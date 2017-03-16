« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 987 988 989 990 991 [992]   Go Down

Author Topic: Members Sales  (Read 2161733 times)

Online NickoH

  • Has to fart in private to avoid offending the posh guys and gals in the Marketing Dept
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,977
  • Speak softly love so no one hears us but the sky
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #39640 on: Today at 11:24:46 am »
Quote from: RainbowFlick on Today at 11:16:03 am
like the bulk sales last year, if you're buying for four people and are allocating tickets to the right names, each refresh is causing the site to think you're a bot


Change the names at the very end instead of doing it every time, much easier.
Logged
I clutch the wire fence until my fingers bleed,
A wound that will not heal, a heart that cannot feel.
Hoping that the horror will recede,
Hoping that tomorrow we'll all be freed.........JUSTICE.

Online bignred84

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 917
  • We all Live in a Red and White Upper Centenary
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #39641 on: Today at 11:26:07 am »
Quote from: koptommy93 on Today at 11:21:33 am
Nearly got caught out by that, why are they both there for everyone? If you are 13+ you should only be able to see 13+ registration

care to clarify this please.
just got in and all the games are showing as either all members or 13+

ahh got it now anyway, each game has 2 options to register one for 13+ and one for All Members

**update, from a 2 minute queue and click for Brentford to another queue for more than an hour
« Last Edit: Today at 11:27:39 am by bignred84 »
Logged

Online Andypandimonium

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 853
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #39642 on: Today at 11:27:27 am »
Was quite happy to wait an hour until the rush was over. Got through the site queue in 5 mins but click on the Brentford game and it puts me back in another queue for more than an hour! Please tell me it isn't going to do this for every match!
Logged

Online koptommy93

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,252
  • @tharris113
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #39643 on: Today at 11:28:05 am »
Quote from: bignred84 on Today at 11:26:07 am
care to clarify this please.
just got in and all the games are showing as either all members or 13+

ahh got it now anyway, each game has 2 options to register one for 13+ and one for All Members
yup, not been the case before and feels unnecessary
Logged
I for one welcome our new insect overloads

Online BigRed07

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 91
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #39644 on: Today at 11:32:57 am »
Quote from: Andypandimonium on Today at 11:27:27 am
Was quite happy to wait an hour until the rush was over. Got through the site queue in 5 mins but click on the Brentford game and it puts me back in another queue for more than an hour! Please tell me it isn't going to do this for every match!

Ive just done the same. Strange that once you get in select a game it sticks u in another queue 🤣
Logged

Online RainbowFlick

  • The Test Ticket Tout. Head of the RAWK Vice Squad.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,492
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #39645 on: Today at 11:34:55 am »
Quote from: NickoH on Today at 11:24:46 am
Change the names at the very end instead of doing it every time, much easier.

this is what i'm doing. it is still the same outcome - if you change a name against a seat, the site refreshes - so around 27 refreshes within a few minutes.

a relatively fast clicker it'll eventually think you're a bot. if anything it'd probably be better doing it after adding each match, as it'll seem 'slower'

the old site didn't do these refreshes each time you updated your basket. it's unnecessarily bad user experience but also wasting server resources, on top of possibly kicking people out (it definitely did the first 13+ sale last year).
« Last Edit: Today at 11:37:02 am by RainbowFlick »
Logged
YNWA.

Online redgriffin73

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,738
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #39646 on: Today at 11:35:59 am »
Quote from: 18and6 on Today at 11:17:22 am
Is there going to be a queue for every game you register interest in or can you multi express once youre in for Brentford?

Don't be daft, they want you to work for this you know ;D
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Online DanK1456

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 74
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #39647 on: Today at 11:36:48 am »
Quote from: RainbowFlick on Today at 11:20:01 am
also, if you're 13+ makes sure you're not entering into the 'all members' registration, as there seemingly is no validation for that on the checkout page...

Were not in 13+, but out of interest can you register for both the 13+ and all members options, or does one become unavailable if you checkout with the other?
Logged

Online redgriffin73

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,738
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #39648 on: Today at 11:37:10 am »
Quote from: RainbowFlick on Today at 11:20:01 am
also, if you're 13+ makes sure you're not entering into the 'all members' registration, as there seemingly is no validation for that on the checkout page...

I hadn't realised until I spotted I had two for Brentford 13+ and two for Brentford all members in my basket!
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Online RainbowFlick

  • The Test Ticket Tout. Head of the RAWK Vice Squad.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,492
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #39649 on: Today at 11:37:40 am »
Quote from: DanK1456 on Today at 11:36:48 am
Were not in 13+, but out of interest can you register for both the 13+ and all members options, or does one become unavailable if you checkout with the other?

it seems like you can do both. usually if you're not eligible for something it'll say so in your basket. i added all members to my basket just out of curiosity and it seemingly lets me checkout (but i didn't).
Logged
YNWA.

