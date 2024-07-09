« previous next »
Author Topic: Members Sales - Ballot results today (9/07/24) - check your emails!

liamo3

Re: Members Sales - Ballot results today (9/07/24) - check your emails!
Reply #40600 on: Today at 07:39:44 pm
The site sits on AWS get it behind a CDN like Cloudflare. Create some good waf rules. Geo block specific countries renowned for ddos attacks. Hard to tell what firewall they are using but it's not one I recognise. I can't imagine whatever bot attack has taken place is as significant as any other other ddos attacks out there. We are not that special that these attacks are more sophisticated than all the other attacks that go on with the likes of ticket master etc..

It really looks like this is more down to either limited access to protect or manage the servers or just plain low skillsets from the system team. They can even move to load balance servers to handle the extra traffic and still tackle the bots at the same time. But looks like they are using single server application.
Quote from: Murf on May  5, 2006, 09:49:56 pm
I told you about the tractor doing the pillar box 2001 and all the tickets had off, now they hitting the vans, what next, guns in the T O window.

red_Mark1980

Re: Members Sales - Ballot results today (9/07/24) - check your emails!
Reply #40601 on: Today at 07:47:30 pm
Quote from: Tiz Lad on Today at 06:07:51 pm
So people who had Kop tickets in their basket and have no lost them, and will now have to fork out at least £99 more for them owning up to their total incompetence, and exposed their lack of investment in a ticket system should actually applaud them for taking 8 hours to make any level of announcement

Get the bunting out. Laughable

You don't know what's left. You're having a meltdown over nothing yet
DanK1456

Re: Members Sales - Ballot results today (9/07/24) - check your emails!
Reply #40602 on: Today at 07:58:58 pm
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on Today at 07:47:30 pm
You don't know what's left. You're having a meltdown over nothing yet

Someone sent the Brentford map theres a good number left in Kop

Quote from: D🐶G on Today at 11:44:51 am
https://ticketing.liverpoolfc.com/en-GB/events/liverpool%20v%20brentford/2024-8-25_16.30/anfield?hallmap
DangerScouse

Re: Members Sales - Ballot results today (9/07/24) - check your emails!
Reply #40603 on: Today at 07:59:57 pm
Quote from: sharkeyb on Today at 05:15:37 pm
Funny in here from the first sale of the season to the last everyone moans about bots

bulk sale and there's bots "lies lies lies"

whatever has happened at least they've taken some form of action which can only be seen as good.

I'm glad you didnt post this, this morning. Not sure i could have bitten my tongue. Patronising shite from you, inexcusable ineptitude from the club.Were you trying to purchase tickets this morning?
Tiz Lad

Re: Members Sales - Ballot results today (9/07/24) - check your emails!
Reply #40604 on: Today at 08:00:55 pm
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on Today at 07:47:30 pm
You don't know what's left. You're having a meltdown over nothing yet

I know exactly what's left I've checked the hallmaps
DangerScouse

Re: Members Sales - Ballot results today (9/07/24) - check your emails!
Reply #40605 on: Today at 08:01:21 pm
Quote from: DanK1456 on Today at 07:58:58 pm
Someone sent the Brentford map theres a good number left in Kop


And he'll do very well to get another favourable queue position, so most i reckon, will sympathise with him
RainbowFlick

Re: Members Sales - Ballot results today (9/07/24) - check your emails!
Reply #40606 on: Today at 08:04:58 pm
Quote from: liamo3 on Today at 07:39:44 pm
The site sits on AWS get it behind a CDN like Cloudflare. Create some good waf rules. Geo block specific countries renowned for ddos attacks. Hard to tell what firewall they are using but it's not one I recognise. I can't imagine whatever bot attack has taken place is as significant as any other other ddos attacks out there. We are not that special that these attacks are more sophisticated than all the other attacks that go on with the likes of ticket master etc..

