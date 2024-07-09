« previous next »
Members Sales - Ballot results today (9/07/24) - check your emails!

pl_kop_1969

Re: Members Sales - Yes, the Ballot results are today (9/07/24), likely ~17:00BST
Reply #39840 on: Today at 11:11:39 am
Quote from: lionel_messias on Today at 11:07:48 am
This is a good point worth highlighting and I have just had my email.

0 results from 7 matches in the ballot.

I've had 1 ticket in 3 years.
I think mine must have been with yours in the big tombola machine they use. Nothing this time, nothing in both ballots last year and I think one the season before. I used to reckon on getting 1 match each ballot on average so, in my non-scientific survey, things are getting worse.
red_Mark1980

Re: Members Sales - Yes, the Ballot results are today (9/07/24), likely ~17:00BST
Reply #39841 on: Today at 11:11:50 am
I got Villa.


May be the first ballot league game
swoopy

Re: Members Sales - Yes, the Ballot results are today (9/07/24), likely ~17:00BST
Reply #39842 on: Today at 11:12:01 am
Quote from: Claire. on Today at 11:10:57 am
what 4+ was in this? I applied for all and...

We are pleased to confirm that your ballot entry has been successful for the following game(s): Manchester City

erm, out of 10?

Just Chelsea / City
shayne66

Re: Members Sales - Yes, the Ballot results are today (9/07/24), likely ~17:00BST
Reply #39843 on: Today at 11:12:50 am
Unsuccessful in all ballot games registered for. Don't know why I bother

Can't remember last time got to go to a premier league game.
Voronins ponytail

Re: Members Sales - Yes, the Ballot results are today (9/07/24), likely ~17:00BST
Reply #39844 on: Today at 11:13:08 am
I only got Chelsea. Makes me think there are a LOT more on 4+ this season as well as more on 13+.
Kls89

Re: Members Sales - Yes, the Ballot results are today (9/07/24), likely ~17:00BST
Reply #39845 on: Today at 11:13:20 am
Quote from: lionel_messias on Today at 11:07:48 am
This is a good point worth highlighting and I have just had my email.

0 results from 7 matches in the ballot.

I've had 1 ticket in 3 years.

Were the same, 1 in 3 years which was Crystal Palace in 21/22 when credits didnt count. Need a pair so the late sales are usually a waste of time too. If it wasnt for the auto cup I wouldnt bother anymore.
lionel_messias

Re: Members Sales - Yes, the Ballot results are today (9/07/24), likely ~17:00BST
Reply #39846 on: Today at 11:14:30 am
Quote from: pl_kop_1969 on Today at 11:11:39 am
I think mine must have been with yours in the big tombola machine they use. Nothing this time, nothing in both ballots last year and I think one the season before. I used to reckon on getting 1 match each ballot on average so, in my non-scientific survey, things are getting worse.

In full fairness, I have been able to buy 3-4 pairs of tickets over the last 2 seasons, as a local friend sometimes will sell me two, so my son has been to Anfield a few times, which is great.

For membership, you ought to be able to buy one pair of tickets in a season, that's not exactly demanding I think?

Willo99

Re: Members Sales - Yes, the Ballot results are today (9/07/24), likely ~17:00BST
Reply #39847 on: Today at 11:14:31 am
Got Chelsea, Man City & Fulham
MightyRed42

Re: Members Sales - Yes, the Ballot results are today (9/07/24), likely ~17:00BST
Reply #39848 on: Today at 11:15:28 am
Only time I had success in the members sale ballots was when I got over the 4+ threshold and that was only 4+ games. Never had a non-4+ game
Andypandimonium

Re: Members Sales - Yes, the Ballot results are today (9/07/24), likely ~17:00BST
Reply #39849 on: Today at 11:15:49 am
Quote from: mattyyt on Today at 11:04:34 am
Unsuccessful for all of the 4+ games, shocked by that

That's what happened to us last season. Went from 5 in the Cat A games to 1 and ended up falling off the 4+ ladder. Now restricted to the all members games; not surprised to find we were unsuccessful in all games. Hoping for another run in the League Cup!
ripsaw19

Re: Members Sales - Yes, the Ballot results are today (9/07/24), likely ~17:00BST
Reply #39850 on: Today at 11:16:38 am
Unsuccessful for everything on 2 memberships! 1 ticket in the ballots in the last three seasons. Luckily, I'm in the ACS for the three cup competitions, so it's not all bad, but it would be properly shite otherwise.
The WASP

