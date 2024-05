Didn't know where else to ask this sorry so please move if needed.



My friend and his dad are both ST holders, can't make the spurs game and want to send their tickets to me. I am on both their friends and family list. Can they both transfer their tickets to me? (I just have a General Admission NFC Pass). He wants to send both to me so that me and another friend can go but my other friend is not on their friends and family list.