Offline Craig S

  • KOP CONDUCTOR
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,033
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #39680 on: Today at 12:57:35 pm »
Quote from: Biscuitman on Today at 12:56:07 pm
I know weve been here many times before with the website problems and often our fears havent been fully realised, but assuming the strain on the website isnt at full levels "just" for registration then it doesnt inspire confidence that things will be smoother on the actual sale day when nobody can wait for another day.

There are way more people that can register today than will be logging in for the sales. I reckon by at least a factor of 5 compared to the 13+ sale.
Logged

Offline Biscuitman

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 332
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #39681 on: Today at 12:59:27 pm »
Quote from: Craig S on Today at 12:57:35 pm
There are way more people that can register today than will be logging in for the sales. I reckon by at least a factor of 5 compared to the 13+ sale.

Fair enough, I will take that one.
Logged

Offline Lee1-6Liv

  • Daddy Discord
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,014
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #39682 on: Today at 01:05:58 pm »
There is about a 3 minute wait for the page to load after adding to basket and you have to add each game individually. Absolute shit website and way they go about these sales.
Logged

Offline Hij

  • Literally Custom-titlely neglected for literally over a decade, Ruud.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,032
  • Justice for Anne Williams. Justice for the 97.
    • Grime Forum
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #39683 on: Today at 01:17:53 pm »
Quote from: Lee1-6Liv on Today at 01:05:58 pm
There is about a 3 minute wait for the page to load after adding to basket and you have to add each game individually. Absolute shit website and way they go about these sales.
Yep, it's so bad it's almost funny.
Logged
Justice for Anne Williams. Justice for the 97. Justice for the Survivors.

Istanbul 2005. Athens 2007. Basel 2016. Kiev 2018. Madrid 2019. Paris 2022.

Offline ScubaSteve

  • Sworn enemy of SnorkelStephanie
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,482
  • Every other Saturday's me half day off......
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #39684 on: Today at 01:22:37 pm »
I love this forum. Forgot all about these sales so thank you  ;D

No point rushing but I don't wanna chill too much about it in case I forget again haha

EDIT: checked the site and theres still a 21 min queue. The demand for these ticket is not going away just yet
« Last Edit: Today at 01:24:12 pm by ScubaSteve »
Logged

Offline dundeejoe

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,093
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #39685 on: Today at 01:36:15 pm »
finally got tickets now having to change names
god knows changing 1 name is taking ages
Logged

Offline Teigen

  • RAWK doesn't post stuff from NOTW.
  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 285
  • YNWA
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #39686 on: Today at 01:41:57 pm »

"Your link to queue is not valid. Click the button below to get a new place at the end of the queue."


Logged

Offline Austinkopite4eva

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 334
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #39687 on: Today at 01:42:18 pm »
Got all games added, 4 per games. Starting changing names n took so long that time ran out... Basket empty
Logged

Offline dundeejoe

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,093
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #39688 on: Today at 01:43:19 pm »
Quote from: Austinkopite4eva on Today at 01:42:18 pm
Got all games added, 4 per games. Starting changing names n took so long that time ran out... Basket empty

same
Logged

Offline Hij

  • Literally Custom-titlely neglected for literally over a decade, Ruud.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,032
  • Justice for Anne Williams. Justice for the 97.
    • Grime Forum
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #39689 on: Today at 01:44:17 pm »
Yeah I'm fucking it off.

Hours after the sales opened and it's just a shit show. It really is the worst user experience I've ever experienced. Just said in the group that that it feels like being in 1999 on a 56k modem ;D
Logged
Justice for Anne Williams. Justice for the 97. Justice for the Survivors.

Istanbul 2005. Athens 2007. Basel 2016. Kiev 2018. Madrid 2019. Paris 2022.

Offline seandundee123

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 160
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #39690 on: Today at 01:49:50 pm »
Quote from: Teigen on Today at 01:41:57 pm
"Your link to queue is not valid. Click the button below to get a new place at the end of the queue."

Same. Now a wait of more than 1 hr.
Logged

Offline dundeejoe

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,093
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #39691 on: Today at 01:51:15 pm »
oh FFS fucking shambolic

Our website is currently under maintenance
Logged

Offline 30fiver

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,732
  • Now it's time for Jurgens men
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #39692 on: Today at 01:59:07 pm »
Quote from: Biscuitman on Today at 12:56:07 pm
I know weve been here many times before with the website problems and often our fears havent been fully realised, but assuming the strain on the website isnt at full levels "just" for registration then it doesnt inspire confidence that things will be smoother on the actual sale day when nobody can wait for another day.
Quote from: Craig S on Today at 12:57:35 pm
There are way more people that can register today than will be logging in for the sales. I reckon by at least a factor of 5 compared to the 13+ sale.

Yeah what we reckon, over 100k members?
Logged

Offline Tiz Lad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,176
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #39693 on: Today at 02:16:35 pm »
Quote from: 30fiver on Today at 01:59:07 pm
Yeah what we reckon, over 100k members?

