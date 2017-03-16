Shame the club didnt release all tickets for those on the waiting list.



I have a decent seat in the upper Annie but wouldve taken one elsewhere as Ive sat up there quite a few times



It's to do with the wording... as this late sale has majority of tickets without credits, they couldn't release them to the waiting list because the waiting list sales has some connection to the seat needing to be a credit.. club explained it to me when I was frustrated about the Chelsea sale for my lad earlier in the season