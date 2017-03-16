« previous next »
Author Topic: Members Sales

DanK1456

Re: Members Sales
June 3, 2024, 03:06:07 pm
Quote from: G a r y on June  3, 2024, 02:53:12 pm
Is it worth me getting my lad one of these for the upcoming season? He's 9, he gets to go the odd game when someone can't go but looking to try and build some credits for him? Is there much chance in that, he'll go any game where I can login and get him one even if it is Ipswich etc.

What are the chances of me getting a handful in the kop over the season as that is where my season ticket is. Would it also allow him to enter the autocup?

Thanks in advance

Getting seats with credits for any game for a member with no previous history can be a struggle, let alone the Kop unfortunately. You can find some on late sales but most are ST so don't count as credits. Whether you can go to cup competitions or prem depends on your previous history within that individual competition. I think a member with no previous history can apply for the FA and League Cup ACS but not sure how good a chance there is of being successful. All I can say is look on the ticket info for each game. This year you could register for the Norwich game in the FA cup with no history as long as you had a membership.
G a r y

Re: Members Sales
June 3, 2024, 03:09:04 pm
Thought as much. Probably best just sticking to what we've been doing the last few years and hoovering up any spares from mate.
Lee1-6Liv

Re: Members Sales
June 3, 2024, 03:09:39 pm
Quote from: G a r y on June  3, 2024, 02:53:12 pm
Is it worth me getting my lad one of these for the upcoming season? He's 9, he gets to go the odd game when someone can't go but looking to try and build some credits for him? Is there much chance in that, he'll go any game where I can login and get him one even if it is Ipswich etc.

What are the chances of me getting a handful in the kop over the season as that is where my season ticket is. Would it also allow him to enter the autocup?

Thanks in advance

Me and my daughter have had memberships since 2018, we have only managed to get one ticket in the ballot for a league game which was Luton this year but have been to all the european home games, most of the fa and league cup games. Hopefully with the Anny road finished we will have better luck in the league next year. Never managed to get two together on the Kop though.
G a r y

Re: Members Sales
June 3, 2024, 03:16:26 pm
Quote from: Lee1-6Liv on June  3, 2024, 03:09:39 pm
Me and my daughter have had memberships since 2018, we have only managed to get one ticket in the ballot for a league game which was Luton this year but have been to all the european home games, most of the fa and league cup games. Hopefully with the Anny road finished we will have better luck in the league next year. Never managed to get two together on the Kop though.
Do the cup games carry a credit then? Would it mean he'd have a chance in ballots for cup draws?
DanK1456

Re: Members Sales
June 3, 2024, 03:34:48 pm
Quote from: G a r y on June  3, 2024, 03:16:26 pm
Do the cup games carry a credit then? Would it mean he'd have a chance in ballots for cup draws?

There's no 'ballot' for the cups as far as I'm aware other than the auto cup. If you manage to get him to a game I think all the cup games carry credits. Then that game will be part of the criteria for the following season's ACS. If you aren't successful in that then there's late sales with previous season's history making up who gets priority.
G a r y

Re: Members Sales
June 3, 2024, 03:40:21 pm
Quote from: DanK1456 on June  3, 2024, 03:34:48 pm
There's no 'ballot' for the cups as far as I'm aware other than the auto cup. If you manage to get him to a game I think all the cup games carry credits. Then that game will be part of the criteria for the following season's ACS. If you aren't successful in that then there's late sales with previous season's history making up who gets priority.
Cheers mate, so sounds like it will be worth me getting it just for a chance to get him any chance of a cup final ticket
DanK1456

Re: Members Sales
June 3, 2024, 03:40:58 pm
Quote from: G a r y on June  3, 2024, 02:53:12 pm
Is it worth me getting my lad one of these for the upcoming season? He's 9, he gets to go the odd game when someone can't go but looking to try and build some credits for him? Is there much chance in that, he'll go any game where I can login and get him one even if it is Ipswich etc.

What are the chances of me getting a handful in the kop over the season as that is where my season ticket is. Would it also allow him to enter the autocup?

Thanks in advance

Another thing to consider is you can enter a ballot at the start of the season for all PL games bar a few (Chelsea Spurs United City Arsenal, last home game and Everton require 4+ from previous season usually) even if you have no previous history. But with every member eligible the chances of getting one are slim. If you do get successful you're guaranteed a seat for each game you're successful for.
DanK1456

Re: Members Sales
June 3, 2024, 03:43:06 pm
Quote from: G a r y on June  3, 2024, 03:40:21 pm
Cheers mate, so sounds like it will be worth me getting it just for a chance to get him any chance of a cup final ticket

I'd go for it if you're happy to spend some time checking selling criteria around each game and applying to ballots. Normally for Wembley you need to have been to every game that season in that cup for a chance, but from what I've seen the cups are the way to go.
G a r y

Re: Members Sales
June 3, 2024, 04:01:06 pm
Quote from: DanK1456 on June  3, 2024, 03:43:06 pm
I'd go for it if you're happy to spend some time checking selling criteria around each game and applying to ballots. Normally for Wembley you need to have been to every game that season in that cup for a chance, but from what I've seen the cups are the way to go.
Nice one mate, i've just got him the light membership. Even if he manages to get to a couple more than usual and the opportunity to build some credits I might as well.