From what I heard it was over 100k about 6 or 7 years ago, not sure how true
Logged

Offline NickoH

  • Has to fart in private to avoid offending the posh guys and gals in the Marketing Dept
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,979
  • Speak softly love so no one hears us but the sky
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #39694 on: Today at 02:18:09 pm »
Quote from: dundeejoe on Today at 01:36:15 pm
finally got tickets now having to change names
god knows changing 1 name is taking ages

Tickets or registered? Just making sure I've not missed anything
Logged
I clutch the wire fence until my fingers bleed,
A wound that will not heal, a heart that cannot feel.
Hoping that the horror will recede,
Hoping that tomorrow we'll all be freed.........JUSTICE.

Online DanK1456

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 77
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #39695 on: Today at 02:18:58 pm »
Quote from: NickoH on Today at 02:18:09 pm
Tickets or registered? Just making sure I've not missed anything

Buying tickets is next month were just registering today.
Logged

Offline Hij

  • Literally Custom-titlely neglected for literally over a decade, Ruud.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,032
  • Justice for Anne Williams. Justice for the 97.
    • Grime Forum
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #39696 on: Today at 02:19:23 pm »
Quote from: NickoH on Today at 02:18:09 pm
Tickets or registered? Just making sure I've not missed anything
99% certain he means registering.
Logged
Justice for Anne Williams. Justice for the 97. Justice for the Survivors.

Istanbul 2005. Athens 2007. Basel 2016. Kiev 2018. Madrid 2019. Paris 2022.

Offline portRUSHred

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 482
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #39697 on: Today at 02:24:48 pm »
site keeps crashing, this is ridiculous! :no
I blame the new manager!
« Last Edit: Today at 02:27:54 pm by portRUSHred »
Logged

Online banksybanks

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,296
  • Oranges and cigarettes
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #39698 on: Today at 02:30:46 pm »
Convinced the TO is run by tories
Logged

Online bignred84

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 921
  • We all Live in a Red and White Upper Centenary
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #39699 on: Today at 02:30:47 pm »
WTF !!!

 Unexpected error occurred:
The seats you have chosen have been released unexpectedly. Tickets should be discarded. ???


I have 9 x 3 on 13+ all down as adults, yet I can't proceed due to the message above.
have checked all the games/names/adult are correct
Logged

Online AnfieldTipster

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 24
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #39700 on: Today at 02:31:03 pm »
absolute shit show of a website
Logged

Offline portRUSHred

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 482
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #39701 on: Today at 02:34:47 pm »
Has anyone been in contact with the TO. What's that twitter account?
Logged

Offline portRUSHred

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 482
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #39702 on: Today at 02:40:00 pm »
there's an hour queue for online chat! FFS
Logged

Offline hoppyLFC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,014
  • @OTKFlags
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #39703 on: Today at 02:45:23 pm »
Lets face it, they are doing all they can to make members jump through hoops, in the hope that we cant get sorted and it frees up more tickets for tourists , hospo etc , cant just be a coincidence that sales, registration etc for members are always a shit show.
Logged
@OTKFlags

Supporter, not a customer!

JFT97

SOS member 11059

Offline Bapsandwaps

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 232
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #39704 on: Today at 02:48:39 pm »
Freaking me out the way 'sales' and 'tickets' keeps getting used in here. Checked my emails a few times to reassure myself
Logged

Offline hoppyLFC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,014
  • @OTKFlags
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #39705 on: Today at 02:49:41 pm »
Getting all sorts of shite ..

Restricted Access

You have attempted to enter a waiting room, but the access link is invalid. Please ensure that you are using the correct valid link.

🙃🙃
Logged
@OTKFlags

Supporter, not a customer!

JFT97

SOS member 11059

Online noneoftheabove

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 68
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #39706 on: Today at 03:01:24 pm »
It's completely crashed. Halfway through the registration process and it was so slow. Now got: 'The site is under maintenance'. Never had this before and this isn't even the sales. Something seriously wrong
Logged

Offline stonecold_jpm

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,155
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #39707 on: Today at 03:04:52 pm »
More than an hour wait 5 hours after it opened, joke of a website and joke of a ticket office opening the registration to everyone on the same day.
Logged

Online RainbowFlick

  • The Test Ticket Tout. Head of the RAWK Vice Squad.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,495
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #39708 on: Today at 03:09:07 pm »
Quote from: hoppyLFC on Today at 02:45:23 pm
Lets face it, they are doing all they can to make members jump through hoops, in the hope that we cant get sorted and it frees up more tickets for tourists , hospo etc , cant just be a coincidence that sales, registration etc for members are always a shit show.

i think generally the lack of proper development/investment and the opaque rules around ticketing is all part of trying to knock people off the ladder, or at least stop them entering it

but i think these technical issues are just generally incompetency and lack of preparedness, plus there's no real incentive to make the perfect ticketing system as we'll buy them anyway
Logged
YNWA.

