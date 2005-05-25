« previous next »
Members Sales

Schmarn

Re: Members Sales
April 23, 2024, 01:01:12 pm


Trying to recall a ticket that I forwarded but the game doesn't appear.  Is recall only available for distribution (not forwarding) or have I missed something?
Lisan Al Gaib

  Lead them to Paradise
Re: Members Sales
April 23, 2024, 01:04:40 pm
Quote from: Schmarn on April 23, 2024, 01:01:12 pm

Trying to recall a ticket that I forwarded but the game doesn't appear.  Is recall only available for distribution (not forwarding) or have I missed something?

Only available for distribution yes. If you need the forwarded ticket back the person you sent it to has to forward it back to you, you'll only be able to forward the ticket once more though.
Schmarn

Re: Members Sales
April 23, 2024, 01:05:43 pm
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on April 23, 2024, 01:04:40 pm
Only available for distribution yes. If you need the forwarded ticket back the person you sent it to has to forward it back to you, you'll only be able to forward the ticket once more though.

Thanks for the swift response!
anfieldpurch

Re: Members Sales
April 26, 2024, 03:48:45 pm
Anybody had this email about "upgrading" to premium membership?

Seen a couple of screenshots floating around social media
andy7616

Re: Members Sales
April 26, 2024, 04:25:39 pm
Quote from: anfieldpurch on April 26, 2024, 03:48:45 pm
Anybody had this email about "upgrading" to premium membership?

Seen a couple of screenshots floating around social media

https://www.liverpoolfc.com/members/news/lfc-official-premium-membership-2425

same ballot options with more crap included - washbag complete with the iconic Liverpool FC Liverbird insignia, a LFC Membership scarf, a hardback of our special edition Greatest Managers book (exclusive to 24/25 Membership packs) and a shirt pin badge set featuring four of The Kops most iconic players
anfieldpurch

Re: Members Sales
April 26, 2024, 04:34:48 pm
Quote from: andy7616 on April 26, 2024, 04:25:39 pm
https://www.liverpoolfc.com/members/news/lfc-official-premium-membership-2425

same ballot options with more crap included - washbag complete with the iconic Liverpool FC Liverbird insignia, a LFC Membership scarf, a hardback of our special edition Greatest Managers book (exclusive to 24/25 Membership packs) and a shirt pin badge set featuring four of The Kops most iconic players
Interesting.. I'm assuming light membership still gives you the usual access then (Don't want to lose the full credit sales/ACS).. I went through and manually renewed earlier this week and there was no other option..
andy7616

Re: Members Sales
April 26, 2024, 04:43:24 pm
Quote from: anfieldpurch on April 26, 2024, 04:34:48 pm
Interesting.. I'm assuming light membership still gives you the usual access then (Don't want to lose the full credit sales/ACS).. I went through and manually renewed earlier this week and there was no other option..

I did the same - no change, light membership totally pointless otherwise - https://twitter.com/LFCHelp/status/1783825285504176533
anfieldpurch

Re: Members Sales
April 26, 2024, 05:08:34 pm
Quote from: andy7616 on April 26, 2024, 04:43:24 pm
I did the same - no change, light membership totally pointless otherwise - https://twitter.com/LFCHelp/status/1783825285504176533
For this season anyway... seems like a slow phase towards that Arsenal membership tier model with access
ScubaSteve

Re: Members Sales
April 26, 2024, 08:04:54 pm
If the spurs sale is anything to go by, the waiting list for wolves should be confirmed later next week
duvva 💅

Re: Members Sales
April 27, 2024, 08:04:21 am
Whats the lowest waiting list number been so far?

Were just under 1200 for Wolves so hopeful, but thinking it might be the lowest yet, although if/as were not challenging that might help
ScubaSteve

Re: Members Sales
April 27, 2024, 08:38:58 am
Quote from: duvva 💅 on April 27, 2024, 08:04:21 am
Whats the lowest waiting list number been so far?

Were just under 1200 for Wolves so hopeful, but thinking it might be the lowest yet, although if/as were not challenging that might help

Im under 1,100 but shame on the club if we both dont get sorted based on previous waiting list allocations. The club would seriously have some explaining to do

Burnley - 1,933
Sheffield United - 1,523
Crystal Palace - 1,539
Tottenham - 1,662
Brighton - 1,314
Manchester City - 1,458
1964allezallezallez

Re: Members Sales
Yesterday at 01:01:27 pm
If I buy a ticket in tomorrows waiting list sale will I be able to forward it if I cant go? I know you cant forward late sale tickets.
swoopy

Re: Members Sales
Yesterday at 02:56:07 pm
Quote from: 1964allezallezallez on Yesterday at 01:01:27 pm
If I buy a ticket in tomorrows waiting list sale will I be able to forward it if I cant go? I know you cant forward late sale tickets.

Yes you can forward it.
ScubaSteve

Re: Members Sales
Yesterday at 03:40:14 pm
Quote from: swoopy on Yesterday at 02:56:07 pm
Yes you can forward it.

Hopefully thatll change next season OR at a minimum you can only forward to someone who meets the prerequisite
mighty magpie

Re: Members Sales
Yesterday at 04:17:10 pm
Quote from: ScubaSteve on Yesterday at 03:40:14 pm
Hopefully thatll change next season OR at a minimum you can only forward to someone who meets the prerequisite

If that was to be brought in, all these 4+ games would drop to 0 or 1+. Multiple sales. Can't see it to be honest.
WelshBorderRed

Re: Members Sales
Yesterday at 05:20:37 pm
Just wondering whether anyone has received their unique link for tomorrow's Spurs sale at all?
1964allezallezallez

Re: Members Sales
Yesterday at 05:25:35 pm
Quote from: WelshBorderRed on Yesterday at 05:20:37 pm
Just wondering whether anyone has received their unique link for tomorrow's Spurs sale at all?

Dont think they issue unique links for the waiting list sales
ScubaSteve

Re: Members Sales
Yesterday at 05:41:32 pm
Yeah no link needed for the waiting list sales
WelshBorderRed

Re: Members Sales
Yesterday at 09:12:56 pm
Quote from: WelshBorderRed on Yesterday at 05:20:37 pm
Just wondering whether anyone has received their unique link for tomorrow's Spurs sale at all?
Thanks both, wasn't sure whether I should have registered or not even being on the waiting list.

The registration confirmation did mention a unique link but I guess that was for the ones registering for the additional members part of the sale?
Livbes

Re: Members Sales
Today at 09:35:00 am
Whats happening with the Spurs sale? Im well within the number yet cant see anything. Its today isnt it?
Claire.

Re: Members Sales
Today at 09:36:29 am
Quote from: Livbes on Today at 09:35:00 am
Whats happening with the Spurs sale? Im well within the number yet cant see anything. Its today isnt it?

Its at 11 I believe.
igloo

Re: Members Sales
Today at 09:36:39 am
Quote from: Livbes on Today at 09:35:00 am
Whats happening with the Spurs sale? Im well within the number yet cant see anything. Its today isnt it?

Sale is 11 am
Livbes

Re: Members Sales
Today at 09:38:42 am
Ah okay. Cheers. Im in the UAE at mo and feeling the distance even in this modern world.  ;)
bignred84

Re: Members Sales
Today at 10:46:47 am
Quote from: Claire. on Today at 09:36:29 am
Its at 11 I believe.

will it just open/appear bang on 11:00
first time Ballot sale here and nothing showing at all yet.
Stevo

Re: Members Sales
Today at 10:49:33 am
Nothing here either
