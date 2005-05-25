Trying to recall a ticket that I forwarded but the game doesn't appear. Is recall only available for distribution (not forwarding) or have I missed something?
Only available for distribution yes. If you need the forwarded ticket back the person you sent it to has to forward it back to you, you'll only be able to forward the ticket once more though.
Anybody had this email about "upgrading" to premium membership? Seen a couple of screenshots floating around social media
https://www.liverpoolfc.com/members/news/lfc-official-premium-membership-2425same ballot options with more crap included - washbag complete with the iconic Liverpool FC Liverbird insignia, a LFC Membership scarf, a hardback of our special edition Greatest Managers book (exclusive to 24/25 Membership packs) and a shirt pin badge set featuring four of The Kops most iconic players
Interesting.. I'm assuming light membership still gives you the usual access then (Don't want to lose the full credit sales/ACS).. I went through and manually renewed earlier this week and there was no other option..
I did the same - no change, light membership totally pointless otherwise - https://twitter.com/LFCHelp/status/1783825285504176533
Whats the lowest waiting list number been so far?Were just under 1200 for Wolves so hopeful, but thinking it might be the lowest yet, although if/as were not challenging that might help
If I buy a ticket in tomorrows waiting list sale will I be able to forward it if I cant go? I know you cant forward late sale tickets.
Yes you can forward it.
Hopefully thatll change next season OR at a minimum you can only forward to someone who meets the prerequisite
Just wondering whether anyone has received their unique link for tomorrow's Spurs sale at all?
Whats happening with the Spurs sale? Im well within the number yet cant see anything. Its today isnt it?
Its at 11 I believe.
