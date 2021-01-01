« previous next »
DanK1456

Today at 03:06:07 pm
Quote from: G a r y on Today at 02:53:12 pm
Is it worth me getting my lad one of these for the upcoming season? He's 9, he gets to go the odd game when someone can't go but looking to try and build some credits for him? Is there much chance in that, he'll go any game where I can login and get him one even if it is Ipswich etc.

What are the chances of me getting a handful in the kop over the season as that is where my season ticket is. Would it also allow him to enter the autocup?

Thanks in advance

Getting seats with credits for any game for a member with no previous history can be a struggle, let alone the Kop unfortunately. You can find some on late sales but most are ST so don't count as credits. Whether you can go to cup competitions or prem depends on your previous history within that individual competition. I think a member with no previous history can apply for the FA and League Cup ACS but not sure how good a chance there is of being successful. All I can say is look on the ticket info for each game. This year you could register for the Norwich game in the FA cup with no history as long as you had a membership.
G a r y

Today at 03:09:04 pm
Thought as much. Probably best just sticking to what we've been doing the last few years and hoovering up any spares from mate.
Lee1-6Liv

Today at 03:09:39 pm
Quote from: G a r y on Today at 02:53:12 pm
Is it worth me getting my lad one of these for the upcoming season? He's 9, he gets to go the odd game when someone can't go but looking to try and build some credits for him? Is there much chance in that, he'll go any game where I can login and get him one even if it is Ipswich etc.

What are the chances of me getting a handful in the kop over the season as that is where my season ticket is. Would it also allow him to enter the autocup?

Thanks in advance

Me and my daughter have had memberships since 2018, we have only managed to get one ticket in the ballot for a league game which was Luton this year but have been to all the european home games, most of the fa and league cup games. Hopefully with the Anny road finished we will have better luck in the league next year. Never managed to get two together on the Kop though.
G a r y

Today at 03:16:26 pm
Quote from: Lee1-6Liv on Today at 03:09:39 pm
Me and my daughter have had memberships since 2018, we have only managed to get one ticket in the ballot for a league game which was Luton this year but have been to all the european home games, most of the fa and league cup games. Hopefully with the Anny road finished we will have better luck in the league next year. Never managed to get two together on the Kop though.
Do the cup games carry a credit then? Would it mean he'd have a chance in ballots for cup draws?
DanK1456

Today at 03:34:48 pm
Quote from: G a r y on Today at 03:16:26 pm
Do the cup games carry a credit then? Would it mean he'd have a chance in ballots for cup draws?

There's no 'ballot' for the cups as far as I'm aware other than the auto cup. If you manage to get him to a game I think all the cup games carry credits. Then that game will be part of the criteria for the following season's ACS. If you aren't successful in that then there's late sales with previous season's history making up who gets priority.
G a r y

Today at 03:40:21 pm
Quote from: DanK1456 on Today at 03:34:48 pm
There's no 'ballot' for the cups as far as I'm aware other than the auto cup. If you manage to get him to a game I think all the cup games carry credits. Then that game will be part of the criteria for the following season's ACS. If you aren't successful in that then there's late sales with previous season's history making up who gets priority.
Cheers mate, so sounds like it will be worth me getting it just for a chance to get him any chance of a cup final ticket
DanK1456

Today at 03:40:58 pm
Quote from: G a r y on Today at 02:53:12 pm
Is it worth me getting my lad one of these for the upcoming season? He's 9, he gets to go the odd game when someone can't go but looking to try and build some credits for him? Is there much chance in that, he'll go any game where I can login and get him one even if it is Ipswich etc.

What are the chances of me getting a handful in the kop over the season as that is where my season ticket is. Would it also allow him to enter the autocup?

Thanks in advance

Another thing to consider is you can enter a ballot at the start of the season for all PL games bar a few (Chelsea Spurs United City Arsenal, last home game and Everton require 4+ from previous season usually) even if you have no previous history. But with every member eligible the chances of getting one are slim. If you do get successful you're guaranteed a seat for each game you're successful for.
DanK1456

Today at 03:43:06 pm
Quote from: G a r y on Today at 03:40:21 pm
Cheers mate, so sounds like it will be worth me getting it just for a chance to get him any chance of a cup final ticket

I'd go for it if you're happy to spend some time checking selling criteria around each game and applying to ballots. Normally for Wembley you need to have been to every game that season in that cup for a chance, but from what I've seen the cups are the way to go.
G a r y

Today at 04:01:06 pm
Quote from: DanK1456 on Today at 03:43:06 pm
I'd go for it if you're happy to spend some time checking selling criteria around each game and applying to ballots. Normally for Wembley you need to have been to every game that season in that cup for a chance, but from what I've seen the cups are the way to go.
Nice one mate, i've just got him the light membership. Even if he manages to get to a couple more than usual and the opportunity to build some credits I might as well.

Not getting another season ticket anytime soon as i'm about 1500 on the waiting list which will go to him when he's about 40!
