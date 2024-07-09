« previous next »
Author Topic: Members Sales - Ballot results today (9/07/24) - check your emails!  (Read 2187570 times)

Offline Samio

  Displeased Hermaphrodite
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,586
Re: Members Sales - Ballot results today (9/07/24) - check your emails!
« Reply #40000 on: July 11, 2024, 08:04:46 pm »
Dilemma this year as I'm on 13+ but probably can only make 3 or 4 games this year due to a change in circumstances.
Online ben9011

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 71
  Ohh he wears the number twenty
Re: Members Sales - Ballot results today (9/07/24) - check your emails!
« Reply #40001 on: July 11, 2024, 08:32:48 pm »
Quote from: Samio on July 11, 2024, 08:04:46 pm
Dilemma this year as I'm on 13+ but probably can only make 3 or 4 games this year due to a change in circumstances.

Just buy them an pass the spare be stupid to let 13 status go with changes apparently on the horizon, suppose depends how soon you think youll be able to go regular again though. 13 is a serious grind nowadays.
Offline Samio

  Displeased Hermaphrodite
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,586
Re: Members Sales - Ballot results today (9/07/24) - check your emails!
« Reply #40002 on: July 11, 2024, 08:34:01 pm »
Yeah don't I know it! Will only be for one season I think.
Online ben9011

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 71
  Ohh he wears the number twenty
Re: Members Sales - Ballot results today (9/07/24) - check your emails!
« Reply #40003 on: July 11, 2024, 10:36:15 pm »
Quote from: Samio on July 11, 2024, 08:34:01 pm
Yeah don't I know it! Will only be for one season I think.

If one season deffo buy the credits and give the card to a mate or relative for a year, be daft to drop off
Offline samifan

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 92
Re: Members Sales - Ballot results today (9/07/24) - check your emails!
« Reply #40004 on: July 12, 2024, 07:29:43 am »
Anyone Know wheres the link  to Sevilla sale, nothing showing on sales page , thanks
Offline noneoftheabove

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 71
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales - Ballot results today (9/07/24) - check your emails!
« Reply #40005 on: July 12, 2024, 07:31:15 am »
Offline [streety]

  Craig Davis killed the thread
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,478
    • Coming Soon...
Re: Members Sales - Ballot results today (9/07/24) - check your emails!
« Reply #40006 on: July 12, 2024, 08:01:39 am »
No idea where the queue link is though. Guess it will appear at 8.15am.

EDIT
Scrap that. Going through the main ticketing link puts you in the queue.
« Last Edit: July 12, 2024, 08:08:10 am by [streety] »
Offline cdav

  Is Melissa Reddy. Confirmed by himself. (Probably not though, he's a much better writer.)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,450
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales - Ballot results today (9/07/24) - check your emails!
« Reply #40007 on: July 12, 2024, 08:16:39 am »
Position 4900 in the queue
Offline samifan

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 92
Re: Members Sales - Ballot results today (9/07/24) - check your emails!
« Reply #40008 on: July 12, 2024, 08:18:40 am »
Quote from: [streety] on July 12, 2024, 08:01:39 am
No idea where the queue link is though. Guess it will appear at 8.15am.

EDIT
Scrap that. Going through the main ticketing link puts you in the queue.

Cheers mate, in now at 9000s!
Offline noneoftheabove

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 71
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales - Ballot results today (9/07/24) - check your emails!
« Reply #40009 on: July 12, 2024, 08:26:30 am »
Has anyone on 13 plus had an email providing a link to Wednesdays sale? I've not had anything yet.
Offline DanK1456

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 208
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales - Ballot results today (9/07/24) - check your emails!
« Reply #40010 on: July 12, 2024, 08:26:59 am »
Cant go, but thought Id check out the website anyway. Got 500 and could have sat anywhere I wanted  :butt
Offline DanK1456

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 208
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales - Ballot results today (9/07/24) - check your emails!
« Reply #40011 on: July 12, 2024, 08:27:29 am »
Quote from: noneoftheabove on July 12, 2024, 08:26:30 am
Has anyone on 13 plus had an email providing a link to Wednesdays sale? I've not had anything yet.

