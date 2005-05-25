« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 973 974 975 976 977 [978]   Go Down

Author Topic: Members Sales  (Read 2098083 times)

Offline Schmarn

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,445
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #39080 on: April 23, 2024, 01:01:12 pm »


Trying to recall a ticket that I forwarded but the game doesn't appear.  Is recall only available for distribution (not forwarding) or have I missed something?
Logged

Offline Lisan Al Gaib

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 78
  • Lead them to Paradise
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #39081 on: April 23, 2024, 01:04:40 pm »
Quote from: Schmarn on April 23, 2024, 01:01:12 pm

Trying to recall a ticket that I forwarded but the game doesn't appear.  Is recall only available for distribution (not forwarding) or have I missed something?

Only available for distribution yes. If you need the forwarded ticket back the person you sent it to has to forward it back to you, you'll only be able to forward the ticket once more though.
Logged

Offline Schmarn

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,445
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #39082 on: April 23, 2024, 01:05:43 pm »
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on April 23, 2024, 01:04:40 pm
Only available for distribution yes. If you need the forwarded ticket back the person you sent it to has to forward it back to you, you'll only be able to forward the ticket once more though.

Thanks for the swift response!
Logged

Online anfieldpurch

  • Simple
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,166
  • Justice for the 96!!
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #39083 on: Today at 03:48:45 pm »
Anybody had this email about "upgrading" to premium membership?

Seen a couple of screenshots floating around social media
Logged
Proud father to Riley James Lucas 16/3/17

Offline andy7616

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 22
  • 25-05-2005
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #39084 on: Today at 04:25:39 pm »
Quote from: anfieldpurch on Today at 03:48:45 pm
Anybody had this email about "upgrading" to premium membership?

Seen a couple of screenshots floating around social media

https://www.liverpoolfc.com/members/news/lfc-official-premium-membership-2425

same ballot options with more crap included - washbag complete with the iconic Liverpool FC Liverbird insignia, a LFC Membership scarf, a hardback of our special edition Greatest Managers book (exclusive to 24/25 Membership packs) and a shirt pin badge set featuring four of The Kops most iconic players
Logged

Online anfieldpurch

  • Simple
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,166
  • Justice for the 96!!
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #39085 on: Today at 04:34:48 pm »
Quote from: andy7616 on Today at 04:25:39 pm
https://www.liverpoolfc.com/members/news/lfc-official-premium-membership-2425

same ballot options with more crap included - washbag complete with the iconic Liverpool FC Liverbird insignia, a LFC Membership scarf, a hardback of our special edition Greatest Managers book (exclusive to 24/25 Membership packs) and a shirt pin badge set featuring four of The Kops most iconic players
Interesting.. I'm assuming light membership still gives you the usual access then (Don't want to lose the full credit sales/ACS).. I went through and manually renewed earlier this week and there was no other option..
Logged
Proud father to Riley James Lucas 16/3/17

Offline andy7616

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 22
  • 25-05-2005
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #39086 on: Today at 04:43:24 pm »
Quote from: anfieldpurch on Today at 04:34:48 pm
Interesting.. I'm assuming light membership still gives you the usual access then (Don't want to lose the full credit sales/ACS).. I went through and manually renewed earlier this week and there was no other option..

I did the same - no change, light membership totally pointless otherwise - https://twitter.com/LFCHelp/status/1783825285504176533
Logged

Online anfieldpurch

  • Simple
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,166
  • Justice for the 96!!
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #39087 on: Today at 05:08:34 pm »
Quote from: andy7616 on Today at 04:43:24 pm
I did the same - no change, light membership totally pointless otherwise - https://twitter.com/LFCHelp/status/1783825285504176533
For this season anyway... seems like a slow phase towards that Arsenal membership tier model with access
Logged
Proud father to Riley James Lucas 16/3/17
Pages: 1 ... 973 974 975 976 977 [978]   Go Up
« previous next »
 