« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 1007 1008 1009 1010 1011 [1012]   Go Down

Author Topic: Members Sales - Ballot results today (9/07/24) - check your emails!  (Read 2192417 times)

Offline swoopy

  • not a mod. At all. Like ever. And certainly not on the ticket board that's for sure. Not for want of trying. Can't spell Irmingham either.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,880
Re: Members Sales - Ballot results today (9/07/24) - check your emails!
« Reply #40440 on: Today at 11:44:15 am »
Quote from: stonecold_jpm on Today at 11:43:37 am
Should still be able to see the hallmap though surely?

Yes, you can see the hallmap, but won't be able to buy.
Logged

Online D🐶G

  • Sworn enemy of C🙀T
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,023
  • YNWA
Re: Members Sales - Ballot results today (9/07/24) - check your emails!
« Reply #40441 on: Today at 11:44:20 am »
Quote from: stonecold_jpm on Today at 11:35:04 am
Post the link it may work for us?
When I attempted to add tickets to my basket it just sent me to the log in page. Logged in and no games available, so didnt work.
Logged
Twitter - @ElmDag - 19 League Titles  8 FA Cups  9 Football League Cups  16 FA Charity Shields  6 UEFA European Cups  3 UEFA Cups  4 UEFA European Super Cups  1 FIFA Club World Cup

Online D🐶G

  • Sworn enemy of C🙀T
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,023
  • YNWA
Re: Members Sales - Ballot results today (9/07/24) - check your emails!
« Reply #40442 on: Today at 11:44:51 am »
Logged
Twitter - @ElmDag - 19 League Titles  8 FA Cups  9 Football League Cups  16 FA Charity Shields  6 UEFA European Cups  3 UEFA Cups  4 UEFA European Super Cups  1 FIFA Club World Cup

Online redgriffin73

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,846
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: Members Sales - Ballot results today (9/07/24) - check your emails!
« Reply #40443 on: Today at 11:48:17 am »
Quote from: walterwhite on Today at 11:41:41 am
Some could checkout while the queue was paused so mine emptied form the basket whenever it timed out and some people managed to pick them up and checkout, you can look at the hallmaps still of each game now

Ah right :thumbup
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Offline fowler_dk

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 49
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales - Ballot results today (9/07/24) - check your emails!
« Reply #40444 on: Today at 11:48:31 am »
Quote from: Doc Evil on Today at 11:40:50 am
Hope the sale is this week as I'm away on holiday next week. The stress of this bulk sale and the inability of the club to do this with any level of competence is horrific.

I genuinely get mental anguish over the sales every year now. Sleepless nights, raised blood pressure and now this.

Might end up having to take a laptop with me to the US and be up in the middle of the night trying to sort this now.

Hate this process and the ticket office with a passion.

We are currently travelling in Australia and booked hotels with decent wifi to be able to access the sale but next week we have booked 2 days in the rainforest so the sale will probably on these days
Logged

Online redgriffin73

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,846
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: Members Sales - Ballot results today (9/07/24) - check your emails!
« Reply #40445 on: Today at 11:48:58 am »
Quote from: DLKop96 on Today at 11:42:38 am
Not now no.
When it first crashed this morning around 8.40am, those who had tickets in their basket were able to get back in around 9.30 and add to basket again and complete the checkout.
This stopped some time after 10am seemingly as they set up for the 11am sale again.
Since sale at 11 was suspended you can access the hallmap for each game but can't add to basket or buy them. The sale has been closed essentially.

:thumbup
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Offline stonecold_jpm

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,171
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales - Ballot results today (9/07/24) - check your emails!
« Reply #40446 on: Today at 11:49:15 am »
Logged

Online redgriffin73

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,846
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: Members Sales - Ballot results today (9/07/24) - check your emails!
« Reply #40447 on: Today at 11:49:22 am »
Quote from: DanK1456 on Today at 11:42:48 am
Still saying ballot is 8:15 tomorrow, surely they'll postpone ours and give 13+ priority?

