Author Topic: Members Sales

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #39200 on: May 3, 2024, 01:02:20 pm »
mad isnt it, theres over 200 seats in au7 alone
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #39201 on: May 3, 2024, 01:36:44 pm »
I was worried Id be sat here refreshing all day, easiest sale Ive ever been in, can we get a credit criteria for all home games 😂
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #39202 on: May 3, 2024, 01:39:33 pm »
Quote from: walterwhite on May  3, 2024, 09:24:01 am
Just get them to set up 2 general admission accounts, download their GA NFC, add your accounts and then you can forward them on to the 2 new accounts, they can even download the 2 NFC's onto 1 phone

Or 1 new account if you are already F&F with 1
Quote from: swoopy on May  3, 2024, 11:11:44 am
The new account has 14 days to add people
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on May  3, 2024, 11:26:19 am
If they add you then they will appear in  your F&F yes :)
Thanks all
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #39203 on: May 3, 2024, 02:06:50 pm »
Anyone got the stadium map?
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #39204 on: May 3, 2024, 02:18:09 pm »
Trying to check out with one in my wifes account but payment keeps failing across mutliple cards...any suggestions what i can do to sort?
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #39205 on: May 3, 2024, 02:33:42 pm »
Quote from: pistol on May  3, 2024, 02:18:09 pm
Trying to check out with one in my wifes account but payment keeps failing across mutliple cards...any suggestions what i can do to sort?
And its back again. Still happening for loads of supporters.
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #39206 on: May 3, 2024, 02:36:47 pm »
Quote from: Astagob on May  3, 2024, 02:33:42 pm
And its back again. Still happening for loads of supporters.

Annoying as fuck.  DM on twitter wont help as a stupidly said it was my wifes account so wont help 'cos GDPR.'

Tried livechat, and the waiting time is currently 4 minutes longer than the time I have to check out.  Great stuff.  ::)
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #39207 on: May 3, 2024, 02:59:31 pm »
Fuckin bang this on general sale and let people get them.
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #39208 on: May 3, 2024, 03:03:12 pm »
Quote from: pistol on May  3, 2024, 02:36:47 pm
Annoying as fuck.  DM on twitter wont help as a stupidly said it was my wifes account so wont help 'cos GDPR.'

Tried livechat, and the waiting time is currently 4 minutes longer than the time I have to check out.  Great stuff.  ::)

And they will just make up an answer to get you off the chat
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #39209 on: May 3, 2024, 03:33:31 pm »
Quote
In response to feedback from previous surveys, the Club is working to enhance the availability of Fan WiFi at Anfield on matchdays. As part of this work, we are currently improving WiFi connectivity in the stadium and would like your help to test the WiFi at this weekend's game against Spurs.

didn't even know there was wifi!
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #39210 on: May 3, 2024, 03:35:01 pm »
Quote from: Claire. on May  3, 2024, 03:33:31 pm
didn't even know there was wifi!

There is in the concourses... The atmopshere is already dead enough, hopefully it never covers the stands too.
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #39211 on: May 3, 2024, 03:35:57 pm »
but now we'll all be able to FaceTime people and double the noise!
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #39212 on: May 3, 2024, 03:38:49 pm »
I Notice there is not end date/time for the 1+ sale. I assume that means it probably wont drop to 0?
Ah well, probably can do without another failed effort this season. 🙈
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #39213 on: May 3, 2024, 03:43:21 pm »
Quote from: Claire. on May  3, 2024, 03:35:57 pm
but now we'll all be able to FaceTime people and double the noise!

Where did you see the thing about them wanting you to test the wifi ? What does it say they've done to improve it ?
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #39214 on: May 3, 2024, 03:44:29 pm »
Quote from: Rob K on May  3, 2024, 03:38:49 pm
I Notice there is not end date/time for the 1+ sale. I assume that means it probably wont drop to 0?
Ah well, probably can do without another failed effort this season. 🙈

Usual farce just as it has been all season. Delays in announcing drops. Unsold seats for delays with pre-req on as they haven't dropped things down.
Nothing will change. It'll probably be last minute if they do decide to do it.
There'll be more returns between now and Sunday. Anyone that wanted one in the 1+ sale by now would've bought if they'd registered. Get it dropped. Even if they put a requirement on of 1 game in the last X seasons.
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #39215 on: May 3, 2024, 03:56:14 pm »
Quote from: swoopy on May  3, 2024, 03:35:01 pm
There is in the concourses... The atmopshere is already dead enough, hopefully it never covers the stands too.

Wifi in the 300s on the Kop has been fantastic all season
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #39216 on: May 3, 2024, 03:58:57 pm »
Quote from: swoopy on May  3, 2024, 03:43:21 pm
Where did you see the thing about them wanting you to test the wifi ? What does it say they've done to improve it ?

email from your voice:

Quote
Hello,

In response to feedback from previous surveys, the Club is working to enhance the availability of Fan WiFi at Anfield on matchdays. As part of this work, we are currently improving WiFi connectivity in the stadium and would like your help to test the WiFi at this weekend's game against Spurs.

We would like you to connect to the LFC Fan WiFi outside and inside the stadium at any time on Sunday during your visit to Anfield. We will then send out a survey at the start of next week, inviting you to share your experience of using the Wifi with us.

