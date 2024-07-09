« previous next »
Author Topic: Members Sales - Ballot results today (9/07/24) - check your emails!  (Read 2196530 times)

Online MKB

  • Martin
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,264
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales - Ballot results today (9/07/24) - check your emails!
« Reply #40640 on: Today at 10:51:25 pm »
Quote from: DLKop96 on Today at 10:37:36 pm
Would love to hear his thoughts on the possibility of changing the 13+ league game sale to an ACS style sale approach.

1 hallmap. Pick 1 seat per account. Only have to re-assign 4 tickets at checkout then. Can still gather the payment upfront for all 9 games. Then process payment for the second 9 home games in November.
Or do it over the course of the season.

There are so many ways to make things better. I work in IT product delivery for front end user experiences and dont understand how they are still facing the same issues and not making the user experience any better
Potential issues:
- Available seats for each game may change due to commitments to away fans, commercial partners, press, etc.
- Not everyone will want all nine games
- Some may not want the same seat for each home match and may want to try out different areas or go in cheaper seats for some matches
- If you are at the tail end of the queue, you might still get a reasonable spec on less popular games, but not if you have to pick the same seat available for every game
- If the current system that allows you to select seats for each match were improved so that it worked more efficiently, the ACS-style idea would not be necessary in any case
Offline Jon_YNWA82

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 305
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales - Ballot results today (9/07/24) - check your emails!
« Reply #40641 on: Today at 10:56:57 pm »
Quote from: mighty magpie on Today at 10:50:03 pm
How? Unique queue URLs only brought in last season.

More referring to links and hall maps being shared to beat the queue.   Remember one being shared on here in the one and only time Ive gained any benefit from it. 
Online MKB

  • Martin
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,264
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales - Ballot results today (9/07/24) - check your emails!
« Reply #40642 on: Today at 11:01:38 pm »
Quote from: bignred84 on Today at 10:47:08 pm
The vast majority of the Lower & Upper Anny road tickets are £50+ (£55 in the middle upper)

the highest price ticket in the Kop is £45

https://www.liverpoolfc.com/tickets/match-day-premier-league-prices
If you're going for £39 in the sides of the Kop (which are great seats in my view) and they're sold out - and these are usually last to go in the Kop -- you're then potentially looking at £55+ with a view from miles away in the upper Main, upper Anfield or Upper Kenny.  It's a big hit on people's pockets for a seat that I think is poorer value.
Online DanK1456

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 230
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales - Ballot results today (9/07/24) - check your emails!
« Reply #40643 on: Today at 11:06:12 pm »
Quote from: MKB on Today at 10:51:25 pm
Potential issues:
- Available seats for each game may change due to commitments to away fans, commercial partners, press, etc.
- Not everyone will want all nine games
- Some may not want the same seat for each home match and may want to try out different areas or go in cheaper seats for some matches
- If you are at the tail end of the queue, you might still get a reasonable spec on less popular games, but not if you have to pick the same seat available for every game
- If the current system that allows you to select seats for each match were improved so that it worked more efficiently, the ACS-style idea would not be necessary in any case

Dont they already do this for cups and it works just fine? Its just to get the bulk of people out of the way. They can be overly cautious and then any spare tickets available can go in the additional sales before each game.

Fair point but thats exactly why its being suggested- the improvements havent been made.


Online bignred84

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 953
  • We all Live in a Red and White Upper Centenary
Re: Members Sales - Ballot results today (9/07/24) - check your emails!
« Reply #40644 on: Today at 11:06:51 pm »
Quote from: MKB on Today at 11:01:38 pm
If you're going for £39 in the sides of the Kop (which are great seats in my view) and they're sold out - and these are usually last to go in the Kop -- you're then potentially looking at £55+ with a view from miles away in the upper Main, upper Anfield or Upper Kenny.  It's a big hit on people's pockets for a seat that I think is poorer value.

From what I've noticed since the Upper Anny opened.
the outer blocks UA1/8 often have plenty of seats and the view is just as good to me there

*I literally got the last few seats in Block 109 (Kop) for all 3 in the ACS
otherwise it would of been AU1/8 for me
Online D🐶G

  • Sworn enemy of C🙀T
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,025
  • YNWA
Re: Members Sales - Ballot results today (9/07/24) - check your emails!
« Reply #40645 on: Today at 11:28:48 pm »
Quote from: DanK1456 on Today at 11:06:12 pm
Dont they already do this for cups and it works just fine? Its just to get the bulk of people out of the way. They can be overly cautious and then any spare tickets available can go in the additional sales before each game.

Fair point but thats exactly why its being suggested- the improvements havent been made.

Theres literally no reason that this couldnt be done. If its good enough for the cups then why not implement a similar system for the league? Itd take so much hassle out of the ticketing process for both fans and clubs alike. I bet loads would jump at the chance for something similar.
Online bignred84

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 953
  • We all Live in a Red and White Upper Centenary
Re: Members Sales - Ballot results today (9/07/24) - check your emails!
« Reply #40646 on: Today at 11:30:05 pm »
Quote from: MKB on Today at 09:03:55 pm

There is stuff he doesn't want in the public domain, so I will respect that.  (Most of it concerns future developments that will come out in due course.)  However, he's ok for me to report other aspects of the discussion.

 He's more focussed on other upcoming changes though, which he hinted at.

Interesting after reading the Fan Forum updates on Man Utd.

some of the stuff they publish on there
about their actions against ticket touting (and passing on tickets)

they have a specific app for ticketing coming out, which appears to be only useable on ONE device
Tickets only appear on the day of the game
*they also use the same ticketing platform SeatGeek.
** they way LFC'S current system works is your tickets are in your apple/google wallet on every device.

they are bringing in a compulsory attendance scheme for STH, rising to to 17/19 games.
although they allow F & F (by the sounds of not as big/open as LFC) you can sell it back to the club and donate to the MUFC foundation, all count as a game attended.

as I say quite interesting reading and the transparency for everything (including the numbers for uncollected tickets at away games)
Online MKB

  • Martin
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,264
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales - Ballot results today (9/07/24) - check your emails!
« Reply #40647 on: Today at 11:41:58 pm »
Quote from: DanK1456 on Today at 11:06:12 pm
Dont they already do this for cups and it works just fine? Its just to get the bulk of people out of the way. They can be overly cautious and then any spare tickets available can go in the additional sales before each game.
Asking, because I don't know, but aren't the numbers different?

ACS is some but not all seaon ticket holders plus a few thousand members
What you're proposing would be all seasies plus 7,000 members
Online DanK1456

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 230
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales - Ballot results today (9/07/24) - check your emails!
« Reply #40648 on: Today at 11:45:01 pm »
Quote from: MKB on Today at 11:41:58 pm
Asking, because I don't know, but aren't the numbers different?

ACS is some but not all seaon ticket holders plus a few thousand members
What you're proposing would be all seasies plus 7,000 members

I dont know myself for sure either but having done it this season it seemed a lot more than that. Dont know why any seasies wouldnt use it? Its probably a bit less for current cups than what we would be proposing for PL but not vastly different
