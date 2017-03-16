« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 975 976 977 978 979 [980]   Go Down

Author Topic: Members Sales  (Read 2105434 times)

Offline includo

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 95
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #39160 on: Today at 01:18:35 pm »
Anyone elses pass updating like every 5/19 mins?
Logged

Offline JAYLFC0903

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 19
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #39161 on: Today at 01:19:10 pm »
Quote from: DOG-LFC8 on Today at 12:30:01 pm
That's a system error. If he actually tries to proceed with the forwarding to another member it won't work, he will get an error. It will allow him forward it to a new supporter ID's general admission pass but it will then also be stuck there as they won't be able to forward to a member either.

Ah nice one mate, Ill see what tomorrows sale looks like
Logged

Offline "Stuart"

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 683
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #39162 on: Today at 02:47:54 pm »
Wolves wait list goes to 1622
Logged

Online DOG-LFC8

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 913
  • We've conquered Europe and we're never gonna stop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #39163 on: Today at 03:16:32 pm »
Is Spurs looking good for those awaiting the 1 credit sale?
Logged

Offline ScubaSteve

  • Sworn enemy of SnorkelStephanie
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,435
  • Every other Saturday's me half day off......
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #39164 on: Today at 03:28:39 pm »
Quote from: "Stuart" on Today at 02:47:54 pm
Wolves wait list goes to 1622

Thats great. Surprised they have so many even though its not a title run in game
Logged

Offline Tiger Tony

  • Ginger knob who used to be barred from the Crows Nest. Will scweam and scweam and scweam if he doesn't get a Cardiff ticket. Aluminium. Thinks he's clever.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,383
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #39165 on: Today at 03:29:38 pm »
Quote from: ScubaSteve on Today at 03:28:39 pm
Thats great. Surprised they have so many even though its not a title run in game
how the fuck did Brighton only go to 1300 odd?! Very suspicious that
Logged

Online anfieldpurch

  • Simple
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,171
  • Justice for the 96!!
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #39166 on: Today at 04:28:46 pm »
Quote from: Tiger Tony on Today at 03:29:38 pm
how the fuck did Brighton only go to 1300 odd?! Very suspicious that
Yeah it mentions over 2,800 tickets from the Wolves waiting list positions yet was only 2,200 for Brighton.. where's the extra 600 tickets from..?
Logged
Proud father to Riley James Lucas 16/3/17
Pages: 1 ... 975 976 977 978 979 [980]   Go Up
« previous next »
 