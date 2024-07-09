This is an interesting and surprising update. Phil Dutton still had my phone number from a few years back when he contacted me over ticketing issues, and he called me again this evening. We had an insightful 23-minute chat. He says he actively avoids reading stuff on here now because it can be unpleasant, but he did browse what was being said today and wanted to set the record straight.



There is stuff he doesn't want in the public domain, so I will respect that. (Most of it concerns future developments that will come out in due course.) However, he's ok for me to report other aspects of the discussion.



Phil's two big gripes are anyone believing he doesn't have the best interests of the fans at heart, being a long-term season ticket holder himself and prior to that knowing what it's like to be someone after tickets, and that people would accuse the Club of lying in any of their official announcements. They never have. He told me what they know about today's events.



I said I thought it would play well to fans were he to explain all that on here himself. He's not allowed to by the Club, despite his seniority. That doesn't surprise me: most employees are not allowed to speak on behalf of their employer in public forums; it all has to go through official channels. (I guess I'm his conduit then!)



Phil had staff testing the system successfully from 05:30 this morning. Like most major websites, including the Club's main site, they are regularly subjected to DDoS attacks and have protections in place. As you would expect, the Club have been working intensively with SeatGeek today investigating the attacks. If I understood correctly, it's thought that today's attack came from accounts that had legitimately got through the queue before launching, possibly up to six accounts. Those accounts are traceable and can expect to be deleted. The police have been involved (but that may relate to ongoing attacks rather than today's). I asked what Phil thought the motivation was behind the attacks, and he thinks they are trying to find vulnerabilities that they can exploit in future sales rather than this one.



The new sale dates will not be this week. The time needed to understand how they were vulnerable and to protect against it will take longer. Next week is unlikely too but can't be ruled out. The Ipswich away sale is earmarked for two weeks' time, so that may be the next test of the system. He's very conscious that this is peak holiday season when fans might be away. He wants to give as much notice of the new dates as possible to help people work around that.



I asked whether they'd consider just putting the next few home games on sale while they're working on this, and Phil said that was talked about today and is possible, but his preferred approach is still to do a bulk sale.



I asked whether Queue-Id can handle links with restricted time slots, and he thinks yes. I said it would improve the fan buying experience considerably, if, rather than have to take a whole morning off work, we could all be in and out in ten minutes, by being given a randomly assigned time in our unique-link email, before which the link wouldn't work. Demand over the morning would be smoothed out as well. He thinks everyone would still try to access at 08:15. I pointed out that Queue-Id would simply tell them the link wasn't valid then, which he seemed to accept. He's more focussed on other upcoming changes though, which he hinted at.