It really looks like this is more down to either limited access to protect or manage the servers or just plain low skillsets from the system team. They can even move to load balance servers to handle the extra traffic and still tackle the bots at the same time. But looks like they are using single server application.

all fair points, but i think the first issue is that it didn't happen at all (because why doesn't it happen during other sales / when there's no sales at this scale?)
YNWA.

red_Mark1980

Re: Members Sales - Ballot results today (9/07/24) - check your emails!
Reply #40607 on: Today at 08:14:37 pm
To clarify we are working on the theory that the club engineered this so that fans in 13+ get so annoyed paying more for tickets simply fuck the whole thing off?

MKB

Re: Members Sales - Ballot results today (9/07/24) - check your emails!
Reply #40608 on: Today at 09:03:55 pm
This is an interesting and surprising update.  Phil Dutton still had my phone number from a few years back when he contacted me over ticketing issues, and he called me again this evening.  We had an insightful 23-minute chat.  He says he actively avoids reading stuff on here now because it can be unpleasant, but he did browse what was being said today and wanted to set the record straight.

There is stuff he doesn't want in the public domain, so I will respect that.  (Most of it concerns future developments that will come out in due course.)  However, he's ok for me to report other aspects of the discussion.

Phil's two big gripes are anyone believing he doesn't have the best interests of the fans at heart, being a long-term season ticket holder himself and prior to that knowing what it's like to be someone after tickets, and that people would accuse the Club of lying in any of their official announcements.  They never have.  He told me what they know about today's events.

I said I thought it would play well to fans were he to explain all that on here himself.  He's not allowed to by the Club, despite his seniority.  That doesn't surprise me: most employees are not allowed to speak on behalf of their employer in public forums; it all has to go through official channels.  (I guess I'm his conduit then!)

Phil had staff testing the system successfully from 05:30 this morning.  Like most major websites, including the Club's main site, they are regularly subjected to DDoS attacks and have protections in place.  As you would expect, the Club have been working intensively with SeatGeek today investigating the attacks.  If I understood correctly, it's thought that today's attack came from accounts that had legitimately got through the queue before launching, possibly up to six accounts.  Those accounts are traceable and can expect to be deleted.  The police have been involved (but that may relate to ongoing attacks rather than today's).   I asked what Phil thought the motivation was behind the attacks, and he thinks they are trying to find vulnerabilities that they can exploit in future sales rather than this one.

The new sale dates will not be this week.  The time needed to understand how they were vulnerable and to protect against it will take longer.  Next week is unlikely too but can't be ruled out.  The Ipswich away sale is earmarked for two weeks' time, so that may be the next test of the system.  He's very conscious that this is peak holiday season when fans might be away.  He wants to give as much notice of the new dates as possible to help people work around that.

I asked whether they'd consider just putting the next few home games on sale while they're working on this, and Phil said that was talked about today and is possible, but his preferred approach is still to do a bulk sale.

I asked whether Queue-Id can handle links with restricted time slots, and he thinks yes.  I said it would improve the fan buying experience considerably, if, rather than have to take a whole morning off work, we could all be in and out in ten minutes, by being given a randomly assigned time in our unique-link email, before which the link wouldn't work.  Demand over the morning would be smoothed out as well.  He thinks everyone would still try to access at 08:15.  I pointed out that Queue-Id would simply tell them the link wasn't valid then, which he seemed to accept.  He's more focussed on other upcoming changes though, which he hinted at.
Tiz Lad

Re: Members Sales - Ballot results today (9/07/24) - check your emails!
Reply #40609 on: Today at 09:11:00 pm
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on Today at 08:14:37 pm
To clarify we are working on the theory that the club engineered this so that fans in 13+ get so annoyed paying more for tickets simply fuck the whole thing off?



They haven't engineered it (not buying the bot claim) but they definitely won't be losing any sleep over some jacking in, through attrition which their will be

People are drained of the energy towards their ineptitude and their total disregard for the hassle caused

People take time off work and may not be able to do so again

People can't afford the differential of £180 difference for 9 tickets in main stand to Kop
anitrella

Re: Members Sales - Ballot results today (9/07/24) - check your emails!
Reply #40610 on: Today at 09:37:26 pm
Quote from: MKB on Today at 09:03:55 pm
This is an interesting and surprising update.  Phil Dutton still had my phone number from a few years back when he contacted me over ticketing issues, and he called me again this evening.  We had an insightful 23-minute chat.  He says he actively avoids reading stuff on here now because it can be unpleasant, but he did browse what was being said today and wanted to set the record straight.

