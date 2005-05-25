Trying to recall a ticket that I forwarded but the game doesn't appear. Is recall only available for distribution (not forwarding) or have I missed something?
Only available for distribution yes. If you need the forwarded ticket back the person you sent it to has to forward it back to you, you'll only be able to forward the ticket once more though.
Anybody had this email about "upgrading" to premium membership? Seen a couple of screenshots floating around social media
https://www.liverpoolfc.com/members/news/lfc-official-premium-membership-2425same ballot options with more crap included - washbag complete with the iconic Liverpool FC Liverbird insignia, a LFC Membership scarf, a hardback of our special edition Greatest Managers book (exclusive to 24/25 Membership packs) and a shirt pin badge set featuring four of The Kops most iconic players
Interesting.. I'm assuming light membership still gives you the usual access then (Don't want to lose the full credit sales/ACS).. I went through and manually renewed earlier this week and there was no other option..
I did the same - no change, light membership totally pointless otherwise - https://twitter.com/LFCHelp/status/1783825285504176533
