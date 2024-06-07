« previous next »
Members Sales

DangerScouse

Re: Members Sales
June 7, 2024, 05:46:55 pm
Quote from: walterwhite on June  7, 2024, 12:02:31 pm
Heard they are bringing the Mcdonald's back

And downsizing the club shop to that of the old portacabin!
30fiver

Re: Members Sales
June 8, 2024, 11:52:31 pm
Quote from: DanK1456 on June  7, 2024, 01:53:24 pm
I have a feeling they might add in some extra levels of priority. The gaps from 0 to 4+ to 13+ members in reality feel pretty big

They can't do this because everyone on about 8 would be guaranteed, and there'd be 0 left for ballots

The idea of 13 and a big drop is that there's a chunk for both sides

They could do weighted ballots for those on higher credits but when people miss out they'll whinge someone on lower credits got one, club can't win with that

And as pointed out by many, having more reach 13 is not sustainable. That rope bridge needs to be cut at some point, they've made lots of steps towards fraying the rope as you will with ballots rather than first come first serve, no seasie seat credits etc
ScubaSteve

Re: Members Sales
Yesterday at 11:44:26 am
Quote from: 30fiver on June  8, 2024, 11:52:31 pm
They can't do this because everyone on about 8 would be guaranteed, and there'd be 0 left for ballots

The idea of 13 and a big drop is that there's a chunk for both sides

They could do weighted ballots for those on higher credits but when people miss out they'll whinge someone on lower credits got one, club can't win with that

And as pointed out by many, having more reach 13 is not sustainable. That rope bridge needs to be cut at some point, they've made lots of steps towards fraying the rope as you will with ballots rather than first come first serve, no seasie seat credits etc

Never bothered but Im gonna get 13 credits next season before it becomes even more impossible and another closed shop

Always happy with just being guarenteed the cat A games but thats even becoming difficult
kaybee

Re: Members Sales
Yesterday at 12:01:29 pm
If I have a card with 13+ credits and mate has a card with 4+ credits, can I buy in the 4+ sale so we can get tickets together?
DanK1456

Re: Members Sales
Yesterday at 12:51:58 pm
Quote from: ScubaSteve on Yesterday at 11:44:26 am
Never bothered but Im gonna get 13 credits next season before it becomes even more impossible and another closed shop

Always happy with just being guarenteed the cat A games but thats even becoming difficult

Thats my plan too, looks like last chance saloon.
swoopy

Re: Members Sales
Yesterday at 01:51:36 pm
Quote from: kaybee on Yesterday at 12:01:29 pm
If I have a card with 13+ credits and mate has a card with 4+ credits, can I buy in the 4+ sale so we can get tickets together?

No
MightyRed42

Re: Members Sales
Yesterday at 04:52:06 pm
Quote from: ScubaSteve on Yesterday at 11:44:26 am
Never bothered but Im gonna get 13 credits next season before it becomes even more impossible and another closed shop

Always happy with just being guarenteed the cat A games but thats even becoming difficult

Thats the aim for me too. Managed to get me and the lad to 10 credits from 23/24 after getting 6 in 22/23.

Feel I couldve made it to 13 if upper Annie road had been finished earlier but those first home games were proper graft playing the refresh game. Hoping itll be a bit better next season🤞
MightyRed42

Re: Members Sales
Yesterday at 04:54:16 pm
Cant complain too much tho, were on full home credits for CL and domestic cups so well be ok getting to games.
RedJosh90

Re: Members Sales
Yesterday at 07:23:09 pm
Think a fair few will be doing this, me included. Dont think my wife will be too impressed if Im trying to get an Ipswich credit whilst shes in labour 😂
DanK1456

Re: Members Sales
Yesterday at 07:59:15 pm
Quote from: RedJosh90 on Yesterday at 07:23:09 pm
Think a fair few will be doing this, me included. Dont think my wife will be too impressed if Im trying to get an Ipswich credit whilst shes in labour 😂

Hopefully you'll get that one in the ballot!
didopich

Re: Members Sales
Today at 11:22:54 am
Rules are pretty much fine now 13 and the 4. So to stop the 13s passing on 4 credits each to a mate to build him to 13 is dead simple. Stop the passing of credits. You get 2 distributions plus normally 1 more due to schedule changes last minute of postponed games. This forwarding the credit must stop. You forward a game fine  but nobody gets the credit if you do. This should help the club who will have more fans dropping credits and more tickets available to all members from returns.