There is stuff he doesn't want in the public domain, so I will respect that.  (Most of it concerns future developments that will come out in due course.)  However, he's ok for me to report other aspects of the discussion.

Phil's two big gripes are anyone believing he doesn't have the best interests of the fans at heart, being a long-term season ticket holder himself and prior to that knowing what it's like to be someone after tickets, and that people would accuse the Club of lying in any of their official announcements.  They never have.  He told me what they know about today's events.

I said I thought it would play well to fans were he to explain all that on here himself.  He's not allowed to by the Club, despite his seniority.  That doesn't surprise me: most employees are not allowed to speak on behalf of their employer in public forums; it all has to go through official channels.  (I guess I'm his conduit then!)

Phil had staff testing the system successfully from 05:30 this morning.  Like most major websites, including the Club's main site, they are regularly subjected to DDoS attacks and have protections in place.  As you would expect, the Club have been working intensively with SeatGeek today investigating the attacks.  If I understood correctly, it's thought that today's attack came from accounts that had legitimately got through the queue before launching, possibly up to six accounts.  Those accounts are traceable and can expect to be deleted.  The police have been involved (but that may relate to ongoing attacks rather than today's).   I asked what Phil thought the motivation was behind the attacks, and he thinks they are trying to find vulnerabilities that they can exploit in future sales rather than this one.

The new sale dates will not be this week.  The time needed to understand how they were vulnerable and to protect against it will take longer.  Next week is unlikely too but can't be ruled out.  The Ipswich away sale is earmarked for two weeks' time, so that may be the next test of the system.  He's very conscious that this is peak holiday season when fans might be away.  He wants to give as much notice of the new dates as possible to help people work around that.

I asked whether they'd consider just putting the next few home games on sale while they're working on this, and Phil said that was talked about today and is possible, but his preferred approach is still to do a bulk sale.

I asked whether Queue-Id can handle links with restricted time slots, and he thinks yes.  I said it would improve the fan buying experience considerably, if, rather than have to take a whole morning off work, we could all be in and out in ten minutes, by being given a randomly assigned time in our unique-link email, before which the link wouldn't work.  Demand over the morning would be smoothed out as well.  He thinks everyone would still try to access at 08:15.  I pointed out that Queue-Id would simply tell them the link wasn't valid then, which he seemed to accept.  He's more focussed on other upcoming changes though, which he hinted at.
thanks for sharing
DanK1456

Re: Members Sales - Ballot results today (9/07/24) - check your emails!
Reply #40611 on: Today at 09:46:04 pm
Quote from: MKB on Today at 09:03:55 pm
This is an interesting and surprising update.  Phil Dutton still had my phone number from a few years back when he contacted me over ticketing issues, and he called me again this evening.  We had an insightful 23-minute chat.  He says he actively avoids reading stuff on here now because it can be unpleasant, but he did browse what was being said today and wanted to set the record straight.

There is stuff he doesn't want in the public domain, so I will respect that.  (Most of it concerns future developments that will come out in due course.)  However, he's ok for me to report other aspects of the discussion.

Phil's two big gripes are anyone believing he doesn't have the best interests of the fans at heart, being a long-term season ticket holder himself and prior to that knowing what it's like to be someone after tickets, and that people would accuse the Club of lying in any of their official announcements.  They never have.  He told me what they know about today's events.

I said I thought it would play well to fans were he to explain all that on here himself.  He's not allowed to by the Club, despite his seniority.  That doesn't surprise me: most employees are not allowed to speak on behalf of their employer in public forums; it all has to go through official channels.  (I guess I'm his conduit then!)

