I'd go for it if you're happy to spend some time checking selling criteria around each game and applying to ballots. Normally for Wembley you need to have been to every game that season in that cup for a chance, but from what I've seen the cups are the way to go.
Nice one mate, i've just got him the light membership. Even if he manages to get to a couple more than usual and the opportunity to build some credits I might as well.
Not getting another season ticket anytime soon as i'm about 1500 on the waiting list which will go to him when he's about 40!