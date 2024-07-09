Given that queue-id claims to be a random ballot for a queue position, why not pre-ballot us and assign us designated timeslots?
Just send us the email with a unique id that won't work until 11:37, or whatever time you got assigned. And of course this could be done weeks in advance, so we can plan around it.
Smooths demand, and saves us all having to waste hours and days on this malarkey.
Also, make it one unique id per enrollment group. It's not right that an enrollment group of ten get ten shots in the ballot and can take the best queue position for all of them.