They said all unique links are out Monday on the ballot email
Offline ScubaSteve

  Sworn enemy of SnorkelStephanie
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,511
  Every other Saturday's me half day off......
Re: Members Sales - Ballot results today (9/07/24) - check your emails!
« Reply #40012 on: July 12, 2024, 09:22:30 am »
Has the ticket site crashed?
Offline swoopy

  not a mod. At all. Like ever. And certainly not on the ticket board that's for sure. Not for want of trying. Can't spell Irmingham either.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,867
Re: Members Sales - Ballot results today (9/07/24) - check your emails!
« Reply #40013 on: July 12, 2024, 09:25:56 am »
Quote from: ScubaSteve on July 12, 2024, 09:22:30 am
Has the ticket site crashed?

Probably people testing out their bots still work for the late sales for the new season
Offline AnfieldTipster

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 26
Re: Members Sales - Ballot results today (9/07/24) - check your emails!
« Reply #40014 on: July 12, 2024, 09:33:02 am »
I honestly don't understand this at all...

I am in the queue for the Sevilla game tickets and there are 979 people in front of me, yet my queue number is 120,714. There cant be 120k worth of tabs/sessions open surely?
Offline ScubaSteve

  Sworn enemy of SnorkelStephanie
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,511
  Every other Saturday's me half day off......
Re: Members Sales - Ballot results today (9/07/24) - check your emails!
« Reply #40015 on: July 12, 2024, 09:45:46 am »
I cant get back onto the site. I give up
Offline gazzam1963

  RAWK Cruiser. Andy@Allertons twin brother. Really misses a good fist pump.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,896
Re: Members Sales - Ballot results today (9/07/24) - check your emails!
« Reply #40016 on: July 12, 2024, 09:52:42 am »
Had two in my basket for adults and wouldnt let me proceed because it said I needed to state adult  or junior , couldnt do anything , signed out back in queue and know system crashed
Offline TTB

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 132
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales - Ballot results today (9/07/24) - check your emails!
« Reply #40017 on: July 12, 2024, 09:55:02 am »
Same. Had 4 tickets basket, tried to change names, crashed and put me back in the queue.
Offline ScubaSteve

  Sworn enemy of SnorkelStephanie
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,511
  Every other Saturday's me half day off......
Re: Members Sales - Ballot results today (9/07/24) - check your emails!
« Reply #40018 on: July 12, 2024, 10:05:22 am »
Yeah same. I tried to change the name for one of the tickets and it crashed. Kept on going back in the queue and every now and then I got the site under maintenance message. Had two in L5 too..frustrating.

Swerving it now
Offline mighty magpie

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 146
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales - Ballot results today (9/07/24) - check your emails!
« Reply #40019 on: July 12, 2024, 11:29:00 am »
Quote from: AnfieldTipster on July 12, 2024, 09:33:02 am
I honestly don't understand this at all...

I am in the queue for the Sevilla game tickets and there are 979 people in front of me, yet my queue number is 120,714. There cant be 120k worth of tabs/sessions open surely?

Daily amount of sessions or maybe counting on from yesterday
Offline DanK1456

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 208
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales - Ballot results today (9/07/24) - check your emails!
« Reply #40020 on: July 12, 2024, 12:13:10 pm »
Quote from: AnfieldTipster on July 12, 2024, 09:33:02 am
I honestly don't understand this at all...

I am in the queue for the Sevilla game tickets and there are 979 people in front of me, yet my queue number is 120,714. There cant be 120k worth of tabs/sessions open surely?

There could have been. When you open it up to all seasies and members that could reach over 100k
Offline didopich

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 846
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales - Ballot results today (9/07/24) - check your emails!
« Reply #40021 on: July 12, 2024, 12:16:11 pm »
So as we speak there's still no announcement or confirmation that the current credits system stays with 2 distribution etc for the league and Cups are still exempt from the credit system.
Offline Lisan Al Gaib

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 687
  Lead them to Paradise
Re: Members Sales - Ballot results today (9/07/24) - check your emails!
« Reply #40022 on: July 12, 2024, 12:22:56 pm »
Quote from: didopich on July 12, 2024, 12:16:11 pm
So as we speak there's still no announcement or confirmation that the current credits system stays with 2 distribution etc for the league and Cups are still exempt from the credit system.