Phil had staff testing the system successfully from 05:30 this morning.  Like most major websites, including the Club's main site, they are regularly subjected to DDoS attacks and have protections in place.  As you would expect, the Club have been working intensively with SeatGeek today investigating the attacks.  If I understood correctly, it's thought that today's attack came from accounts that had legitimately got through the queue before launching, possibly up to six accounts.  Those accounts are traceable and can expect to be deleted.  The police have been involved (but that may relate to ongoing attacks rather than today's).   I asked what Phil thought the motivation was behind the attacks, and he thinks they are trying to find vulnerabilities that they can exploit in future sales rather than this one.

The new sale dates will not be this week.  The time needed to understand how they were vulnerable and to protect against it will take longer.  Next week is unlikely too but can't be ruled out.  The Ipswich away sale is earmarked for two weeks' time, so that may be the next test of the system.  He's very conscious that this is peak holiday season when fans might be away.  He wants to give as much notice of the new dates as possible to help people work around that.

I asked whether they'd consider just putting the next few home games on sale while they're working on this, and Phil said that was talked about today and is possible, but his preferred approach is still to do a bulk sale.

I asked whether Queue-Id can handle links with restricted time slots, and he thinks yes.  I said it would improve the fan buying experience considerably, if, rather than have to take a whole morning off work, we could all be in and out in ten minutes, by being given a randomly assigned time in our unique-link email, before which the link wouldn't work.  Demand over the morning would be smoothed out as well.  He thinks everyone would still try to access at 08:15.  I pointed out that Queue-Id would simply tell them the link wasn't valid then, which he seemed to accept.  He's more focussed on other upcoming changes though, which he hinted at.

Very interesting thank you.
Jon_YNWA82

Re: Members Sales - Ballot results today (9/07/24) - check your emails!
Reply #40612 on: Today at 09:48:09 pm
Quote from: MKB on Today at 09:03:55 pm
This is an interesting and surprising update.  Phil Dutton still had my phone number from a few years back when he contacted me over ticketing issues, and he called me again this evening.  We had an insightful 23-minute chat.  He says he actively avoids reading stuff on here now because it can be unpleasant, but he did browse what was being said today and wanted to set the record straight.

There is stuff he doesn't want in the public domain, so I will respect that.  (Most of it concerns future developments that will come out in due course.)  However, he's ok for me to report other aspects of the discussion.

Phil's two big gripes are anyone believing he doesn't have the best interests of the fans at heart, being a long-term season ticket holder himself and prior to that knowing what it's like to be someone after tickets, and that people would accuse the Club of lying in any of their official announcements.  They never have.  He told me what they know about today's events.

I said I thought it would play well to fans were he to explain all that on here himself.  He's not allowed to by the Club, despite his seniority.  That doesn't surprise me: most employees are not allowed to speak on behalf of their employer in public forums; it all has to go through official channels.  (I guess I'm his conduit then!)

Phil had staff testing the system successfully from 05:30 this morning.  Like most major websites, including the Club's main site, they are regularly subjected to DDoS attacks and have protections in place.  As you would expect, the Club have been working intensively with SeatGeek today investigating the attacks.  If I understood correctly, it's thought that today's attack came from accounts that had legitimately got through the queue before launching, possibly up to six accounts.  Those accounts are traceable and can expect to be deleted.  The police have been involved (but that may relate to ongoing attacks rather than today's).   I asked what Phil thought the motivation was behind the attacks, and he thinks they are trying to find vulnerabilities that they can exploit in future sales rather than this one.

The new sale dates will not be this week.  The time needed to understand how they were vulnerable and to protect against it will take longer.  Next week is unlikely too but can't be ruled out.  The Ipswich away sale is earmarked for two weeks' time, so that may be the next test of the system.  He's very conscious that this is peak holiday season when fans might be away.  He wants to give as much notice of the new dates as possible to help people work around that.

I asked whether they'd consider just putting the next few home games on sale while they're working on this, and Phil said that was talked about today and is possible, but his preferred approach is still to do a bulk sale.

I asked whether Queue-Id can handle links with restricted time slots, and he thinks yes.  I said it would improve the fan buying experience considerably, if, rather than have to take a whole morning off work, we could all be in and out in ten minutes, by being given a randomly assigned time in our unique-link email, before which the link wouldn't work.  Demand over the morning would be smoothed out as well.  He thinks everyone would still try to access at 08:15.  I pointed out that Queue-Id would simply tell them the link wasn't valid then, which he seemed to accept.  He's more focussed on other upcoming changes though, which he hinted at.