They better bloody had do ;D
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Online NickoH

  • Has to fart in private to avoid offending the posh guys and gals in the Marketing Dept
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,041
  • Speak softly love so no one hears us but the sky
Re: Members Sales - Ballot results today (9/07/24) - check your emails!
« Reply #40448 on: Today at 11:51:07 am »
Email just out saying the usual shite of sales suspended, apologies, etc.
Logged
I clutch the wire fence until my fingers bleed,
A wound that will not heal, a heart that cannot feel.
Hoping that the horror will recede,
Hoping that tomorrow we'll all be freed.........JUSTICE.

Online RebeccaLFC

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 816
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales - Ballot results today (9/07/24) - check your emails!
« Reply #40449 on: Today at 11:53:19 am »
why do they never tell us what was the issue and how they are fixing it - I want the technicals not the generics
Logged

Offline RainbowFlick

  • The Test Ticket Tout. Head of the RAWK Vice Squad.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,543
Re: Members Sales - Ballot results today (9/07/24) - check your emails!
« Reply #40450 on: Today at 12:04:19 pm »
Quote from: RebeccaLFC on Today at 11:53:19 am
why do they never tell us what was the issue and how they are fixing it - I want the technicals not the generics

last season's first bulk sale they blamed it on a rogue bot. i think they probably considered using that excuse again but decided it was too plainly outlandish to repeat  ;D
Logged
YNWA.

Online Doc Evil

  • PunjabEvo - "Goin' Madrid lad? Gorranyspares?"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,087
  • Kelvin McKenzie is a c*nt. SOS 7175
Re: Members Sales - Ballot results today (9/07/24) - check your emails!
« Reply #40451 on: Today at 12:07:05 pm »
Quote from: RebeccaLFC on Today at 11:53:19 am
why do they never tell us what was the issue and how they are fixing it - I want the technicals not the generics
I want to know when the sale is - and it be asap - tomorrow ideally. I can't be trying to sort this when I'm in the air or overseas.

Worst thing is, I actually booked my holiday to be the week after the sales so I could go away stress free. ffs
Logged
"You going to Madrid lad? Gorrany spares?"

Online Always_A_Red

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,512
  • The reds are coming up the hill boys
Re: Members Sales - Ballot results today (9/07/24) - check your emails!
« Reply #40452 on: Today at 12:07:51 pm »
"Liverpool Football Club would like to apologise to all supporters who experienced issues during this morning's sale.

A serious technical issue with the ticketing system has been identified and we have no option but to suspend todays ticket sale.

We will contact supporters with an update to confirm a rescheduled date and time.

We apologise for the inconvenience caused and thank you for your patience and continued support."

I don't accept your apology LFC - what are you going to do about the hours of time wasted over the years on this ridiculous sale? You keep getting it wrong and then 'apologise'. It's not good enough.
Logged
Quote from: Robinred on February 20, 2021, 11:26:24 pm
Well still finish in top four - and they wont. You can quote me on this in May.

Offline DanK1456

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 217
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales - Ballot results today (9/07/24) - check your emails!
« Reply #40453 on: Today at 12:08:45 pm »
Quote from: RebeccaLFC on Today at 11:53:19 am
why do they never tell us what was the issue and how they are fixing it - I want the technicals not the generics

Because its just a flaw in their website design, which means if they explained it it would just expose their incompetence and unwillingness to change the terrible system. You cant expect to let people in to buy 36 tickets at once, changing the name on 27 of them when each click refreshes the screen. Its bound to break at some point, or make the bot detection go crazy or whatever.
Logged

Online Doc Evil

  • PunjabEvo - "Goin' Madrid lad? Gorranyspares?"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,087
  • Kelvin McKenzie is a c*nt. SOS 7175
Re: Members Sales - Ballot results today (9/07/24) - check your emails!
« Reply #40454 on: Today at 12:10:05 pm »
Quote from: RainbowFlick on Today at 12:04:19 pm
last season's first bulk sale they blamed it on a rogue bot. i think they probably considered using that excuse again but decided it was too plainly outlandish to repeat  ;D
It will probably be a bot issue, I suspect their ticket software supplier is shite and prone to all this sort of stuff.

