https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/liverpool-fc-and-supporters-board-joint-statementMembership prices were on the agenda for discussion during the meeting. LFC had proposed a small rise for next season but both parties have agreed to pause on this until more meaningful engagement can take place between LFC and the Supporters Board.Was £37 last year for a full membership I think? so if it's going up to £46 that's over 25% increase
My renewal email states its £26 for a light membership for next season
And getting rid of the Light membership... So basically that will almost double what I pay a month just to keep my loyalty...
Just had my membership email mine is still £26.99 so this looks like just for international fans (for now).
Yeah, so he got 3 in first ballot ( Everton, Brentford and Arsenal) and 3 in the second ballot (Chelsea, Spurs and Wolves) which bought him up to 6, I've forwarded him 2 from mine (Bournemouth and Luton), giving him 8. Then 3 where from the local sales (Burnley, Sheffield and Palace), giving 11 so the remaining 4 where from late sales (2 of them being 4+, United and City so essentially guaranteed). Just had to graft for Newcastle and Brighton in the late sales. So not been to bad at all.
LFC v Spurs waiting list numbers confirmedMATCH TICKET -WAITING LIST SALEWaiting List Positions 1 - 1662ON SALE SOONMon 29 Apr 2024, 11:00amWaiting list positions 1 1662 can buy online from 11am on Monday 29 April until 10.15am on Tuesday 30 April.Within the above waiting list positions, 2843 supporters are eligible.There will be no further waiting list sales for this game.Members buying during the above sale will be guaranteed a ticket and can purchase one ticket per qualifying supporter up to a maximum of FOUR tickets per game, per booking.https://www.liverpoolfc.com/tickets/tickets-availability/liverpool-fc-v-tottenham-hotspur-5-may-2024-0430pm-276