Online DanK1456

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 74
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #39650 on: Today at 11:38:49 am »
Quote from: RainbowFlick on Today at 11:37:40 am
it seems like you can do both. usually if you're not eligible for something it'll say so in your basket. i added all members to my basket just out of curiosity and it seemingly lets me checkout (but i didn't).

Would be interesting to see what would happen if you purchased both options, wouldnt test it though.
Logged

Online redgriffin73

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,738
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #39651 on: Today at 11:39:15 am »
Quote from: koptommy93 on Today at 11:19:41 am
As predicted the "click here to register for all games you are eligible for" is back and does nothing.

I think it's just badly worded and they mean it to just say you can click it to go back and choose from any of the others in the list, rather than literally one button for them all.
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Online Jon_YNWA82

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 259
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #39652 on: Today at 11:39:53 am »
Tested this site for the autocup and now today to prepare myself for just how bad the bulk sales were going to be. 

Dread to think how badly the bulk sales are going to go after todays performance. 
Logged

Online DanK1456

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 74
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #39653 on: Today at 11:45:37 am »
Quote from: Jon_YNWA82 on Today at 11:39:53 am
Tested this site for the autocup and now today to prepare myself for just how bad the bulk sales were going to be. 

Dread to think how badly the bulk sales are going to go after todays performance.

I dont remember it being this bad even as recently as March/April. Dont know what theyve done. Silver lining is it seems to be affecting everyone the same way.
Logged

Online glasgowsmvp

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 666
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #39654 on: Today at 11:48:37 am »
Quote from: Lee1-6Liv on Today at 11:23:53 am
I honestly think the site was easier to use twenty years ago.

talentarena days? when you could bypass the queue by removing the www or adding it - something like tha? i remember those, good times. :D
Logged

Online koptommy93

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,252
  • @tharris113
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #39655 on: Today at 11:51:26 am »
Quote from: RainbowFlick on Today at 11:37:40 am
it seems like you can do both. usually if you're not eligible for something it'll say so in your basket. i added all members to my basket just out of curiosity and it seemingly lets me checkout (but i didn't).
Imagine if they've fucked up and there are thousands more in the 13+ sale because of it
Logged
I for one welcome our new insect overloads

Online RainbowFlick

  • The Test Ticket Tout. Head of the RAWK Vice Squad.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,492
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #39656 on: Today at 11:55:04 am »
Quote from: DanK1456 on Today at 11:45:37 am
I dont remember it being this bad even as recently as March/April. Dont know what theyve done. Silver lining is it seems to be affecting everyone the same way.

today is basically a replay of the first 13+ sale from last season (which was arguably worse, and the club said a bot caused it - it may have contributed to it, but i think the system flaws added to it)
Logged
YNWA.

Online Dull Tools

  • Likes James Corden.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,404
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #39657 on: Today at 11:55:52 am »
Quote from: Andypandimonium on Today at 11:27:27 am
Was quite happy to wait an hour until the rush was over. Got through the site queue in 5 mins but click on the Brentford game and it puts me back in another queue for more than an hour! Please tell me it isn't going to do this for every match!
Yep. Doing the same for me. Painful.
Logged

Online Buck Pete

  • GV66 LJF for short. King Kong Balls. Bathes in peat. Partial to a walnut whip. Gets wet for 24/7 but disappointed Chopper. On the mortgage blacklist. Too tight to really be called a
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,310
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #39658 on: Today at 11:57:00 am »
When I click on the members registration I just get a screen that says register interest and nothing else.

Wonder if its crashed?

Might wait until tonight
Logged

Online anfieldpurch

  • Simple
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,231
  • Justice for the 96!!
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #39659 on: Today at 11:58:08 am »
Quote from: koptommy93 on Today at 11:51:26 am
Imagine if they've fucked up and there are thousands more in the 13+ sale because of it
The 13+ option isn't viewable to those without 13+, no idea why it's showing both options for 13+ though
Logged
Proud father to Riley James Lucas 16/3/17

Online DanK1456

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 74
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #39660 on: Today at 12:00:02 pm »
Quote from: koptommy93 on Today at 11:51:26 am
Imagine if they've fucked up and there are thousands more in the 13+ sale because of it

It isnt happening the other way around ie I cant see 13+ option. Its more that there could be people in 13+ registering with all members and diluting the ballots by increasing the number of applicants.
Logged

Online koptommy93

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,252
  • @tharris113
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #39661 on: Today at 12:01:58 pm »
Quote from: anfieldpurch on Today at 11:58:08 am
The 13+ option isn't viewable to those without 13+, no idea why it's showing both options for 13+ though
Ahh I see, still weird
Logged
I for one welcome our new insect overloads
Pages: 1 ... 987 988 989 990 991 [992]   Go Up
« previous next »
 