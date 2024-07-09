This is a good point worth highlighting and I have just had my email.0 results from 7 matches in the ballot.I've had 1 ticket in 3 years.
what 4+ was in this? I applied for all and...We are pleased to confirm that your ballot entry has been successful for the following game(s): Manchester Cityerm, out of 10?
I think mine must have been with yours in the big tombola machine they use. Nothing this time, nothing in both ballots last year and I think one the season before. I used to reckon on getting 1 match each ballot on average so, in my non-scientific survey, things are getting worse.
Unsuccessful for all of the 4+ games, shocked by that
On 4+ only got Chelsea. Anyone got the odds for each game?Hopeful that City will become available as 4+ usually get sorted in the end.
Unsuccessful for everything on 2 memberships! 1 ticket in the ballots in the last three seasons. Luckily, I'm in the ACS for the three cup competitions, so it's not all bad, but it would be properly shite otherwise.
How and when do you get on the Cup competitions? I'm too late now for sure!
On 4+ and got nothing. First time that's ever happened.
Any way of checking results on the website?
Youll be fine in additional sales for 4+ games
Nice one mate. Hope so 👍
Are there waiting list positions? Or just successful/unsuccessful?
Im on 9 from last season but didnt get diddly in the ballot this time round. Ive usually got 2-4 in each ballot sale so far so maybe my luck has run out. Hey ho, it is what it is. Late sales for me!
what 4+ was in this? I applied for all and...We are pleased to confirm that your ballot entry has been successful for the following game(s): Manchester Cityerm, out of 10?okay, the other one was Chelsea.
On what do you base 13+ would be protected, pure guesswork like most are doing. Do you honestly think LFC would care about annoying 9-10k members (not a chance), when they could get loads more once a year visitor by it being a full ballot
Page created in 0.108 seconds with 25 queries.
[Server Load: 0.68]