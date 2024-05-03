I Notice there is not end date/time for the 1+ sale. I assume that means it probably wont drop to 0?

Ah well, probably can do without another failed effort this season. 🙈



Usual farce just as it has been all season. Delays in announcing drops. Unsold seats for delays with pre-req on as they haven't dropped things down.Nothing will change. It'll probably be last minute if they do decide to do it.There'll be more returns between now and Sunday. Anyone that wanted one in the 1+ sale by now would've bought if they'd registered. Get it dropped. Even if they put a requirement on of 1 game in the last X seasons.