Why they aren't being bollocked to within an inch of their lives or LFC bollocking the TO director is beyond me - actually it isn't, it'll be a mates thing, they won't ever sack their mate who runs the TO as their kids are in the same school or some such BS.
Logged
"You going to Madrid lad? Gorrany spares?"

Offline RainbowFlick

  • The Test Ticket Tout. Head of the RAWK Vice Squad.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,543
Re: Members Sales - Ballot results today (9/07/24) - check your emails!
« Reply #40455 on: Today at 12:10:30 pm »
Quote from: DanK1456 on Today at 12:08:45 pm
Because its just a flaw in their website design, which means if they explained it it would just expose their incompetence and unwillingness to change the terrible system. You cant expect to let people in to buy 36 tickets at once, changing the name on 27 of them when each click refreshes the screen. Its bound to break at some point, or make the bot detection go crazy or whatever.

it has also broken several times before, and Phil Dutton is fully aware of it being an issue before this sale

they just opted not to fix it
Logged
YNWA.

Offline RainbowFlick

  • The Test Ticket Tout. Head of the RAWK Vice Squad.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,543
Re: Members Sales - Ballot results today (9/07/24) - check your emails!
« Reply #40456 on: Today at 12:11:22 pm »
Quote from: Doc Evil on Today at 12:10:05 pm
It will probably be a bot issue, I suspect their ticket software supplier is shite and prone to all this sort of stuff.

Why they aren't being bollocked to within an inch of their lives or LFC bollocking the TO director is beyond me - actually it isn't, it'll be a mates thing, they won't ever sack their mate who runs the TO as their kids are in the same school or some such BS.

with the unique links, there is no chance it's a bot issue imo, especially as they apparently 'identified' the person last season. it's just too obvious and the stakes as a 13+ person is too high.

it's just them not scaling the servers up and there being multiple unnecessary actions on the site which all add to the load
Logged
YNWA.

Offline DanK1456

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 217
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales - Ballot results today (9/07/24) - check your emails!
« Reply #40457 on: Today at 12:12:31 pm »
Quote from: Doc Evil on Today at 12:10:05 pm
It will probably be a bot issue, I suspect their ticket software supplier is shite and prone to all this sort of stuff.

Why they aren't being bollocked to within an inch of their lives or LFC bollocking the TO director is beyond me - actually it isn't, it'll be a mates thing, they won't ever sack their mate who runs the TO as their kids are in the same school or some such BS.

What do you mean by bot issue?
Logged

Online Stevo

  • Not unique in his worship of Erik Meijer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,293
Re: Members Sales - Ballot results today (9/07/24) - check your emails!
« Reply #40458 on: Today at 12:12:44 pm »
Their apologies are meaningless when they keep apologising for the same thing.

Looks like my days holiday tomorrow is even more of a waste now.
Logged

Offline DanK1456

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 217
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales - Ballot results today (9/07/24) - check your emails!
« Reply #40459 on: Today at 12:12:54 pm »
Quote from: RainbowFlick on Today at 12:11:22 pm
with the unique links, there is no chance it's a bot issue imo, especially as they apparently 'identified' the person last season. it's just too obvious and the stakes as a 13+ person is too high.

it's just them not scaling the servers up and there being multiple unnecessary actions on the site which all add to the load

Agreed
Logged

Online Doc Evil

  • PunjabEvo - "Goin' Madrid lad? Gorranyspares?"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,087
  • Kelvin McKenzie is a c*nt. SOS 7175
Re: Members Sales - Ballot results today (9/07/24) - check your emails!
« Reply #40460 on: Today at 12:18:09 pm »
Quote from: RainbowFlick on Today at 12:11:22 pm
with the unique links, there is no chance it's a bot issue imo, especially as they apparently 'identified' the person last season. it's just too obvious and the stakes as a 13+ person is too high.

it's just them not scaling the servers up and there being multiple unnecessary actions on the site which all add to the load
There are still 'bots' about, they'll just use the unique links to buy. Once in they just click through and return the appropriate responses to the servers, it's not difficult.

