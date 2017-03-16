« previous next »
« Reply #39000 on: April 13, 2024, 07:23:54 pm »
Quote from: MightyRed42 on April 13, 2024, 07:00:18 pm
Any ideas if credit thresholds are gonna be staying at 4+ and 13+ ?

By the end of the season Ill be on 10. Wish there was some benefit for making it to 8+

Ive been on 8+ since they introduced the 13+ and 4+ and long before

Just have to suck it up unfortunately.

Pretty sure, only time its ever benefited me over a 4+ was for the community shield game v city in 2019. The club based priority on attendance and worked there way down until sold out.

Although based on priority the club did there usual for that sale.
If the Season Ticket Holder or Member eligible to buy the ticket is not attending the game, the details of the person you are giving your ticket to MUST be provided on the online form.

No attendance needed for some if you know the right people
« Reply #39001 on: April 13, 2024, 07:38:52 pm »
Quote from: ScubaSteve on April 13, 2024, 07:23:54 pm
Ive been on 8+ since they introduced the 13+ and 4+ and long before

Just have to suck it up unfortunately.

Pretty sure, only time its ever benefited me over a 4+ was for the community shield game v city in 2019. The club based priority on attendance and worked there way down until sold out.

Although based on priority the club did there usual for that sale.
If the Season Ticket Holder or Member eligible to buy the ticket is not attending the game, the details of the person you are giving your ticket to MUST be provided on the online form.

No attendance needed for some if you know the right people


Aye, thought that would be the case. Got me lad and I to 6 credits last season playing the refresh game.

Decent 4+ ballot results this season means well likely get to 10 credits. We couldnt get to 13 due to the Anfield Road End delays making it really hard to refresh for the first few games of the season 😐

Fingers crossed for next season🤞
« Reply #39002 on: April 13, 2024, 07:56:25 pm »
Quote from: MightyRed42 on April 13, 2024, 07:38:52 pm

Aye, thought that would be the case. Got me lad and I to 6 credits last season playing the refresh game.

Decent 4+ ballot results this season means well likely get to 10 credits. We couldnt get to 13 due to the Anfield Road End delays making it really hard to refresh for the first few games of the season 😐

Fingers crossed for next season🤞

Yeah mate defo, for selfish reasons Id welcome the increase
« Reply #39003 on: April 15, 2024, 09:34:47 pm »
Quote from: MightyRed42 on April 13, 2024, 07:38:52 pm

Aye, thought that would be the case. Got me lad and I to 6 credits last season playing the refresh game.

Decent 4+ ballot results this season means well likely get to 10 credits. We couldnt get to 13 due to the Anfield Road End delays making it really hard to refresh for the first few games of the season 😐

Fingers crossed for next season🤞

The fact it was so hard to get credit at the start of the season due to the delays is the main reason im
Hoping it doesnt go up from 13 as surely its been hard for people to progress up to 13 with that. Couldnt even get ST seats nevermind credits
« Reply #39004 on: Yesterday at 12:42:38 pm »
Are we expecting any major changes to be announced in the next few months for next season?

Heard mention of some independent review?

Loads needs improving, hope something gets done to allow younger supporters to access away games for example.

« Reply #39005 on: Yesterday at 12:46:24 pm »
Quote from: 30fiver on April  2, 2024, 12:03:05 pm
I call them that becuase he's a cowboy builder

Dublin Plumbing and Gas - go look at their Google reviews haha

This lads van has been burnt out. You reap what you sow!
« Reply #39006 on: Yesterday at 12:54:53 pm »
The only way to open up the away ladder and get fresh new blood is to ballot 50-100 tickets to local fans every game for ages up to say 35 or something like that.
« Reply #39007 on: Yesterday at 01:52:46 pm »
Quote from: ben9011 on April 15, 2024, 09:34:47 pm
The fact it was so hard to get credit at the start of the season due to the delays is the main reason im
Hoping it doesnt go up from 13 as surely its been hard for people to progress up to 13 with that. Couldnt even get ST seats nevermind credits
Could go down, you never know.
« Reply #39008 on: Yesterday at 01:59:34 pm »
Quote from: koptommy93 on Yesterday at 01:52:46 pm
Could go down, you never know.

There's more people on 13+ than there were last season apparently so can pretty much guarantee it won't go down
« Reply #39009 on: Yesterday at 03:33:54 pm »
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on Yesterday at 01:59:34 pm
There's more people on 13+ than there were last season apparently so can pretty much guarantee it won't go down