In the survey, we will ask you about when and where you tried to connect to the WiFi, as well as details of how well it worked for you. The feedback you share will be used to make additional improvements to Fan WiFi ahead of the new season.

As a thank you for taking part, all  fans completing the survey by the end of Wednesday 8th May will earn a bonus prize draw entry, meaning you will get two entries into our latest prize draw for the chance to win one of 5 x £100 vouchers for the LFC Online Store.

Thank you!
Your Voice
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #39217 on: May 3, 2024, 03:59:49 pm »
Quote from: JAYLFC0903 on May  3, 2024, 01:36:44 pm
I was worried Id be sat here refreshing all day, easiest sale Ive ever been in, can we get a credit criteria for all home games 😂

Already got tickets on Monday but just refreshing to see how many there are left. Theyre popping up all the time and the 1+ sales been going for a few hours.
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #39218 on: May 3, 2024, 05:09:39 pm »
Quote from: Claire. on May  3, 2024, 03:58:57 pm
email from your voice:
Fuck that, phone goes on airplane mode during the match and doesn't get switched back until after the match.
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #39219 on: May 3, 2024, 05:23:49 pm »
Quote from: ABJ on May  3, 2024, 05:09:39 pm
Fuck that, phone goes on airplane mode during the match and doesn't get switched back until after the match.

;D I don't even get a choice, never get a signal!
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #39220 on: May 3, 2024, 05:33:42 pm »
Quote from: Claire. on May  3, 2024, 05:23:49 pm
;D I don't even get a choice, never get a signal!

Yeah me too.

Surprisingly, I get a signal in the upper Annie but its literally the only place in the ground
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #39221 on: May 3, 2024, 10:25:24 pm »
Wish they wouldve sorted all the Wolves sales & local ballots before Sunday, wouldve liked to have known whether or not Ill be seeing the big fella again in a fortnight or if Spurs is my last time
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #39222 on: Yesterday at 08:28:26 am »
Quote from: ScubaSteve on May  2, 2024, 01:10:50 pm
The club are selling tickets in the lower Kenny as hospitality albeit a few.

Whats the needso some day tripper can see jurgens final game

Theyre seasonal hospitality seats
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #39223 on: Yesterday at 10:01:48 am »
Quote from: mattyyt on May  3, 2024, 10:25:24 pm
Wish they wouldve sorted all the Wolves sales & local ballots before Sunday, wouldve liked to have known whether or not Ill be seeing the big fella again in a fortnight or if Spurs is my last time

If youre eligible for the 4+ AMS I reckon youll get something on ticket exchange for the last day, although people will be obviously reluctant to give up seats.
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #39224 on: Yesterday at 10:06:28 am »
Quote from: DanK1456 on Yesterday at 10:01:48 am
If youre eligible for the 4+ AMS I reckon youll get something on ticket exchange for the last day, although people will be obviously reluctant to give up seats.

Ive been on 4+ since they introduced it and Ive only managed to get to the final home game once. I reckon people are likely to pass to F&F if anything
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #39225 on: Yesterday at 11:15:49 am »
Quote from: Claire. on May  3, 2024, 05:23:49 pm
;D I don't even get a choice, never get a signal!

Same, signal goes about half way through Stanley Park ;D
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #39226 on: Yesterday at 11:27:38 am »
still about 40 tickets knocking about going to drop to all members tomorrow
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #39227 on: Yesterday at 11:54:50 am »
Quote from: ScubaSteve on Yesterday at 10:06:28 am
Ive been on 4+ since they introduced it and Ive only managed to get to the final home game once. I reckon people are likely to pass to F&F if anything

Best of luck to you I really hope you find one.
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #39228 on: Yesterday at 02:06:03 pm »
Quote from: DanK1456 on Yesterday at 11:54:50 am
Best of luck to you I really hope you find one.

Thanks but Im sorted on the waiting list this time. Just commenting in respect of others who are hoping for returns.
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #39229 on: Yesterday at 03:48:25 pm »
Quote from: ScubaSteve on Yesterday at 02:06:03 pm
Thanks but Im sorted on the waiting list this time. Just commenting in respect of others who are hoping for returns.

Ah thought I was replying to the user from before. Will be a great occasion.
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #39230 on: Yesterday at 08:31:40 pm »
Has anyone who bought in the 1+ sale had their pass update yet? Redownloading the pass usually works but that's not working. The ticket is showing as not printed on the account so I'm presuming they haven't loaded it on yet?
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #39231 on: Yesterday at 09:06:13 pm »
Quote from: dimewestern on Yesterday at 08:31:40 pm
Has anyone who bought in the 1+ sale had their pass update yet? Redownloading the pass usually works but that's not working. The ticket is showing as not printed on the account so I'm presuming they haven't loaded it on yet?

Yeah seems to be a manual process to some probably be the morning
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #39232 on: Today at 07:01:06 am »
Quote from: dimewestern on Yesterday at 08:31:40 pm
Has anyone who bought in the 1+ sale had their pass update yet? Redownloading the pass usually works but that's not working. The ticket is showing as not printed on the account so I'm presuming they haven't loaded it on yet?

Bought tickets to City the day before the game and pass didnt update until a few hours before kickoff. If it doesnt you can tell the ticket office and they can sort you out with a paper ticket.