Not getting another season ticket anytime soon as i'm about 1500 on the waiting list which will go to him when he's about 40!
NeoAdjuvant

Re: Members Sales
June 3, 2024, 06:05:05 pm
Only thing to be mindful of is that the ticketing site doesn't allow you to just buy a ticket for a young member, you will not be able to checkout unless there is an accompanying adult ticket during the same purchase also.
Annie Road 64

Re: Members Sales
June 3, 2024, 07:25:31 pm
Quote from: G a r y on June  3, 2024, 02:53:12 pm
Is it worth me getting my lad one of these for the upcoming season? He's 9, he gets to go the odd game when someone can't go but looking to try and build some credits for him? Is there much chance in that, he'll go any game where I can login and get him one even if it is Ipswich etc.

What are the chances of me getting a handful in the kop over the season as that is where my season ticket is. Would it also allow him to enter the autocup?

Thanks in advance
I got my Daughter one when she was 9 years old, Started off with the cup games, Then went onto the auto cup scheme. so we were guaranteed tickets for fa league and European games, Still struggle now for league games , because most are season tucket returns that don't carry a credit ,  Its just a case of climbing up the ladder .
SouthDerryLaggo

Re: Members Sales
Yesterday at 08:33:54 am
Quote from: NeoAdjuvant on June  3, 2024, 06:05:05 pm
Only thing to be mindful of is that the ticketing site doesn't allow you to just buy a ticket for a young member, you will not be able to checkout unless there is an accompanying adult ticket during the same purchase also.
you can buy it as an adult ticket and its fine
anfieldpurch

Re: Members Sales
Yesterday at 10:02:06 am
Quote from: SouthDerryLaggo on Yesterday at 08:33:54 am
you can buy it as an adult ticket and its fine
It doesn't let you do that now, it asks you to select the age appropriate ticket
G a r y

Re: Members Sales
Yesterday at 11:51:45 am
Quote from: anfieldpurch on Yesterday at 10:02:06 am
It doesn't let you do that now, it asks you to select the age appropriate ticket
Ah well that has thrown a spanner in the works. What if I buy a Full Membership? Will it work then?
anfieldpurch

Re: Members Sales
Yesterday at 11:58:00 am
Quote from: G a r y on Yesterday at 11:51:45 am
Ah well that has thrown a spanner in the works. What if I buy a Full Membership? Will it work then?
No it goes off the age on the membership so it only bases it on the age of the member so if you got a full membership but they had the age of 9 it would still only let you buy junior tickets
G a r y

Re: Members Sales
Yesterday at 12:01:07 pm
Quote from: anfieldpurch on Yesterday at 11:58:00 am
No it goes off the age on the membership so it only bases it on the age of the member so if you got a full membership but they had the age of 9 it would still only let you buy junior tickets
Ah ok, may have to make him a bit older then. Thanks again
MasonLFC00

Re: Members Sales
Yesterday at 02:44:19 pm
"Match Credits" now showing in the dropdown on the ticketing site, although it doesn't do anything when clicked.
DanK1456

Re: Members Sales
Yesterday at 03:10:37 pm
Quote from: MasonLFC00 on Yesterday at 02:44:19 pm
"Match Credits" now showing in the dropdown on the ticketing site, although it doesn't do anything when clicked.

Maybe they're still working on it, or could just be there for next season's games. Seems to have gone now
walterwhite

Re: Members Sales
Today at 10:27:57 am
looks like its working now
swoopy

Re: Members Sales
Today at 10:38:14 am
Quote from: walterwhite on Today at 10:27:57 am
looks like its working now

Yup. Mine is correct showing 9 + 2 ST seats in the league (Including a credit for the EFC game that I couldn't go to due to ticket in UAR)
The numbers game will be interesting in the summer as I'm sure loads more burner accounts will now be 13+
RebeccaLFC

Re: Members Sales
Today at 10:42:09 am
I'm interested to check mine - as I returned a load where they promised I could still keep the credit due to ARU
RebeccaLFC

Re: Members Sales
Today at 10:43:50 am
I can't even find the drop down for it - it was there yesterday - anyone got the link for it?

Lisan Al Gaib

Re: Members Sales
Today at 10:46:22 am
Quote from: RebeccaLFC on Today at 10:43:50 am
I can't even find the drop down for it - it was there yesterday - anyone got the link for it?

I don't have it either
walterwhite

Re: Members Sales
Today at 10:51:48 am
Its gone again now and I can't remember the link for it not in my history either that I can see
swoopy

Re: Members Sales
