Members Sales - Ballot results today (9/07/24) - check your emails!

Offline andy07

Re: Members Sales - Ballot results today (9/07/24) - check your emails!
« Reply #39960 on: Yesterday at 10:50:35 pm »
Quote from: DanK1456 on Yesterday at 06:17:14 pm
The club dont want people building credits because eventually the same people end up going all the time on loyalty. Theyre going to make changes and itll be even harder after that

What changes are likely to happen?
We are Loyal Supporters

Offline redgriffin73

Re: Members Sales - Ballot results today (9/07/24) - check your emails!
« Reply #39961 on: Yesterday at 10:50:38 pm »
Quote from: ChrisLFCKOP on Yesterday at 07:26:09 pm
I had both options at the start, just picks the 13+ and then letter that week looked back and it only had the 13+ option.

Same, I accidentally picked one of the games in both the 13+ and the all members at first as I didn't realise and hadn't scrolled down far enough to the next game!
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Online DanK1456

Re: Members Sales - Ballot results today (9/07/24) - check your emails!
« Reply #39962 on: Today at 07:24:15 am »
Quote from: andy07 on Yesterday at 10:50:35 pm
What changes are likely to happen?

They have to stop people being able to jump to 13+ at some point. How they do that is just speculation at the moment. Therell probably be a system where you cant go to every game unless you were in 13+ in this current system (other clubs just ballot everything in low-tiered memberships), and those on 13+ have a use it or lose it policy where they cant go back if they miss too many games.
Offline dug77

Re: Members Sales - Ballot results today (9/07/24) - check your emails!
« Reply #39963 on: Today at 07:54:48 am »
Did pretty well yesterday. Got Brentford and Fulham with a mate and because Im 4+, got City also. Last season I got none of the 4+ in the ballot but got in the additional sales.
Offline Kls89

Re: Members Sales - Ballot results today (9/07/24) - check your emails!
« Reply #39964 on: Today at 08:16:16 am »
They need to stop credit forwarding. If you forward a ticket on, the credit is forfeited.
Online DanK1456

Re: Members Sales - Ballot results today (9/07/24) - check your emails!
« Reply #39965 on: Today at 08:36:30 am »
Quote from: Kls89 on Today at 08:16:16 am
They need to stop credit forwarding. If you forward a ticket on, the credit is forfeited.

Agree with this. If someones in 13+ they can buy and forward games to another member and from what I can tell swap the 13+ status to the other member, or even possibly keep both on 13+. If you lose the credit it shouldnt get passed on, it should just get lost.
Online red_Mark1980

Re: Members Sales - Ballot results today (9/07/24) - check your emails!
« Reply #39966 on: Today at 08:41:37 am »
See spirit of shankly put out a statement..I guess a few higher ups have finally found themselves on the thin end of the wedge now
Online Lisan Al Gaib

Re: Members Sales - Ballot results today (9/07/24) - check your emails!
« Reply #39967 on: Today at 09:01:15 am »
SOS putting out a statement and asking the club about this is a complete waste of time. Someone on their Twitter thread wanted clarification on how the club run the ballot, its a lottery for fuck sake how else would they run it?! Simple fact is that the club sent out a questionnaire a few years ago and the overwhelming response was that fans wanted ballots and people can't just kick off when they don't get what they want!
Online red_Mark1980

Re: Members Sales - Ballot results today (9/07/24) - check your emails!
« Reply #39968 on: Today at 09:04:48 am »
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on Today at 09:01:15 am
SOS putting out a statement and asking the club about this is a complete waste of time. Someone on their Twitter thread wanted clarification on how the club run the ballot, its a lottery for fuck sake how else would they run it?! Simple fact is that the club sent out a questionnaire a few years ago and the overwhelming response was that fans wanted ballots and people can't just kick off when they don't get what they want!

Like I said. A few loud voices have obviously been shafted.

I've had no luck in the league ballots probably since it's inception. I got Villa yesterday. That's literally how ballots work
Online DanK1456

Re: Members Sales - Ballot results today (9/07/24) - check your emails!
« Reply #39969 on: Today at 09:13:47 am »
Imagine flipping a fair coin, heads you win tails you lose. Complaining about the ballot is like flipping tails three times in a row and being convinced the coin is rigged and wanting to do something else
Online red_Mark1980

Re: Members Sales - Ballot results today (9/07/24) - check your emails!
« Reply #39970 on: Today at 09:17:59 am »
Quote from: DanK1456 on Today at 09:13:47 am
Imagine flipping a fair coin, heads you win tails you lose. Complaining about the ballot is like flipping tails three times in a row and being convinced the coin is rigged and wanting to do something else

Precisely. Like practically every single member "I want a system that suits me"
Online swoopy

Re: Members Sales - Ballot results today (9/07/24) - check your emails!
« Reply #39971 on: Today at 09:24:22 am »
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on Today at 09:17:59 am
Precisely. Like practically every single member "I want a system that suits me"

The club don't help themselves though.
The rules they've implemented have allowed 13+ memberships to be built up by allowing credits to be forwarded on.
STH seats not counting as credits makes it much harder for people on non 13+ to build up credits and encourages hoarding of credits from those on 13+.
Websites advertising hundreds of tickets for each match that the club could buy and then ban all those memberships / STHs abusing the system.
Website blocking people for refreshing the page.