There wasn't last season either...
Offline DanK1456

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 208
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales - Ballot results today (9/07/24) - check your emails!
« Reply #40023 on: July 12, 2024, 12:31:57 pm »
Quote from: didopich on July 12, 2024, 12:16:11 pm
So as we speak there's still no announcement or confirmation that the current credits system stays with 2 distribution etc for the league and Cups are still exempt from the credit system.

Cup credits still dont move account if you transfer to F&F, Ive confirmed it twice

I think I remember they generally said there wont be a change to how credits work across the board as well so assuming all rules for league games still apply too?
Offline swoopy

  not a mod. At all. Like ever. And certainly not on the ticket board that's for sure. Not for want of trying. Can't spell Irmingham either.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,867
Re: Members Sales - Ballot results today (9/07/24) - check your emails!
« Reply #40024 on: July 12, 2024, 12:59:31 pm »
When they first launched the rules around distributing they said it was being put in place to "allow supporters to get used to the new rules around forwarding". We're still here now 3 years later.

They have no desire to change things.
Offline anfieldpurch

  Simple
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,255
  Justice for the 96!!
Re: Members Sales - Ballot results today (9/07/24) - check your emails!
« Reply #40025 on: July 12, 2024, 04:37:38 pm »
Quote from: swoopy on July 12, 2024, 12:59:31 pm
When they first launched the rules around distributing they said it was being put in place to "allow supporters to get used to the new rules around forwarding". We're still here now 3 years later.

They have no desire to change things.
Yeah, there was talk that the F&F would have 2 lists (1 to buy for/1 to transfer).. and having 20 on each list going down to 6... but that appears to have fallen by the roadside
Logged
Proud father to Riley James Lucas 16/3/17

Offline 30fiver

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,789
  Now it's time for Jurgens men
Re: Members Sales - Ballot results today (9/07/24) - check your emails!
« Reply #40026 on: July 12, 2024, 06:39:40 pm »
Quote from: swoopy on July 12, 2024, 12:59:31 pm
When they first launched the rules around distributing they said it was being put in place to "allow supporters to get used to the new rules around forwarding". We're still here now 3 years later.

They have no desire to change things.

Shower Of Shite would push back harder than a bird on all 4s that's why
Offline 30fiver

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,789
  Now it's time for Jurgens men
Re: Members Sales - Ballot results today (9/07/24) - check your emails!
« Reply #40027 on: July 12, 2024, 06:40:43 pm »
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on July 12, 2024, 12:22:56 pm
There wasn't last season either...

Yeah they won't announce things if they're staying the same

Assume it's the same, until they say different

This is why people got their knickers twisted over autocup thinking they can't choose their seat anymore
Offline Lisan Al Gaib

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 687
  Lead them to Paradise
Re: Members Sales - Ballot results today (9/07/24) - check your emails!
« Reply #40028 on: July 13, 2024, 01:44:52 pm »
Quote from: anfieldpurch on July 12, 2024, 04:37:38 pm
Yeah, there was talk that the F&F would have 2 lists (1 to buy for/1 to transfer).. and having 20 on each list going down to 6... but that appears to have fallen by the roadside

The problem with this is there are genuinely people who will buy tickets for more than 20 people at any given time so it would make it unfeasible. There are some big groups who travel around with each other, we've got about 10 people in our group and from time to time we rely on others to get tickets for us and each of those have double figure groups as well.
Offline TepidT2O

  Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 95,468
  Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Members Sales - Ballot results today (9/07/24) - check your emails!
« Reply #40029 on: July 13, 2024, 06:38:22 pm »
Was at work on Thursday at 6.30pm and suddenly had a deathly panic as I realised Id forgotten to buy my tickets.


Thank fuck I got the date wrong
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
Offline ABJ

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,914
  Internet terrorist
Re: Members Sales - Ballot results today (9/07/24) - check your emails!
« Reply #40030 on: July 14, 2024, 05:43:14 pm »
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on July 13, 2024, 01:44:52 pm
The problem with this is there are genuinely people who will buy tickets for more than 20 people at any given time so it would make it unfeasible. There are some big groups who travel around with each other, we've got about 10 people in our group and from time to time we rely on others to get tickets for us and each of those have double figure groups as well.
Spot on this. Me and a mate have a ridiculous amount of people on our f&f list, thats solely because we are the 2 out of our big group that purchase all of the tickets.
Logged
Quote from: Harvest Fields
i watched the chelsea game at my sisters. her 12 year old son is severly autistic and i forgot myself and jumped up screaming at the goal and he went nuts. screaming and shouting. scared the fuck out of me. apologised to my sister as i thought id upset him, turns out he was joining in.

