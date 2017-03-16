Is it worth me getting my lad one of these for the upcoming season? He's 9, he gets to go the odd game when someone can't go but looking to try and build some credits for him? Is there much chance in that, he'll go any game where I can login and get him one even if it is Ipswich etc. What are the chances of me getting a handful in the kop over the season as that is where my season ticket is. Would it also allow him to enter the autocup?Thanks in advance
Me and my daughter have had memberships since 2018, we have only managed to get one ticket in the ballot for a league game which was Luton this year but have been to all the european home games, most of the fa and league cup games. Hopefully with the Anny road finished we will have better luck in the league next year. Never managed to get two together on the Kop though.
Do the cup games carry a credit then? Would it mean he'd have a chance in ballots for cup draws?
There's no 'ballot' for the cups as far as I'm aware other than the auto cup. If you manage to get him to a game I think all the cup games carry credits. Then that game will be part of the criteria for the following season's ACS. If you aren't successful in that then there's late sales with previous season's history making up who gets priority.
Cheers mate, so sounds like it will be worth me getting it just for a chance to get him any chance of a cup final ticket
I'd go for it if you're happy to spend some time checking selling criteria around each game and applying to ballots. Normally for Wembley you need to have been to every game that season in that cup for a chance, but from what I've seen the cups are the way to go.
Only thing to be mindful of is that the ticketing site doesn't allow you to just buy a ticket for a young member, you will not be able to checkout unless there is an accompanying adult ticket during the same purchase also.
you can buy it as an adult ticket and its fine
It doesn't let you do that now, it asks you to select the age appropriate ticket
Ah well that has thrown a spanner in the works. What if I buy a Full Membership? Will it work then?
No it goes off the age on the membership so it only bases it on the age of the member so if you got a full membership but they had the age of 9 it would still only let you buy junior tickets
"Match Credits" now showing in the dropdown on the ticketing site, although it doesn't do anything when clicked.
looks like its working now
I can't even find the drop down for it - it was there yesterday - anyone got the link for it?
