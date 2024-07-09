Does anyone know if you were able to buy this morning, will the tickets still be valid? Or are they cancelling all the purchases and restarting the sale with all the tickets that were available this morning before the site crashed?



I don't know If I am sorted for the first half of the season, or if I need to buy again, and these tickets I have bought will be cancelled. If they are canned, I need the refund before the rescheduled sale, otherwise I wont be able to afford them.