Re: Members Sales
« Reply #39120 on: Today at 12:08:09 pm »
Quote from: bignred84 on Today at 12:02:53 pm
of all the sales this season, this one is the softest/easiest by a country mile.
you can pick and choose and block/seat even now after an hour
usually your flighting for pop ups

Lodas of people won't be arsed now given the events of the last few weeks.
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #39121 on: Today at 12:22:01 pm »
Quote from: bignred84 on Today at 12:02:53 pm
of all the sales this season, this one is the softest/easiest by a country mile.
you can pick and choose and block/seat even now after an hour
usually your flighting for pop ups

Shame the club didnt release all tickets for those on the waiting list.

I have a decent seat in the upper Annie but wouldve taken one elsewhere as Ive sat up there quite a few times
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #39122 on: Today at 12:23:33 pm »
Quote from: ScubaSteve on Today at 12:22:01 pm
Shame the club didnt release all tickets for those on the waiting list.

I have a decent seat in the upper Annie but wouldve taken one elsewhere as Ive sat up there quite a few times
It's to do with the wording... as this late sale has majority of tickets without credits, they couldn't release them to the waiting list because the waiting list sales has some connection to the seat needing to be a credit.. club explained it to me when I was frustrated about the Chelsea sale for my lad earlier in the season
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #39123 on: Today at 12:25:47 pm »
Quote from: anfieldpurch on Today at 12:23:33 pm
It's to do with the wording... as this late sale has majority of tickets without credits, they couldn't release them to the waiting list because the waiting list sales has some connection to the seat needing to be a credit.. club explained it to me when I was frustrated about the Chelsea sale for my lad earlier in the season

Fair enough!

Dropping to 3+

https://x.com/lfchelp/status/1785267045401047046?s=46&t=VUnK-zh-n2lSI3FX4kmINQ
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #39124 on: Today at 12:28:32 pm »
Quote from: Athleticobil on Today at 09:48:54 am
Are we expecting this announcement today?

No idea but I dont think the club will release the waiting list for wolves until the Tottenham sales have concluded. Hopefully Im wrong
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #39125 on: Today at 12:30:16 pm »
Quote from: swoopy on Today at 12:08:09 pm
Lodas of people won't be arsed now given the events of the last few weeks.
Yeah get that.

But years gone by Spurs at Home was always one of the biggest games for ticket demand.
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #39126 on: Today at 12:31:32 pm »
Any of the seats left still have credits or all ST returns now?
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #39127 on: Today at 12:33:49 pm »
Quote from: Danyaals Kop on Today at 12:31:32 pm
Any of the seats left still have credits or all ST returns now?

Few in the Upper Anny still credits
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #39128 on: Today at 12:39:21 pm »
Can you forward ticket to people without the criteria? A 4+ forwarding to someone on 2+?
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #39129 on: Today at 12:42:18 pm »
Quote from: JAYLFC0903 on Today at 12:39:21 pm
Can you forward ticket to people without the criteria? A 4+ forwarding to someone on 2+?
Yeah, you can at the moment... but tickets in this sales apparently can't be forwarded
