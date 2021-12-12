« previous next »
Barneylfc∗

Re: Members Sales
Reply #39040 on: Yesterday at 04:13:06 pm
Didn't they say last week the increase in price of memberships was on the agenda but is being put to the back burner until discussions are had with the supporters groups?
Barneylfc∗

Re: Members Sales
Reply #39041 on: Yesterday at 04:16:01 pm
https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/liverpool-fc-and-supporters-board-joint-statement

Membership prices were on the agenda for discussion during the meeting. LFC had proposed a small rise for next season but both parties have agreed to pause on this until more meaningful engagement can take place between LFC and the Supporters Board.

Was £37 last year for a full membership I think? so if it's going up to £46 that's over 25% increase  :lmao

Light was £27 so an increase of almost 75% if they're doing away with that option.
"Stuart"

Re: Members Sales
Reply #39042 on: Yesterday at 04:18:25 pm
My renewal email states its £26 for a light membership for next season
sheepfest

Re: Members Sales
Reply #39043 on: Yesterday at 04:19:15 pm
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 04:16:01 pm
https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/liverpool-fc-and-supporters-board-joint-statement

Membership prices were on the agenda for discussion during the meeting. LFC had proposed a small rise for next season but both parties have agreed to pause on this until more meaningful engagement can take place between LFC and the Supporters Board.

Was £37 last year for a full membership I think? so if it's going up to £46 that's over 25% increase  :lmao
Just had my membership email mine is still £26.99 so this looks like just for international fans (for now).
Barneylfc∗

Re: Members Sales
Reply #39044 on: Yesterday at 04:20:50 pm
Quote from: "Stuart" on Yesterday at 04:18:25 pm
My renewal email states its £26 for a light membership for next season

Forgot I had an email about renewal. Mine doesn't have a price on it though. Just says to sign up for auto renewal.
Barneylfc∗

Re: Members Sales
Reply #39045 on: Yesterday at 04:24:11 pm
Logged into my account (Light) and can renew it now for £27.
Logged into my brothers (Full) and can renew it now for £37.

So yeah, looks like international fans only affected here.
MightyRed42

Re: Members Sales
Reply #39046 on: Yesterday at 04:37:32 pm
Quote from: anfieldpurch on Yesterday at 04:12:06 pm
And getting rid of the Light membership... So basically that will almost double what I pay a month just to keep my loyalty...

I had my email from the club today about my membership auto-renewal. Theyre going to renew my light membership and not forcing me on to the full.
Tiz Lad

Re: Members Sales
Reply #39047 on: Yesterday at 04:39:46 pm
Quote from: sheepfest on Yesterday at 04:19:15 pm
Just had my membership email mine is still £26.99 so this looks like just for international fans (for now).

But it's not the same global family as the club claim and as per his post

As the international is £9 more for the full and £19 more for the light than the UK one
alx

Re: Members Sales
Reply #39048 on: Yesterday at 05:15:00 pm
Isn't the price fixed for everyone?
For my Light Membership they say: Well take the following payment: GBP 32.10   :o


They send another email correcting the previous one...

ScubaSteve

Re: Members Sales
Reply #39049 on: Yesterday at 06:47:59 pm
Quote from: RebeccaLFC on Yesterday at 01:40:25 pm
Yeah, so he got 3 in first ballot ( Everton, Brentford and Arsenal) and 3 in the second ballot (Chelsea, Spurs and Wolves) which bought him up to 6, I've forwarded him 2 from mine (Bournemouth and Luton), giving him 8. Then 3 where from the local sales (Burnley, Sheffield and Palace), giving 11 so the remaining 4 where from late sales (2 of them being 4+, United and City so essentially guaranteed). Just had to graft for Newcastle and Brighton in the late sales. So not been to bad at all.

Thats so good, hoping for something similar next season. I live just outside the L postcode now so the locals arent an option anymore.

I got 15 local tickets the first season it was introducedhappy times
ScubaSteve

Re: Members Sales
Reply #39050 on: Yesterday at 06:51:59 pm
Quote from: bignred84 on Yesterday at 10:11:05 am
LFC v Spurs waiting list numbers confirmed

MATCH TICKET -WAITING LIST SALEWaiting List Positions 1 - 1662ON SALE SOONMon 29 Apr 2024, 11:00am
Waiting list positions 1  1662 can buy online from 11am on Monday 29 April until 10.15am on Tuesday 30 April.

Within the above waiting list positions, 2843 supporters are eligible.

There will be no further waiting list sales for this game.

Members buying during the above sale will be guaranteed a ticket and can purchase one ticket per qualifying supporter up to a maximum of FOUR tickets per game, per booking.

https://www.liverpoolfc.com/tickets/tickets-availability/liverpool-fc-v-tottenham-hotspur-5-may-2024-0430pm-276

This give me hope for wolves! Surely itll be 1,200+

Even if were not in a title race, I still wanna be there for jurgens final game
Rob K

Re: Members Sales
Reply #39051 on: Today at 09:25:33 am
Am I right in assuming once the renewal process has completed in May then it’ll be open for new membership ls then? Want to get my lad a 4years+  one now he’ll be old enough.
Claire.

Re: Members Sales
Reply #39052 on: Today at 09:29:03 am
The current ones expire on the 31st May so imagine it'll be open from 1st June as that's when the membership for 24/25 begins.
