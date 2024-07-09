« previous next »
Members Sales - Ballot results today (9/07/24) - check your emails!

Re: Members Sales - Ballot results today (9/07/24) - check your emails!
Quote from: 30fiver on Today at 11:53:18 am
Very mixed results, lots with nothing on 4+

Quite a few brand new memberships with 2-3 games

Thats luck of the draw for you
Re: Members Sales - Ballot results today (9/07/24) - check your emails!
There were stories on here of the 13+ members also being able to / were registering in the "all members" registrations a few weeks ago. I hope they took those entries out when doing the ballots, but wouldn't surprise me if they didn't.
Re: Members Sales - Ballot results today (9/07/24) - check your emails!
Is the ticketing website down now? haha
Re: Members Sales - Ballot results today (9/07/24) - check your emails!
got bournmouth
Re: Members Sales - Ballot results today (9/07/24) - check your emails!
Quote from: swoopy on Today at 11:56:43 am
There were stories on here of the 13+ members also being able to / were registering in the "all members" registrations a few weeks ago. I hope they took those entries out when doing the ballots, but wouldn't surprise me if they didn't.

Imagine if theyre getting ballot results emails  ::)
Re: Members Sales - Ballot results today (9/07/24) - check your emails!
Results showing in your account
Re: Members Sales - Yes, the Ballot results are today (9/07/24), likely ~17:00BST
Quote from: 30fiver on Today at 11:52:48 am
PR - the uproar it'd create

Arsenal had uproar at the time, but protected the highest loyalty brackets

Agree with this, no way theyd screw over the 13+ group.

Remember the uproar for the fans whod bought over 13 in the Covid season but couldnt attend. They ended up backing down on that if I remember correctly.
Re: Members Sales - Yes, the Ballot results are today (9/07/24), likely ~17:00BST
Quote from: AnthonyStabile on Today at 12:07:59 pm
Agree with this, no way theyd screw over the 13+ group.

Remember the uproar for the fans whod bought over 13 in the Covid season but couldnt attend. They ended up backing down on that if I remember correctly.

They did - I helped a lot with that
Re: Members Sales - Yes, the Ballot results are today (9/07/24), likely ~17:00BST
Quote from: 30fiver on Today at 12:09:45 pm
They did - helped a lot with that
helped me and my mate get into 13+ with that decision
Re: Members Sales - Ballot results today (9/07/24) - check your emails!
Applied for all, got none. Not even the 4+ games.

Never had that before but clearly plenty have suffered like this previously, so guess its our turn.

Will just have to get right back into the F5 game
Re: Members Sales - Ballot results today (9/07/24) - check your emails!
Forest and Chelsea.

First time Ive got a non 4+ game in the ballots in 3 seasons.
Re: Members Sales - Yes, the Ballot results are today (9/07/24), likely ~17:00BST
Quote from: anitrella on Today at 12:12:11 pm
helped me and my mate get into 13+ with that decision

There was just under 400 impacted by it who had 13 of the 15 played  (prior to any fan update), they got sorted from 2021/22
100 ish of which were brand new members that season and had gone from 0-13 using local tickets and hospo plus regular members allocation and STH returns

That group was the main priority, and they could use reclaimed seats through fan update to sort them out

there was also another 800-1000 ish who had 13 prior to the cancellations, they got sorted from 2023/24, didnt fight too hard for this group at the time as it was full of if buts and maybe's, but someone else kept fighting for it who fell into this group and they all got sorted after the annie road expansion they were accommodated
Re: Members Sales - Ballot results today (9/07/24) - check your emails!
Quote from: scouser102002 on Today at 11:36:58 am
I did warn everyone not to vote for ballots

Dunno what people expected haha

Am I missing something? Are you suggesting the bulk sale was better than the ballot? Ballot not perfect but a lot fairer than the bulk sales. I say that as someone who has fallen off the 4+ ladder under both.
Re: Members Sales - Ballot results today (9/07/24) - check your emails!
Got City and Chelsea in the ballot  happy with that. As Ill pick up tickets on the refresh for the others.
Re: Members Sales - Ballot results today (9/07/24) - check your emails!
Fuck all. Great. It's almost reached the point where it's just a waste of time and energy.
Re: Members Sales - Ballot results today (9/07/24) - check your emails!
Didnt we get waiting list numbers last year for the Unsuccessful games?
Re: Members Sales - Ballot results today (9/07/24) - check your emails!
Quote from: 6 Euros on Today at 12:58:02 pm
Didnt we get waiting list numbers last year for the Unsuccessful games?

