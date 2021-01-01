There's six days to do it though, but everyone seems to want to do it straight away, even though there's no benefit to that. There'll always be issues with tens of thousands trying to log in anywhere at the same time. Best leaving it a day or two til the rush dies down.
yeah, but if the system wasn't so SH@T maybe people would take there time.
11:00 ish I logged on
followed some of the advice on here (wait until the end to change names etc)**
** didn't seem to work, so I canceled it all, started again, game by game changing each name x 3
and finally after 4 hours, hey-presto finally I'm done.
despite umpteen error messages and obstacles in my way.
when it really should be more straight forward