had over an hour, I sent him the 35 minute link to open and it came back with his original queue number of over an hour. So I don't think sharing links works.
Logged

Offline BigYan

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 136
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales - Ballot results today (9/07/24) - check your emails!
« Reply #40660 on: Today at 08:45:40 am »
Thought i was doing well, logged in after 20 mins to see no tickets available! Checked Chat to find that sales are suspended!! i was buying for my son who is not available today, glad  I'm on the ball!! ;)
Logged

Offline Schmarn

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,785
Re: Members Sales - Ballot results today (9/07/24) - check your emails!
« Reply #40661 on: Today at 08:46:34 am »
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on Today at 08:40:37 am
I think this might be true as I think the link is unique to the browser you're opening it in. I had two queue times of 25 and 35 minutes yesterday morning and my mate had over an hour, I sent him the 35 minute link to open and it came back with his original queue number of over an hour. So I don't think sharing links works.

I dont think they mean sharing the unique link itself but sharing the url once on the ticketing site. No idea if thats true but it would be consistent with the queue grinding to a halt as too many people suddenly flood on to the site. There is basically a cabal of people who have workarounds while the rest of us dutifully sit in a queue like c*nts. Mind you thats been true ever since there has been online ticketing.
Logged

Offline pistol

  • ot of the time
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,586
  • My cat's name is mittens
Re: Members Sales - Ballot results today (9/07/24) - check your emails!
« Reply #40662 on: Today at 08:47:24 am »
Quote from: Tiz Lad on Yesterday at 10:09:17 pm

What good does any of this do if people can't afford to buy the tickets in more expensive areas of the ground compared to the ones they lost today


Keep seeing this argument but the reality is that anyone going into the sale yesterday morning could have been left with only being able to get the more expensive tickets, it's all down to the luck of the queue position.  yes of course its frustrating if you got in quickly and thought you were getting better tickets, but anyone saying they can no longer afford to go because they might now miss out on these is bullshit if you went in the sale yesterday with no guarantees.
Logged

Offline Lisan Al Gaib

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 711
  • Lead them to Paradise
Re: Members Sales - Ballot results today (9/07/24) - check your emails!
« Reply #40663 on: Today at 08:48:54 am »
Quote from: Schmarn on Today at 08:46:34 am
I dont think they mean sharing the unique link itself but sharing the url once on the ticketing site. No idea if thats true but it would be consistent with the queue grinding to a halt as too many people suddenly flood on to the site. There is basically a cabal of people who have workarounds while the rest of us dutifully sit in a queue like c*nts. Mind you thats been true ever since there has been online ticketing.

Ah ok, so sharing the link whilst in the queue wouldn't work but sharing the link whilst in the site would?
Logged

Online DanK1456

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 232
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales - Ballot results today (9/07/24) - check your emails!
« Reply #40664 on: Today at 08:53:42 am »
Quote from: Jon_YNWA82 on Today at 08:29:35 am
During the autocup registration on here it was being said that using the same link in a different browser but on the same device would give you a different queue position!!

I could have misunderstood but that was how I read it when going through the registration for autocup!

We didnt mean that, people got multiple queue links for the same sale because the LC and UCL enrolment was at the same time for some people. We all got a link per separate competition. Multiply that by how many people were enrolling together in a group so got separate emails. There wasnt any sharing of the same link or getting it to work differently on different browsers to my knowledge
Logged

Online swoopy

  • not a mod. At all. Like ever. And certainly not on the ticket board that's for sure. Not for want of trying. Can't spell Irmingham either.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,891
Re: Members Sales - Ballot results today (9/07/24) - check your emails!
« Reply #40665 on: Today at 08:53:54 am »
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on Today at 08:48:54 am
Ah ok, so sharing the link whilst in the queue wouldn't work but sharing the link whilst in the site would?

No, sharing the link once on the site still wouldn't work, you'd just be redirected back to the queue. Sharing the actual cookie that's been granted is what would give access.
Logged

Online Tiz Lad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,216
Re: Members Sales - Ballot results today (9/07/24) - check your emails!
« Reply #40666 on: Today at 09:00:12 am »
Logged

Offline Dagro

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 181
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales - Ballot results today (9/07/24) - check your emails!
« Reply #40667 on: Today at 09:18:09 am »
The club/Phil Dutton can make as many promises as they like about fixing the issues, and improving the ticketing experience, but no ones got any trust in the  the club to do anything about it
Logged

Online MightyRed42

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 55
Re: Members Sales - Ballot results today (9/07/24) - check your emails!
« Reply #40668 on: Today at 09:22:54 am »
Quote from: Schmarn on Today at 07:23:57 am
I dont get how the link can be shared. That would make it decidedly not unique. Not so much a loophole as fundamentally flawed.

The unique link can be emailed around maybe? Once the queue position has been allocated, if you click the link on another device the position remains the same on both devices.

A group may use a load of links then share the link thats resulted in the best queue position.

Risky tho. If the club catch on then the memberships  using the link might get banned.

I dont know if that works myself, but if I was to guess how the system is being gamed then that would be it.


