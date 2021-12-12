« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 972 973 974 975 976 [977]   Go Down

Author Topic: Members Sales  (Read 2089274 times)

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 59,834
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #39040 on: Today at 04:13:06 pm »
Didn't they say last week the increase in price of memberships was on the agenda but is being put to the back burner until discussions are had with the supporters groups?
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 59,834
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #39041 on: Today at 04:16:01 pm »
https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/liverpool-fc-and-supporters-board-joint-statement

Membership prices were on the agenda for discussion during the meeting. LFC had proposed a small rise for next season but both parties have agreed to pause on this until more meaningful engagement can take place between LFC and the Supporters Board.

Was £37 last year for a full membership I think? so if it's going up to £46 that's over 25% increase  :lmao

Light was £27 so an increase of almost 75% if they're doing away with that option.
« Last Edit: Today at 04:18:15 pm by Barneylfc∗ »
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Online "Stuart"

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 682
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #39042 on: Today at 04:18:25 pm »
My renewal email states its £26 for a light membership for next season
Logged

Offline sheepfest

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,263
  • JFT 97
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #39043 on: Today at 04:19:15 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 04:16:01 pm
https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/liverpool-fc-and-supporters-board-joint-statement

Membership prices were on the agenda for discussion during the meeting. LFC had proposed a small rise for next season but both parties have agreed to pause on this until more meaningful engagement can take place between LFC and the Supporters Board.

Was £37 last year for a full membership I think? so if it's going up to £46 that's over 25% increase  :lmao
Just had my membership email mine is still £26.99 so this looks like just for international fans (for now).
Logged

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 59,834
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #39044 on: Today at 04:20:50 pm »
Quote from: "Stuart" on Today at 04:18:25 pm
My renewal email states its £26 for a light membership for next season

Forgot I had an email about renewal. Mine doesn't have a price on it though. Just says to sign up for auto renewal.
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 59,834
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #39045 on: Today at 04:24:11 pm »
Logged into my account (Light) and can renew it now for £27.
Logged into my brothers (Full) and can renew it now for £37.

So yeah, looks like international fans only affected here.
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Online MightyRed42

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 20
  • Were gonna win it all
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #39046 on: Today at 04:37:32 pm »
Quote from: anfieldpurch on Today at 04:12:06 pm
And getting rid of the Light membership... So basically that will almost double what I pay a month just to keep my loyalty...

I had my email from the club today about my membership auto-renewal. Theyre going to renew my light membership and not forcing me on to the full.
Logged

Online Tiz Lad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,162
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #39047 on: Today at 04:39:46 pm »
Quote from: sheepfest on Today at 04:19:15 pm
Just had my membership email mine is still £26.99 so this looks like just for international fans (for now).

But it's not the same global family as the club claim and as per his post

As the international is £9 more for the full and £19 more for the light than the UK one
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 972 973 974 975 976 [977]   Go Up
« previous next »
 