I'm not a programmer but they are everywhere on all sorts of ticket sites from Glasto to Taylor Swift.

It's just us meatbags doing it manually and the right way that struggle through every year.
Logged
"You going to Madrid lad? Gorrany spares?"

Online redgriffin73

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,846
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: Members Sales - Ballot results today (9/07/24) - check your emails!
« Reply #40461 on: Today at 12:20:52 pm »
Quote from: RainbowFlick on Today at 12:10:30 pm
it has also broken several times before, and Phil Dutton is fully aware of it being an issue before this sale

they just opted not to fix it

I love the way it seems to come as a surprise to them every time it fails!
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Online Doc Evil

  • PunjabEvo - "Goin' Madrid lad? Gorranyspares?"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,087
  • Kelvin McKenzie is a c*nt. SOS 7175
Re: Members Sales - Ballot results today (9/07/24) - check your emails!
« Reply #40462 on: Today at 12:25:38 pm »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Today at 12:20:52 pm
I love the way it seems to come as a surprise to them every time it fails!
It's not, but who cares? You don't buy it, someone else will as far as they're concerned.

No financial impact, no problem for them, just some whinging fans right?
Logged
"You going to Madrid lad? Gorrany spares?"

Online MKB

  • Martin
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,253
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales - Ballot results today (9/07/24) - check your emails!
« Reply #40463 on: Today at 12:28:07 pm »
Given that queue-id claims to be a random ballot for a queue position, why not pre-ballot us and assign us designated timeslots?

Just send us the email with a unique id that won't work until 11:37, or whatever time you got assigned.  And of course this could be done weeks in advance, so we can plan around it.

Smooths demand, and saves us all having to waste hours and days on this malarkey.

Also, make it one unique id per enrollment group.  It's not right that an enrollment group of ten get ten shots in the ballot and can take the best queue position for all of them.
« Last Edit: Today at 12:30:04 pm by MKB »
Logged

Online Lisan Al Gaib

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 703
  • Lead them to Paradise
Re: Members Sales - Ballot results today (9/07/24) - check your emails!
« Reply #40464 on: Today at 12:29:27 pm »
Quote from: MKB on Today at 12:28:07 pm
Also, make it one unique id per enrollment group.  It's not right that an enrollment group of ten get ten shots in the ballot and can take the best for all of them.

This will solve nothing as people will just register individually so they then get 10 links.
Logged

Online MKB

  • Martin
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,253
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales - Ballot results today (9/07/24) - check your emails!
« Reply #40465 on: Today at 12:30:57 pm »
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on Today at 12:29:27 pm
This will solve nothing as people will just register individually so they then get 10 links.
Not if the unique link allows you to buy only for the enrollment group it's attached to.
Logged

Online Tiz Lad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,204
Re: Members Sales - Ballot results today (9/07/24) - check your emails!
« Reply #40466 on: Today at 12:44:52 pm »
As expected everything I had in my basket is sold.

As others have mentioned, time to jack it in. The stress simply isn't worth it

The don't let them win energy I had is now drained away to nothing

They don't care and will never change
Logged

Online Doc Evil

  • PunjabEvo - "Goin' Madrid lad? Gorranyspares?"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,087
  • Kelvin McKenzie is a c*nt. SOS 7175
Re: Members Sales - Ballot results today (9/07/24) - check your emails!
« Reply #40467 on: Today at 12:49:14 pm »
Quote from: MKB on Today at 12:30:57 pm
Not if the unique link allows you to buy only for the enrollment group it's attached to.
I don't think the solution here is to make it even harder for the fans to get a ticket or a good queue position.

If I get 4 spots in the queue, I'm buying from the one that gets in first, the others aren't doing anything unless I get kicked out of the first one.
Logged
"You going to Madrid lad? Gorrany spares?"