Re: Members Sales - Yes, the Ballot results are today (9/07/24), likely ~17:00BST
Reply #39851 on: Today at 11:16:45 am
No joy for me. I think the last league game I went was Brighton 3-3 when admittedly the atmosphere was shite. A few years ago went to 4 plus regularly. Thank God for the Autocup.
Schmarn

Re: Members Sales - Yes, the Ballot results are today (9/07/24), likely ~17:00BST
Reply #39852 on: Today at 11:16:54 am

On 4+ only got Chelsea.  Anyone got the odds for each game?

Hopeful that City will become available as 4+ usually get sorted in the end.
[streety]

Re: Members Sales - Yes, the Ballot results are today (9/07/24), likely ~17:00BST
Reply #39853 on: Today at 11:17:19 am
Just Leicester on Boxing Day for me and my son.
wild_wild_wild

Re: Members Sales - Ballot results today (9/07/24) - check your emails!
Reply #39854 on: Today at 11:19:06 am
me 4+ - got Chelsea
me & my two kids general admission - Notts Forest
DanK1456

Re: Members Sales - Ballot results today (9/07/24) - check your emails!
Reply #39855 on: Today at 11:19:06 am
Just Chelsea and City, predictable
Claire.

Re: Members Sales - Ballot results today (9/07/24) - check your emails!
Reply #39856 on: Today at 11:20:23 am
Quote from: Schmarn on Today at 11:16:54 am
On 4+ only got Chelsea.  Anyone got the odds for each game?

Hopeful that City will become available as 4+ usually get sorted in the end.

opposite for me and hoping Chelsea is as easy to get as last season!

loads of refreshing for all the others.
RedJosh90

Re: Members Sales - Ballot results today (9/07/24) - check your emails!
Reply #39857 on: Today at 11:21:26 am
City on my own and Fulham with my two mates, shocked I got anything
lionel_messias

Re: Members Sales - Ballot results today (9/07/24) - check your emails!
Reply #39858 on: Today at 11:22:39 am
Quote from: ripsaw19 on Today at 11:16:38 am
Unsuccessful for everything on 2 memberships! 1 ticket in the ballots in the last three seasons. Luckily, I'm in the ACS for the three cup competitions, so it's not all bad, but it would be properly shite otherwise.

How and when do you get on the Cup competitions? I'm too late now for sure!
DanK1456

Re: Members Sales - Ballot results today (9/07/24) - check your emails!
Reply #39859 on: Today at 11:23:14 am
Quote from: lionel_messias on Today at 11:22:39 am
How and when do you get on the Cup competitions? I'm too late now for sure!

ACS is done but if you have credits you can buy before each game
1964allezallezallez

Re: Members Sales - Ballot results today (9/07/24) - check your emails!
Reply #39860 on: Today at 11:24:42 am
Successful for Brentford, City and Leicester
seandundee123

Re: Members Sales - Ballot results today (9/07/24) - check your emails!
Reply #39861 on: Today at 11:25:24 am
On 4+ and got nothing. First time that's ever happened.
DOG-LFC8

Re: Members Sales - Ballot results today (9/07/24) - check your emails!
Reply #39862 on: Today at 11:25:30 am
Any way of checking results on the website?
DanK1456

Re: Members Sales - Ballot results today (9/07/24) - check your emails!
Reply #39863 on: Today at 11:25:54 am
Quote from: seandundee123 on Today at 11:25:24 am
On 4+ and got nothing. First time that's ever happened.

Youll be fine in additional sales for 4+ games
DanK1456

Re: Members Sales - Ballot results today (9/07/24) - check your emails!
Reply #39864 on: Today at 11:26:14 am
Quote from: DOG-LFC8 on Today at 11:25:30 am
Any way of checking results on the website?

