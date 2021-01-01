Is it worth me getting my lad one of these for the upcoming season? He's 9, he gets to go the odd game when someone can't go but looking to try and build some credits for him? Is there much chance in that, he'll go any game where I can login and get him one even if it is Ipswich etc.



What are the chances of me getting a handful in the kop over the season as that is where my season ticket is. Would it also allow him to enter the autocup?



Thanks in advance



Getting seats with credits for any game for a member with no previous history can be a struggle, let alone the Kop unfortunately. You can find some on late sales but most are ST so don't count as credits. Whether you can go to cup competitions or prem depends on your previous history within that individual competition. I think a member with no previous history can apply for the FA and League Cup ACS but not sure how good a chance there is of being successful. All I can say is look on the ticket info for each game. This year you could register for the Norwich game in the FA cup with no history as long as you had a membership.