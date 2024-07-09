Dilemma this year as I'm on 13+ but probably can only make 3 or 4 games this year due to a change in circumstances.
Yeah don't I know it! Will only be for one season I think.
Anyone Know wheres the link to Sevilla sale, nothing showing on sales page , thanks
No idea where the queue link is though. Guess it will appear at 8.15am.EDITScrap that. Going through the main ticketing link puts you in the queue.
Has anyone on 13 plus had an email providing a link to Wednesdays sale? I've not had anything yet.
Has the ticket site crashed?
I honestly don't understand this at all...I am in the queue for the Sevilla game tickets and there are 979 people in front of me, yet my queue number is 120,714. There cant be 120k worth of tabs/sessions open surely?
So as we speak there's still no announcement or confirmation that the current credits system stays with 2 distribution etc for the league and Cups are still exempt from the credit system.
When they first launched the rules around distributing they said it was being put in place to "allow supporters to get used to the new rules around forwarding". We're still here now 3 years later.They have no desire to change things.
There wasn't last season either...
Yeah, there was talk that the F&F would have 2 lists (1 to buy for/1 to transfer).. and having 20 on each list going down to 6... but that appears to have fallen by the roadside
The problem with this is there are genuinely people who will buy tickets for more than 20 people at any given time so it would make it unfeasible. There are some big groups who travel around with each other, we've got about 10 people in our group and from time to time we rely on others to get tickets for us and each of those have double figure groups as well.
i watched the chelsea game at my sisters. her 12 year old son is severly autistic and i forgot myself and jumped up screaming at the goal and he went nuts. screaming and shouting. scared the fuck out of me. apologised to my sister as i thought id upset him, turns out he was joining in.
8:15am sale times are awful for me. 11:00 is better
Whatever time they do it, they are never going to be able to please everyone.
If everyone is guaranteed a ticket does it matter what time you log on to unique link or is just rubbish seats left?
8.15 is death for me. Might get a chance to look at 10
Remember mate, you've got a 'medical appointment' and can't go into work till 10