Online [streety]

  • Craig Davis killed the thread
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,479
    • Coming Soon...
Re: Members Sales - Ballot results today (9/07/24) - check your emails!
« Reply #40468 on: Today at 12:49:35 pm »
Wonder what will happen to tomorrow's ballot sale. Will it be suspended as well? Hasn't been updated on the site as yet.
Logged

Online Lisan Al Gaib

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 703
  • Lead them to Paradise
Re: Members Sales - Ballot results today (9/07/24) - check your emails!
« Reply #40469 on: Today at 12:51:05 pm »
Quote from: [streety] on Today at 12:49:35 pm
Wonder what will happen to tomorrow's ballot sale. Will it be suspended as well? Hasn't been updated on the site as yet.

More than likely, they just haven't got round to realising that it will be impacted yet...
Logged

Online anfieldpurch

  • Simple
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,259
  • Justice for the 96!!
Re: Members Sales - Ballot results today (9/07/24) - check your emails!
« Reply #40470 on: Today at 12:52:47 pm »
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on Today at 12:51:05 pm
More than likely, they just haven't got round to realising that it will be impacted yet...
Probably getting ready to email at 2:59pm for a 3pm start this afternoon
Logged
Proud father to Riley James Lucas 16/3/17

Online Dagro

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 179
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales - Ballot results today (9/07/24) - check your emails!
« Reply #40471 on: Today at 12:59:25 pm »
Does anyone know if you were able to buy this morning, will the tickets still be valid? Or are they cancelling all the purchases and restarting the sale with all the tickets that were available this morning before the site crashed?

I don't know If I am sorted for the first half of the season, or if I need to buy again, and these tickets I have bought will be cancelled. If they are canned, I need the refund before the rescheduled sale, otherwise I wont be able to afford them.
Logged

Online Always_A_Red

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,512
  • The reds are coming up the hill boys
Re: Members Sales - Ballot results today (9/07/24) - check your emails!
« Reply #40472 on: Today at 01:02:36 pm »
Quote from: Dagro on Today at 12:59:25 pm
Does anyone know if you were able to buy this morning, will the tickets still be valid? Or are they cancelling all the purchases and restarting the sale with all the tickets that were available this morning before the site crashed?

I don't know If I am sorted for the first half of the season, or if I need to buy again, and these tickets I have bought will be cancelled. If they are canned, I need the refund before the rescheduled sale, otherwise I wont be able to afford them.

I imagine you'll be fine. Makes no sense to make those who got sorted to have to go through this again....which probably means they'll do that.  :butt
Logged
Quote from: Robinred on February 20, 2021, 11:26:24 pm
Well still finish in top four - and they wont. You can quote me on this in May.

Online King Kenny07

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 212
  • JFT96
Re: Members Sales - Ballot results today (9/07/24) - check your emails!
« Reply #40473 on: Today at 01:03:11 pm »
Think theyll have enough on their plate to unwind any sales that got through. suspect the volume is not that much either so wouldnt be worth the effort
Logged
Bill Shankly speaking To Alan Ball after he'd signed for Everton - 'Never mind Alan, at least you'll be able to play next to a great team.'

Online Lisan Al Gaib

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 703
  • Lead them to Paradise
Re: Members Sales - Ballot results today (9/07/24) - check your emails!
« Reply #40474 on: Today at 01:04:08 pm »
Quote from: Dagro on Today at 12:59:25 pm
Does anyone know if you were able to buy this morning, will the tickets still be valid? Or are they cancelling all the purchases and restarting the sale with all the tickets that were available this morning before the site crashed?

I don't know If I am sorted for the first half of the season, or if I need to buy again, and these tickets I have bought will be cancelled. If they are canned, I need the refund before the rescheduled sale, otherwise I wont be able to afford them.

I have confirmation from the LFC ticketing live chat and from LFCHelp on Twitter that the tickets I purchased this morning will remain valid but you never know what could happen with how incompetent the TO is
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 1007 1008 1009 1010 1011 [1012]   Go Up
« previous next »
 