I think they said theyll update it tomorrow
seandundee123

Re: Members Sales - Ballot results today (9/07/24) - check your emails!
Reply #39865 on: Today at 11:27:13 am
Quote from: DanK1456 on Today at 11:25:54 am
Youll be fine in additional sales for 4+ games

Nice one mate. Hope so 👍
AnfieldTipster

Re: Members Sales - Ballot results today (9/07/24) - check your emails!
Reply #39866 on: Today at 11:28:12 am
Me and my daughter got Brighton. Well chuffed with that as find it more and more difficult each year as getting f* all in Late Availability now too, so glad we got Auto Cup and now a Premier League game too! Might do the lottery today!
swoopy

Re: Members Sales - Ballot results today (9/07/24) - check your emails!
Reply #39867 on: Today at 11:28:48 am
Quote from: seandundee123 on Today at 11:27:13 am
Nice one mate. Hope so 👍

I think we'll be fine in the 4+ returns sale. The rest, less so!
Alisson Wonderland

Re: Members Sales - Ballot results today (9/07/24) - check your emails!
Reply #39868 on: Today at 11:28:58 am
Nothing for me either.  Was hopeful of getting at least one of the 4+ plus
DanK1456

Re: Members Sales - Ballot results today (9/07/24) - check your emails!
Reply #39869 on: Today at 11:29:29 am
Last year they uploaded the amount of people who entered the first ballot and chances everyone had, probably no chance theyre doing that again. Far too transparent
Livbes

Re: Members Sales - Ballot results today (9/07/24) - check your emails!
Reply #39870 on: Today at 11:30:44 am
City. And thats it.
stopbabeltime

Re: Members Sales - Ballot results today (9/07/24) - check your emails!
Reply #39871 on: Today at 11:36:23 am
Are there waiting list positions? Or just successful/unsuccessful?
scouser102002

Re: Members Sales - Ballot results today (9/07/24) - check your emails!
Reply #39872 on: Today at 11:36:58 am
I did warn everyone not to vote for ballots

Dunno what people expected haha
red_Mark1980

Re: Members Sales - Ballot results today (9/07/24) - check your emails!
Reply #39873 on: Today at 11:37:15 am
Quote from: stopbabeltime on Today at 11:36:23 am
Are there waiting list positions? Or just successful/unsuccessful?

No wait list. That was a one off I think because of the Anny Road opening
GazH

Re: Members Sales - Ballot results today (9/07/24) - check your emails!
Reply #39874 on: Today at 11:43:09 am
Im on 9 from last season but didnt get diddly in the ballot this time round. Ive usually got 2-4 in each ballot sale so far so maybe my luck has run out. Hey ho, it is what it is. Late sales for me!
swoopy

Re: Members Sales - Ballot results today (9/07/24) - check your emails!
Reply #39875 on: Today at 11:49:03 am
Quote from: GazH on Today at 11:43:09 am
Im on 9 from last season but didnt get diddly in the ballot this time round. Ive usually got 2-4 in each ballot sale so far so maybe my luck has run out. Hey ho, it is what it is. Late sales for me!

And with ridiculousness of needing a non-sth seat to get a credit the numbers will dwindle more. I'm on 9 too (actually had 11 with 2 sth seats).

Currently on 0 this season
30fiver

Re: Members Sales - Yes, the Ballot results are today (9/07/24), likely ~17:00BST
Reply #39876 on: Today at 11:51:53 am
Quote from: Claire. on Today at 11:10:57 am
what 4+ was in this? I applied for all and...

We are pleased to confirm that your ballot entry has been successful for the following game(s): Manchester City

erm, out of 10?

okay, the other one was Chelsea.

Out of 9

But only 2 were 4+

Would expect the 0 credit games to be 1 in 20 ish odds, or 5%
30fiver

Re: Members Sales - Yes, the Ballot results are today (9/07/24), likely ~17:00BST
Reply #39877 on: Today at 11:52:48 am
Quote from: Tiz Lad on Today at 10:02:23 am
On what do you base 13+ would be protected, pure guesswork like most are doing. Do you honestly think LFC would care about annoying 9-10k members (not a chance), when they could get loads more once a year visitor by it being a full ballot

PR - the uproar it'd create

Arsenal had uproar at the time, but protected the highest loyalty brackets
30fiver

Re: Members Sales - Ballot results today (9/07/24) - check your emails!
Reply #39878 on: Today at 11:53:18 am
Very mixed results, lots with nothing on 4+

Quite a few brand new memberships with 2-3 games
bruffell06

Re: Members Sales - Ballot results today (9/07/24) - check your emails!
Reply #39879 on: Today at 11:55:07 am
0 from 3 memberships. All 3 have 4+ too...
