Would love to hear his thoughts on the possibility of changing the 13+ league game sale to an ACS style sale approach.



1 hallmap. Pick 1 seat per account. Only have to re-assign 4 tickets at checkout then. Can still gather the payment upfront for all 9 games. Then process payment for the second 9 home games in November.

Or do it over the course of the season.



There are so many ways to make things better. I work in IT product delivery for front end user experiences and donít understand how they are still facing the same issues and not making the user experience any better



Potential issues:- Available seats for each game may change due to commitments to away fans, commercial partners, press, etc.- Not everyone will want all nine games- Some may not want the same seat for each home match and may want to try out different areas or go in cheaper seats for some matches- If you are at the tail end of the queue, you might still get a reasonable spec on less popular games, but not if you have to pick the same seat available for every game- If the current system that allows you to select seats for each match were improved so that it worked more efficiently, the ACS-style idea would not be necessary in any case