Offline NickoH

  Has to fart in private to avoid offending the posh guys and gals in the Marketing Dept
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,028
  Speak softly love so no one hears us but the sky
Re: Members Sales - Ballot results today (9/07/24) - check your emails!
« Reply #40031 on: Yesterday at 11:07:05 am »
Unique link just received via email for Wednesday's +13 sale
Logged
I clutch the wire fence until my fingers bleed,
A wound that will not heal, a heart that cannot feel.
Hoping that the horror will recede,
Hoping that tomorrow we'll all be freed.........JUSTICE.

Offline ScubaSteve

  Sworn enemy of SnorkelStephanie
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,511
  Every other Saturday's me half day off......
Re: Members Sales - Ballot results today (9/07/24) - check your emails!
« Reply #40032 on: Yesterday at 11:28:20 am »
8:15am sale times are awful for me. 11:00 is better
Offline ABJ

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,914
  Internet terrorist
Re: Members Sales - Ballot results today (9/07/24) - check your emails!
« Reply #40033 on: Yesterday at 12:03:12 pm »
Quote from: ScubaSteve on Yesterday at 11:28:20 am
8:15am sale times are awful for me. 11:00 is better
Whatever time they do it, they are never going to be able to please everyone.
Logged
Quote from: Harvest Fields
i watched the chelsea game at my sisters. her 12 year old son is severly autistic and i forgot myself and jumped up screaming at the goal and he went nuts. screaming and shouting. scared the fuck out of me. apologised to my sister as i thought id upset him, turns out he was joining in.

Offline Lisan Al Gaib

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 687
  Lead them to Paradise
Re: Members Sales - Ballot results today (9/07/24) - check your emails!
« Reply #40034 on: Yesterday at 12:57:37 pm »
Quote from: ABJ on Yesterday at 12:03:12 pm
Whatever time they do it, they are never going to be able to please everyone.

Yep, much easier for my to close my diary at the start of the day than it is at 11. Many others will be the same, the same amount of people would prefer 11am, its a no win situation
Offline TepidT2O

  Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 95,468
  Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Members Sales - Ballot results today (9/07/24) - check your emails!
« Reply #40035 on: Yesterday at 05:32:12 pm »
8.15 is death for me. Might get a chance to look at 10
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
Offline Redbairn1876

  • Boys Pen
  • *
  • Posts: 7
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales - Ballot results today (9/07/24) - check your emails!
« Reply #40036 on: Yesterday at 08:06:08 pm »
If everyone is guaranteed a ticket does it matter what time you log on to unique link or is just rubbish seats left?
Offline red_Mark1980

  Wool ginger runner
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,703
  J.F.T.97
Re: Members Sales - Ballot results today (9/07/24) - check your emails!
« Reply #40037 on: Yesterday at 08:08:41 pm »
Quote from: Redbairn1876 on Yesterday at 08:06:08 pm
If everyone is guaranteed a ticket does it matter what time you log on to unique link or is just rubbish seats left?

You'll only have the choice of what's left.


  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,789
  • Now it's time for Jurgens men
Re: Members Sales - Ballot results today (9/07/24) - check your emails!
« Reply #40038 on: Yesterday at 09:20:31 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 05:32:12 pm
8.15 is death for me. Might get a chance to look at 10

Remember mate, you've got a 'medical appointment' and can't go into work till 10
Online redgriffin73

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,820
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: Members Sales - Ballot results today (9/07/24) - check your emails!
« Reply #40039 on: Today at 12:04:40 am »
Quote from: 30fiver on Yesterday at 09:20:31 pm
Remember mate, you've got a 'medical appointment' and can't go into work till 10

Used to work a treat that but now you can still end up cutting it fine if you get an hour plus wait on the bloody unique link!
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."
