RMG

Re: Members Sales
Reply #39360 on: Today at 03:09:57 pm
Got a hospitality ticket for tomorrow, not had one in a good while. Nothing showing on my wallet do I need to add it to wallet? Ta
walterwhite

Re: Members Sales
Reply #39361 on: Today at 04:11:36 pm
Last time i got one they emailed the ticket to me but it was very late, the match i think was 2 kickoff and I could enter from 11 but the hospitality team didn't arrive in til 10 and I was panicking, got it about 10:45
Strummer77

Re: Members Sales
Reply #39362 on: Today at 05:15:29 pm
For the Echo event it is really annoying its only league games. Work weekends mainly but have loads of the league and cup homes and aways for cups - but they dont count!
RMG

Re: Members Sales
Reply #39363 on: Today at 06:09:56 pm
My ma bought it so unsure really.
Scorpioxx

Re: Members Sales
Reply #39364 on: Today at 06:19:41 pm
You should get your ticket emailed to the email address you used in the booking. If it does not arrive , dont worry , Hospitality have their own ticket office below the Main Stand , open 3 hours before kick off , just go there and they will sort it
RMG

Re: Members Sales
Reply #39365 on: Today at 07:50:16 pm
Yeah got the email here, when I try and add it to my wallet it just freezes? Tried it through club site as well and same thing happens
Scorpioxx

Re: Members Sales
Reply #39366 on: Today at 07:58:21 pm
Make sure you have Safari(Apple) or  Google Chrome set as the default web browser.. not Google , - this is what happens when you use Google