Offline Andypandimonium

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 856
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #39709 on: Today at 03:09:45 pm »
Finally got registered for all the games. Five hours in and three restarts. If we get nothing in the ballot at least it saves us having to go through this again when tickets are on sale. Every cloud and all that.
Logged

Online stoz

  • John Motson. The Flag Bearer.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,404
  • We all live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #39710 on: Today at 03:09:48 pm »
There's six days to do it though, but everyone seems to want to do it straight away, even though there's no benefit to that. There'll always be issues with tens of thousands trying to log in anywhere at the same time. Best leaving it a day or two til the rush dies down.
Logged

Online RainbowFlick

  • The Test Ticket Tout. Head of the RAWK Vice Squad.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,495
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #39711 on: Today at 03:10:44 pm »
Quote from: stoz on Today at 03:09:48 pm
There's six days to do it though, but everyone seems to want to do it straight away, even though there's no benefit to that. There'll always be issues with tens of thousands trying to log in anywhere at the same time. Best leaving it a day or two til the rush dies down.

it shouldn't, though. the majority of people should be held at a queue. if they've properly set this up, the people waiting shouldn't impact those trying to checkout.

the same issues will occur on the bulk sales.
Logged
YNWA.

Offline Kls89

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 170
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #39712 on: Today at 03:14:27 pm »
Thought it would have died down by now, 7000 ahead of me and an hour wait. Ill try again at midnight  ;D
Logged

Online bignred84

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 921
  • We all Live in a Red and White Upper Centenary
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #39713 on: Today at 03:16:09 pm »
Quote from: stoz on Today at 03:09:48 pm
There's six days to do it though, but everyone seems to want to do it straight away, even though there's no benefit to that. There'll always be issues with tens of thousands trying to log in anywhere at the same time. Best leaving it a day or two til the rush dies down.

yeah, but if the system wasn't so SH@T maybe people would take there time.

11:00 ish I logged on
followed some of the advice on here (wait until the end to change names etc)**

** didn't seem to work, so I canceled it all, started again, game by game changing each name x 3
and finally after 4 hours, hey-presto finally I'm done.

despite umpteen error messages and obstacles in my way.
when it really should be more straight forward
Logged

Offline NickoH

  • Has to fart in private to avoid offending the posh guys and gals in the Marketing Dept
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,979
  • Speak softly love so no one hears us but the sky
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #39714 on: Today at 03:19:46 pm »
Quote from: Hij on Today at 02:19:23 pm
99% certain he means registering.

I thought that but was just checking
Logged
I clutch the wire fence until my fingers bleed,
A wound that will not heal, a heart that cannot feel.
Hoping that the horror will recede,
Hoping that tomorrow we'll all be freed.........JUSTICE.

Offline 30fiver

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,732
  • Now it's time for Jurgens men
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #39715 on: Today at 03:21:49 pm »
Quote from: RainbowFlick on Today at 03:09:07 pm
i think generally the lack of proper development/investment and the opaque rules around ticketing is all part of trying to knock people off the ladder, or at least stop them entering it

but i think these technical issues are just generally incompetency and lack of preparedness, plus there's no real incentive to make the perfect ticketing system as we'll buy them anyway

Its not sustainable to have the number on 13+ grow, so while I don't think any of it's intentional, there's also probably not much of a business case to fix it

The TO gets the resources limited from above
Logged

Offline hoppyLFC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,014
  • @OTKFlags
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #39716 on: Today at 03:31:29 pm »
Quote from: RainbowFlick on Today at 03:09:07 pm
i think generally the lack of proper development/investment and the opaque rules around ticketing is all part of trying to knock people off the ladder, or at least stop them entering it

but i think these technical issues are just generally incompetency and lack of preparedness, plus there's no real incentive to make the perfect ticketing system as we'll buy them anyway

Never hear of any nightmares for anyone buying hospitality and the 26k ST holders seem to have no problems either, always seems to be members , especially 13+.
Logged
@OTKFlags

Supporter, not a customer!

JFT97

SOS member 11059

Online AnfieldTipster

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 24
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #39717 on: Today at 03:52:54 pm »
Finally done. Website seemed to go much quicker then - wonder what they did when it went off for maintenance not long ago
Logged

Online DanK1456

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 77
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #39718 on: Today at 04:08:57 pm »
The sale for Sevilla has been suspended, hopefully theyre sorting issues.
Logged

Online banksybanks

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,296
  • Oranges and cigarettes
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #39719 on: Today at 04:26:32 pm »
Quote from: AnfieldTipster on Today at 03:52:54 pm
Finally done. Website seemed to go much quicker then - wonder what they did when it went off for maintenance not long ago

Can confirm this is the case. Just joined the queue, added all games & updated names in 20 minutes. Slightly better than the 4hrs of frustration earlier on!
Logged
