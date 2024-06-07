I have a feeling they might add in some extra levels of priority. The gaps from 0 to 4+ to 13+ members in reality feel pretty big



They can't do this because everyone on about 8 would be guaranteed, and there'd be 0 left for ballotsThe idea of 13 and a big drop is that there's a chunk for both sidesThey could do weighted ballots for those on higher credits but when people miss out they'll whinge someone on lower credits got one, club can't win with thatAnd as pointed out by many, having more reach 13 is not sustainable. That rope bridge needs to be cut at some point, they've made lots of steps towards fraying the rope as you will with ballots rather than first come first serve, no seasie seat credits etc