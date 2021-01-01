Got a hospitality ticket for tomorrow, not had one in a good while. Nothing showing on my wallet do I need to add it to wallet? Ta
Last time i got one they emailed the ticket to me but it was very late, the match i think was 2 kickoff and I could enter from 11 but the hospitality team didn't arrive in til 10 and I was panicking, got it about 10:45
You should get your ticket emailed to the email address you used in the booking. If it does not arrive , dont worry , Hospitality have their own ticket office below the Main Stand , open 3 hours before kick off , just go there and they will sort it
Yeah got the email here, when I try and add it to my wallet it just freezes? Tried it through club site as well and same thing happens
Page created in 0.015 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 0.73]