Thanks for sharing. 

There are alot of changes that should have come to play long before now.


All comes across very amateurish for such a big club!
ABJ

Re: Members Sales - Ballot results today (9/07/24) - check your emails!
Reply #40613 on: Today at 09:54:17 pm
Quote from: MKB on Today at 09:03:55 pm
This is an interesting and surprising update.  Phil Dutton still had my phone number from a few years back when he contacted me over ticketing issues, and he called me again this evening.  We had an insightful 23-minute chat.  He says he actively avoids reading stuff on here now because it can be unpleasant, but he did browse what was being said today and wanted to set the record straight.

There is stuff he doesn't want in the public domain, so I will respect that.  (Most of it concerns future developments that will come out in due course.)  However, he's ok for me to report other aspects of the discussion.

Phil's two big gripes are anyone believing he doesn't have the best interests of the fans at heart, being a long-term season ticket holder himself and prior to that knowing what it's like to be someone after tickets, and that people would accuse the Club of lying in any of their official announcements.  They never have.  He told me what they know about today's events.

I said I thought it would play well to fans were he to explain all that on here himself.  He's not allowed to by the Club, despite his seniority.  That doesn't surprise me: most employees are not allowed to speak on behalf of their employer in public forums; it all has to go through official channels.  (I guess I'm his conduit then!)

Phil had staff testing the system successfully from 05:30 this morning.  Like most major websites, including the Club's main site, they are regularly subjected to DDoS attacks and have protections in place.  As you would expect, the Club have been working intensively with SeatGeek today investigating the attacks.  If I understood correctly, it's thought that today's attack came from accounts that had legitimately got through the queue before launching, possibly up to six accounts.  Those accounts are traceable and can expect to be deleted.  The police have been involved (but that may relate to ongoing attacks rather than today's).   I asked what Phil thought the motivation was behind the attacks, and he thinks they are trying to find vulnerabilities that they can exploit in future sales rather than this one.

The new sale dates will not be this week.  The time needed to understand how they were vulnerable and to protect against it will take longer.  Next week is unlikely too but can't be ruled out.  The Ipswich away sale is earmarked for two weeks' time, so that may be the next test of the system.  He's very conscious that this is peak holiday season when fans might be away.  He wants to give as much notice of the new dates as possible to help people work around that.

I asked whether they'd consider just putting the next few home games on sale while they're working on this, and Phil said that was talked about today and is possible, but his preferred approach is still to do a bulk sale.

I asked whether Queue-Id can handle links with restricted time slots, and he thinks yes.  I said it would improve the fan buying experience considerably, if, rather than have to take a whole morning off work, we could all be in and out in ten minutes, by being given a randomly assigned time in our unique-link email, before which the link wouldn't work.  Demand over the morning would be smoothed out as well.  He thinks everyone would still try to access at 08:15.  I pointed out that Queue-Id would simply tell them the link wasn't valid then, which he seemed to accept.  He's more focussed on other upcoming changes though, which he hinted at.
Cheers for sharing, much appreciated.
Quote from: Harvest Fields
i watched the chelsea game at my sisters. her 12 year old son is severly autistic and i forgot myself and jumped up screaming at the goal and he went nuts. screaming and shouting. scared the fuck out of me. apologised to my sister as i thought id upset him, turns out he was joining in.

30fiver

Re: Members Sales - Ballot results today (9/07/24) - check your emails!
Reply #40614 on: Today at 09:56:32 pm
Quote from: MKB on Today at 09:03:55 pm
This is an interesting and surprising update.  Phil Dutton still had my phone number from a few years back when he contacted me over ticketing issues, and he called me again this evening.  We had an insightful 23-minute chat.  He says he actively avoids reading stuff on here now because it can be unpleasant, but he did browse what was being said today and wanted to set the record straight.

There is stuff he doesn't want in the public domain, so I will respect that.  (Most of it concerns future developments that will come out in due course.)  However, he's ok for me to report other aspects of the discussion.

