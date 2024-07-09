Would love to hear his thoughts on the possibility of changing the 13+ league game sale to an ACS style sale approach.



1 hallmap. Pick 1 seat per account. Only have to re-assign 4 tickets at checkout then. Can still gather the payment upfront for all 9 games. Then process payment for the second 9 home games in November.

Or do it over the course of the season.



There are so many ways to make things better. I work in IT product delivery for front end user experiences and dont understand how they are still facing the same issues and not making the user experience any better



Potential issues:- Available seats for each game may change due to commitments to away fans, commercial partners, press, etc.- Not everyone will want all nine games- Some may not want the same seat for each home match and may want to try out different areas or go in cheaper seats for some matches- If you are at the tail end of the queue, you might still get a reasonable spec on less popular games, but not if you have to pick the same seat available for every game- If the current system that allows you to select seats for each match were improved so that it worked more efficiently, the ACS-style idea would not be necessary in any case