That was because of the Upper Annie Rd not being open on time. I imagine were approaching normal service now.
Re: Members Sales - Ballot results today (9/07/24) - check your emails!
Here we go, people complaining again haha, I only got City but not complaining as I know games are easily picked up on the week leading up to the game! Up the reds
Re: Members Sales - Ballot results today (9/07/24) - check your emails!
Quote from: scouser102002 on Today at 11:36:58 am
I did warn everyone not to vote for ballots

Dunno what people expected haha

Shower of shite probably wanted them
Re: Members Sales - Ballot results today (9/07/24) - check your emails!
Unsuccessful for all

Cant wait to see the odds, even the 4+ are difficult to get. If I knew Id have a problem getting the 4+ games, I wouldve jumped on 13+ a few seasons ago when it was relatively painful but far easier to achieve
Re: Members Sales - Ballot results today (9/07/24) - check your emails!
Quote from: deanloco9 on Today at 01:00:43 pm
Here we go, people complaining again haha, I only got City but not complaining as I know games are easily picked up on the week leading up to the game! Up the reds

Exactly, 4+ especially
Re: Members Sales - Yes, the Ballot results are today (9/07/24), likely ~17:00BST
Quote from: shayne66 on Today at 11:12:50 am
Unsuccessful in all ballot games registered for. Don't know why I bother

Can't remember last time got to go to a premier league game.

Tickets go on sale literally a few weeks before the game and the week leading up to it, heck some are even available on the match day if you refresh, just look for then late availability sales mate
Re: Members Sales - Ballot results today (9/07/24) - check your emails!
Got Villa, first time i've ever been lucky
Re: Members Sales - Yes, the Ballot results are today (9/07/24), likely ~17:00BST
Quote from: deanloco9 on Today at 01:03:10 pm
Tickets go on sale literally a few weeks before the game and the week leading up to it, heck some are even available on the match day if you refresh, just look for then late availability sales mate

Last season, it was difficult to get a ticket with a credit even for a cat A.

Do you have time to be constantly refreshing the site for ticket drops.i dont
Re: Members Sales - Ballot results today (9/07/24) - check your emails!
A ballot, just is what it is. You can please some of the people all of the time, you can please all of the people some of the time, but you cant please all of the people all of the time.
Re: Members Sales - Ballot results today (9/07/24) - check your emails!
Quote from: Andypandimonium on Today at 12:41:21 pm
Am I missing something? Are you suggesting the bulk sale was better than the ballot? Ballot not perfect but a lot fairer than the bulk sales. I say that as someone who has fallen off the 4+ ladder under both.

Yes. If you know what you are doing (and I dont mean queue jumps or any cheats) then it was far easier to get tickets in bulks than a 1 in 20 chance ballot
Re: Members Sales - Ballot results today (9/07/24) - check your emails!
Dont forget this season they scrapped international memberships and made them all become regular members if they wanted to renew

Which gave them ticket access
Re: Members Sales - Ballot results today (9/07/24) - check your emails!
I didnt get anything but given I was successful for Wembley as well as the Euro/FA Cup ACS I cant really moan. As I only usually buy my own tickets Im usually able to get them o  the late sales.
Re: Members Sales - Ballot results today (9/07/24) - check your emails!
I am assuming those on 13+ are successful for all and wouldn't of got an email earlier? The panic this induces in me every year! After the mess of registering, I never received an email to say I had successfully registered, but it is showing in my account as registered.
Re: Members Sales - Ballot results today (9/07/24) - check your emails!
Got nothing,
Last year they gave you a waiting list number, nothing this year?
Re: Members Sales - Ballot results today (9/07/24) - check your emails!
Quote from: Joxer on Today at 01:22:15 pm
Got nothing,
Last year they gave you a waiting list number, nothing this year?

Waiting list was because of new stand complications, not knowing when it would open. No need anymore
Re: Members Sales - Ballot results today (9/07/24) - check your emails!
Quote from: 30fiver on Today at 01:13:06 pm
Dont forget this season they scrapped international memberships and made them all become regular members if they wanted to renew

Which gave them ticket access

What does that mean? More members competing for tickets?

Do you know how many non 13+ tickets are available this season? I imagine barely 3k?