Phil's two big gripes are anyone believing he doesn't have the best interests of the fans at heart, being a long-term season ticket holder himself and prior to that knowing what it's like to be someone after tickets, and that people would accuse the Club of lying in any of their official announcements.  They never have.  He told me what they know about today's events.

I said I thought it would play well to fans were he to explain all that on here himself.  He's not allowed to by the Club, despite his seniority.  That doesn't surprise me: most employees are not allowed to speak on behalf of their employer in public forums; it all has to go through official channels.  (I guess I'm his conduit then!)

Phil had staff testing the system successfully from 05:30 this morning.  Like most major websites, including the Club's main site, they are regularly subjected to DDoS attacks and have protections in place.  As you would expect, the Club have been working intensively with SeatGeek today investigating the attacks.  If I understood correctly, it's thought that today's attack came from accounts that had legitimately got through the queue before launching, possibly up to six accounts.  Those accounts are traceable and can expect to be deleted.  The police have been involved (but that may relate to ongoing attacks rather than today's).   I asked what Phil thought the motivation was behind the attacks, and he thinks they are trying to find vulnerabilities that they can exploit in future sales rather than this one.

The new sale dates will not be this week.  The time needed to understand how they were vulnerable and to protect against it will take longer.  Next week is unlikely too but can't be ruled out.  The Ipswich away sale is earmarked for two weeks' time, so that may be the next test of the system.  He's very conscious that this is peak holiday season when fans might be away.  He wants to give as much notice of the new dates as possible to help people work around that.

I asked whether they'd consider just putting the next few home games on sale while they're working on this, and Phil said that was talked about today and is possible, but his preferred approach is still to do a bulk sale.

I asked whether Queue-Id can handle links with restricted time slots, and he thinks yes.  I said it would improve the fan buying experience considerably, if, rather than have to take a whole morning off work, we could all be in and out in ten minutes, by being given a randomly assigned time in our unique-link email, before which the link wouldn't work.  Demand over the morning would be smoothed out as well.  He thinks everyone would still try to access at 08:15.  I pointed out that Queue-Id would simply tell them the link wasn't valid then, which he seemed to accept.  He's more focussed on other upcoming changes though, which he hinted at.

I get this - having had similar discussions myself he's nothing but genuine, which is why I usually choose to defend them and die on many hills on here

Hes sound, and they're human at the end of the day a lot of the personal abuse ain't on (not saying there was any today, just in general)
30fiver

Re: Members Sales - Ballot results today (9/07/24) - check your emails!
Reply #40615 on: Today at 09:58:12 pm
As someone pointed out over PM

Wonder if this is anyone banned from last season getting their own back?
walterwhite

Re: Members Sales - Ballot results today (9/07/24) - check your emails!
Reply #40616 on: Today at 10:02:07 pm
Quote from: 30fiver on Today at 09:58:12 pm
As someone pointed out over PM

Wonder if this is anyone banned from last season getting their own back?

I wonder does the post above allude to what happened, one link got through and 6 accounts got in from that,  40 links is what? 240 extra people that the system has in that shouldn't be in. the assigning F&F is terrible design but maybe they had it fine tuned and those extra accounts pushed it over the edge.
30fiver

Re: Members Sales - Ballot results today (9/07/24) - check your emails!
Reply #40617 on: Today at 10:05:37 pm
Quote from: walterwhite on Today at 10:02:07 pm
I wonder does the post above allude to what happened, one link got through and 6 accounts got in from that,  40 links is what? 240 extra people that the system has in that shouldn't be in. the assigning F&F is terrible design but maybe they had it fine tuned and those extra accounts pushed it over the edge.

The thing is, you can have links open on as many devices as you want

You'll get the same position on them all, and you can login as different users and checkout etc

People did that for ACS the other week, maybe that's a design flaw


*when I say you can I mean physically can, not that you should
Tiz Lad

Re: Members Sales - Ballot results today (9/07/24) - check your emails!
Reply #40618 on: Today at 10:09:17 pm
Quote from: MKB on Today at 09:03:55 pm
This is an interesting and surprising update.  Phil Dutton still had my phone number from a few years back when he contacted me over ticketing issues, and he called me again this evening.  We had an insightful 23-minute chat.  He says he actively avoids reading stuff on here now because it can be unpleasant, but he did browse what was being said today and wanted to set the record straight.