Logged

Online DLKop96

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 41
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales - Ballot results today (9/07/24) - check your emails!
« Reply #40669 on: Today at 09:25:56 am »
Quote from: 30fiver on Yesterday at 10:48:33 pm
Encourages people to buy all 9 for ease if they were only gonna buy 7 or 8

After adding tickets to basket. First screen in basket is to assign them to an account. Next screen could be a checklist under each account where they can untick the games they do not plan to attend, and do not pay for those.
That seat can them be sold in the members bulk sale the following day. Simple really.

Quote from: MKB on Yesterday at 10:51:25 pm
Potential issues:
- Available seats for each game may change due to commitments to away fans, commercial partners, press, etc. Easy. Exclude the required possible tickets from the sale. Same as they do for ACS cup games. They can then use them for away allocations, commercial partners etc. Or if not then they can be sold in the additional late members sale the week of the game.
- Not everyone will want all nine games See my suggestion above.
- Some may not want the same seat for each home match and may want to try out different areas or go in cheaper seats for some matches I get your point. But season ticket holders don't have that privilege. I don't think is mandatory that we need to be able to say "oh ill sit here for this game, and I'll sit there for that game". As DanK1456 has mentioned - they already do this for all cup games anyway.
- If you are at the tail end of the queue, you might still get a reasonable spec on less popular games, but not if you have to pick the same seat available for every game. Small bit of tough luck really. As we have already said we already apply this for the cup games. If it streamlines the process for everyone then can't really complain if you get unlucky IMO.
- If the current system that allows you to select seats for each match were improved so that it worked more efficiently, the ACS-style idea would not be necessary in any case Yes there are changes that could be made indeed. They could be merged with or without the idea of applying the ACS style sale for 13+ league games IMO
Logged

Online Astagob

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 17
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales - Ballot results today (9/07/24) - check your emails!
« Reply #40670 on: Today at 09:28:03 am »
The site can't be getting penetration tested if we all these work arounds are happening.

Any commercial company with such volumes of transactions should be paying established security testing companies to do these tests at least twice a year. Its a shambles
Logged

Online Jon_YNWA82

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 307
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales - Ballot results today (9/07/24) - check your emails!
« Reply #40671 on: Today at 09:28:29 am »
Quote from: Schmarn on Today at 08:46:34 am
I dont think they mean sharing the unique link itself but sharing the url once on the ticketing site. No idea if thats true but it would be consistent with the queue grinding to a halt as too many people suddenly flood on to the site. There is basically a cabal of people who have workarounds while the rest of us dutifully sit in a queue like c*nts. Mind you thats been true ever since there has been online ticketing.

Tbf even the phone lines had a way in 😬
Logged

Offline The25thofmay

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 31
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales - Ballot results today (9/07/24) - check your emails!
« Reply #40672 on: Today at 09:38:14 am »
Got to wonder how Phil Dutton has managed to keep his job as head of ticketing. He's been there a long time now and its just f@ck up after f@ck up every season?!
Logged

Offline red_Mark1980

  • Wool ginger runner
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,708
  • J.F.T.97
Re: Members Sales - Ballot results today (9/07/24) - check your emails!
« Reply #40673 on: Today at 09:58:32 am »
Quote from: Tiz Lad on Yesterday at 09:11:00 pm
They haven't engineered it (not buying the bot claim) but they definitely won't be losing any sleep over some jacking in, through attrition which their will be

People are drained of the energy towards their ineptitude and their total disregard for the hassle caused

People take time off work and may not be able to do so again

People can't afford the differential of £180 difference for 9 tickets in main stand to Kop

So it's not a bot and it's not the club. So what cosmic aliens?

I absolutely understand it can cost more in other stands. But that's the random nature of these things. No one is guaranteed Kop tickets at any point.

Thanks to MKB for that update.
Logged

Online vamos tony

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 576
  • JFT97
Re: Members Sales - Ballot results today (9/07/24) - check your emails!
« Reply #40674 on: Today at 10:11:02 am »
Do you think they will bring back the postal sales ? :D
Logged
SOS Member 2692
It is better to die on your feet than live forever on your knees. Dolores Ibaruri, Asturias, Spain,1934

Online ben9011

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 72
  • Ohh he wears the number twenty
Re: Members Sales - Ballot results today (9/07/24) - check your emails!
« Reply #40675 on: Today at 10:11:06 am »
Whys there a queue up?
Logged

Online mighty magpie

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 149
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales - Ballot results today (9/07/24) - check your emails!
« Reply #40676 on: Today at 10:17:49 am »
Quote from: The25thofmay on Today at 09:38:14 am
Got to wonder how Phil Dutton has managed to keep his job as head of ticketing. He's been there a long time now and its just f@ck up after f@ck up every season?!

Pay peanuts, get monkeys.

If we're still selling out with a low cost product, then he's keeping his bosses' happy.
Logged

Online mattyyt

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 412
  • He drinks sangria
Re: Members Sales - Ballot results today (9/07/24) - check your emails!
« Reply #40677 on: Today at 10:19:08 am »
Quote from: ben9011 on Today at 10:11:06 am
Whys there a queue up?

Looks like the Sevilla tickets have gone back on sale
Logged

Online DanK1456

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 232
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales - Ballot results today (9/07/24) - check your emails!
« Reply #40678 on: Today at 10:22:16 am »
Quote from: ben9011 on Today at 10:11:06 am
Whys there a queue up?

Don't want sophisticated bots attacking the friendly sale!
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 1012 1013 1014 1015 1016 [1017]   Go Up
« previous next »
 