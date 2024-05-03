Just get them to set up 2 general admission accounts, download their GA NFC, add your accounts and then you can forward them on to the 2 new accounts, they can even download the 2 NFC's onto 1 phone Or 1 new account if you are already F&F with 1
The new account has 14 days to add people
If they add you then they will appear in your F&F yes
Trying to check out with one in my wifes account but payment keeps failing across mutliple cards...any suggestions what i can do to sort?
And its back again. Still happening for loads of supporters.
Annoying as fuck. DM on twitter wont help as a stupidly said it was my wifes account so wont help 'cos GDPR.'Tried livechat, and the waiting time is currently 4 minutes longer than the time I have to check out. Great stuff.
In response to feedback from previous surveys, the Club is working to enhance the availability of Fan WiFi at Anfield on matchdays. As part of this work, we are currently improving WiFi connectivity in the stadium and would like your help to test the WiFi at this weekend's game against Spurs.
didn't even know there was wifi!
but now we'll all be able to FaceTime people and double the noise!
I Notice there is not end date/time for the 1+ sale. I assume that means it probably wont drop to 0?Ah well, probably can do without another failed effort this season. 🙈
There is in the concourses... The atmopshere is already dead enough, hopefully it never covers the stands too.
Where did you see the thing about them wanting you to test the wifi ? What does it say they've done to improve it ?
Hello,In response to feedback from previous surveys, the Club is working to enhance the availability of Fan WiFi at Anfield on matchdays. As part of this work, we are currently improving WiFi connectivity in the stadium and would like your help to test the WiFi at this weekend's game against Spurs. We would like you to connect to the LFC Fan WiFi outside and inside the stadium at any time on Sunday during your visit to Anfield. We will then send out a survey at the start of next week, inviting you to share your experience of using the Wifi with us.In the survey, we will ask you about when and where you tried to connect to the WiFi, as well as details of how well it worked for you. The feedback you share will be used to make additional improvements to Fan WiFi ahead of the new season.As a thank you for taking part, all fans completing the survey by the end of Wednesday 8th May will earn a bonus prize draw entry, meaning you will get two entries into our latest prize draw for the chance to win one of 5 x £100 vouchers for the LFC Online Store.Thank you!Your Voice
I was worried Id be sat here refreshing all day, easiest sale Ive ever been in, can we get a credit criteria for all home games 😂
email from your voice:
i watched the chelsea game at my sisters. her 12 year old son is severly autistic and i forgot myself and jumped up screaming at the goal and he went nuts. screaming and shouting. scared the fuck out of me. apologised to my sister as i thought id upset him, turns out he was joining in.
Fuck that, phone goes on airplane mode during the match and doesn't get switched back until after the match.
I don't even get a choice, never get a signal!
The club are selling tickets in the lower Kenny as hospitality albeit a few.Whats the need
so some day tripper can see jurgens final game
Wish they wouldve sorted all the Wolves sales & local ballots before Sunday, wouldve liked to have known whether or not Ill be seeing the big fella again in a fortnight or if Spurs is my last time
If youre eligible for the 4+ AMS I reckon youll get something on ticket exchange for the last day, although people will be obviously reluctant to give up seats.
Ive been on 4+ since they introduced it and Ive only managed to get to the final home game once. I reckon people are likely to pass to F&F if anything
Best of luck to you I really hope you find one.
Thanks but Im sorted on the waiting list this time. Just commenting in respect of others who are hoping for returns.
Has anyone who bought in the 1+ sale had their pass update yet? Redownloading the pass usually works but that's not working. The ticket is showing as not printed on the account so I'm presuming they haven't loaded it on yet?