There is stuff he doesn't want in the public domain, so I will respect that.  (Most of it concerns future developments that will come out in due course.)  However, he's ok for me to report other aspects of the discussion.

Phil's two big gripes are anyone believing he doesn't have the best interests of the fans at heart, being a long-term season ticket holder himself and prior to that knowing what it's like to be someone after tickets, and that people would accuse the Club of lying in any of their official announcements.  They never have.  He told me what they know about today's events.

I said I thought it would play well to fans were he to explain all that on here himself.  He's not allowed to by the Club, despite his seniority.  That doesn't surprise me: most employees are not allowed to speak on behalf of their employer in public forums; it all has to go through official channels.  (I guess I'm his conduit then!)

Phil had staff testing the system successfully from 05:30 this morning.  Like most major websites, including the Club's main site, they are regularly subjected to DDoS attacks and have protections in place.  As you would expect, the Club have been working intensively with SeatGeek today investigating the attacks.  If I understood correctly, it's thought that today's attack came from accounts that had legitimately got through the queue before launching, possibly up to six accounts.  Those accounts are traceable and can expect to be deleted.  The police have been involved (but that may relate to ongoing attacks rather than today's).   I asked what Phil thought the motivation was behind the attacks, and he thinks they are trying to find vulnerabilities that they can exploit in future sales rather than this one.

The new sale dates will not be this week.  The time needed to understand how they were vulnerable and to protect against it will take longer.  Next week is unlikely too but can't be ruled out.  The Ipswich away sale is earmarked for two weeks' time, so that may be the next test of the system.  He's very conscious that this is peak holiday season when fans might be away.  He wants to give as much notice of the new dates as possible to help people work around that.

I asked whether they'd consider just putting the next few home games on sale while they're working on this, and Phil said that was talked about today and is possible, but his preferred approach is still to do a bulk sale.

I asked whether Queue-Id can handle links with restricted time slots, and he thinks yes.  I said it would improve the fan buying experience considerably, if, rather than have to take a whole morning off work, we could all be in and out in ten minutes, by being given a randomly assigned time in our unique-link email, before which the link wouldn't work.  Demand over the morning would be smoothed out as well.  He thinks everyone would still try to access at 08:15.  I pointed out that Queue-Id would simply tell them the link wasn't valid then, which he seemed to accept.  He's more focussed on other upcoming changes though, which he hinted at.

Interesting share. Phil Dutton can be as genuine as he likes

Nothing hides the fact that so far this summer

ACS sale shit show
Sevilla sale shit show
Members sale shit show

What good does any of this do if people can't do the rescheduled sale

What good does any of this do if people can't afford to buy the tickets in more expensive areas of the ground compared to the ones they lost today

We've heard about improvements for years and things get worse, not better, so excuse me if I take all of that with a huge barrel of salt
momomo

Re: Members Sales - Ballot results today (9/07/24) - check your emails!
Reply #40619 on: Today at 10:10:50 pm
Quote from: MKB on Today at 09:03:55 pm
This is an interesting and surprising update.  Phil Dutton still had my phone number from a few years back when he contacted me over ticketing issues, and he called me again this evening.  We had an insightful 23-minute chat.  He says he actively avoids reading stuff on here now because it can be unpleasant, but he did browse what was being said today and wanted to set the record straight.

There is stuff he doesn't want in the public domain, so I will respect that.  (Most of it concerns future developments that will come out in due course.)  However, he's ok for me to report other aspects of the discussion.

Phil's two big gripes are anyone believing he doesn't have the best interests of the fans at heart, being a long-term season ticket holder himself and prior to that knowing what it's like to be someone after tickets, and that people would accuse the Club of lying in any of their official announcements.  They never have.  He told me what they know about today's events.