I find that hard given the issues with the Upper Anny for the first half of the season.
the lack of tickets available overall as a result for the majority of the first half of the season

and the changes since the Anny Road was completed (Ballot & registration etc)
« Reply #39010 on: Yesterday at 04:26:24 pm »
Quote from: bignred84 on Yesterday at 03:33:54 pm
I find that hard given the issues with the Upper Anny for the first half of the season.
the lack of tickets available overall as a result for the majority of the first half of the season

and the changes since the Anny Road was completed (Ballot & registration etc)
They sold Anni rd before the issues and announced everyone will keep the credits even if they don't buy a ticket later so yes it's easy to see how there is more on 13+ especially when u consider the stadium is now 60k plus all the 19credit accounts building up their mates with forwards.
« Reply #39011 on: Yesterday at 04:28:24 pm »
Quote from: bignred84 on Yesterday at 03:33:54 pm
I find that hard given the issues with the Upper Anny for the first half of the season.
the lack of tickets available overall as a result for the majority of the first half of the season

and the changes since the Anny Road was completed (Ballot & registration etc)
Judging by a quick look on social media, there seems to be a lot of credit passing going on this year so I would assume that means that there will be less on 19+ but more on 13+ for example, and also all the tickets sold for all games pre-xmas where the credit was allocated for Upper Anny (including double selling the United/Arsenal game etc)
« Reply #39012 on: Yesterday at 04:52:37 pm »
Quote from: anfieldpurch on Yesterday at 04:28:24 pm
Judging by a quick look on social media, there seems to be a lot of credit passing going on this year so I would assume that means that there will be less on 19+ but more on 13+ for example, and also all the tickets sold for all games pre-xmas where the credit was allocated for Upper Anny (including double selling the United/Arsenal game etc)

Dunno.

Most of the ticket selling accounts, even FV accounts are shifting passlinks. Dont think there is that much credit sharing going on.

Dont believe there will be that many more on 13+ this season. It was properly tough trying to get anything for the first half of the season when the upper Annie rd was shut.

« Reply #39013 on: Yesterday at 04:53:49 pm »
Quote from: didopich on Yesterday at 04:26:24 pm
They sold Anni rd before the issues and announced everyone will keep the credits even if they don't buy a ticket later so yes it's easy to see how there is more on 13+ especially when u consider the stadium is now 60k plus all the 19credit accounts building up their mates with forwards.

Yes correct, but they only sold for the first 3 games (didn't they ?) then things went belly up with Buckingham
and that was to 13+ (or was it 19 only)  after that they never sold any until mid/late November.

plus the keeping of the credits only effected those who bought in the Upper Anny.
its not like everyone on 13+ (or19) all bought the Upper Anny.

Anyway time will tell, will be an anxious few months now
« Reply #39014 on: Yesterday at 05:00:36 pm »
Quote from: MightyRed42 on Yesterday at 04:52:37 pm
Dunno.

Most of the ticket selling accounts, even FV accounts are shifting passlinks. Dont think there is that much credit sharing going on.

Dont believe there will be that many more on 13+ this season. It was properly tough trying to get anything for the first half of the season when the upper Annie rd was shut.


It's not so much the "selling" accounts it's more the people who are asking for credits and then "passing back" etc

Quote from: bignred84 on Yesterday at 04:53:49 pm
Yes correct, but they only sold for the first 3 games (didn't they ?) then things went belly up with Buckingham
and that was to 13+ (or was it 19 only)  after that they never sold any until mid/late November.

plus the keeping of the credits only effected those who bought in the Upper Anny.
its not like everyone on 13+ (or19) all bought the Upper Anny.

Anyway time will tell, will be an anxious few months now
No they sold all the games up until the new year, I had Forest and Fulham cancelled and credit given... and was definitely on sale to both bulk sales/ballots too
« Reply #39015 on: Yesterday at 05:04:18 pm »
Quote from: DangerScouse on Yesterday at 12:46:24 pm
This lads van has been burnt out. You reap what you sow!

Excellent news, shame the insurance will pay out

EDIT - been told the unfortunate news it's an old picture
« Reply #39016 on: Yesterday at 05:08:23 pm »
The club must be able to see all these "passlinks" getting downloaded continously surely.
  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 255
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
« Reply #39017 on: Yesterday at 05:24:14 pm »
At the risk of sounding out of touch - Whats a passlink!?
« Reply #39018 on: Yesterday at 05:27:04 pm »
Quote from: Jon_YNWA82 on Yesterday at 05:24:14 pm
At the risk of sounding out of touch - Whats a passlink!?

You can send a file for someone to download your NFC pass rather than forward them a ticket.
« Reply #39019 on: Yesterday at 10:38:55 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 05:27:04 pm
You can send a file for someone to download your NFC pass rather than forward them a ticket.

I often worry about the clubs sales analytics department. Even a kid out of uni could figure out whats going on if an account is registered in Liverpool but the pass is being downloaded weekly in Glasgow, Stockholm, Dublin, etc
« Reply #39020 on: Yesterday at 11:12:26 pm »
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on Yesterday at 01:59:34 pm
There's more people on 13+ than there were last season apparently so can pretty much guarantee it won't go down

Got my partner to 15 this season. Last season was 8.
« Reply #39021 on: Today at 07:19:46 am »
Quote from: RebeccaLFC on Yesterday at 11:12:26 pm
Got my partner to 15 this season. Last season was 8.

Was that purely through ballots and late sales?
« Reply #39022 on: Today at 08:11:18 am »
Quote from: RebeccaLFC on Yesterday at 11:12:26 pm
Got my partner to 15 this season. Last season was 8.

Wouldve loved to get there, but Im building 2 cards - my 9yo lads and mine.

Pairs are really difficult 😞
« Reply #39023 on: Today at 09:00:27 am »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 05:27:04 pm
You can send a file for someone to download your NFC pass rather than forward them a ticket.

What?! How is that even possible - the whole system is flawed.