I said I thought it would play well to fans were he to explain all that on here himself.  He's not allowed to by the Club, despite his seniority.  That doesn't surprise me: most employees are not allowed to speak on behalf of their employer in public forums; it all has to go through official channels.  (I guess I'm his conduit then!)

Phil had staff testing the system successfully from 05:30 this morning.  Like most major websites, including the Club's main site, they are regularly subjected to DDoS attacks and have protections in place.  As you would expect, the Club have been working intensively with SeatGeek today investigating the attacks.  If I understood correctly, it's thought that today's attack came from accounts that had legitimately got through the queue before launching, possibly up to six accounts.  Those accounts are traceable and can expect to be deleted.  The police have been involved (but that may relate to ongoing attacks rather than today's).   I asked what Phil thought the motivation was behind the attacks, and he thinks they are trying to find vulnerabilities that they can exploit in future sales rather than this one.

The new sale dates will not be this week.  The time needed to understand how they were vulnerable and to protect against it will take longer.  Next week is unlikely too but can't be ruled out.  The Ipswich away sale is earmarked for two weeks' time, so that may be the next test of the system.  He's very conscious that this is peak holiday season when fans might be away.  He wants to give as much notice of the new dates as possible to help people work around that.

I asked whether they'd consider just putting the next few home games on sale while they're working on this, and Phil said that was talked about today and is possible, but his preferred approach is still to do a bulk sale.

I asked whether Queue-Id can handle links with restricted time slots, and he thinks yes.  I said it would improve the fan buying experience considerably, if, rather than have to take a whole morning off work, we could all be in and out in ten minutes, by being given a randomly assigned time in our unique-link email, before which the link wouldn't work.  Demand over the morning would be smoothed out as well.  He thinks everyone would still try to access at 08:15.  I pointed out that Queue-Id would simply tell them the link wasn't valid then, which he seemed to accept.  He's more focussed on other upcoming changes though, which he hinted at.

Thanks very much for this. It provides a little succour after a difficult morning.

I am a little surprised you didn't discuss the ridiculous process of assigning tickets to F&F. I see this as glaringly obvious low-hanging fruit to fix a multitude of sins: if, like me this morning, you're buying for 4 and have 36 tickets in your basket, the 30-60 seconds of refresh time when reassigning 27 of those tickets is adding a huge unnecessary load to the servers.

I truly hope that this is one of the upcoming changes (just go back to the old system of regular drop-down menus and an "update" button!), although I can't comprehend why Phil might be reluctant to disclose it publicly.
MKB

Re: Members Sales - Ballot results today (9/07/24) - check your emails!
Reply #40620 on: Today at 10:12:08 pm
Quote from: walterwhite on Today at 10:02:07 pm
I wonder does the post above allude to what happened, one link got through and 6 accounts got in from that,  40 links is what? 240 extra people that the system has in that shouldn't be in. the assigning F&F is terrible design but maybe they had it fine tuned and those extra accounts pushed it over the edge.
My understanding was that it was potentially six accounts that all passed the queue legitimately.  Does the flaw being discussed that allows you to sign into another account work if you sign in concurrently in two different tabs?

The ability for three accounts with 19 credits to create a new account with 13+ was never sensible.  Stuff will be happening around certain accounts, but this was off-record.
30fiver

Re: Members Sales - Ballot results today (9/07/24) - check your emails!
Reply #40621 on: Today at 10:12:50 pm
Quote from: momomo on Today at 10:10:50 pm
Thanks very much for this. It provides a little succour after a difficult morning.

I am a little surprised you didn't discuss the ridiculous process of assigning tickets to F&F. I see this as glaringly obvious low-hanging fruit to fix a multitude of sins: if, like me this morning, you're buying for 4 and have 36 tickets in your basket, the 30-60 seconds of refresh time when reassigning 27 of those tickets is adding a huge unnecessary load to the servers.

I truly hope that this is one of the upcoming changes (just go back to the old system of regular drop-down menus and an "update" button!), although I can't comprehend why Phil might be reluctant to disclose it publicly.

Won't want to say something in stone that might change - PR team are the one restricting comms, not the ticket office. Again another reason why I'll defend them when I think it's right to do so
